RED OAK — Smithville got both of its runs in the top of the seventh inning and the Lady Braves eliminated Welch from their Class B softball regional with a 2-1 win.

The Lady Wildcats (18-16) fell 10-2 to eventual winner Red Oak then eliminated Earlsboro, 15-4.

Second-ranked Red Oak (26-12) earned its 31st straight stat tournament appearance dating back to 2003 with an 8-5 win over Smithville.

Smithville 2, Welch 1

There were only 11 hits total in the game, with Welch accounting for six of those.

Singles by Abbey Burcham and Vivian Blake gave the Lady Braves (20-14) their runs.

Welch had taken 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Reagan Etzel singled, moved to second on a sacrifice by Lydia Armstrong and scored on a single by Brindi Biggs.

Welch was retired in order in the bottom of the seventh.

Biggs and Jaci Clinton had two singles each for the Lady Cats while Etzel and Kailey Hall added one each.

Welch 15, Earlsboro 4

Welch took an early 5-0 lead then got 10 runs in the final three innings, including eight in the seventh.

Earlsboro got two runs each in the fifth and sixth.

In the Welch seventh, Etzel delivered a two-run triple and Haile Rupert and Sayler Hayward each doubled home two runs.

Clinton delivered an RBI single and the final run came on a wild pitch.

Players with hits for the Lady Wildcats were Etzel, a triple and two singles; Hayward, three doubles; Jesse Pitcher, a triple and double; Rupert, a double and single; Avery Brannon, two singles, and Biggs, Hall and Clinton, a single each.

Red Oak 10, Welch 2

After spotting Welch a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, Red Oak pulled away.

The Lady Eagles took a 3-2 lead in their first at bat, got two runs in the second and ended the game with five in the fifth.

Welch had only three singles off Jaiden Dill, one each by Etzel, Biggs and Hayward.

Dill had seven strikeouts and two walks.