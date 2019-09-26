By Derrick Goold

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

PHOENIX (TNS) — The length and cost of Tuesday’s 19-inning loss to Arizona put the Cardinals in a bind for Wednesday’s game.

Now they’re just in a fix.

Manager Mike Shildt unleashed his “Bench Mafia” and left all but one regular out of the starting lineup. While sparks flickered from rookie Randy Arozarena’s game as the Cardinals took a lead the adrenaline, the pitching, and the offense all wore off eventually. Arizona scored seven runs on three hits in the decisive sixth inning to rally for a 9-7 victory and win the series, the Cardinals’ final road series of the regular season.

That loss kept the Cardinals with a magic number of three and three games remaining in their regular season. If Milwaukee can win out that forces the Cardinals to sweep the Cubs this weekend at Busch Stadium to be division champions.

That control of their destiny the Cardinals won with four magical days at Wrigley Field has been loosened in about 24 hours in the desert.

The Cardinals’ lead over Milwaukee shriveled to two games with three to play. The Brewers had an evening game against Cincinnati.

Before the game, Shildt explained that he turned over his lineup to the reserves because every one of his starters played all 19 innings of Tuesday’s loss. An off day Thursday meant a chance to give them two days to recover, and all of them would be available off the bench. In the eighth, with two runners on and Edmundo Sosa at the plate, none of the regulars came up in his place.

Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong, Dexter Fowler, and Marcell Ozuna—all of whom have at least 18 homers this season—remained near the top rail of the dugout near hitting coach Jeff Albert.

In the ninth inning, the Cardinals loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate with one out. They still had Goldschmidt, DeJong, Fowler, and Ozuna on the bench, and only hits from Jose Martinez and Matt Wieters got the bench engaged. Wieters drove home two runs in the ninth to put the tying run on base. Goldschmidt grounded into a double play to end the game.

Shildt did not indicate before the game that they were untouchable, as he did with relievers Ryan Helsley and Daniel Ponce de Leon.

The 12 innings the bullpen had to cover the 3-2 loss early Wednesday limited the arms Shildt had available, but not the ones he had to use anyway. Michael Wacha left the second inning abruptly with soreness in his right shoulder. The extent of the injury was not immediately known. He got five outs for the Cardinals. The other 22 came from relievers, and eventually that caught up with the Cardinals.

In the sixth, the Cardinals turn to two rookies—Genesis Cabrera from the left, Junior Fernandez from the right—and each encountered trouble. Combined they allowed six runs on three hits and got only two outs. A game the Cardinals led 5-2 flipped on them, dramatically. The inning was complicated by two errors, a wild pitch, and a walk. Matt Wieters could not control a throw home for an out on what would have been the tying run. The ball got by him, and that allowed another run to score and leadoff hitter Tim Locastro to reach third base on a groundball that didn’t get past the second baseman.

The Cardinals built their early lead on the wings of Arozarena.

The rookie outfielder became the first Cardinal to steal home since September 2012 when he took off on a pickoff throw to first. That was the Cardinals’ third run of the game. Jose Martinez had previously tied the game, 2-2, with a two-run double in the third inning. Arozarena’s scamper gave them their first lead. He stole two bases on his way around the baes.

In the bottom of the fifth, Arozarena threw a runner out at third base to squelch a potential rally by the Diamondbacks.

In the top of the sixth, he led off the inning with his first major-league homer. That boosted the Cardinals’ lead to 5-2.

The bottom of the sixth began with an error, a walk, and a ground-rule double for the Diamondbacks that greased the rally that would give helium to Milwaukee and pull the Cardinals into a corner.

—————

Rangers fall

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — Scott Feldman had the honor Wednesday of pulling another day off the Games Remaining countdown in left field. There are four games remaining at Globe Life Park.

Feldman broke into the majors with the Texas Rangers and was their Pitcher of the Year in 2009. He did his best pitching after he left them after the 2012 season, signing with the Chicago Cubs and going to the Baltimore Orioles in a July trade that involved Jake Arrieta and Pedro Strop.

Those names should ring a bell.

Feldman retired after the 2017 season at the ripe age of 34 with career earnings, according to Baseball-Reference, of $52,776,883.

Good for him.

As for the Rangers, Wednesday was nearly as good.

Here’s some Rangers Reaction to a 10-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Things didn’t start remotely well for Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello, who allowed three first-inning runs after the Rangers opened double (Shin-Soo Choo), single (Elvis Andrus), hit by pitch (Willie Calhoun), double (Rougned Odor).

Ronald Guzman had the fourth Rangers hit of the inning, an RBI single off of third baseman Rafael Devers.

Porcello then proceeded to allow only two hits over the next five innings while the Red Sox erased a 3-0 deficit for a 7-3 lead when Porcello excited what was the final start of the worst season of his career.

“He made a lot of quality pitches after the first,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said.

Porcello is a free agent of the season, and the Rangers are in need of a proven right-hander for their rotation next season. He looked like a fit Wednesday, albeit against a watered-down Rangers lineup.

Porcello is finishing his 11th big-league season, which is very impressive and surprising considering he’s 30 years old. He has been great at times in his career, as he was in winning the 2016 Cy Young over Justin Verlander and ticking off Kate Upton.

But he’s likely in the tier of starters the Rangers will be looking to add from, the Not Gerrit Cole Tier. There are other righties in there, namely Zack Wheeler, and could be more depending on who opts out of what or which teams decline options.

The Rangers could do better than Porcello, but they could do worse. Shelby Miller and Drew Smyly are proof of that.

X-rays were negative, which is always a good thing, but Calhoun has a bone bruise on his left forearm after getting hit by Porcello pitch.

(Also of concern, though less so: How the heck does plate umpire John Libka call that a foul ball?)

More will be known about the bruise Thursday, but it sure looked like the hit by pitch that broke Andrus’ right arm in 2018. Calhoun appeared to be in plenty of pain, though he stayed into the game to run and was thrown out at home for the first out of what turned out to be a three-run inning.

The Rangers play a day game Thursday in the series finale against the Red Sox, so that might not be enough time for Calhoun to feel good enough to play. The Rangers end the season with a three-game weekend series against the New York Yankees.

Calhoun expects to play in the final series, perhaps as soon as Friday. He has 20 home runs and an .850 OPS this season in 295 at-bats and is likely never headed back to the minors unless he needs a rehab assignment.

Of the many players the Rangers needed answers on this season, they received the right answer on Calhoun.

Left-hander Kolby Allard made his first career start against the Red Sox, who did to him what they have been doing to all pitchers for more than a decade now.

They worked counts, they hit his mistakes hard, the hit good pitches well enough to find a hole. Allard, who was sick Tuesday, had to work just to get nine outs, throwing 80 pitches, in what will be his final start of the season.

“Kolby’s done a good job,” Woodward said. “He’s impressed us. I know it’s a short amount of time, but his competitiveness, the pitch selection he has and his stuff, it plays. His confidence on the mound, the way he attacks hitters, I think it plays.”

Allard will head into the off-season in a group of young pitchers who will attempt to win a rotation spot in spring training. The Rangers like the way he competes and his ability to pitch, which wasn’t always evident as he posted a 4.96 ERA in nine starts and 45 1/3 innings.

“All in all I left it between the lines every time this season,” he said. “I got a pretty good sample size under my belt, so I think there are a few things I do need to clean up going into next year. Going into this off-season I have a few things I think I need to improve on so I can have a great year next year.”

Allard will finish his season with 160 1/3 innings overall, which will only help his chances at the rotation. The Rangers would have to worry less about his workload than fellow lefties Brock Burke and Joe Palumbo, who dealt with injuries this season and won’t reach 100 innings.

Woodward said late Wednesday that Burke is being shut down with some shoulder discomfort.

Depending on how the off-season unfolds, the Rangers could have two rotation spots available. Allard should get one of them.

——-

Braves hammer KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals had reason to feel good about their matchup with the NL East champions entering Wednesday night, having beaten the Atlanta in each of their three games this season.

However, the Braves offense proved potent even with stars Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman sidelined by injuries. The Royals bullpen simply couldn’t slow down that offense once it got started.

Royals relievers gave up eight runs as they dropped their fourth and final meeting of the season 10-2 to the Braves in front of 16,931 at Kauffman Stadium. The Braves scored three runs in the top of the sixth, four in the eighth and another in the ninth. They had 14 hits in the game.

Royals infielder Nicky Lopez had two hits, a run scored and an RBI in the loss. Catcher Meibrys Viloria had a double and an RBI.

Lopez had a hand in each of the Royals runs. He tripled into the right-center field gap with two outs in the second and scored on a Viloria RBI double smoked down the first base line. In the fourth inning, Lopez drove in the club’s second run on a one-out RBI bunt single with runners on the corners.

Royals starting pitcher Mike Montgomery, who earned an ejection in his previous start last Thursday in Minnesota, went into the fifth inning having already thrown 75 pitches. He allowed two runs in the fifth after he’d retired the first two batters of the inning.

Montgomery allowed two runs on five hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. He left the game tied, 2-2, after having thrown 97 pitches and recorded four strikeouts.

The Braves (97-62) scored three more runs in the sixth inning. Royals relief pitcher Jacob Barnes gave up a single and two walks with one out before being taken out in favor of right-hander Heath Fillmyer.

Fillmyer gave up a two-run single by Dansby Swanson and a sacrifice fly to Ozzie Albies. All three runs were charged to Barnes as the Braves grabbed a 5-2 lead. Swanson enjoyed a four-hit game.

An additional four runs in the eighth pushed the Braves’ lead to 9-2. The scoring started on a bases-loaded three-run double off the left-center field wall by Josh Donaldson. Adam Duvall also hit an RBI single. In the ninth, Albies added a two-out RBI single.

The Royals will have a day off on Thursday before they begin a season-ending three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium. Royals left-hander Eric Skoglund (0-2, 7.50) will start the opener for the Royals, while the Twins have not announced a starter for Friday.

———-

ChiSox rip Indians

CHICAGO (TNS) — White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson continued his march to the American League batting title.

Anderson had his sixth four-hit game of the season Wednesday night as the Sox beat the Indians 8-3 in front of 15,980 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Anderson went 4-for-5 with four singles. He singled and scored in the first and again in the third. He singled in the fourth and again in the sixth. Anderson has a 12-game hitting streak.

Anderson leads the AL with a .339 batting average with five games remaining. DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees is second at .328.

The Sox also have the league’s RBIs leader. Jose Abreu had three hits and an RBI, giving him 122 RBIs.

Leury Garcia led off the first with a home run. Garcia left in the fifth because of right shoulder soreness. Designated hitter Matt Skole left the game after two at-bats with right abdominal tightness. Both are day to day.

The Sox were without left fielder Eloy Jimenez, who missed the game because of an ear and throat infection.

The Sox collected 14 hits, including two from Daniel Palka. Welington Castillo, who replaced Skole, hit a three-run home run in the seventh.

Ross Detwiler (3-5) allowed three runs and five hits with one strikeout in five innings for the win.

With the loss, the Indians fell 1{ games behind the Rays for the AL’s second wild-card spot.

The Sox improved to 10-8 against the Indians this season.

———

Giants win

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — Call it whatever you want to call.

Doubt. Uncertainty. Skepticism.

When his 2018 season ended prematurely due to shoulder inflammation, the San Francisco Giants’ Jeff Samardzija knew there were no guarantees he would ever be the same.

Instead of trying to regain his original form, Samardzija had to free his mind from the questions surrounding his future and adapt.

At the end of the 2019 season, Samardzija proved he could successfully change as he put the finishing touches on a strong comeback year in a 2-1 walk-off win over the Colorado Rockies that ended when rookie Jaylin Davis hit his first career home run.

The former Minnesota Twins prospect acquired at the 2019 trade deadline sent a 416-foot solo blast out to dead center field off Rockies reliever DJ Johnson to secure the Giants’ 38th one-run win of the season.

Davis was hitting .125 entering the at-bat, but a power-hitting prospect who hit 35 home runs in the minors this season made sure he would get on the board before his season ended.

With the help of a rookie hitter, a deserving veteran pitcher felt much better about an outcome that was in doubt all night.

With six shutout innings against Colorado on Wednesday, Samardzija lowered his ERA to 3.52 and wrapped up one of the best seasons of his professional career.

A year after Samardzija made just 10 starts and posted a 6.25 ERA, the right-hander quietly put together an impressive case for the National League Comeback Player of the Year Award. Samardzija may not earn the honor, but simply pitching his way into the conversation is a remarkable accomplishment for a pitcher who was unsure what he had left in the tank.

Gone are the days when Samardzija relied on a 95-mile per hour fastball to overwhelm hitters the first time through the order. After rigorously rehabbing his injured shoulder last offseason, Samardzija realized he needed to reinvent himself and did so with the help of the Giants training and coaching staffs.

In his eighth season as a full-time starter, Samardzija dropped his sinker usage, increased his cutter usage, nearly abandoned his curveball and threw his four-seam fastball on 26% of his pitches, his highest-rate since 2013 according to Brooks Baseball.

The Giants took the lead on Wednesday in the bottom of the third inning when center fielder Kevin Pillar picked up his 86th RBI of the season with a two-out single to drive in second baseman Mauricio Dubon.

The Giants’ offense has been abysmal in the month of September, but Pillar’s liner into left field was enough to allow Samardzija the chance to earn his 12th win of the season. Seventh-inning errors from Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt prevented the starter from matching his career-high.

After entering the game as a defensive replacement for Chris Shaw, Belt committed a brutal, uncharacteristic defensive mistake that cost the Giants a run. With two outs in the inning, reliever Tyler Rogers induced a grounder up the middle that Crawford fielded on a dive. The shortstop’s throw to first was made in time to beat speedy Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia, but it took a hop in front of Belt.

Belt typically scoops low throws with ease, but he bobbled this attempt and then lost the ball again as it rolled into shallow right field. The second misplay allowed Rockies first baseman Josh Fuentes to scamper home and score the tying run.

The defensive miscues followed a scary moment in the infield when Dubon was steamrolled by Rockies catcher Tony Wolters while fielding a groundball. With Wolters sprinting toward second, Dubon charged in to pick up a potential double-play ball and the duo collided near the cut of the grass.

Dubon received immediate attention from a Giants trainer after Wolters’ torso appeared to strike his head, but he stayed in the game and Wolters was ruled out.

———

Rays blast Yanks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TNS) — The Rays are talking quietly, but confidently, that if they can play their way into the postseason they have a chance to go pretty deep.

On Wednesday, one of their few guys who has been there and won that, Charlie Morton, helped them take another big step toward the playoffs with a dominating six-inning start in a 4-0 win over the Yankees before an announced crowd of 20,390.

The win improved the Rays to 95-64 guaranteed that when they open the final series of the regular season on Friday in Toronto after having Thursday off, they can be no worse than tied for the second spot with the Indians, who were playing at the White Sox later Wednesday.

Also that the Rays will be no more than a game behind the wild-card leading A’s, who had a half-game lead going into play late Wednesday at Anaheim.

Morton, who got the final out of the 2017 World Series for the Astros, played a huge role in Wednesday’s win, holding the Yankees hitless for 5? innings, with only one ball hit to the outfield, before giving up a single to DJ LeMahieu.

Morton ended up working six shutout innings, allowing the one hit and three walks, striking out nine in his career-high 33rd start and pushing his innings total to 194?.

His work, plus that of relievers Diego Castillo, Oliver Drake, Nick Anderson (who got the biggest out, striking out Aaron Judge with two on in the eighth) and Andrew Kittredge, allowed the Rays to post just the second shutout of the powerful Bronx Bombers this season.

They kind of deserve extra credit, as going back to Tuesday’s 2-1, 12-inning win by the Rays, they actually blanked the Yankees for 18 straight innings.

Before the game, manager Kevin Cash was talking, hoping, wishing aloud that it would be nice if the Rays could get a couple runs early to give Morton something to work with.

Joey Wendle took care of that, hitting the third pitch from Yankees opener Jonathan Loaisiga over the centerfield fence. Singles by Austin Meadows, Ji-Man Choi (who would later leave the game after fouling a pitch off his left foot) and Brandon Lowe turned it into a 2-0 lead.

After some wasted opportunities and another couple outs on the bases, the Rays built the lead to 4-0, with an RBI double by Matt Duffy in the sixth and Avisail Garcia’s 20th homer of the season in the eighth.

As the Rays were set to jet off to Toronto after the game there was considerable certainty.

Not the least of which was knowing how long they’d be gone and if they’d be back to play another game under the Trop’s tilted roof.

Being in the middle of a three-team race for the two AL wild-card spots that going into Wednesday’s game saw only one game separating the three teams can do that.

“We could be going to a lot of places,” Duffy said. “We could have to come back here. We could have to go to Oakland. We might have to go to Oakland and Cleveland, and then to New York and back here.”

Even with the regular season ending Sunday, there indeed are multiple scenarios the Rays are facing, from their season ending frustratingly in Toronto to flying back to host the Oct. 2 AL wild-card game.

In the middle is the potential, and major headache for travel and logistics director Chris Westmoreland, of a three-way tie, which creates the possibility of the Rays playing in Toronto Sunday, Oakland Monday, Cleveland Tuesday and back in Oakland Wednesday, and with a win then a weekend trip straight to New York, or Houston, to open the division series.

The one thing the Rays do know, is that if they keep winning they better their chances to keep playing after Sunday.

Some Rays players took care of usual end of season business, tipping clubhouse staff they wouldn’t see if the season ends on the road, or abruptly at home. But that was really the only outward sign Wednesday that the end could be near.

“It doesn’t feel like the end of the season for us,” Wendle said before the game. “I’m not guaranteeing us a playoff berth or anything like that, it just doesn’t feel like the end. I packed a lot of clothes for this trip.”

That’s the instructions Westmoreland gave the players and rest of the traveling party, to be prepared to be on the road from Wednesday night until after the Oct. 5 second game of the division series.

Most got the memo as they talked about bringing some colder weather gear and clothes that could come in handy, especially in New York. “My suitcase is way overweight and I’m prepared for everything,” centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier said.”

Adding to the odd dynamic of the trip, the Rays have Thursday off while the Indians are playing the White Sox and the A’s the Mariners.

“We’ll have the TV on for a little bit, that’s for sure,” Wendle said. “It’s going to be a little weird because we’re not going to be able to control anything that’s going on. But at the same time, we’ll certainly be rooting for two teams in particular.”

The Rays were looking to put a winning finish on their home schedule, having gone 47-33 thus far. While that seemed only so-so-, and slightly worse than their showing on the road, which is a bit unusual, they had gotten better as the season went, winning 16 of their last 20 going into Wednesday, and it would rank among their top six or seven showings in their 22 seasons.

“I think it evens out in the long run,” manager Kevin Cash said. “I know we had a couple homestands where we were being asked the same questions over and over for good reason, we weren’t performing or winning games at the clip we would like. But our last homestand (going 9-1 against the Indians, Orioles and Blue Jays) I thought we really did some big things and this homestand (4-1 against the Red Sox and Yankees pending the finale) we played well. …

“We like playing here. We appreciate the fans that come out and show up and give us some energy, but I think most clubs will tell you they enjoying playing at home.”

But most clubs don’t play on artificial turf in a fixed roof dome with a white roof that makes fly balls hard to track and catwalks, speakers and wires that occasionally come into play.

“That’s fine,” Cash said. “We want to keep it to whatever home-field advantage we can keep. If it’s not the most welcoming place, whether the roof, the stadium, whatever it is, so be it.”

———

O’s fall again

TORONTO (TNS) — Through their analytical advancements and organizational changes, the Orioles have worked to mimic the Houston Astros as they’ve embarked on a full-on rebuild to make the major league team a consistent winner. But Baltimore won’t be able to match the three straight No. 1 overall draft picks Houston had earlier this decade.

Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays ensured the Orioles (52-107) will have the second selection in the 2020 amateur draft. A season after taking Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with the franchise’s first No. 1 overall pick in 30 years, they’ll pick behind the Detroit Tigers, whose 46-111 disaster proved uncatchable. (The Miami Marlins and Orioles can both finish 55-107, but the Orioles would win the tiebreaker because they had a worse record in 2018.)

Although it’s easy to draw a clear line between the Astros’ three consecutive No. 1 overall picks from 2012 to 2014 and the franchise’s modern successes, only one of those top picks has reached the majors, while their No. 2 overall pick in 2015 has been perhaps more impactful.

With Orioles executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias then working for them in an advisory role, the Astros took Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa first overall in 2012, but their next two No. 1 selections, both of which came with Elias as scouting director, weren’t so fruitful. Stanford right-hander Mark Appel, the 2013 top pick, was included in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies for reliever Ken Giles and retired before reaching the majors.

Giles, since traded to Toronto, finished off the Blue Jays’ victory Wednesday with a scoreless ninth. Billy McKinney hit a leadoff home run off Gabriel Ynoa, who Rowdy Tellez also took deep in the fourth before homering off Paul Fry in the sixth. After scoring 21 runs in the series’ first two games, the Orioles failed to score until the eighth, when Rio Ruiz’s RBI groundout and DJ Stewart’s bases-loaded walk plated runs before a flyout by Chris Davis left the bases full.

The 2014 draft’s No. 1 selection, prep left-hander Brady Aiken, didn’t sign with Houston because of a medical issue. Not signing Aiken gave the Astros the second overall pick in 2015, with which they selected LSU shortstop Alex Bregman. This season, Bregman has hit 40 home runs for a Houston team that locked up a third straight division title and is pursuing a second World Series championship in those three years.

Bregman, drafted three years and one pick behind Correa, has surpassed his fellow Astros infielder in Fangraphs Wins Above Replacement (19.9 vs. 18.4) and trails him marginally in Baseball-Reference WAR (20.5 vs. 21.0) for their careers.

Orioles’ Evan Phillips finding September success with improved command and increased confidence »

Although Bregman is a notable example given the connection to Elias, the recent history of the second overall pick generally bodes well for the Orioles. Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton, a Gold Glove winner, and Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, the 2015 National League Rookie of the Year and the circuit’s 2016 MVP, were drafted after Correa and Appel, respectively.

That doesn’t make the season the Orioles have endured any easier. Wednesday’s defeat was their 107th, following a 115-loss campaign that garnered the right to draft Rutschman.

“I want them to feel what it feels like to win, and I feel sorry for some guys a little bit at times because they’re trying so hard to win, and something happens late in the game, and it doesn’t happen,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said before the loss. “I think there’s going to be a day sometime soon where we’re going to win those games that we should’ve won, and our guys are going to look back at this and probably be better because of it.”

———

Phillies phall to .500

WASHINGTON (TNS) — The sun came back out on Wednesday. Birds chirped. It was 85 degrees in the nation’s capital, perfect weather for baseball on the first full day in six months that the Phillies didn’t play a meaningful baseball game.

Oh, but don’t go telling manager Gabe Kapler that these last few days of the season are pointless. He doesn’t see it that way, and maybe he’s right. The Phillies won’t make the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year, but if there are games to be played, there are wins to be gained, impressions to be left, and evaluations to be made, especially with majority partner John Middleton and the entire front office watching from a suite high atop Nationals Park.

And so, on Day 1 AE (after elimination), with “140 Days Until ST2020,” referring to spring training, posted in the clubhouse, Bryce Harper slid into second base with two hustle doubles, and Drew Smyly racked up 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 solid innings, and Brad Miller turned on a first-pitch curveball and blasted it into the upper deck in right field.

And still, the Phillies lost.

Kudos for playing hard and all, but the Phillies’ fifth straight loss — 5-2 to the wild-card Washington Nationals — dropped their record to 79-79, the first time all season they haven’t been above the .500 mark. With four games left, they must go 3-1 to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2011.

“We fell short of expectations,, and that’s disappointing,” Kapler said before the game. “I think you could point to the offensive side of the ball and we didn’t meet expectations there. I could say on the pitching side we fell short as well. However, I think we are in a place where we have continued to fight and grind all the way through today, and I’m excited to help our team to fight and grind and claw all the way through to the end of the season.”

Swell. As the organization’s chief decision-makers pick apart the scraps of a lost season and try to figure out why the Phillies slid from 33-22 on May 29 to 46-57 since, how much consolation will they take in everyone playing hard?

Maybe it will reflect well on Kapler that the effort level remains high. But the talent gap between the Phillies and playoff-bound Nationals — to say nothing of the division-winning Atlanta Braves — couldn’t be more obvious.

It barely matters anymore how the Phillies lost another game. For posterity, they blew a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning, when Mike Morin, one of several relievers who wasn’t even in the organization until midway through the season, gave up a double, a game-tying sacrifice fly, and an RBI single.

Smyly, another midseason pick-up who was brought in as a low-risk flier to help bolster a starting rotation that was never good enough, had one of his better nights with the Phillies. He didn’t allow a hit until Howie Kendrick’s two-out, solo homer in the fourth inning, and recorded a season-high in strikeouts. In 12 starts for the Phillies, the lefty posted a 4.45 earned-run average. He will soon find out whether it was good enough to land a major-league deal as a free agent this winter, either with the Phillies or elsewhere.

Rhys Hoskins need not worry about his job security. But the slugging first baseman has been in a miserable slump since the All-Star break, a lack of production that has contributed greatly to the Phillies’ offensive inconsistency.

When Hoskins went to the plate in the fourth inning, he lugged an 0-for-26 skid with him. It was no wonder, then, that he smiled ear to ear after his grounder up the middle squeezed into the outfield for an RBI single to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

Kapler, ever the optimist, has maintained that one well-placed hit could be all Hoskins needs to emerge from his wicked struggle. But Hoskins was unable to deliver in the eighth inning. With Harper in scoring position as the tying run, Hoskins flied out to left field and dropped his helmet to the dirt in frustration once again.

———

Cubs’ tailspin continues

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The Cubs were officially eliminated from postseason contention Wednesday night, shortly before reliever David Phelps threw the second of two wild pitches in the eighth inning that led to a 4-2 loss to the Pirates, their eighth consecutive defeat.

The elimination became official when the Brewers beat the Reds 9-2 to clinch at least the second National League wild-card berth.

A frustrating season for the Cubs (82-76), who were only two games out of first place in the NL Central on Sept. 17, continued in the eighth when relievers Brad Wieck and Phelps issued consecutive walks and Phelps followed with two wild pitches and allowed a sacrifice fly by Erik Gonzalez to seal the loss.

With the likelihood of elimination, manager Joe Maddon went through on his plan to pull first baseman Anthony Rizzo in the third. Rizzo had been playing with a sore right ankle that originally put his season in doubt.

Second baseman Ben Zobrist was lifted for a pinch runner in the eighth.

Jon Lester pitched six innings of two-run ball and finished his 2019 season with a 13-10 record and 4.46 ERA — his highest since 2012, when he had a career-worst 4.82 ERA with the Red Sox.

Lester allowed 205 hits in 171? innings, his lowest total in a full major-league season. Lester missed two starts in April because of a hamstring injury and finished with 31 starts, the 12th consecutive season he has made at least that many.

Lester caught a break in the second when Pablo Reyes was thrown out at the plate on a strong throw by left fielder Kyle Schwarber.

But the Pirates broke through for two runs in the fourth on a double by Gonzalez and a single by Jake Elmore.

The Cubs staked Lester to a 1-0 lead in the second on a triple by Willson Contreras and a single by Ian Happ, making his second start at third base in place of the injured Kris Bryant.

Lester was facing another loss until Happ led off the seventh with his second home run in five games.

Lester was lifted for a pinch hitter later in the inning, but David Bote grounded into a double play.

———

Mets win but nixed

NEW YORK (TNS) — The Mets season unofficially ended with Jacob deGrom on the mound, but it didn’t matter.

The second National League wild-card spot looked out of reach before he’d even thrown a pitch — the Brewers manhandled the Reds out of the gate in Cincinnati — and the mathematical improbability had turned into a mathematical impossibility.

So deGrom did what he does — what he does for every start, whether the Mets give him run support or not, whether his team is in contention or not. He went at the Marlins with the power of a prizefighter and the finesse of a flutist and cemented himself as the clear favorite to repeat as the National League Cy Young Award winner.

He allowed no runs and two hits over seven innings, with one walk and seven strikeouts and at one point, retired 14 Marlins in a row in the 10-3 victory. DeGrom (11-8) ended his season on a 23-inning scoreless streak and dropped his ERA to 2.43, .02 off the major-league leader, the Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu.

As he mowed down the worst offense in the National League on Wednesday, something unexpected happened. He got help. The Mets offense seemed intent to right the sins of the past, scoring multiple runs in the first three innings for the starting pitcher who came into the day with the fifth-worst run support in baseball (3.97). They almost matched that total in the first inning. Brandon Nimmo led off with a walk and Jeff McNeil drove him in with a double to right. One out later, Michael Conforto, who hit two homers Tuesday, doubled to right, scoring McNeil, then advanced to third on a rightfield error. Conforto scored on Wilson Ramos’ sacrifice fly for the 3-0 lead.

Mickey Callaway, intent on giving his ace the best shot at a strong closing outing, assembled his best-possible defense. And Amed Rosario, who at times has struggled with his range, showed none of that.

He made a spectacular diving play on a ball in the second inning, flipping it to Robinson Cano, who barehanded it and threw to first for a double play. He made another play far to his left to get the out to lead off the fourth. And Pete Alonso, who entered the game in a deep funk, broke out of it in grand fashion in the second, hitting his 51st homer of the season, putting him one shy of Aaron Judge’s rookie record.

In addition to being eliminated, there was one other piece of bad news for the Mets, Jeff McNeil was drilled on the wrist by Josh Smith’s 89-mph fastball in the sixth inning and looked to be in considerable pain before leaving for a pinch runner. X-Rays revealed it to be a fractured right wrist.

From something of a long shot, deGrom has muscled himself into becoming the odds-on favorite to win the Cy Young — a mixture of his steady excellence, a dropoff from Ryu, and a long injury stint from the Nationals’ Max Scherzer.

DeGrom was also tied for first with the Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty in WHIP (0.99), and first in strikeouts (248) and WAR (6.9). His WHIP and strikeouts only improved in his final start of the season.

Scherzer has a higher strikeout-to-walk ratio and strikeout per nine innings, but also pitched around 30 fewer innings. Scherzer also had a bit of a clunker against the Phillies Tuesday, allowing four earned runs in five innings.

DeGrom also eclipsed 200 innings for the third year in a row, ending his season at 204.

“I don’t know how important (Wednesday’s star)) is in the race,” Mickey Callaway said before the game. “In my mind, he’s got a pretty commanding lead. But I think it’s important for him, for our team to win another ballgame today. It’s Jacob deGrom out there, so you’ve gotta figure he’s going to pitch pretty well. He’s worked so hard for this and I think that at this point, he deserves this award and I think he can solidify that tonight.”

———

Twins tame Tigers

DETROIT (TNS) — It was Rocco Baldelli’s 38th birthday. Randy Dobnak is getting married on Saturday. Luis Arraez was, who knows, happy to break out of a five-game sort-of slump.

Point is, the Twins had a lot of things to celebrate after their 5-1 victory over the Tigers, plenty of reasons to throw a party. And one other thing comes to mind, too.

Their first AL Central championship in nine years.

The champagne was on ice in the Twins’ clubhouse Wednesday after Dobnak pitched six stellar innings, after Arraez put the Twins in front with a two-run homer, after Baldelli orchestrated the Twins’ 98th win, second-most ever by the Minnesota Twins.

And after the Twins clinched no worse than a tie for the division title.

Beating the Tigers for the 13th time in 18 meetings this season drove the Twins’ magic number down to 1, with four games remaining in the season. And in Chicago, the Indians trailed the White Sox 3-1, meaning the Twins’ season-long quest for a title could be over within a few innings.

“You kind of have to wait for those things to happen. Thinking about them beforehand doesn’t really get you anywhere,” Baldelli said before the game, sticking to his cautious approach. “We haven’t clinched anything.”

No, but the moment couldn’t be much more inevitable. The Twins only hope they have a chance to celebrate while Dobnak is with them. The rookie righthander has been granted permission to leave the team for his long-scheduled wedding on Saturday, meaning there are plenty of champagne toasts in his immediate future. He’ll be toasted in the Twin Cities, too, for one of the most dominating pitching performances of the Twins’ season. Dobnak, the undrafted rookie who started the season in Class A, allowed only one hit over six innings, a first-inning double to right-center by Jeimer Candelario that only mattered because Jorge Polanco had misplayed Miguel Cabrera’s ground ball into an error.

Candelario’s double scored Cabrera from first base, but just barely: The former MVP, reduced by weight and bad knees to one of the game’s slowest runners, slid home a split-second before Mitch Garver’s tag.

If Dobnak was bothered by the sequence, it didn’t show, because he proceeded to mow down 16 of the next 17 hitters he faced, the lone blemish once again not his fault: an error by Miguel Sano. Mixing four different pitches brilliantly — he used all four on a couple of his six strikeouts — Dobnak didn’t walk a batter, got 16 swinging strikes, 10 on his curveball, and finished with a flourish, striking out the side in the sixth inning.

Baldelli offers no hints of the Twins’ plans, but one would surmise that Dobnak’s next start — once he returns as a married man — will be in the AL Division Series.

Still, for the second straight night, the Twins’ offense was quieted by Tigers pitching, at least for six innings. But just as they did on Tuesday, the Twins came alive in the seventh inning. Sano led off with a walk, and Arraez pounded a 1-1 curveball from Drew Verhagen into the right field seats, his fourth home run of the year.

An inning later, the heart of the Twins’ order struck for three more runs. Polanco tripled, Nelson Cruz singled him home, and Eddie Rosario lined a home run to right field.