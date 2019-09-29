By Ryan Aber

NORMAN — Oklahoma blew the doors off of Texas Tech on Saturday, winning 55-16 at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Here are five takeaways from the victory:

1. Jalen Hurts better get used to the rat poison

Oklahoma’s quarterback had yet another career day, throwing for a career-high 413 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 70 yards and a score.

While the numbers were plenty impressive, the way Hurts got there was even more so.

Hurts’ arm strength has sometimes been questioned but he aired the ball out for a 48-yard gain by Charleston Rambo on OU’s second offensive play of the game.

He aired it out to both Rambo and CeeDee Lamb in other long throws in the first half.

Hurts likes to talk about positive attention for himself and the offense being “rat poison” but Hurts’ Heisman campaign continues to gain steam.

2. Kennedy Brooks leaves the game

After Hurts threw the first interception of his Sooners career, Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks took a nasty looking hit to his left knee.

On the play, Texas Tech defensive end Eli Howard dove at Brooks’ knee. Howard was called for a personal foul for a low block on the play.

Brooks went to the medical tent — a new feature for the Sooners — under his own power and remained on the sidelines.

The hit seemed to fire up the OU defense, which was quickly flagged for a pair of 15-yard penalties on the ensuring possession.

3. Don’t forget about CeeDee Lamb

While Rambo has been fantastic to this point, earning a place in the discussion about the top receiver on the Sooners, Lamb showed again why he’s the one who entered the season with some Biletnikoff Award hype.

Lamb had six catches for a career-high 183 yards and three touchdowns.

Lamb showed both speed and explosiveness.

While defenses — most notably UCLA — have worked to take Lamb out of the game, forcing the Sooners to beat opposing defenses elsewhere, Rambo’s emergence has made that difficult.

4. Positive signs for the defense

Sure, Texas Tech’s offense isn’t exactly what it was under Kliff Kingsbury, and Oklahoma has yet to face a dynamic offense, but there continue to be positive signs with Alex Grinch’s defense.

The Sooners held Texas Tech to a three-and-out on each of the Red Raiders’ first three possessions. In the previous five meetings between the teams, Texas Tech had just 13 three-and-outs.

They finished with five such drives Saturday.

Even on the drives where everything didn’t go the Sooners’ way, though, there were positive signs.

After the Red Raiders converted a fake punt in the second quarter, SaRodorick Thompson broke out for what looked like a near-sure touchdown.

But 58 yards after Thompson crossed the line of scrimmage, sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell chased him down to prevent the touchdown.

Then, the Sooners mounted a goal-line stand which included a pair of tackles from safety Pat Fields to hold Texas Tech to a field goal.

It doesn’t seem likely that either of those things would’ve happened with last year’s defense.

5. Trejan Bridges makes his defensive debut

The game was well out of hand, 48-14 late in the third, but freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges made his defensive debut at nickelback.

It was a brief one, with Bridges getting called for a holding penalty on the fourth play of the drive and quickly being replaced by Brendan Radley-Hiles.

Bridges came back in the fourth and was flagged again, this time for a facemask.