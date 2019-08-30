By Mike Tupa

Despite blazing heat — which flirted with the triple-digit mark the same way an optimistic college student tries to date a French model — a decent crowd of a few hundred people was on hand Thursday night at Custer Stadium to witness the future of the Bartlesville High School football program.

Although not at mid-season mechanical smoothness — and how could they be since midseason is still a month-and-a-half away — Bartlesville’s offense displayed some deftly handled timing in its passing game by quarterback Ben Winters and his receiving corps.

Winters connected with at least three different receivers — Shane Simpson, Taton Hopkins and Caden Davis — on long touchdown pass plays.

Splitting carries out of the backfield were Laken Clowdus, Seth Long and Caleb Perry — all of who ran effectively. Simpson also carried on a couple of reverses, one of which netted substantial yards.

Bartlesville’s defense also displayed a promising penchant of bringing multiple tacklers to the point of attack and smothering opposing ballcarriers like mustard on a moldy stadium hot dog.

Simpson and Davis both snared interceptions, while Hopkins plucked a loose ball out of mid-air for another takeaway.

Braeden Winters, Noah Yazzie. Xander Parsons, Colton Green, River Riddle, Jack Blevins and several others were among the defensive standouts in the front seven.

The Bruins welcomed Tulsa East Central and Tulsa Edison to the gridfest, which lasted well more than two-and-a-half hours.

New Bruin head coach Jason Sport praised the way the defense lined up and other aspects of how his team competed.

“I also liked that we got a lot of kids on the field tonight,” he said. “That built some depth.”

On the we-need-to-do-better side, Sport said the staff will be working in practice on “communication of substitution patterns between the offense and the defense.” team stayed on defense and the offenses from the other schools rotated in every other play.

They rest of the evening was divided into three one-quarter games — first, Bartlesville vs. East Central, next East Central vs. Edison, and finally Bartlesville vs. East Central.

Bartlesville dominated its clash against East Central.

On the first play, Winters gave the ball to Simpson on a reverse and he burst free for a 30-yard gain up the sideline before the official ruled he had stepped out of bounds.

Two plays later, Winter ripped a pass to Davis on a quick cross and Davis galloped to the end zone for a 40-yard scoring play.

The Bruin defense then quickly stopped East Central on two plays — a gang tackle by Winters, Simpson and Parsons for a short gain and an interception by Davis.

Winters then operated a quick scoring drive — a completion to Payten Sunday on a sideline route, a come-backer by receiver Gage Keaton for a diving catch, and sizzling pass to Hopkins — on a burst up the middle — for a 29-yard touchdown. The play was set up by a play-action fake to Clowdus.

The Bruins scored again on their next possession on a Winters-to-Hopkins connection for a 37-yard play.

That added up to three touchdowns in a time span of 6:29.

Later in the evening, Bartlesville and Tulsa Edison scrapped to a 0-0 tie.

Bartlesville’s defense recorded a sack on Edison’s opening possession.

The Bruin offense threatened on its first possession — thanks to a seven-yard run by Simpson and a 39-yard surge by Clowdus down to the 20-yard line. But, Edison shut the door on the Bruins by intercepting a pass in the end zone.

Neither team had consistent major success on offense the remainder of the quarter.

Edison got the ball with one second left with a chance to break the shutout. But, the Bruin defense held.

Bartlesville now will hunker down in practice the next week to prepare for its season opener on Sept. 6 against Claremore, at Custer Stadium.