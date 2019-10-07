WYANDOTTE — A three-run first helped carry Coalgate to a 4-1 victory over Wyandotte in the championship game in the Class 2A Regional 6 tournament here Friday, Oct. 4.

The Lady Wildcats (25-10) then topped Tonkawa 7-5 to earn a trip to the state tournament.

Wyandotte, which wraps up its season at 28-7, fell to Coalgate 10-6 in the tournament opener on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The Lady Bears remained alive with a 14-3 win over Tonkawa Thursday, then eliminated Howe 10-3 to earn the rematch with Coalgate.

In other games Thursday, it was Howe 17, Tonkawa 2, and Coalgate 7, Howe 5.

Coalgate 4, Wyandotte 1

The Lady Cats jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter then added its fourth run in the fifth.

Kaitlyn Hawkins drove in the Lady Bears’ only run with a leadoff homer in the seventh.

She also had a double. Chelsea Hawkins and Gracie Turner each added a single.

Coalgate’s first-inning runs came on an error, a single by Breana Hale and a ground out by Braedy Wardrope.

The Wildcats’ final run came in the fifth on a double by Shea Linton.

Hale and Katyn Denson collected two singles each and Linton and Rylie Wood added singles.

Wyandotte 10, Howe 3

A four-run fifth broke a 3-3 tie and helped keep the Lady Bears alive.

Two runs in the second and one in the third pulled Howe even in the third.

But in the bottom of the fifth, Wyandotte got a leadoff home run by Lundien and a two-run single from Hawkins.

Jennelle Lundien and Hawkins had three hits each for the Lady Bears: Lundien a homer and two singles and Hawkins a triple, double and single.

Haley Hart, Hawkins and Ally Bartley each had two singles while Taylor Lundien and Turner added one each.

Howe got a double and single from Peyton Stubbs, a homer from Kinlei Duval, a double from Caitlyn Stacy and a single each from Makaleah Lewis, Gracie Lute and Abby Hule.

Wyandotte 14, Tonkawa 3

A four-run third inning helped send the Lady Bears on their way.

They broke the game open with five runs in the fifth, added one in the sixth and tacked on four more in the seventh inning.

Tonkawa got two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Hart had a homer and two singles for WHS.

Others with hits were Taylor Lundien, two singles; Kaitlyn Hawkins, a homer; Chelsea Hawkins, a double, and Jennelle Lundien, Hawkins, Mallory Butterfield, Turner and Karsyn Severs, all with a single.

Coalgate 10, Wyandotte 6

Coalgate took charge by scoring eight of its runs in the final three frames.

The Lady Bears picked up a single run in the third, added four in the fifth and one final tally in the seventh.

Severs finished with a double and two singles, Hart had a homer and double and Turner picked up two singles.

Kaitlyn Hawkins, Barton, Chelsea Hawkins and Butterfield all singled.