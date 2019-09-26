FAIRLAND — A five-run rally in the top of the eighth inning allowed Commerce to claim a wild 13-10 win against Class A No. 6 Fairland in a Lucky 7 Conference fastpitch game here Monday, Sept. 23.

Fairland had tied the game at 8-8 in the sixth with a four-run rally.

Dawn Convirs led off the top of the eighth inning for the Lady Tigers (15-12) with a single.

River Friel doubled then Sidney Hailey grounder moved both into scoring position and a walk to Baylee King loaded the bases.

Morgan Connell and Sunny Crawford delivered two-run singles and after a sacrifice by Cali Wells, Katy Crawford singled home the Lady Tigers’ 13th run.

Fairland (24-5) rallied in the bottom of the eighth when Kinley Powell drew a one-out walk and Savannah Hutchison and Erica Schertz singled to load the bases.

Grace Goins picked up an RBI with a groundout and Hutchison scored on when Makayla Jackson hit into a fielder’s choice.

The game ended on a strikeout by Alexis McGranahan.

Commerce pulled into a 3-3 tie in the third then went up 8-3 with a five-run rally in the fourth inning.

The Lady Owls chipped away at the deficit by scoring a run in the fifth on a solo homer by Schertz then tied the game with its four-run burst in the sixth.

Connell collected three singles for the Lady Tigers, who also got a double and single from King.

Friel doubled and Sunny Crawford, Wells, Katy Crawford, Giselle Gutierrez and Convirs all added singles.

Schertz went 4-for-4 with the home run. Jordan Gates finished with two doubles, Hutchison had two singles and Kyndall Davis and Goins each had a base hit.

Schertz struck out eight and walked five while King had three strikeouts and five walks.