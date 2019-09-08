WELCH — Watts broke out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 56-6 win over Welch here Friday, Sept. 6.

The Wildcats (0-2) averted a second straight shutout when Dakoata Arnold scored in the third quarter.

Welch suffered a 52-0 loss to Sasakwa in a Week Zero game.

The Engineers coasted into the half with a 28-0 lead then was up 34-6 heading into the final quarter.

Arnold was Welch’s leading rusher with 80 yards on 19 carries. He also caught two passes for 22 yards.

Four other players managed only 8 yards rushing total.

Nate Beaty was 2 for 8 passing for 52 yards and Seth Hayward completed 3 of 10 for 10 yards.

In addition to the two catches by Arnold, Hayward, Marcos Fonseca and Dylan Johnson each had a reception.

On defense, Arnold logged 14 solo and seven assisted tackles while Beaty and Johnson had 10 each.

Welch travels to Foyil on Friday, Sept. 13.