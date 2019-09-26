BLUEJACKET — Several things are planned to honor the late Peter Webb when his Southwest Covenant Patriots play Bluejacket here Friday, Sept. 27.

Webb suffered a head injury while making a tackle Friday, Sept. 13, in the Patriots’ game against Strother.

He was helped immediately on the field, then rushed to The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center, where he died Sunday morning.

Bluejacket head coach Lee Bluejacket said players will wear warm up and under-jersey shirts with his name and number (14) on the back.

The field also will have Peter’s number painted.

Southwest Covenant fans will be invited to join Bluejacket fans on the field for a moment of silence.

The Chieftains will have helmet decals with Peter’s number for the remainder of the season.

Tuesday night, a middle school football player from Lexington died after competing in a game.

Lexington High School football coach Dale Berglan told The Oklahoman that Riley Boatwright died Tuesday after playing a game in Stratford.

A cause of death was not known and no other information was immediately available.