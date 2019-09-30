By Mark Gonzales

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — The final game of the 2019 season for the Cubs and manager Joe Maddon came to a tumbling end Sunday.

The Cardinals relied on seven innings of two-hit ball by Jack Flaherty, and Dexter Fowler, Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt each hit home runs for a 9-0 victory that earned the Cardinals their first National League Central title since 2015.

The Cardinals (91-71) will face the Nationals in the first round of the NL playoffs.

The Cubs (84-78) lost their final game under Maddon, who will depart after five winning seasons. However, this was the first season the Cubs didn’t reach the postseason under his watch.

Ben Zobrist, playing perhaps his final game with the Cubs, started at second base before moving to shortstop and pitched the eighth.

Zobrist struck out All-Star catcher Yadier Molina to complete a scoreless eighth.

Royals topple Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — Brett Phillips’ first career walk-off RBI came in the final game of Ned Yost’s managerial career as the Royals sent out their skipper in grand fashion.

Players started pouring out of the Kansas City dugout with the throw from Minnesota Twins right fielder Ian Miller still in the air. Humberto Arteaga slid in safely, the players ran to Phillips to celebrate along the first-base line, and then each member of the team lined up to hug Yost on the field in front of the dugout.

Shortly thereafter, while Yost was setting up to do an on-field interview with Fox Sports Kansas City, veterans Alex Gordon and Salvador Perez dumped Gatorade buckets over Yost’s head.

The Royals registered a 5-4 season-ending win in front of an announced 17,875 at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals finished the season with a record of 59-103.

Jorge Soler hit his 48th home run of the season in his first at-bat of the game. He crushed a 3-2 offering from Twins starting pitcher Martin Perez into the visiting bullpen behind the left-field fence.

Soler’s home run left the franchise’s new single-season home run record at 48, moved him past Rafael Palmeiro for the most home runs in a season by a Cuban-born player and helped him become the first player in franchise history to lead the American League in home runs.

Erick Mejia (RBI double), Nick Dini (RBI single) and Ryan O’Hearn (RBI double) also drove in runs for the Royals.

Yost substituted for both second baseman Whit Merrifield and Gordon while they were in the field. With one out in the fourth, he took Merrifield out and allowed the home crowd to give him an ovation as he came off the field. Yost did the same for Gordon with one out in the fifth. Fans cheered and applauded as Gordon made the jog in from left field, perhaps for the final time.

Gordon, 35, will decide during the offseason whether or not he’ll retire. He’s said throughout the season that he doesn’t want to play for any other franchise.

The Royals trailed 4-3 after a Jason Castro solo home run to start the fifth inning. Castro’s go-ahead smash came on a 1-1 pitch, the third homer allowed by Lopez in the game.

The Twins jumped on Lopez for two first-inning homers, including a two-run shot by C.J. Cron. Lopez finished the day having allowed four runs on six hits in six innings.

Hunter Dozier’s leadoff triple in the eighth tied him with Merrifield, Adalberto Mondesi and Arizona’s Eduardo Escobar for the MLB lead with 10 apiece. They became the first trio of teammates with at least 10 triples since the 1984 Houston Astros.

Dozier scored the tying run on an O’Hearn RBI double to set up the thrilling finish.

Rangers drub Yanks

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — The 2019 Texas Rangers season is over, and they went out with a bang.

They did everything well Sunday, sending Globe Life Park in baseball retirement a winner. The Rangers entertainment folks had a nice day, too, bringing in legendary players and President George W. Bush to say goodbye.

The Temple isn’t ready for retirement, but fans and players are ready for a roof. Arlington wasn’t going to risk losing the team to play that would provide comfort for the fans, so say hello to Globe Life Field.

Here’s some Rangers Reaction from a season-ending, ballpark-closing 6-1 victory over the New York Yankees.

With all the current talk about a possible quid pro quo in Washington, there’s little doubt that one has taken place between the Rangers and Nolan Ryan.

The all-time Rangers great was the surprise guest to throw out the final ceremonial first pitch at Globe Life Park, a one-hopper to Kenny Rogers. The crowd loved it, all (maybe) 60 seconds of it.

As soon as Ryan was back in the dugout and out of the public eye, an announcement was made that Nolan Ryan-brand hot dogs and beef will be available beginning next season at Globe Life Field.

Here’s how Adam Schiff might frame a conversation between the Rangers and Ryan to convince him to return to Arlington since the first time since he resigned as club CEO:

Ray Davis: Nolan, we’d like you to throw out the final first pitch at Globe Life.

Nolan Ryan: Well, I’ve got some cattle to brand that day.

Davis: I can hire some folks to do that for you.

Ryan: I tell you what. How about you start selling my hot dogs and hamburger at the new place and I’ll throw your pitch?

Davis: Done.

Ryan: And I want some snow monkeys. You’ll love them.

Whatever it was, it worked was worth it. The 47,144 on hand went crazy as soon as Chuck Morgan introduced Ryan.

They know it might be a while before he’s seen in Arlington again.

Lance Lynn finished the season with perhaps his best start, allowing two hits and a run on a Aaron Judge homer. Lynn struck out 10 in 7 1/3 innings and set a club record for 32 games with at least 100 pitches, beating Ryan by one.

He will appear on Cy Young ballots, though almost certainly behind Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole of the Houston Astros. Lynn won 16 games, matched teammate Mike Minor with 208 1/3 innings, and registered 246 strikeouts.

The Rangers paid him $11 million this season — $8 million in salary and $3 million of a $4 million signing bonus.

They paid Minor, who won 14 games and struck out 200 and was an All-Star, $9.5 million.

That’s quite a use of $20.5 million dollars, and they won’t make any more in 2020.

Lynn and Minor will still be a bargain even if they don’t replicate their 2019 seasons, which will be difficult to do.

The top of the rotation is in good shape. The rotation could border on great if the Rangers sign one or two quality starting pitchers.

A big if, but certainly possible.

“We can still look at it like we have a long way to go,” Lynn said. “We can be better, and we need to bring this young guys along with us.”

The All-Time Globe Life Park team was introduced after the game, and it was pretty cool.

The loudest applause was reserved for Ivan Rodriguez, but Mike Napoli wasn’t far behind. Fans did the “Nap-o-li” chant, and did it loudly.

Josh Hamilton, Adrian Beltre, Michael Young, Rusty Greer and Elvis Andrus received some serious pop, too. Heck, they all did.

Well, except Alex Rodriguez. He was met with boos before a short, respectful applause broke out.

Also cool? The applause President Bush received when introduced after the fifth inning.

All in all, Globe Life Park was sent out in a classy way.

Dodgers set record

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, rivals occupying different tiers in baseball’s hierarchy, concluded their regular seasons on the same field with different agendas Sunday.

The Dodgers were there to complete the final tuneups and set a franchise record in wins before marching into the playoffs. The Giants’ attention was on bidding goodbye to their manager, Bruce Bochy, and their ace, Madison Bumgarner, before heading into another long offseason.

A sellout crowd at Oracle Park got ample opportunities to express their adulation for the departing mainstays. The Dodgers, meanwhile, fulfilled all their objectives in defeating San Francisco, 9-0, for their 106th victory, surpassing the record set by the 1953 Brooklyn Dodgers.

The Dodgers also set a franchise mark for run differential (plus 273) and won the National League West by a record 21 games. They will play Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s wild-card game between the Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers.

The top priority for Los Angeles on Sunday was Rich Hill. Last year, Hill found out he was starting the regular-season finale against the Giants (77-85) less than 24 hours before the game. The stakes were different. The Dodgers needed to win that day to avoid the wild-card game. On Sunday, the left-hander was making his second start since re-injuring the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in an attempt to convince his superiors he is fit to pitch in the playoffs.

Hill offered a strong case with three scoreless innings. He allowed one hit, walked two and recorded four strikeouts. He appeared more comfortable throwing his 49 pitches than he did during his start Tuesday. Afterward, he simulated a fourth inning in the bullpen.

The Dodgers (106-56) ambushed Giants right-hander Dereck Rodriguez with five runs in the first inning. Corey Seager fueled the outburst, sparked by two groundballs that went through gaping holes the Giants’ infield shifting offered, with a three-run double. Five pitches later, Will Smith deposited a two-run home run just over the wall in left-center field.

The drama peaked in the fifth inning. It began with Clayton Kershaw making the short walk from the uncovered bullpen down the right-field line to the pitcher’s mound for his first relief appearance in a regular season game since 2009. Kershaw tossed six innings Thursday. He will start one of the first three games of the NLDS, but he also likely will come out of the bullpen at some point. Sunday’s appearance was perhaps both a final tuneup and a rehearsal.

Kershaw retired the first two batters before a familiar face emerged from the Giants’ dugout. Bumgarner, an impending free agent maybe in his final game in a Giants uniform, stepped out for a pinch-hit appearance to a rousing ovation. Originally scheduled to start the game on the mound, Bumgarner, arguably baseball’s best hitting pitcher, doffed his helmet to the crowd before facing Kershaw.

A seven-pitch battle between the rivals ensued. It ended when Bumgarner lined a 91-mph fastball to the third baseman for the third out. Kershaw turned to the Giants dugout as he walked off the field and tipped his cap to Bochy. The retiring manager reciprocated as the crowd roared again in appreciation of Bumgarner.

Joe Kelly followed Kershaw for his first appearance in 11 days in the sixth inning after battling an “overall body situation,” according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “It was a quick showing. The right-hander induced two groundouts with six pitches before Roberts replaced him with Adam Kolarek.

In all, eight Dodgers pitchers held a meager Giants lineup to two hits and three walks. They combined for the club’s 18th shutout of the season. The count resets Thursday.

Mets edge Braves

NEW YORK (TNS) — In baseball, a sure sign that a season is ending is the sudden appearance of large cardboard boxes, in which players stuff their professional lives — the apparel they accrued the past eight months, the equipment they will need over the winter or in spring training, maybe the ballpark giveaways they mostly don’t care about.

These boxes first appeared in the Mets’ clubhouse Wednesday afternoon, hours before the team was mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, and proliferated over the weekend as they played out the string. Before a 7-6 win in 11 innings against the Braves in the finale Sunday, players were in full-blown last-day-of-school mode cleaning out their lockers.

The season ended in truly Metsian fashion. Dominic Smith, in his first at-bat in more than two months after sitting out with a stress fracture in his left foot, hit a walk-off three-run home run when the Mets were down to their final out.

The teams needed extra innings in the meaningless game after Adeiny Hechavarria — cut by the Mets last month a day before he would have earned a $1 million bonus — hit a tying homer in the ninth. In the 10th, the Mets had runners on the corners with one out and failed to score, causing fans to head for the exits in droves. Hechavarria hit the go-ahead homer in the 11th. It was the first multi-homer game of his career.

The Mets finished 86-76, third in the NL East. That represented progress after consecutive losing seasons, but they missed the playoffs for the third year in a row and the 11th time in 13 years.

And so begins the wait for chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and the front office to make a decision on manager Mickey Callaway, who is 163-161 in two seasons. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen in recent days ardently declined to comment on Callaway or any other Mets topic, including Pete Alonso’s historic rookie year, and a Mets spokesman said the team does not plan to announce anything before Wednesday.

Callaway said he will spend the next couple of days driving 19 hours home to Florida.

“I don’t have any anxiety,” Callaway said. “I’m proud of what we did this year. I’m proud of how hard I worked and I left everything on the field.”

Noah Syndergaard allowed three runs in seven innings, striking out nine and walking two. In 2019, he made a career-high 32 starts — reaching the 30-start milestone for the first time since 2016 — but had a career-high 4.28 ERA.

O’s lose in finale

BOSTON (TNS) — There are plenty of things the Orioles will want to carry over beyond the 2019 season that ended Sunday.

Losses like this, a 5-4 defeat to the Boston Red Sox that denied the Orioles their first series sweep of the season, will not be counted among those things.

For the last time and certainly not the first, an Orioles lead disappeared once the bullpen door swung open, and even a late rally to tie the game and a fabulous catch by Stevie Wilkerson to rob a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning couldn’t swing things back their way.

Mookie Betts singled and scored from first for the winning run in the bottom of the ninth on a confusing Rafael Devers single to right field off Dillon Tate.

The Orioles (54-108) had rallied for a 4-4 tie in the eighth thanks to an RBI single by Jonathan Villar. Evan Phillips, who escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the sixth, allowed a run in the seventh.

Miami beats Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — It was a poetic way to close out the 2019 season.

Starlin Castro, in what very well might have been his final at-bat with the Miami Marlins, hit a solo home run to right-center field to lead off the second inning at Citizens Bank Park.

Isan Diaz, Castro’s second base successor for this Marlins club, followed up two batters later with a home run of his own to right field against the Philadelphia Phillies.

And then Martin Prado, one inning later in what could be the last at-bat of his baseball career, hit his 100th career home run.

The present and the future came together came together to lift the Marlins to a final win to wrap up the season.

Final score: Marlins 4, Phillies 3

Final record: 57-105.

Final judgment: Even with a memorable final victory — one that allowed the Marlins to claim the season series over the Phillies (81-81) for the first time since 2008 — this team still has a ways to go with its rebuild.

Two seasons have come and gone under the Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter ownership group, and results are still in the distance at the major-league level.

There have been flashes of what could be and about a half-dozen players have cemented themselves as major pieces of the future.

But a lot of the players the Marlins are banking of being part of their success have either yet to play at the MLB level or just got their first extended taste of it this year.

And there are questions.

Can the young core of hitters — the likes of Diaz, Brian Anderson, Jorge Alfaro and Garrett Cooper — take their game to another level next season? Anderson and Cooper made strides before season-ending injuries took their toll, Alfaro has shown improved plate discipline and Diaz was hot and cold over his first two months as a big leaguer.

Can Sandy Alcantara translate his late-season success into 2020? The 24-year-old rookie — and the Marlins’ lone All-Star this season — posted a 2.73 ERA (21 earned runs in 69 1/3 innings) with 58 strikeotus to 18 walks over his final 10 starts. That includes holding the Phillies to one earned run on eight hits with five strikeouts in Sunday’s finale.

For the season, Alcantara went 6-14 with a 3.88 ERA and 151 strikeouts over 197 1/3 innings. It’s the most innings thrown and the second-lowest ERA by a Marlins rookie in franchise history.

Barring a surprise move, Alcantara should be the front-runner heading into the offseason to be the Marlins’ 2020 Opening Day starter.

Will the Marlins make a splash in free agency? The team likely needs at least one veteran power bat to add to their lineup, as well as a possible backend starting pitcher, and will need to find ways to shore up their bullpen.

Will the Marlins’ revived farm system produce the big-name players the franchise is optimistic will reach the majors in the near future? The club has six of MLB’s top 100 prospects according to MLBPipeline. The top five — pitcher Sixto Sanchez (No. 23), outfielder JJ Bleday (No. 30), outfielder Jesus Sanchez (No. 52), shortstop Jazz Chisholm (No. 55) and outfielder Monte Harrison (No. 84) — joined the organization after Sherman and Jeter took over. Sixto Sanchez, Jesus Sanchez and Harrison are all expected to be called up at some point in 2020.

Rays lose, but alive

TORONTO (TNS) — So much for going into the playoffs on a roll.

The Rays on Sunday lost a second straight game to the Blue Jays, the 8-3 decision ending their regular season 96-66.

Worse, they didn’t look good in doing so.

Most significantly were less than encouraging performances from Blake Snell and Yonny Chirinos, two pitchers returning from injury they are counting on should they advance past Wednesday’s wild-card game at Oakland.

Snell, in his third outing back following late July elbow surgery, battled to get into the third inning, throwing 62 pitches to record seven outs, allowing two runs on three hits while walking two.

Chirinos, in this third outing after missing about seven weeks with finger inflammation, allowed four runs on four hits over 2 2/3 innings, throwing 38 pitches.

The Rays offense was shut down for a second straight day by an undistinguished cast of Toronto pitchers, though they have been resting several key players and shuttling them in and out of the lineup.

The Jays took a 2-0 lead in the first off Snell. The Rays got one back in the fourth when Ji-Man Choi, back in the lineup after missing two games with a bruised left foot, hit his 19th homer of the season.

But the Jays scored three off Chirinos to make it 5-1, and pretty much over.

Tommy Pham, in somewhat of a bold move, stole third base in the eighth inning, which matched his career high with 25 steals.

The Rays will play at Oakland on Wednesday in the win-or-go-home wild-card game.

M’s beat A’s

SEATTLE (TNS) — The “step-back” season of 2019 mercifully came to a close for the Mariners with something that only happened about once every three games after their 13-2 start to the season — a victory. A group of five Mariners, working in short bursts of either two or one inning, combined to lead Seattle to a 3-1 win over the Oakland A’s.

In an obvious juxtaposition, the Mariners finished the season with a 68-94 record while the A’s ended with a 97-65 record.

The win is slightly skewed because the A’s clinched a postseason spot on Friday and home-field advantage for the American League wild-card game on Saturday and either sat or barely played their key starting position players. But the Mariners also played most of their young players as well because the game had no meaning beyond the season record.

Two players named Kyle, who have very different standings within the organization, provided all of the offense for Seattle.

Kyle Seager, Seattle’s stalwart third baseman, smashed a two-run homer in the first inning off A’s starter Tanner Roark for an early lead.

Kyle Lewis, the talented rookie and once prized prospect, smoked a RBI double to right-center in the fifth inning. It was one of two hits in the game for Lewis.

ChiSox tame Tigers

CHICAGO (TNS) — A message appeared on the Guaranteed Rate Field video board before the bottom of the sixth informing the crowd that Tim Anderson had won the 2019 American League batting champion.

Anderson emerged from the White Sox dugout and saluted the fans as he received a loud ovation.

Anderson became the first Sox to win the batting title since 1997, finishing the season with a .335 average.

The shortstop went 0-for-2 before exiting in the top of fifth of Sunday’s 5-3 victory against the Tigers in front of 19,534.

Anderson and Jose Abreu made Sox history in the final game of the season. Anderson joined Luke Appling (1936 and 1943) and Frank Thomas (1997) as the only Sox to win the AL batting title.

Anderson hit .240 last season. His .095-point improvement is the best season-to-season increase in franchise history.

Abreu finished leading the league with 123 RBIs. The first baseman, who will be a free agent, went 1-for-1 and was hit by a pitch twice Sunday.

He received a nice ovation after Ryan Goins subbed in for him after doubling in the sixth. Pending the outcome of other games, Abreu will become just the second Sox to finish first in RBIs, joining Dick Allen (113 in 1972). Jorge Soler of the Royals and Xander Bogaerts of the Red Sox were tied for second with 116 RBIs entering Sunday.

The Sox took the lead with four runs in the sixth. Yoan Moncada collected an RBI on a groundout to tie the game at 2-2. Eloy Jimenez drove in Goins with a double to left to give the Sox a 3-2 lead. Welington Castillo hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

The Sox finished third in the AL Central with a 72-89 record.

Astro’s double Halos

ANAHEIM, Calif.—Angels left-hander Jose Suarez knew the instant his letters-high fastball made contact with Jose Altuve’s bat that he was toast. The pitch sailed straight, failing to drop out of Altuve’s hot zone. Altuve barreled it, the sound of impact piercing the air at Angel Stadium.

Suarez finished his release and growled.

Altuve’s home run and the sixth-pitch walk that preceded it were the only asterisks attached to an otherwise encouraging performance from the 21-year-old Suarez in the Angels’ 6-3 loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night.

For the first five innings, Suarez looked nothing like the rookie who had been pummeled in nearly every start he made this season.

“That’s as good as Suarez pitched all year,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

Suarez gave up only three hits, the fewest he had given up in an outing that lasted more than four innings.

The last hit was crushing. As Altuve trotted around the bases, Suarez stood on the mound with his gaze trained on the dirt. It was the 23rd time in only 81 innings that he had watched an opponent put a baseball over the fence. He didn’t need another visual.

Somewhere along the way, Suarez lost touch with what helped him rocket through the minor leagues a season ago. Tweaks suggested by first-year pitching coach Doug White confounded him. Suarez struggled to assimilate at the major league level, leading to a 7.11 earned-run average with which he departed the 19th and final appearance of his rookie season.

It wasn’t until last Sunday in Houston, when he gave up one run in two innings of relief, that Suarez felt comfortable on the mound again.

He was able to carry that feeling over to Saturday. He coasted through the Astros’ robust lineup, which entered the evening with the major leagues’ best on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.847) and lowest amount of strikeouts (1,550), and retired the nine batters he faced in the first three innings. He collected four strikeouts along the way, dazzling the Astros with pinpoint command of his low-90s fastball.

Even after Altuve broke up the no-hit bid with a one-out single in the fourth inning, Suarez remained in control. He stranded Altuve, and stranded two the next inning.

It was only when Ausmus slackened his rope and allowed Suarez to face the top of the Astros lineup a third time that Suarez lost his edge.

Reliever Luke Bard (3-3), who had retired 23 batters in a row over five appearances since Sept. 13, gave up a three-run home run soon after.

The Angels offense mustered nothing to pick up Bard. They were held to one hit after the fourth inning.