Revised

STILWELL —Breaking out to an early lead, Miami coasted to an 11-4 District 4A-7 win over Stilwell here Monday, Sept. 23.

The win bumped the Lady Wardogs’ record to 10-4 overall and 5-3 in district play, good for third place.

MHS jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and bumped it to 6-0 in the third.

The Lady Indians (6-18, 1-10) cut that in half in the bottom of the fourth, but Miami pulled away with a pair of two-run rallies in the fifth and sixth, then tacked on a run in the seventh.

Stilwell got single runs in the fifth and sixth frames.

Hannah Hardcastle went 3-for-3 as part of the Lady Wardogs’ 13 hit attack.

Briah Harnar added a triple and single while Kori Robison delivered a double and single while driving in three RBIs

Jessie Ishmael singled twice, Kylie Jinks doubled and Beca Hopping, Brooke Bashore and Maddee Barnes all had singles.

Jessie Ishmael had a triple and two singles as part of the Lady Wardogs’ 13-hit attack.

Kori Robison doubled twice and Hannah Hardcastle and Beca Hopping two singles each.

Briah Harnar tripled, Kylie Jinks doubled and Brooke Bashore and Maddee Barnes singled.

Katie Holmes delivered a double and two singles while Macie Sawney added three singles for the Lady Indians.

Katie Stephenson and Katayah Thirsty each had a double.

Winning pitcher Jadie Cheater logged eight strikeouts with one walk.