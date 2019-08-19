By Calvin Watkins

The Dallas Morning News

HONOLULU (TNS) — The Cowboys first-team offense finally scored a touchdown in a preseason game on Saturday night.

Tony Pollard’s score on a 14-yard run in the opening quarter of the second preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams ended a three-game touchdown drought. Dallas went on to beat the Rams, 14-10.

Dallas had scored just 21 points in their last 14 quarters coming into the game. It was the Cowboys’ first touchdown in the preseason since August 18, 2018 when wide receiver Terrance Williams caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys started their opening drive from their own 3-yard line and were faced with some difficult down and distances. Faced with a second-and-22, Pollard rushed for 15 yards. Then on third-and-seven from the 18, Prescott completed a deep sideline pass to Michael Gallup for 31 yards.

At one point, Pollard touched the ball on three consecutive plays as the Cowboys drove into Rams territory. The drive finally ended with Pollard diving into the end zone with 5:12 to play in the opening quarter.

The Cowboys have continued their commitment to Pollard, who sat down after the first drive, similar to last week in San Francisco. Pollard had five carries for 42 yards and one catch for nine yards. Prescott finished his game 5 for 5 for 64 yards. He was sacked once.

Garrett challenges a PI: In the second quarter, coach Jason Garrett challenged an incompletion, saying that receiver Reggie Davis was interfered with by strong safety Steven Parker. Parker reached around Davis to knock down a throw by quarterback Mike White. It’s the second consecutive week Garrett has challenged a pass interference/non pass interference ruling.

———-

Chiefs fall to Steelers

(TNS) — After waiting out a storm that delayed Saturday’s preseason game in Pittsburgh for an hour, the Kansas City Chiefs’ No. 1 offense struggled in two series of a 17-7 loss to the Steelers at Heinz Field.

Patrick Mahomes II finished 2-for-5 for 11 yards with an 8-yard rush for a first down on his first drive.

However, the Chiefs’ top defensive players had a bounceback night after allowing the Bengals to score on the first drive in Week 1.

Kansas City forced a three-and-out on the opening drive, including a nice play in coverage by Charvarius Ward against JuJu Smith-Schuster.

On Pittsburgh’s second drive, cornerback Kendall Fuller forced a fumble on the first play, though Vance McDonald’s lost ball rolled out of bounds. Alex Okafor stymied the drive with a sack to force a second Steelers punt.

Kansas City lost the ball when Carlos Hyde fumbled the ball away in the open field, only for cornerback Herb Miller to force a fumble on Donte Moncrief the next play to return the ball to the Chiefs. Miller also had an interception in Week 1.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring with Jaylen Samuels capped a 14-play, 89-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown run to the left for a 7-0 lead.

Kansas City answered with a 13-play, 81-yard drive that ended with a 17-yard pass by Chad Henne to Mecole Hardman between three defenders. Hardman also took a touch pass into the endzone for a score in Week 1.

Henne’s next snap resulted in a fumble recovered by the Steelers, though Ward picked of Joshua Dobbs two plays later with just 10 seconds remaining in the half.

Harrison Butker missed a go-ahead field goal from 58 yards.

The Steelers returned to the scoreboard on a 46-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and added a 24-yard touchdown pass later in the quarter.

As the Chiefs attempted a comeback, Blake Bell fumbled a ball in the red zone to return possession to the Steelers with under two minutes to play.

Darwin Thompson led the Chiefs with four rushes for 30 yards. Cody Thompson led all receiver with seven catches for 69 yards, receiving 11 targets.

Ben Niemann led Kansas City with seven tackles, including one for loss. Darron Lee added five tackles.

Kansas City will return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium for a bout with the San Francisco 49ers when the starters are expected to get extended minutes.

———

Vikings outlast Seattle

(TNS) — The Vikings couldn’t duplicate the preseason opener, when three quarterbacks threw touchdown passes. But they’ll settle for two doing so.

In Sunday night’s 25-19 preseason win over Seattle at U.S. Bank Stadium, starting quarterback Kirk Cousins led the Vikings to just a field goal in his two drives. But reserves Sean Mannion and Kyle Sloter came on to both throw touchdown passes.

“I think they’re all great players, great guys, great teammates,” Cousins said of Minnesota’s quarterback depth. “We have a really good quarterback room. They’re all deserving of being NFL quarterbacks, that’s for sure.”

In a 34-25 win at New Orleans in the Aug. 9 opener, Cousins completed 4 of 4 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown and a perfect passer rating of 158.3. He was 6 of 8 for 68 yards and a 100.0 rating against the Seahawks.

After the Vikings fell behind 10-3, Mannion threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Irv Smith Jr. late in the second quarter to tie the score 10-10. Sloter threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Zylstra late in the third quarter to put the Vikings up for good at 17-13. Zylstra caught five passes for 37 yards.

“I thought we moved the ball well,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “I thought time of possession, we were plus 17 minutes, which is always a good thing.”

The Vikings punted on Minnesota’s first drive of the game. On the second one, Cousins competed a 34-yard pass to Adam Thielen down the right sideline and threw a long pass down the middle to Thielen that resulted in pass interference and a 45-yard penalty. The moved the ball to the 6, eventually resulting in a 24-yard field goal by Dan Bailey for a 3-0 lead.

In the first half, Bailey handled both placements, also kicking an extra point. In the second half, Kaare Vedvik, acquired Aug. 22 from Baltimore, had one placement attempt, kicking an extra point. The holder for all kicks Sunday was wide receiver Chad Beebe.

Punter Matt Wile, last year’s holder, did not hold after suffering a cut left thumb in a sideline mishap during the game against the Saints. Vedvik punted three times for a 46.7-yard average. Wile had one punt for 35 yards.

Starting running back Dalvin Cook sat out for the second straight preseason game. He was replaced by rookie Alexander Mattison, who carried 10 times for 41 yards.

Getting the rest of the work at running back was Mike Boone, who carried 21 times for 66 yards and caught one pass for 45 yards. Ameer Abdullah sat out the game.

“It was just a very well-rounded offensive performance when you look at the offense as a whole in terms of rushing, passing efficiency, converting third downs,” said Cousins, whose Vikings converted 11 of 18 third downs.

Mannion took over in the second quarter for Cousins, and completed 11 of 14 passes for 88 yards.

Mannion’s highlight was the touchdown pass to Smith, his first preseason score after being a second-round pick. His lowlight came on the previous possession, when he threw an interception that DeShawn Shead returned 88 yards for a touchdown and a 10-3 Seattle lead.

“(Mannion has) had a good (training) camp, a couple good games,” Zimmer said. “It was one bad play. Really, it was a miscommunication between (wide receiver Chad) Beebe and himself. We’ll try to clear that up and make sure it doesn’t ever happen again. But it was nice to see him continue to go back out there and play well.”

Sloter came in at quarterback for the entire second half. He completed 11 of 13 passes for 116 yards.

Sloter also led the Vikings on a fourth-quarter drive that culminated on a 1-yard touchdown run by fullback Khari Blasingame. A 2-point conversation run by Boone put them up 25-16.

“I think for the most part it was a smooth operation,” Sloter said of the two second-half touchdown drives. “There are definitely things that I can fix and get better at. I know I’ve got to watch the play clock a little bit better. That’s something I can work on. But overall I’m just really proud of the guys. My offensive line was great.”

For the second straight game, the Vikings did not allow a sack.

“I think we’re helping with the things we’re doing,” Zimmer said. “The ball’s coming out quick. Play action. … The quarterback’s not stationary all the time.”

Zimmer also liked seeing the Vikings significantly reduce their penalties. They were flagged six times for 87 yards compared to 13 for 136 yards against the Saints.

“Overall, I thought it was a pretty good performance,” Zimmer said.

——-

Saint rally

CARSON, Calif. (TNS) — The Los Angeles Chargers had 44 seconds to make something happen.

But Saints linebacker Colton Jumper didn’t want to lose. When Chargers rookie quarterback Easton Stick dropped back to pass, Jumper drew inspiration from his surname and lunged over to get in front of Stick’s pass.

Jumper darted down the numbers to return the ball for a pick-6, but a penalty negated the score. Touchdown or not, New Orleans regained possession of the ball, securing a come-from-behind win for New Orleans’ first victory of the preseason, 19-17.

“It was obviously two different halves,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “A lot of things that were frustrating, discouraging. …

“By no means is it a game you come away from and it feel like, man, you’re ready for the regular season to start. We’ve got a lot of work still to do.”

The Saints took until late in the third quarter to find their offensive footing. But when they did, the fancy feet doing the lion’s share of the work down the stretch was jack-of-all-trades quarterback Taysom Hill.

Hill was the catalyst in New Orleans’ win. The cherry on top was a 50-yard drive capped off by a go-ahead 28-yard field goal by Wil Lutz.

By the game’s end, Hill completed 11 of 15 passes for 136 yards with two touchdowns and had five rushes for 53 yards on the ground. His quarterback rating was a 140.6 — well above last week’s outing of 67.6.

“Taysom Hill took it over and they completely outplayed us in the fourth quarter,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said after the game. “… Taysom Hill, I take my hat off to him. He’s a heck of an athlete. He’s a heck of a quarterback. He just took that game over.”

Hill brought life to the offense late in the third quarter with a 17-yard quarterback keeper that led to a 27-yard touchdown pass to Austin Carr. On the next drive, Hill turned a near-sack into a 23-yard scramble, too.

But after the scramble, the Saints’ ensuing red zone chance came up empty when rookie running back Devine Ozigbo fumbled.

Ozigbo made up for his turnover on the next drive, catching a 1-yard touchdown reception that put the Saints down by one. But the Saints couldn’t convert the 2-point conversion, as the Chargers sacked Hill.

As Payton alluded to, the first half wasn’t one to remember for the Saints offense.

Teddy Bridgewater, who was battling an undisclosed illness, couldn’t connect like he did against the Minnesota Vikings. He completed just 5 of 12 passes for 40 yards with an interception and a quarterback rating of 16.

Bridgewater offered no excuses for his performance, saying he owed it to his teammates to perform better and “do a better job at just fight through situations.”

“I thought we played pretty good defense early in the game,” Payton said. “I thought offensively we were awful.”

It got worse. Chargers return man Troymaine Pope fielded a deep Thomas Morstead punt and returned it 81 yards to put Los Angeles up 17-3 at halftime.

Hill subbed in for Bridgewater late in the second quarter and was sacked on his first play. But by the time the clock hit all zeroes, Hill led the team in both passing and rushing for the second straight week.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Butler started in place of Michael Thomas, who sat out Sunday, but the Northern Arizona product didn’t come down with any catches. Bridgewater overthrew him once in the first quarter, and one pass from Hill bounced off his face near the end of the second quarter.

The Saints had multiple red zone opportunities in the first half. Starting linebacker A.J. Klein picked off Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor on a tipped ball and returned the interception 20 yards to the Chargers’ 18-yard line.

After the game, Klein said he didn’t do anything special on that play. “Basically in the right place at the right time,” he said.

The offense went three-and-out, settling for its lone score of the first half with a 33-yard Wil Lutz field goal.

And early in the second quarter, the Saints marched down the field to the Chargers’ 8, but running back Dwayne Washington couldn’t pull in a Bridgewater pass, popping it up in the air. Chargers safety Jaylen Watkins came up with the interception at the 2-yard line.

But the defense did its best in the first half to keep the Saints in it.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan sat out, and Trey Hendrickson subbed in for him, making an impact almost immediately.

In the first quarter alone, Chargers were called for three holding penalties against Hendrickson, who wreaked havoc in the backfield.

CARTED OFF: New offensive tackle Chris Clark was carted off the field in the second quarter with an air cast on his lower right leg. Clark got tangled up with several bodies when Hill was sacked.

PENALTIES: The two teams combined for 19 penalties. The Saints were penalized 89 yards on eight flags, while the Chargers were penalized 111 yards on 11 flags.

UP NEXT: The Saints return to New Orleans for a closed practice Monday. They’ll have open practices Wednesday and Thursday before traveling to New Jersey for Saturday’s third preseason game against the New York Jets.