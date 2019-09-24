By Mike Tupa

Oklahoma Union High School’s softball team has done it again.

For at least the third-straight season, the Lady Cougars have captured 20 wins — and have an opportunity for a lot more.

OUHS collected victories No. 19 and No. 20 on Monday night in a split-location doubleheader.

First, the Lady Cougars (20-4) helped off a spirited effort by Nowata, 13-12.

They then hopped back on the bus and headed to Ramona, where they downed Caney Valley, 15-2.

Oklahoma Union has at least three more scheduled regular season games before it makes another postseason drive to try to get back to the Class 2A state tournament.

In Monday’s win against Nowata, Hadleigh O’Brien pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

But, that was one of only several powerful hits for the Lady Cougars, who survived a rugged challenge.

“Any win is a good win,” said OUHS head coach Thad Hewitt.

Cousins Ashlynn Hough and Raven Hough split pitching duties, with Raven earning the win.

Kyla Taylor, Hannah Long and Alexi Smith each lashed multiple hits, Hewitt said.

Smith keyed a fifth-inning rally in the fifth by being hit with a pitch. Caitlin Pierce then singled to the left side to put two runners on base and set the stage for Chesnie Hewitt. Hewitt hammered a three-run bomb that tied the score.

Nowata then pulled ahead, 12-8. In the bottom of the seventh, Long and Smith led off with back-to-back singles, followed by Pierce earning a walk to juice the bags.

Chesnie Hewitt came up next and singled home two runs. Taylor then plated Hewitt with a single. After Morgan Bellar drew a walk, O’Brien plated the game-ending run.

In Ramona, Ashlynn Hough pitched for the victory.

Cassie Mark hit the ball well and Pierce delivered a crucial double in the third inning, coach Hewitt said.

Long added multiple hits.

Oklahoma Union is slated to play host Tuesday to Pawhuska.

The playoffs are set to begin next week.