By Lynn Worthy

The Kansas City Star

CHICAGO (TNS) — Just when all signs pointed to the Chicago White Sox taking control of the game, the top of the Royals order got to ace and All-Star Lucas Giolito for three runs before an out had been recorded.

That three-run inning broke a tie and put the Royals in front for good as they beat the White Sox, 6-3, in front of an announced 13,838 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday afternoon. The Royals have now won four consecutive series for the first time since June 9-25, 2017.

The Royals (55-92) made enough noise against Giolito to take the rubber match of the series despite Giolito’s 12-strikeout day. The Royals improved to 3-12 in rubber matches this season. They need an 8-7 finish to avoid 100 losses for the second consecutive season.

Jorge Soler hit his 44th home run, extending his season franchise record, one day after he enjoyed a two-homer day in the city where he started his major league career with the Cubs. Dozier blasted his 26th homer of the season, and Erick Mejia collected his first RBI in the big leagues on a third-inning sacrifice fly.

Royals starting pitcher Jorge Lopez (4-7) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. He’s won his last three decisions dating back to Aug. 19.

The Royals return home for a three-game series against the Houston Astros starting on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium. Royals left-hander Danny Duffy (6-6, 4.71) is scheduled to start opposite of Astros right-hander Gerrit Cole (16-5, 2.73).

———

Cards snap back

DENVER (TNS) — By the time the Cardinals saw the sixth pitch of the game Thursday they already had as many runs in two swings as they had total in the previous 18 innings at Coors Field.

Dexter Fowler hit the first pitch of the game for a home run, and Kolten Wong followed four pitches later with another homer for a quick lead.

Homer early. Hold on late.

The Cardinals set a club record with a home run to lead off the first four innings of the game and skated from Colorado with a 10-3 victory Thursday at Coors Field. After scoring just two runs in the first two games of the series — both losses — the Cardinals got five home runs from five different players to gain a lead the bullpen had to hold.

In the late innings, Andrew Miller piloted out of trouble in the seventh and into it in the eighth before Carlos Martinez got the final two outs of the eighth.

The Cardinals added four runs in the top of the ninth to widen the lead and turn the bottom of the inning over to another reliever, John Brebbia. Martinez did not remain in the game to collect the save for working out of the eighth inning with the tying run at the plate.

Martinez struck out both batters he faced.

Matt Carpenter had a two-run double in the ninth inning, Andrew Knizner an RBI single, and a run was balked home. All of that happened before the Rockies got an out in the ninth inning.

Fowler and Wong became the first Cardinals since Fowler and Tommy Pham to hit back-to-back homers to lead off a game since April 2018. In order, Fowler, Rangel Ravelo, Marcell Ozuna, and Harrison Bader hit home runs to lead off the first, second, third, and fourth innings, respectively.

Ravelo’s homer traveled an estimated 487 feet to become the longest home run hit by a Cardinal in baseball’s Statcast era. Bader’s homer traveled an estimated 450 feet.

Miles Mikolas allowed three runs on five hits in his five innings of work. Two of the runs he allowed came on solo homers by Nolan Arenado and Josh Fuentes. The homer was Fuentes’ first of his big-league career. Both homres were solo homers, and by the time Arenado’s 39th of the season landed the seats the Cardinals still led, 5-3.

Fowler reached base in his first four plate appearances, running his streak to eight consecutive plate appearances on base. The run ended with a strikeout in the eighth inning.

The Cardinals got their 82nd win of the season to assure a winning record for the 12th consecutive season.

The win keeps the Cardinals four games up in the National League Central ahead of both the Cubs and Brewers. While the Cardinals wheezed at Coors, the Cubs lost at San Diego to gain no ground on the first-place rivals. The Brewers have won seven consecutive games to catch the Cubs and come to Busch Stadium this weekend with a chance to slash the Cardinals’ lead in the division down to one game.

It would take a sweep to do that.

———

Rangers tip foe

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — The game that the Rays lost, 6-4, Thursday had to be frustrating enough.

They helped the Rangers way too much with pitches that weren’t on the spot and plays in the field that were missed or messed up, and they wasted way too many opportunities for a team that talks about being on a mission to make the playoffs.

But the bigger loss may have been the momentum they had.

And potentially their place atop the AL wild-card race.

After a 10-1 run that carried them to and maintained their hold on the top spot, and the homefield advantage for the Oct. 2 game that goes with it, the Rays lost on back to back nights to a Rangers team that just back to .500.

The Rays dropped to 87-61 and could fall behind the A’s, who were working on beating the West-leading Astros for a third straight day. Of potential greater concern, the Rays are only a half-game ahead of the Indians, who were off Thursday and host a key weekend series with the Central-leading Twins.

The Rays had much to regret Thursday.

In the second, they rapped four straight singles but got only one run as Daniel Robertson, Mike Zunino and Avisail Garcia made three straight outs with the bases loaded.

And in the fifth, they had three runs in and a chance for more with two on and no outs, but Nate Lowe and Matt Duffy struck out, Joey Wendle singled to load the bases and Robertson flied out.

The defense had its moments, too, as Robertson had a tough time filling in at short for Willy Adames, with one error and two missed plays. Starter Brendan McKay didn’t field a bunt cleanly. Garcia made an errant throw.

There was some good, as Ji-Man Choi broke the team record by reaching in 10 consecutive plate appearances over two games.

Coming off a two-homer, three-walk game Wednesday, Choi singled and then walked his next four times up. The team record had been nine, done three times previously, and by an eclectic group: B.J. Upton in 2011, Logan Forsythe 2015, Tim Beckham 2016.

The Rays have been bragging humbly about their resolve and ability to come back in games, and they tested that again Thursday.

A 1-1 tie became a 5-1 deficit after a messy fourth inning, in which a combination of ineffective pitching and unimpressive defense cost them.

The Rangers rally started with a hard one-out single by Jose Trevino that eluded Robertson. Next was a bunt single that McKay didn’t field smoothly, and Delino DeShields was safe on a replay reversal.

Reliever Pete Fairbanks took over and made it worse. He allowed an RBI single to Elvis Andrus, and an errant throw by Garcia set the Rangers up for more. They got one when Fairbanks threw a wild pitch that bounced by catcher Zunino, and two more on a homer by Nick Solak, the former Rays prospect who was traded in July for Fairbanks, and seems to want to make sure the Rays regret it.

The Rays then made their comeback in the fifth, but came up a run short. Zunino singled and Garcia walked, then Austin Meadows doubled them both in, pushing his team-leading RBI total to 82. Tommy Pham then singled in Meadows to make it 5-4.

The Rays were hoping for more good things from McKay, who made an encouraging return to the majors Friday after a brief demotion and a short stint on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation.

The reality was just okay.

McKay lasted only an out into the fourth, having allowing six hits and two walks that led to three runs, two after he left courtesy of Fairbanks. McKay threw 64 pitches, 42 for strikes.

———

Reds bury M’s

SEATTLE (TNS) —As Justin Dunn handed him the baseball, looking to escape the mound and start the process of trying to forget a debut that had gone so very wrong, manager Scott Servais wouldn’t let his rookie pitcher exit in a hurry.

Servais put his hand on Dunn’s shoulder making sure their eyes were locked as he spoke to him.

The manager was going to make sure that Dunn knew that this single moment wouldn’t define him as a pitcher, regardless of the results — five walks and two runs allowed.

When the final out of the interminable top of the first was registered on just one pitch from Zac Grotz, Dunn walked from the far end of the dugout toward the clubhouse to begin his post-outing routine.

But his path was slowed and impeded by almost every one of his teammates stopping, patting him on the shoulder or offering words of encouragement and optimism. They knew what he was feeling because they’d felt it before. And they weren’t going to let him feel for one second that he was alone. This is baseball. It’s difficult. And it will spare no shortage of reminders.

It didn’t take long for the Mariners to pick up Dunn, erasing his deficit and taking him off the hook for the loss. And Kyle Lewis, his Class AA Arkansas teammate, who was called up Tuesday with him and two others, made sure that Dunn’s struggles were easily forgotten by earning a piece of Major League Baseball history.

And, well, the bullpen was largely at fault for the Mariners’ 11-5 loss to the Reds. A five-run seventh inning that included a grand slam from Freddy Galvis off Dan Altavilla and a two-run homer in the eighth off Matt Wisler turned a 5-3 lead into a loss.

With Lewis’ fifth-inning home run off of Lucas Sims — another towering blast off a 94 mph fastball that smacked the electronic scoreboard behind the Mariners’ bullpen — Lewis became just the second player to homer in each of the first three games of his MLB career. Rockies shortstop Trevor Story accomplished the feat in 2016.

MLB Statcast measured the distance of Lewis’ homer at 457 feet with a 109 mph exit velocity.

The homer was Lewis’ third hit of the night. He lashed a double to right-center in his first at-bat off a curveball from starter Tyler Mahle. In his second at-bat, he lined a first-pitch curveball to right field for a single. It’s notable that Lewis registered those two hits off of breaking balls. All of his homers have come on fastballs and there is an expectation that teams will try to feed him a steady diet of breaking pitches in the near future.

Lewis’ start to his MLB career has exceeded even the loftiest of expectations. And that’s not a bad thing for an organization and fan base that are starved to see glimpses of hope for a rebuild plan that is still in its infancy.

As for Dunn’s debut, it was obvious that the 23-year-old was a little nervous. He walked the first batter he faced, Josh Van Meter, on four pitches. Perspiration dripped from his face and he was breathing quickly. He could never seem to slow everything down. He wanted to work with a quick pace and rhythm, but it leaked into his mechanics. His fastball was in spray mode, which was atypical.

And as he struggled to throw a strike, Dunn also lost his focus to other aspects, including the run game. Van Meter stole second with ease. After walking Joey Votto on six pitches, Van Meter stole third and Votto later stole second.

A third walk to Eugenio Suarez loaded the bases and brought Aristedes “The Punisher” Aquino to the plate. Dunn avoided major damage, getting him to fly out to center for a sacrifice fly. A walk to Galvis to reload the bases and a sac fly from Phillip Ervin made it 2-0. But Dunn couldn’t get that third out. He walked Brian O’Grady and was lifted having thrown 37 pitches with just 14 strikes.

The Mariners took him off the hook for the loss in the bottom of the second. After Lewis’ double, Dylan Moore hit his ninth homer — a two-run shot to left — tying the game at 2-2.

Seattle pushed the lead to 4-2 in the third inning when Omar Narvaez became the fifth Mariner to reach the 20-homer mark, sending an opposite-field, two-run homer to deep left-center.

Lewis’ homer pushed the lead to 5-3.

Tommy Milone entered in the third inning, pitching three scoreless innings before it fell apart in the seventh. He allowed three straight singles to load the bases and earn an exit. Altavilla entered and allowed a rocket of an RBI double to Eugenio Suarez, walked a batter to reload the bases and then misplaced a slider that Galvis turned into a grand slam. Meanwhile Wisler gave up a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

———

Dodgers dump O’s

BALTIMORE (TNS) — Rich Hill ambled off the field Thursday night with frustration splattered on his face and a familiar problem in his left knee. He took his Los Angeles Dodgers cap off before reaching the visitors’ dugout at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and marched straight into the clubhouse.

There were no tantrums from the emotionally charged veteran. He didn’t lay waste to anything on the bench. The 39-year-old pitcher quickly exited stage left, perhaps for the rest of the season, before he could record three outs in the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Hill’s first start since spending nearly three months on the injured list with a forearm strain was cut short by a left knee injury. The plan was for him to log two innings but the medial collateral ligament in his knee, the same ligament he sprained during spring training, flared up throwing his eighth pitch, derailing his outing.

He faced six batters. He struck out the first two batters, walked two, and hit two. He threw 27 pitches and had his velocity diminish once he hurt his knee. The Orioles didn’t put a ball in play but scored anyway.

Hill’s status for the remainder of the season is unknown. He’ll be reevaluated in New York on Friday.

“Having that happen tonight is just really disappointing,” Hill said.

The Dodgers (95-53) rebounded from the disappointing episode to outlast the Orioles and snatch the series victory using eight pitchers to limit Baltimore to two hits, concluding with closer Kenley Jansen’s perfect ninth inning for his 29th save.

The difference was a three-run sixth inning gifted by the Orioles (47-99). A.J. Pollock led the frame off with a double off the right-field wall and scored on Cody Bellinger’s RBI single. Corey Seager walked before right-hander Dylan Bundy, the Orioles’ starter, retired the next two batters.

Bundy thought he had three outs in a row, only to realize too late he was mistaken. Bundy got Russell Martin to swing through a pitch for strike three, but the ball sailed past catcher Pedro Severino to the backstop. Bellinger scored easily from third base.

The play did not end there. When Severino turned around after gathering the ball he found Seager dashing home from second base and Bundy not covering the plate. Seager scored without a throw, putting an appropriate stamp on the bungling Orioles’ 99th loss.

The evening began with vintage Rich Hill. The left-hander struck out the leadoff hitter, Hanser Alberto, with three pitches. His eighth pitch, a 75-mph curveball, struck out Jonathan Villar swinging. He was working his fastball and curveball off each other to perfection.

He couldn’t recreate the combination after that eighth pitch, and yet he appeared on his way to a clean inning when he jumped ahead 0-2 on Trey Mancini. The first pitch was a 74-mph curveball for a called strike. The second offering was even slower, a looping 68-mph curveball. All Mancini could do was feebly wave his bat. But he couldn’t finish off Mancini as his command and fastball velocity illustrated a problem.

Mancini worked his way back into the at-bat by fouling off the next two pitches, taking a ball, and fouling off another pitch before Hill plunked him with a curveball off his foot. Hill didn’t recover. He issued a four-pitch walk to Anthony Santander before hitting Renato Nunez with the second pitch of the at-bat to load the bases.

His fastball velocity sat between 91 and 92 mph before the knee injury. After it, the velocity dipped to 88 to 90. The sequence was enough to coax Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and trainer Yosuke Nakajima out to check on Hill.

“You could see him kind of compensating a little bit,” Roberts said.

The conversation was brief. Hill talked his way into staying on the mound to secure the final out. He couldn’t. He walked Austin Hays on seven pitches to end his night. Mancini scored and Roberts emerged again, signaling for left-hander Adam Kolarek and leaving Hill with unsettling uncertainty.

In March, Hill suffered an MCL sprain during a spring training start March 17. He began the season on the injured list and didn’t make his debut until April 28. He hopes this injury is less severe.

“I would say, (initially), right off the bat, maybe slightly less (pain) than what they were in spring training so hopefully that’s a good sign,” said Hill, a free agent this winter. “Just have to wait and see how it feels the next couple of days.”

Before the game, Roberts said the plan before was for Hill to make four starts, ramping up his workload with each appearance, before serving as the Dodgers’ fourth starter for the National League Division Series if he emerged healthy. The Dodgers now may have to look to Tony Gonsolin for the role.

Gonsolin continued making his case Thursday with a sharp, three-inning appearance. The 25-year-old rookie entered in the the third inning to retire the first six hitters he faced, including striking out the side in the third. In the fifth, Severino smacked a leadoff home run for the Orioles’ first hit. Their second and final hit came next — a Rio Ruiz single — but Gonsolin recovered to secure three consecutive outs to conclude his outing.

Three innings later, Jansen, still seeking to discover consistency before October, smoothly discarded the Orioles in order to provide another bright spot on a night mired with dejection.

———

Nats thump Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — Kyle Gibson had a chance to make a statement Thursday night. He could channel his newfound strength in his pitching, resemble the right-hander who seemed to break through a year ago and show the club he could be relied upon during the final weeks of the regular season — and perhaps the postseason.

He came out firing, his fastball reaching 95 miles per hour several times in the first inning, a hint that the ulcerative colitis that had zapped 10 pounds off his lanky frame also affected his pitching.

Then the Nationals came out firing, driving his pitches until he was knocked out of the fifth inning with the Twins trailing, 5-2. The Nationals won the rain-delayed game, 12-6, dropping the Twins’ AL Central lead to 3 { games over the idle Indians heading into their three-game series in Cleveland this weekend.

It’s back to the drawing board for Gibson, who spent a stint on the 10-day injured list to take medication that would calm the inflammation in his intestines and help him feel closer to normal.

Gibson gave up an average exit velocity of 95.6 miles per hour — any batted ball over 95 is considered barreled by Statcast. Eight balls hit off his pitches were over 95, including Trea Turner’s 107.5-mph double in the third.

Anthony Rendon hit a 1-0 pitch out to left-center in the first to open the scoring. Eddie Rosario tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a two-out RBI single.

Washington loaded the bases in the third with no outs before scoring twice to take a 3-1 lead. Nelson Cruz blasted a long home run to center in the bottom of the inning to keep the Twins within 3-2.

In the fifth, Gibson gave up a homer to Adam Eaton then an RBI triple to Asdrubal Cabrera before being replaced by Cody Stashak. Cabrera scored on a passed ball as the Nationals took a 6-2 lead. Cruz countered with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, but Kohl Stewart took over in the sixth and gave up four more runs, two coming on Juan Soto’s 34th home run.

A minor controversy broke out in the third on Cruz’s home run. He got all of a Patrick Corbin pitch and hit it to center field, the ball clearing the batters eye and landing in the restaurant above it. Cruz became only the fourth Twins player — joining Jake Cave, Miguel Sano and Byung-Ho Park — to hit a ball into Catch.

But the Statcast estimate had the ball traveling 427 feet. Twins director of baseball communications Dustin Morse grabbed the microphone and overruled the technology, announcing that the ball traveled 454 feet. Either way, the blast was the 396th of Cruz’s career, tying him with Joe Carter for 60th all time.

After removing Luis Arraez, Mitch Garver and Rosario from the game, the Twins still were able to make it interesting. With right-hander Aaron Barrett — who before getting called up for September last pitched in the majors in 2015 — on the mound for the Nationals, Jonathan Schoop hit the Twins’ 279th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the eighth inning, and the Twins pushed across another run and loaded the bases with one out. But former Twins closer Fernando Rodney struck out Nelson Cruz and Jorge Polanco — pinch hitting after not starting the game following emergency dental surgery — to escape the jam with a four-run lead intact.

And if that wasn’t enough of a disappointment, Yan Gomes hit a two-out, two-run homer off Twins right-hander Trevor Hildenberger in the ninth inning, restoring Washington’s lead to six runs.

———

Phillies stay alive

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — The conditions were beginning to turn miserable on Thursday night when Hector Neris finally left the Phillies bullpen, jogged through the outfield, and headed for the mound. A misty rain swept through windy Citizens Bank Park and the Braves had runners on second and third with two outs.

This — a 9-5 win over the Braves — was a win the Phillies needed to keep their playoff hopes afloat. But their chances felt just as slim as their playoff odds — 2.6-percent before the game started, according to FanGraphs — as Neris entered.

The Cubs, Brewers, and Mets all won before the Phillies threw their first pitch. The calendar is nearing October and the Phillies cannot afford to lose any more ground.

So they asked Neris for a four-out save. He had not had a save longer than three outs since June 25. But this was a game the Phillies needed.

First, they needed him to get just one. He battled Dansby Swanson for seven pitches; five of them Swanson fouled off. Finally, Neris threw a fastball and Swanson lined out sharply to right field. The rally was extinguished, the Phillies were three outs away from a needed win, and their playoff dreams remained.

The Phillies are off Friday before opening a two-game series Saturday against the Red Sox. They then travel to Atlanta, Cleveland, and Washington before finishing the season with the always-troubling Marlins.

The road to October will be difficult, but there’s a chance. And if the Phillies reach the playoffs, it will be nights like Thursday that get them there.

Adam Haseley hit a two-run homer and made a terrific sliding catch, Cesar Hernandez slapped a leadoff homer, and Maikel Franco slid past an ill-applied tag by Brian McCann in the sixth after Hernandez singled to right.

After Neris escaped the eighth, Sean Rodriguez provided some breathing room with an RBI double to left field. If that was not enough, J.T. Realmuto powered a two-run homer through the rain. Neris jogged to the mound with a one-run lead in the eighth and returned to it in the ninth with a four-run cushion.

The Phillies have 16 games remaining. They will lean on their offense to hit them to the playoffs and cross their fingers that the other teams in the race stumble just enough. But they will also lean heavily on their bullpen and pitchers who were far from their plans when the season began.

Kapler used five relievers Thursday night after he lifted Drew Smyly after just four innings. The Braves tagged him for a pair of homers and a three-run Phillies lead was down to just one.

Kapler knew the best route to a win was through his bullpen. It is safe to expect nights like this as the manager tries to squeeze every win out of his team.

Jared Hughes, Ranger Suarez, Blake Parker, Jose Alvarez, and Neris combined to allow just one run. They answered Kapler’s call and provided the heavy lifting. Parker allowed the lone run on a home run in the seventh inning to Ronald Acuna.

The homer sailed toward the Phillies bullpen, catching Neris by surprise as he leaped dramatically off his chair out of the way. The Phillies still had a one-run lead and their closer was safe. They would soon need him.

———

BoSox win series finale

TORONTO (TNS) — We’ve reached the point in the season where the Red Sox should be searching for silver linings.

Thursday night at Rogers Centre provided several. There were personal milestones for Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts, an assurance of at least a .500 road record and the avoidance of what would have been a first sweep here since 2008.

Boston got off to a good start and never relented in a 7-4 victory over the Blue Jays, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Marco Hernandez lined a two-run double to right-center in the top of the second inning and the Red Sox held that lead to the finish. Boston bullpenned its way through 27 outs — the first eight from Jhoulys Chacin — by using nine different pitchers. RBI singles by Brock Holt and Bogaerts in the seventh gave the Red Sox all the breathing room they required.

Boston jumped over one final hurdle in the bottom of the eighth when Matt Barnes walked in a run to make it a 6-3 game. Bo Bichette could have put Toronto ahead with a grand slam, and Bradon Workman was summoned to record a four-out save. Workman retired Bichette on a harmless fly to right and allowed a lone unearned run in the ninth.

Bogaerts became just the ninth player in Boston history to reach 50 doubles in a season, lining a two-out drive up the right-center field gap in the third. He’s only the second shortstop in baseball history to post a 50-double, 30-homer season, joining Alex Rodriguez when he was with the Mariners in 1996. Bogaerts eventually scored when J.D. Martinez sent an RBI double down the line in right, making it 3-0.

Rafael Devers hit his 50th double of the season on Tuesday, and Bogaerts joined him among the only pair of Red Sox players to do it in the same season. Only Seattle in 1996 (Rodriguez, Edgar Martinez) and Colorado in 2000 (Todd Helton, Jeff Cirillo) have boasted at least two players with as many as 50 doubles in a season. No other team has accomplished the feat in the last 70 years.

Boston also improved to 41-31 in road games, including a 38-21 mark since April 17. The Red Sox opened just 3-10 away from home, sitting there after a two-game sweep at Yankee Stadium during the season’s first full month. Boston had captured four consecutive road series before dropping the first two games here this week.

The Red Sox made it a 4-0 lead in the fourth on a Juan Centeno RBI single to right. Cavan Biggio’s RBI triple to right and a run-scoring single to left by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. cut that cushion in half in the fifth, but the Blue Jays came no closer. Josh Taylor was credited with the victory after working a 1-2-3 fourth.

Boston’s rally in the seventh included singles by Betts, Holt and Bogaerts. Betts came around to score on the base knock by Holt, his 130th run of the season. He’s the first Red Sox player to cross the plate that many times since Dom DiMaggio scored 131 runs in 1950.

———

Baltimore falls

BALTIMORE (TNS) — The Orioles moved to the brink of their 100th loss of the season on Thursday night, but it’ll be tough to match No. 99 for originality.

In a season of frustrating late-inning collapses, the Orioles squandered a chance to win a series against the newly crowned National League West champion Dodgers, suffering a 4-2 defeat because of a two-run passed ball on what should have been an inning-ending strikeout.

It almost doesn’t sound possible, and it would not have been if third baseman Rio Ruiz hadn’t already made a two-out error to keep the sixth inning alive.

The Orioles were leading by a run going into that inning and it would have been quite a feather to cap their final interleague series of the year with a second straight victory over a team that seems positioned very well to reach the World Series for the third straight year.

It also would have been nice if the the Orioles defense could have held things together long enough to bail out starting pitcher Dylan Bundy, who had thrown a solid five innings before running into serious trouble in the sixth.

Bundy allowed a leadoff double to Dodgers designated hitter A.J. Pollock, a game-tying single to slugger Cody Bellinger and a walk to shortstop Corey Seager before getting an out, but he retired the next two batters and induced a fairly routine grounder to third that should have quelled the threat.

Ruiz moved to his left and seemed ready to field the ball and relay it to second base for an inning-ending force out, but simply fumbled it and allowed the Dodgers to load the bases. Catcher Russell Martin came up and battled Bundy to a full count before swinging through a high fastball that also would have ended the inning if the pitch had not glanced off the glove of Orioles catcher Pedro Severino and skipped to the backstop.

Since the runners were in motion on the full-count pitch, two runs scored on the strange play, and those two runs allowed the Dodgers to head on to New York for a weekend series against the Mets without suffering the indignity having Tuesday night’s division title celebration sullied by a two-loss hangover.

The game had started with some promise for the Orioles. Dodgers starter Rich Hill, who was making his first start since June 19 because of a forearm flexor injury, spun out of control in a strange outing that featured two strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters before manager Dave Roberts removed him from the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the first inning.

However, the only run scored on an RBI walk to Austin Hays and the Orioles would not score again until Severino led off the bottom of the fifth inning with his 13th home run of the season into the left-field bleachers.

Bundy threw 103 pitches and allowed four runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings, but it was the two unearned runs in the sixth that cost him his 14th loss in 20 decisions this season.

———

Yanks take twinbill

DETROIT (TNS) — Two more wins for the Yankees.

But two more players headed home for visits with the team doctor.

And maybe a third.

After the Yankees took out the Tigers, 10-4, Wednesday afternoon in the first game of a straight doubleheader sweep at Comerica Park, Aaron Boone said Edwin Encarnacion, removed earlier in the game with what the club called a “left oblique strain,” was New York-bound for additional testing.

Boone also disclosed that J.A. Happ, Wednesday’s Game 1 starter who allowed two runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings in which he struck out seven, would be headed home as well because of left biceps tendinitis near his shoulder, a condition the veteran said he’s been dealing with his last “three to five starts.”

More? Of course there was more.

In the nightcap — a 6-4 Yankees victory that included Aaron Judge’s 22nd homer of the season, Gio Urshela’s 20th, Domingo German shining over four scoreless innings piggybacking CC Sabathia’s start and Aroldis Chapman’s 37th save — Gary Sanchez left the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with “left groin tightness.”

It was not clear when the injury occurred or its severity. The catcher was thrown out trying to steal second for the final out of the top of the third, though he caught the bottom of the third. Kyle Higashioka replaced in the bottom of the fourth.

Boone indicated he didn’t believe the injury for Encarnacion, who felt something in his first at-bat Wednesday, homered in his second at-bat (his 34th) and walked in his third plate appearance, was severe, using the word “minor” to describe it. For now.

“This was something that Edwin even took his third at-bat and we said with that, decided it was best to get him out of there,” Boone said. “He said he wasn’t feeling anything swinging. Hopefully we’re ahead of it but we’ll see.”

Encarnacion is 11-for-34 with four homers and 10 RBIs in eight games since returning from the IL after missing a month with a right wrist fracture, came into the day with 13 homers and an .834 OPS since the Yankees acquired him from Seattle June 15.

“His presence in our lineup is huge,” Boone said. “I don’t want to start speculating when we don’t know what it is and hoping it’s minor. I think it goes without saying how big of a presence he is in the middle of our order.”

Happ wasn’t as sharp as in his two previous outings when he allowed no runs and a combined three hits, but was Ok and said his biceps had no impact on Wednesday’s performance. He extended his scoreless innings streak to 20 before Dawel Lugo’s two-run homer with two outs in the fifth cut the Yankees’ lead to 4-2. Happ allowed those two runs, seven hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out seven.

“The fact I can go out there and throw and I feel like I’ve thrown the ball pretty well the last several (outings) is encouraging,” Happ said. “So hopefully we can just knock out whatever is going on there.”

As for the game, Luke Voit went 3-for-5 with a homer, a double and three RBIs and his home run, along with Encarnacion’s, gave the Yankees (97-51) an MLB-leading 278, one ahead of the Twins (the Yankees last season hit a then-MLB-record 267 homers). Judge and Urshela’s homers in the nightcap made it 280.

Judge went 1-for-2 with three walks and four runs and Austin Romine added three hits and a run in the opener. Judge crashed into the wall shoulder and wrist first making a catch in the second game but stayed in.

“We’ve got too much at stake right now and too great of a team to start at any time feeling sorry for ourselves,” Boone said of the Yankees, who have put 30 players on the IL this season. “Everyone in that room is capable of doing really special things and that doesn’t change.”

———

Cubs outlast Padres

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — Manager Joe Maddon eschewed the thought of conducting a team meeting Thursday even after his Cubs fell into a tie with the resurgent Brewers for the second National League wild-card spot.

“I don’t see where the benefit of a meeting would come in right now,” said Maddon, who conducts three gatherings: before the season, around the All-Star break and before the start of the playoffs.

“I honestly don’t. There’s nothing new to be said.”

And based on Yu Darvish’s performance in the second half, there are kernels of optimism even though the Cubs blew their 3 {-game lead in the NL Central five weeks ago and are struggling to extend their string of consecutive playoff berths to five.

Darvish continued his mastery by striking out a season-high 14 and allowing only two hits in six innings as the Cubs held on for a 4-1 victory over the Padres and salvaged a split of their four-game series at Petco Park.

Pinch-hitter Manny Machado was hit by a pitch by Rowan Wick with the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth, but Wick froze Luis Urias on a curve to end the game.

This marked the sixth time Darvish struck out at least 14. He struck out 14 five times with the Rangers in 2013, including a 15-strikeout performance Aug. 12, 2013, against the Astros.

Darvish became the first Cubs right-handed pitcher to strike out at least 14 since Mark Prior fanned 14 against the Reds on Sept. 30, 2004.

Since having his Sept. 1 start scratched because of right forearm tightness, Darvish has allowed five hits while striking out 21 in 11 innings. And in his 11 second-half starts, Darvish has posted a 2.44 ERA with 93 strikeouts and six walks in 66 1/3 innings.

Because of his dominance, Maddon allowed more wiggle room for Darvish, who threw five innings and 72 pitches in his last start against the Brewers on Sunday.

Darvish was dominant from the start, as his array of pitches peppered the strike zone and allowed him to retire the first eight batters before pitcher Dinelson Lamet hit a single off his foot.

Darvish earned his last eight outs on strikeouts, and those came in a timely manner. After allowing walks to Ty France and Luis Urias in the fifth, Darvish struck out pinch-hitter Manuel Margot to end the threat.

That marked the first time Darvish issued two walks in a start since June 26 against the Braves.

Greg Garcia led off the sixth with a triple, but Darvish struck out Nick Martini, Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer in succession to complete a 110-pitch effort — equaling his season high on April 27 at Arizona.

Without Ben Zobrist, Maddon opted for slugger Anthony Rizzo to bat leadoff for the third time this season. Rizzo responded by drawing a leadoff walk, advancing to third on a single by Kyle Schwarber (batting third for the first time this season) and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Kris Bryant.

That was the start of a calming effect after the Cubs were caught by the Brewers, prompting several players to express the need to win at any cost.

“Everyone likes anger at these moments or being upset,” Maddon said. “It’s just not the right way to do things. So far, it’s the continuing of the same process. I talk to them all the time. The coaches talk, we coach. We’re there to listen.

“A different method is not going to extrapolate what you’re looking for. We just need to go out there, get on top early and hold onto the lead. And we’ve done it pretty well at Wrigley. We haven’t done it anywhere else, and that’s kind of inexplicable.”

———

Pirates add to Giants’ woes

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — The slow march to 2,000 career wins for manager Bruce Bochy is taking much longer than the Giants anticipated.

On certain days, it looks less like a march and more like an attempt to walk through a brick wall.

The Giants entered a seven-game homestand with Bochy needing just five more victories to become the 11th manager in MLB history to collect 2,000 wins. After Thursday’s 4-2 series-clinching loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Giants must win four of their final 15 games to help Bochy reach one last milestone.

With the landmark victory still in jeopardy, the Giants have at least created a sense of intrigue for the final two weeks of the season. This wasn’t exactly the type of suspense the team hoped to generate back when the season began.

The Giants (70-77) are now 10 games under .500 at home this year (31-41) and must win six of their last nine at Oracle Park to avoid posting their worst record in the two-decade history of the stadium. San Francisco has won at least 37 games in each of its previous 19 seasons along the shores of McCovey Cove, but an anemic offense has done the 2019 club no favors.

The Giants had a chance to tie or walk-off in the bottom of the ninth on Thursday, but after a leadoff walk by Joey Rickard and a single from Donovan Solano, a pair of strikeouts followed by a Buster Posey groundout ended the threat.

A Giants team mixed with several struggling veterans and rookies receiving their first taste of September baseball doesn’t have much to play for, but San Francisco shouldn’t have had as much trouble with the last-place Pirates as it did this week.

The Giants, however, have had no shortage of issues since the end of July, whether it be with their various opponents or with injuries. They received more bad news on the injury front Thursday when rookie right fielder Jaylin Davis was forced to exit the game in the bottom of the sixth after taking a 97-mile per hour fastball off his left wrist.

Davis is one of the players the Giants have prioritized for an extended audition in September, but he’s had a slow start to his big league career after receiving his first call-up last week. The former Twins prospect who was acquired at the trade deadline was 3-for-21 prior to the hit-by-pitch that sent him back to the trainers’ room on Thursday.

Another rookie earning significant playing time fared better in Thursday’s series finale. Second baseman Mauricio Dubon didn’t record a hit in three at-bats, but made a pair of impressive plays in the field that showcased his strong defensive instincts.

In the top of the fifth, Dubon fielded a grounder at second and fired to third base instead of first to cut down Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier. In the sixth, Dubon left his post at second base to catch a slightly off-line throw from catcher Buster Posey and still managed to lay a tag down on Pirates left fielder Kevin Kramer, who was attempting to steal.

The small bright spots the Giants enjoyed on Thursday were not nearly enough to outweigh all the negatives that came from the team’s fourth loss in five games.

Starter Jeff Samardzija, who has been the club’s most consistent pitcher in the second half, gave up eight hits and four runs in 6 1/3 innings. Samardzija only struck out two Pirates hitters and allowed Pittsburgh to add to its lead immediately after Giants third baseman Evan Longoria put the team on the board with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.

Attendance reached a series-high of 30,918 on Thursday, but the Giants barely sold 100,000 tickets for this week’s four-game series and will likely have more trouble drawing fans for this weekend’s set against the last-place Marlins.

San Francisco will at least benefit from starting ace Madison Bumgarner on Saturday and from sending starter Johnny Cueto to the mound Sunday against the Marlins as both games should increase Bochy’s chances of picking up a few more wins.

———

Brewers down Marlins

MIAMI (TNS) — The Miami Marlins entered their four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers with their first of several chances this month to play spoilers against teams in the thick of the National League wild card picture.

They went 0 for 4.

The Brewers, who entered Thursday tied with the Chicago Cubs for the NL’s second wild-card spot, completed their series sweep with a 3-2 win at Marlins Park. The Marlins lost the first three games of the series 8-3 on Monday, 4-3 on Tuesday and 7-5 on Wednesday. They are 51-95 on the year.

The Brewers (78-68), who have won seven consecutive games and 10 of their last 12, took the lead for good on a Ryan Bruan two-run home run in the third inning against Caleb Smith.

The Marlins cut their deficit in half in the fourth when Lewis Brinson’s RBI single scored Isan Diaz, who led off the inning with a triple. The Brewers retired the Marlins’ final 18 batters after that to cling on to their one-run win.

“Just weren’t able to get anything going today,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “We kept it at three runs and gave ourselves a chance to win but just couldn’t put runs on the board.

Smith lasted just 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four.

A 10-pitch at-bat with Ben Gamel, one that ended with a single to left field, ended Smith’s time on the mound. He threw 107 pitches.

“He just wouldn’t go down. He had a good at-bat,” Smith said. “I definitely wanted to stay in. You’re never going to see me want to come out of a game.”

It was the latest setback for a Miami team that is trying to avoid posting the worst single-season record in franchise history.

A 10-31 start derailed their season from the get-go. They got as close as 13 games from hitting the .500 mark after that thanks to a 13-5 stretch before more waves of losses rolled over the team.

The Marlins are five losses away from their third-ever 100-loss season. Miami needs to go at least 4-12 down the stretch to avoid the 108-loss mark set in the 1998 season.

Injuries and inexperience played factors throughout the year as the Marlins continue with their latest rebuild.

And Miami’s final stretch of the season isn’t getting any easier.

Just look at the Marlins’ schedule after their three-game series at the San Francisco Giants this weekend.

— Three games at the Arizona Diamondbacks (Entered Thursday 2.5 games back of the second NL wild card spot). The Marlins won three of four against the Diamondbacks at Marlins Park at the end of July.

— Three games at home versus the Washington Nationals (3.5 games ahead of the wild card field). Miami is 3-13 against the Nationals this year.

— Four games at the New York Mets (Two games back). Miami is 4-11 against the Mets this year.

— Three games at the Philadelphia Phillies (Two games back). Miami is 9-7 against the Phillies this year.

There are opportunities for the Marlins to be a knockout punch for those four teams still vying for a postseason berth.

There is also the chance that it seals the Marlins’ fate.

———

Mets sweep

NEW YORK (TNS) — Getting swept in Miami in May didn’t end the season. Losing the first game of the second half to fall to 11 under .500 didn’t end the season. Suffering six consecutive losses at home in August didn’t end the season. Blowing a six-run lead in the ninth inning in Washington last week didn’t end the season.

Improbably, inexplicably, incredibly, the Mets are very much playoff contenders. And, after an 11-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday, they are positioned as well as almost anybody in the National League wild card race.

The best game of Juan Lagares’ life — two homers, six RBIs — and Marcus Stroman’s best start with the Mets helped the team to a blowout finish of the four-game sweep in a rainy matinee at a mostly empty Citi Field. They began the day two games behind the Cubs and Brewers, who recently have lost star players to significant injuries, for the last NL postseason spot.

Thursday completed the Mets’ thorough wrecking of the Diamondbacks (75-72), who began the series ahead of the Mets (76-70) in the standings and were perhaps the hottest team in baseball, having won 11 of 13 games. The Mets outscored Arizona, 26-4. The Diamondbacks went 3-for-24 with runners in scoring position and left 31 men on base.

The game changed in the third inning and in effect ended in the fifth.

In the third, with the Mets already up by one thanks to Todd Frazier’s third homer in two days, Pete Alonso reached on shortstop Nick Ahmed’s two-base throwing error. That led to five unearned runs against Arizona lefthander Alex Young (2 2/3 innings, one earned run). J.D. Davis singled to score Alonso, and a couple of batters later Lagares whacked a long fly ball to left-center for the first grand slam of his career.

In the fifth, Robinson Cano homered to right-center on a no-doubt line drive, Lagares homered again on a fly ball that barely got over the wall in right and Tomas Nido made it back-to-back jacks with a shot to left.

Lagares’ most recent homer at Citi Field had been Sept. 7, 2017 — more than two years ago. He had never previously homered twice in a game. His six RBIs doubled his previous career-high.

Michael Conforto launched a solo shot halfway up the upper deck in rightfield, his career-high 30th homer and career-high-tying 82nd RBI.

The Mets’ six homers Thursday were a franchise record for a home game. The Mets’ 114 homers at Citi Field this season are a franchise record for a season at home.

Stroman allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings, his first time recording an out in the seventh in eight starts with the Mets. He struck out six and allowed at least one baserunner in all but one inning, scattering four hits and four walks.