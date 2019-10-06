By Scott Wright & Jacob Unruh

GateHouse Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas (TNS) — Oklahoma State mistakes kept piling up, and Texas Tech kept rolling.

In a game that didn’t seem to be as close as the final score suggested, No. 21 Oklahoma State lost to Texas Tech, 45-35, at Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Discipline disappears

The biggest intangible focus of the offseason was the Cowboys’ efforts to improve discipline.

It had gone fairly well prior to Saturday, but went south early.

The offensive line struggled to protect quarterback Spencer Sanders. The offense was flagged for illegal blocks and holding, and the defense drew pass interference calls.

Most significantly, the Cowboys turned the ball over four times, with two fumbles and three interceptions.

Spencer Sanders played the worst game of his young career, despite some flashes of brilliance. Chuba Hubbard rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries.

But the Cowboys put themselves in too big a hole to get out, falling behind 20-0 and only getting within one score once the rest of the day.

Secondary issues become primary

Oklahoma State’s defense held up well in the first half, considering it was sent back onto the field over and over in tough situations while the offense stagnated.

Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel left with an injury, and others including Tanner McCalister, Bryce Balous and Jason Taylor II rotated in, but the secondary couldn’t shore itself up.

Texas Tech backup quarterback Jett Duffey threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns

After injuries forced Oklahoma State to change up its offensive line a week ago, the Cowboys came back with yet another alignment Saturday.

Regular left tackle Dylan Galloway remained out with a right leg injury, but Teven Jenkins returned to the lineup. He took Galloway’s left tackle spot and Bryce Bray made the start at right tackle — the third different position where he’s started a game this season.

Johnny Wilson, who played right guard last week, returned to his natural position of center.

Redshirt freshman Hunter Anthony made his first career start at right tackle last week, but moved to right guard Saturday.

He and Ry Schneider rotated throughout the game.

The Cowboys allowed four sacks in the first quarter, one of which resulted in a lost fumble.

Signature win

Sallisaw native Matt Wells, in his first year as Texas Tech’s head coach, earned his first significant win with the Red Raiders.

Snapping a two-game losing streak in road games at Arizona and Oklahoma, Texas Tech improved to 3-2 on the season, and 1-1 in Big 12 play.

Wells, who groomed himself for Power 5 coaching with a successful stint at Utah State, had defeated Montana State and UTEP in non-conference play.

Tech’s Taylor gets fumble recovery

Texas Tech freshman safety Dadrion Taylor is finding his way in a new position, and he made quite an impression against the Cowboys.

Taylor, a Carl Albert product, recovered a Spencer Sanders fumble late in the third quarter to set up a field goal. It was his first career fumble recovery.

Taylor also had three tackles.

A former running back at Carl Albert, Taylor was The Oklahoman’s All-State Player of the Year in 2018.

He signed with Tech in February, committing to make the position change despite rarely - if ever - playing defensive back.

Saturday put him against former teammate Jason Taylor II, a redshirt freshman safety for OSU.

The two are not related, but they helped Carl Albert win two of its three straight titles together.