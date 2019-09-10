BOSTON (TNS) — The lights at Fenway Park dimmed another degree on Monday night, where the Red Sox’s sworn rivals have lately had the run of the place.

And now, the Yankees have received some measure of revenge for 2018.

Behind another strong outing from starter James Paxton, the first-place Yankees eliminated Boston from AL East contention with a 5-0 victory before 35,884 fans.

One day after the defending world champions dismissed Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations, the fast-fading Red Sox (76-68) were left clinging to a faint wild card hope.

Meanwhile, the Yankees (95-50) were headed off to a series at Detroit, armed with a nine-game AL East lead with 17 games remaining in the regular season.

“No matter where we are in the season, no matter what level of grind it is … that hunger has carried them well,” manager Aaron Boone said of his club earlier this week. “In a lot of ways, they feel like there’s a lot of unfinished business.”

“Maybe after the fact,” Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ said earlier this week, asked if the club might take some pleasure in closing off a division-title path for a team that eliminated the Yanks in last year’s AL Division Series.

“We’ve done such a good job on the one-day-at-a-time cliche,” Happ said. Still, “they knocked us out (in 2018, so) I’m sure it wouldn’t feel bad” to return the favor in 2019.

Paxton was brilliant again, pitching 6.2 scoreless innings and striking out seven batters.

The lefty gave up four hits and did not walk a batter in winning his eighth straight start, dating to Aug. 2 against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

Over his last four starts, Paxton has pitched to a 1.42 ERA, and he has not allowed a run since the fourth inning of his Aug. 28 start at Seattle — a span of 15 innings.

His offensive support was initially provided by backup catcher Austin Romine, who homered off lefty Eduardo Rodriguez in the fifth.

Making his first start since coming off the injured list due (tight left groin), third baseman Gio Urshela homered to start a three-run seventh inning against the beleaguered Boston bullpen.

Romine double and scored on D.J. LeMahieu’s single and Aaron Judge’s double pushed LeMahieu to third, allowing him to score on a Gleyber Torres sacrifice fly.

Braves win

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Upon returning to his office Monday, Gabe Kapler described the previous seven days — in which the Phillies went 4-3, including a sour-tasting split of a four-game series against the out-of-contention Cincinnati Reds — as “maybe the road trip that stands out to me most since I’ve been here in Philadelphia about how much fight this club has left.”

Let it be said that Kapler has wild-card fever.

Or maybe just a fever.

Regardless, the Phillies manager oozed bravado, even more than usual. His team was two games behind the Chicago Cubs in a five-team cluster for the second National League wild-card berth, and he was about to give the ball to ace Aaron Nola for a series-opening start against the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

But these are the 2019 Phillies. They don’t understand the concept of momentum. So, naturally, Nola allowed four runs over the first two innings, starter-turned-reliever Nick Pivetta gave up a back-breaking three-run home run in the seventh, and the Phillies were throttled 7-2 at an almost half-empty Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies didn’t have a baserunner against Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz until the fifth inning, when Corey Dickerson slugged a solo home run. They had only four more hits for the rest of the game, three of which were singles. Cesar Hernandez led off the bottom of the ninth with a garbage-time solo homer.

A team that needs to roll off as many victories as possible to climb into the playoffs for the first time since 2011 failed to win even a third consecutive game. The Phillies have won as many as three games in a row only three times since the All-Star break. They haven’t won more than four in a row all season, and they have only 19 games left to do it.

Not even Nola could keep Kapler’s buzz going. He gave up a leadoff homer to Ronald Acuna Jr. on the second pitch of the game. Ozzie Albies singled on the fifth pitch. Freddie Freeman doubled on the eighth pitch. Josh Donaldson walked on the 14th pitch. Nola finally recorded a couple of outs when Matt Joyce grounded into a double play, but in so doing, he allowed the Braves’ second run.

The Braves stretched the margin to 4-0 on back-to-back RBI singles by Albies and Freeman in the second inning.

Since they swept a three-game series against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park to begin the season, the Phillies are 3-7 against their division rival. Atlanta has scored 96 runs in 13 games against them, an average of 7.4 per game.

The Phillies decided last month to start Nola as often as possible down the stretch. While other starters have received extra rest whenever a day off has allowed, Nola has pitched every five days in the hopes of maximizing the Phillies’ chance of winning.

But they have lost Nola’s last four starts, the first two against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 25 and New York Mets on Aug. 30 because they failed to provide adequate run support. But Nola has gotten knocked around in his last two starts. He gave up five runs in four innings and lamented a lack of command last week in Cincinnati, and then this dud against the Braves.

The Phillies had to wait for the Cubs to finish playing in San Diego before knowing if they lost any ground. It almost didn’t matter. The Phillies need to gain ground every chance they get. The season ends in less than three weeks, and with every day that ticks off the calendar, their chances of playing in October take yet another hit.

Mets zap Arizona

NEW YORK (TNS) — Monday was a night for the Mets to exhale.

Jacob deGrom threw seven brilliant innings and was rewarded for it, thanks to the relief work of Seth Lugo.

Pete Alonso added to his single-season team record for home runs with Nos. 46 and 47, inching closer to Mark McGwire for the second-best total ever by a rookie.

And with their 3-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of a four-game set at Citi Field, the Mets are still breathing in the NL Wild Card chase.

They pulled within 3{ games of the second Wild Card spot held by the Cubs, who played a late game at San Diego. The gap between New York and the Diamondbacks narrowed to 1{.

Alonso added another team record by reaching base for the 34th consecutive game. He did so on the second pitch he saw from Merrill Kelly, parking it in the left-field seats.

Meanwhile, deGrom fanned 11 to register his ninth double-digit strikeout game of the year and 41st of his career. He walked one and allowed three hits: Two singles and a solo homer by ex-Met-returned-home Wilmer Flores.

DeGrom (9-8) edged back over .500 with approximately three starts left to make this season. Talk of a second straight Cy Young Award has begun to surface and is as real a possibility as a second straight 10-9 record.

The difference this year is that the right-hander’s ERA (2.70) is a full run higher, albeit still among the league leaders.

Perhaps the most mind-boggling stat of deGrom’s past two seasons — other than the Mets’ unconscionable 25-36 record in his starts — is the number of no-decisions. With 13 in 2018 and 12 more this season, the total from his first four years (30) has nearly doubled.

Lugo ensured another deGrom gem did not go to waste with his fifth save, a two-inning job. The Mets bullpen has cost its ace five victories this season, and his ERA in those dozen no-decisions is 1.85.

The announced crowd of 21,337 — which seemed generous given the upper deck’s emptiness — sounded as if it had plenty of hope (and breath) left, especially after Alonso’s solo shots. They even shared some cheer with Flores, who played his first game at Citi Field as an opponent.

The player who still holds the Mets franchise record for walk-off hits (10) was expected to get a warm ovation prior to his first at-bat and did. There was a surprisingly positive reaction after the Arizona second baseman hit his eighth homer of the season in the fifth (it only cut the Mets lead to 2-1).

Alonso got the run right back in the bottom half, raising his team-leading RBI total to 109.

Brewers win marathon

MIAMI (TNS) — It took more than four hours, had 15 pitchers step to the mound and saw the Miami Marlins twice attempt to rally out of an early hole.

It ended just before midnight on Monday, with the Milwaukee Brewers taking the first game of a four-game set 8-3 at Marlins Park.

The series against the Brewers is the beginning of a rough 20-game stretch for the Marlins to close out the year. Seventeen of those 20 games are against teams that are in the playoff hunt.

The Marlins (51-92) saw any hope of a comeback fade away in the seventh when the Brewers (75-68) put up four runs on a Trent Grisham two-run triple and a Yasmani Grandal two-run home run against Jose Quijada.

That came after the Marlins scored three runs over the fifth and sixth innings in an attempt to get back into a game they trailed from the start.

Grisham came a home run short of hitting for the cycle.

Monday was the Marlins’ third nine-inning home game that lasted at least four hours.

Robert Dugger’s command eluded him on Monday, and it resulted in the shortest start of his brief Marlins career.

Dugger barely made it through three innings against the Brewers and needed 77 pitches to record just nine outs.

The 24-year-old’s final line in his fourth MLB start: Two earned runs on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Less than half of his pitches (37 of 77) went for strikes.

It was a step back from Dugger’s past two starts, during which he gave up just five runs (two earned) over 13 innings.

But all things considered: It could have been much worse.

The Brewers, who came into Monday’s series opener two games out of the National League wild card, loaded the bases in both the first and third innings against Dugger.

They only came away with two first-inning runs.

Walks to Yasmani Grandal and Eric Thames with a Christian Yelich single sandwiched in between loaded the bases with one out and prompted a mound visit. Lorenzo Cain’s single to center drove in the first run. A Cory Spangenberg RBI groundout gave the Brewers the early 2-0 edge.

The Brewers loaded the bases with two outs on a Cain double, Spangenberg walk and Travis Shaw walk. Two pitches later, Dugger got Hernan Perez to fly out to center and get out of the jam.

Garrett Cooper robbed Perez of a run-scoring hit in the fifth with a diving catch in right field.

Perez’s line drive hit off Tayron Guerrerro had a 63% chance of falling for a hit, according to Statcast. Instead, Cooper, who had a 10% chance of making the catch according to Statcast, made the play to strand Cain at third base.

If you want a clear-cut example of how Jon Berti can make an impact on the bases, look at what he did in the sixth inning.

The speedy utilityman, starting in center field for the Marlins on Monday, ripped a line drive to shallow left center and turned a routine single into a double. This put runners on second and third.

Miguel Rojas’ single to left field two batters later — his third hit of the night at that point — scored both Berti and Harold Ramirez to cut the Marlins’ deficit to 4-3.

Grandal, a Miami Springs High alumnus and former Miami Hurricanes standout, hit a solo home run in the seventh — his 27th home run of the year — to give the Brewers an 8-3 lead.

Bucs rally for win

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — San Francisco Giants fans never had the chance to watch the team’s top 2016 draft pick, Bryan Reynolds, suit up in orange and black at Oracle Park.

Not many were on hand to witness Reynolds’ debut at the stadium, either.

In front of an announced crowd of 26,826 fans, the fifth-smallest attendance in the ballpark’s history, the former Giants prospect delivered a go-ahead single in the top of the ninth off rookie closer Jandel Gustave to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-4 comeback win over San Francisco on Monday.

The Giants traded Reynolds to Pittsburgh in the ill-fated January 2018 deal for outfielder Andrew McCutchen and have watched from afar as the rookie outfielder is now vying for the National League batting title.

Reynolds’ 145th hit of the season served as the crushing blow during the Pirates’ four-run ninth-inning rally against relievers Tyler Rogers, Fernando Abad and Gustave. The blown save spoiled another strong outing for Madison Bumgarner, who had a chance to make history in his 138th career start at Oracle Park on Monday.

The last time the Giants’ attendance at their home park dipped under 26,000 fans was May 12, 2009, when the franchise sold 25,701 tickets. That won’t happen this season as the Giants have a season-ticket holder base of 26,000, but fewer fans than ever before are walking up and buying tickets on the day of a game.

The Pirates’ ninth-inning rally prevented Bumgarner from setting a new Oracle Park record for career wins. After tying former teammate and good friend Matt Cain with his 60th win at the park in his August 30 start against the Padres, Bumgarner left the mound with a two-run lead following seven solid innings of work.

Rogers tossed a perfect 1-2-3 eighth inning, but he allowed a leadoff single to Pirates pinch-hitter Kevin Kramer in the top of the ninth that helped ignite Pittsburgh’s rally.

After overtaking Tim Lincecum (59) and tying Cain (60) in career wins at Oracle Park in his August 30 outing against the Padres, Bumgarner regained the National League lead in innings pitched (188 2/3) from Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg in a seven-inning stint against Pittsburgh on Monday.

With at least three and potentially four more starts remaining on the year, Bumgarner has given himself a chance to lead the league in innings for the first time in his career.

In the top of the fifth, Bumgarner gave up the fifth home run of Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings’ career and extended his streak of games with at least one home run allowed to a career-worst six. Of the 26 home runs Bumgarner has surrendered this season, five have come from catchers with 10 or fewer home runs on the year.

The game wasn’t tied for long as first baseman Brandon Belt’s two-strike, two-out double off Williams in the bottom of the frame gave the Giants the lead. The hit marked Belt’s first with two outs in more than two weeks as the Giants first baseman entered Monday’s game with two hits in 26 at-bats in September.

Cubs pound Padres

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — Nico Hoerner didn’t have the buildup that accompanied fellow first-round picks Javier Baez and Kris Bryant on their paths to the majors.

But Hoerner made an instant impact Monday night despite not possessing the same minor league seasoning as Baez and Bryant — neither of whom was in the Chicago Cubs lineup because of injuries.

Hoerner, who was promoted to play shortstop because of several injuries despite not playing above the Double-A level, went 3-for-4 with a two-run triple and four RBIs in his major-league debut to lead the Cubs to a 10-2 win over the San Diego Padres.

Hoerner became the first Cubs player with at least three hits and at least four RBIs in his big-league debut since Dee Fondy on April 17, 1951, according to Christopher Kamka of NBC Sports Chicago.

The Stanford alumnus, 22, was the Cubs’ first pick in the 2018 draft and the first member of that draft class to reach the majors. But he was promoted to play shortstop only because Baez suffered a hairline fracture in his left thumb that makes his return for the rest of the regular season doubtful, Addison Russell suffered concussion-like symptoms after getting beaned Sunday, and Triple-A Iowa shortstop Dixon Machado injured his hamstring last week.

Hoerner didn’t disappoint at the plate or in the field, as many Cubs fans (including several family members who made the one-hour flight from his hometown of Oakland, Calif.) chanted “Nico! Nico!” after each dazzling play. He hit an 0-2 breaking pitch from former Stanford teammate Cal Quantrill into shallow right field for a single in his first major league at-bat.

In the fourth, Hoerner reached on a fielder’s choice, scored on a wild pitch and received several high-fives from his teammates after returning to the dugout.

He highlighted a five-run fifth by pulling a triple down the left-field line to score Nicholas Castellanos and Victor Caratini. With two out in the sixth, Hoerner smacked a two-run single up the middle off left-hander Robbie Erlin.

Entering Monday’s game, Hoerner had 337 minor league at-bats, batting .297 with 19 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 28 RBI and a .793 OPS in 89 games.

In the bottom of the second, he made a backhanded stop and a strong throw from the outfield grass to retire Wil Myers.

In the third, Hoerner ranged to his left to field and spun before making a one-hop throw from the outfield grass that first baseman Anthony Rizzo picked to retire Greg Garcia for the final out.

Castellanos hit a two-run home run in the first, and Kyle Schwarber hit his 35th homer, an opposite-field shot to left to start the fifth, as the Cubs (77-66) snapped a three-game losing streak and cut their deficit in the National League Central to four games behind the St. Louis Cardinals with 19 games remaining.

Kyle Hendricks temporarily cured his road woes by allowing only one earned run in 5 2/3 innings. Hendricks entered Monday’s game with a 5.20 ERA in 14 road starts.