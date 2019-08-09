By Lynn Worthy

The Kansas City Star

DETROIT (TNS) — At least the Royals didn’t have to wait through rain and play extra innings.

That’s the only thing that went their way in a 10-8 loss on a walk-off home run just over the right-field wall by Jordy Mercer off of Royals reliever Richard Lovelady in the first game of a four-game series in front of an announced 17,197 at Comerica Park on Thursday night.

The Royals’ Hunter Dozier hit home runs in each of his first two at-bats to record his second multi-home run game of his career, the second in a week. He reached 20 homers for the season. He drove in three runs.

Royals outfielder Alex Gordon, who’d been 1 for 22 on the road trip, hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning to give the Royals their second lead of the night.

Royals catcher Nick Dini checked off several boxes, including his first start, first hit and first run scored in the majors.

Gordon’s three-run home run in the sixth inning allowed the Royals to leapfrog their hosts again and take an 8-7 lead on a 454-foot blast. However, Tigers outfielder Travis Demeritte’s home run in the seventh evened the score 8-8.

Mercer’s drive in the ninth gave the Tigers (34-78) the win.

Jorge Lopez’s first start since May 25 did not give rise to any campaigns to re-insert him into the starting rotation. Lopez retired the side in order in the first, but then faced eight batters and recorded just one out in the second inning.

While one of the batters reached via a Whit Merrifield throwing error, Lopez gave up a three-run homer and walked three — including one with the bases loaded to force in a run. He left with one out in the second inning and the bases loaded and the Tigers leading 4-2 after they’d trailed 2-0 through the first inning.

Each team led twice and there were also two ties by the time they went into the ninth knotted up 8-8.

———

Pads bury Rockies

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — It was not entirely Coors Field-esque, but it was as if a little bit of the mile high madness made it down to sea level in the Colorado Rockies’ luggage.

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Eric Lauer allowed 10 hits before leaving with no outs in the fifth inning. Fernando Tatis Jr. homered on the second pitch he saw. The Padres scored three times in the first two innings and added five unearned runs in the third.

With a handful of exceptional defensive plays helping along the way, the Padres beat the Rockies 9-3 in the first of four games they’ll play here against the club keeping them out of the National League West cellar.

If this game were played a mile high, the teams very well might have scored on pace with the major league-record 92 runs they totaled in a four-game series at Coors Field in mid-June.

After Tatis’ homer and an RBI single by Eric Hosmer in the first and Luis Urias’ lead-off double and Tatis’ RBI single in the second, Rockies starter Jon Gray did not allow another hit until the sixth inning.

Lauer, who allowed 13 runs in 5 2/3 innings in two starts in Denver this season, surrendered a run on two singles around a wild pitch in the first inning. The Rockies added a run in the third on back-to-back doubles.

Charlie Blackmon’s homer on the first pitch of the fifth tied it 3-3, and Lauer was done when Trevor Story followed with a single. The only other time in 44 career starts that Lauer allowed 10 hits was June 15 at Coors Field.

Between Francisco Mejia’s one-out single and Wil Myers’ two-run double with two outs, the Padres scored two runs on throwing errors and another on Gray’s wild pitch in the sixth inning.

The Rockies, conversely, had to feel robbed by the defense the seemed primed to add on with three successive singles to start the fourth inning. But on the third of those, Rockies third base coach Stu Cole inexplicably sent Ryan McMahon home from second base despite the fact right fielder Hunter Renfroe had fielded the ball and was about to throw home as McMahon was rounding third. Renfroe’s throw beat McMahon by so much that he didn’t slide. Gray followed with a grounder to second that Urias backhanded and flipped the ball from his glove to Tatis, who threw to first to end the inning.

Renfroe had ended the second inning with a diving catch of a sinking line drive.

Tatis, the rookie shortstop who has led off two consecutive games with a home run, ended the first inning by diving to his left to snag a ground ball Ian Desmond hit 104.1 mph and throwing a two-hopper to Hosmer at first.

Tatis ended the seventh by fielding a chopper up the middle in the grass, doing a 360-degree turn and throwing to first.

Manuel Margot, who entered the game in center field in the seventh inning, led off the eighth with a home run.

———

Bumgarner shines

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — When Madison Bumgarner walked off the mound at Oracle Park after the top of the seventh inning on July 23, many San Francisco Giants fans wondered if it was the last time they’d see him pitch on the shores of McCovey Cove.

With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, Bumgarner returned home to face the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Another dominant outing from the team’s ace reminded fans why they hope he never leaves.

Bumgarner tossed seven innings of one-hit ball and played a leading role in ending the Giants’ four-game losing streak in the team’s 5-0 win over the Phillies.

Right fielder Mike Yastrzemski served as the catalyst for the Giants’ offense on Thursday, lining a two-run double off the left field wall in the third before launching a 403-foot home run above the brick wall in right center field in the seventh.

Expected to be one of the top starting pitchers available on the trade market this summer, Bumgarner instead remained with the only franchise he’s ever known. The Giants (57-59) entertained conversations involving Bumgarner toward the end of July, but the team’s ascension in the National League Wild Card standings helped convince the front office to keep him in orange and black.

Despite drawing interest from contending clubs in the hours leading up to the July 31 deadline, Bumgarner said he never envisioned pitching elsewhere. It’s not hard to see why he enjoys himself in San Francisco, considering no pitcher has ever posted better career numbers inside the ballpark at China Basin.

Bumgarner had the look of a player ready to write another chapter in the Giants history books on Thursday, but Phillies pinch-hitter Cesar Hernandez had other plans.

After the lefty recorded 16 outs without allowing a hit, Hernandez lined a single to center in the top of the sixth that drew a cheer from the home fans who recognized the significance of Hernandez’s achievement. Philadelphia’s first hit prevented Bumgarner from joining the likes of Jonathan Sanchez, Matt Cain, Tim Lincecum and Chris Heston, but the Giants’ starter erased the runner by inducing a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Bumgarner returned to the mound and finished the night with a 1-2-3 seventh inning, exiting the game after allowing just two base runners. The Giants ace actually reached base three times on his own, recording a single in his first at-bat before drawing a pair of walks in his next two plate appearances.

Manager Bruce Bochy removed Bumgarner after the lefty had tossed just 85 pitches, but by turning the game over to the bullpen, Bochy ensured Bumgarner recorded his first scoreless start of the year.

A season after Dereck Rodriguez, the son of catcher Ivan Rodriguez, emerged as a force in the Giants’ rotation, another relative of a Hall of Famer has been one of the team’s biggest bright spots. Although Carl Yastrzemski has yet to attend one of Mike’s big league games, the grandfather of the Giants outfielder has plenty of reason to be proud.

Mike’s seventh inning solo shot off reliever Nick Pivetta marked his 11th home run of the season, matching the total Carl racked up during his rookie year in 1961 with the Red Sox. Carl was 21 as a rookie while Mike will turn 29 at the end of the month, but the grandson’s winding journey to the big leagues has paid off in an impressive year with the Giants.

If Yastrzemski is able to avoid the struggles that have sidetracked Rodriguez in his second season, Giants fans hope he’ll do so with Bumgarner as his teammate.

The left-hander will become a free agent at the end of the year, but the new front office led by Farhan Zaidi understands what re-signing Bumgarner would mean to the franchise and its fan base.

———

BoSox drop Halos

BOSTON (TNS) — Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun raced to his left, eyes trained on a baseball slicing toward the right-field foul line at Fenway Park. If he didn’t get to it, the ball would skitter into no-man’s land. A Boston Red Sox batter would easily have an extra-base hit, maybe an inside-the-park homer, to lead off the fourth inning. Not an ideal situation for an Angels team that on Thursday struggled to pick up its starting pitcher.

Calhoun did not allow those circumstances to arise. He dived, fully extended his body and stuck out his right arm. The ball nestled into Calhoun’s glove, a few inches away from a fence that Calhoun might have crashed into if he were taller than 5 feet 10.

“I knew I had a chance to make a play and gave it a shot,” Calhoun said later. “Probably one of my better ones.”

The catch was so impressive, Boston fans cheered Calhoun when the replay streamed across the videoboard.

It was the Angels’ only highlight on a night they dropped their seventh straight game, falling 3-0 to a sputtering Red Sox squad that had lost nine of 11. Boston’s Chris Sale commanded all the attention, returning to vintage form with eight masterful innings. Angels starter Dillon Peters tried to keep the Angels in the game. He mostly used his low-90s fastball to his advantage, striking out Rafael Devers twice and Sandy Leon once on high heaters. His curveball and changeup drew three swings-and-misses each. He allowed only five hits and struck out eight in six innings before relinquishing the mound to relievers Taylor Cole and JC Ramirez, who threw one scoreless inning apiece.

But the Red Sox twice did damage. Sam Travis jumped on a first-pitch, 93-mph heater down the middle and crushed it 443 feet to straightaway center field for a 2-0 Boston lead in the second. Sandy Leon led off the fifth inning with a solo shot that sailed over the Green Monster.

The Angels never recovered, handcuffed by an especially effective Sale.

Before Mike Trout led off the seventh inning with a single, Sale had retired 16 in a row. Shohei Ohtani, who reached second base on a dribbler that third baseman Rafael Devers let by him in the first, had owned the Angels’ only hit. No one else got to Boston’s lanky left-hander.

“I know this hasn’t been a vintage Chris Sale year, but when I’ve watched him on TV he hasn’t looked that different,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. “He can still reach back for the velocity when he needs it. His last couple years in Chicago he was doing similar. He’d coast at 91-93 and when he wanted to elevate the velocity, go to 96, especially with two strikes. That’s what he did tonight.”

Sale had been bled dry by the New York Yankees in two consecutive starts. Their high-octane offense scored a combined 14 runs over nine innings. Sale didn’t even make it out of the fourth inning when he left his last game.

His performances in those games were a microcosm of Sale’s overall struggles. The ace has struggled with his velocity all season. His ERA was under 3.00 in 2017 and 2018; this year, it shot up to 4.41.

On Thursday, he was the Sale of old. He only needed 97 pitches to get through eight innings. He fooled hitters with the 10-mph range of his fastball and his funky delivery. Sale tricked Justin Upton with sliders, striking him out three times. He threw the breaking ball to Trout for a strike on the outer edge of the plate, then came back inside with a 96-mph heater. Trout swung over it and went back to the dugout, striking out for the second at-bat in a row.

Albert Pujols struck out twice, too, including on a 98.4-mph fastball in the seventh inning. It was Sale’s hardest-thrown pitch of the season — and he still threw a 97-mph fastball to close the eighth inning.

“He looked the same to me,” Trout said. “Pretty nasty.”

———

Indians edge Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — Things started out poorly and got worse for the Twins as Thursday’s game went along.

Twins pitchers walked seven batters.

They were dominated by a Cleveland pitcher who began the season as the No. 4 starter.

They lost their incredibly red-hot designated hitter because of an injury.

A three-run eighth inning got the Twins close, but it wasn’t quite enough. Cleveland then tacked on a ninth-inning home run from Tyler Naquin, held on to win, 7-5, and moved within a game of the Twins for the AL Central lead, the closest the Indians have been since July 27.

The four-game series continues Friday when Cleveland sends All-Star right-hander Shane Bieber to the mound opposite Twins rookie Devin Smeltzer.

The Twins might take the field Friday without DH Nelson Cruz, who took a mighty swing at a Mike Clevinger pitch in the fourth inning and immediately grimaced. He left the game because of a strained left wrist — the same problem that landed Cruz on the injured list in mid-May — and is considered day to day. Cruz entered Thursday with 14 home runs in his previous 17 games, so any games missed is a blow to the offense.

Clevinger was a blow to the Twins offense, too, firing 97-mph fastballs by them for seven innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.

A troubling trend continued for the Twins. For the third consecutive game, a Twins starter’s disastrous outing provided the opponent with an early lead and puts pressure on the offense to claw its way back into the game. On Thursday, it was right-hander Kyle Gibson. When he wasn’t nibbling at the corners, he was flat-out missing the plate and falling behind hitters. He threw first-pitch balls to eight of the first 14 batters he faced, and the Indians took advantage.

Yasiel Puig scored the first run of the game in the second, when he raced home from third when Gibson was charged with a throwing error during a pickoff attempt at first.

After a 1-2-3 third, Gibson opened the fourth by missing the plate with eight of his first nine pitches. That lit the fuse for an inning in which Jose Ramirez delivered an RBI single and a seemingly rejuvenated Jason Kipnis line a two-run double to left-center. After Gibson walked the normally unwalkable Franmil Reyes — it was his first walk in eight games since being traded to Cleveland — a chunk of the audience of 32,517 began to boo.

The Twins, trailing 4-0, scored twice in the bottom of the inning — on two-out singles by Luis Arraez and Marwin Gonzalez — to get within 4-2. Clevinger entered the game with a sparkling 1.69 ERA over his previous six starts.

The past three games have brought out the worst of the Twins starting rotation. Martin Perez, All-Star Jose Berrios and Gibson have combined for an 11.25 ERA over the past three games on 24 hits and 12 walks. That’s more than a leak, that’s a gusher.

The Twins rallied in the eighth, scoring three runs on Jorge Polanco’s RBI double, a run-scoring groundout by Eddie Rosario and a Miguel Sano double. But Brad Hand — the fourth Indians reliever of the inning — came in to get Marwin Gonzalez to fly out with two on to end the threat.

And two pitches into the ninth, Cleveland doubled its lead when Naquin launched a Trevor May fastball into the stands in right field. Hand then finished off the Twins in the bottom of the inning — but again, dodging trouble. The Twins got two-one out singles, then both runners advanced on Jorge Polanco’s deep fly ball. With the count 3-1 to C.J. Cron, the Indians elected to walk him to load the bases, but Hand then retired Eddie Rosario on a flyout for his 29th save.

———

Cubs shed Reds

CINCINNATI (TNS) — It was only one game in a long season, but the Cubs’ 12-5 win over the Reds on Thursday night at the Great American Ball Park took on added significance thanks to their monthslong road struggles.

Nicholas Castellanos hit two home runs, Ian Happ homered and drove in four runs, Jonathan Lucroy knocked out three hits in his team debut and the Cubs tied a season high with 18 hits to start a 10-game trip on a good note.

With their two closest pursuers in the National League Central having the night off, the Cubs moved 3 { games ahead of the Brewers — their largest lead of the season — and four ahead of the Cardinals.

A Cubs-centric crowd of 20,111 was treated to an offensive explosion for the second straight day following Sunday’s 10-1 win over the A’s. The ones who stuck even got to see Javier Baez hit left-handed against catcher Kyle Farmer in the ninth — and fly out.

Tyler Chatwood earned the win with three innings of shutout relief, taking over for Cole Hamels after the veteran left-hander was hit early and often in his second start since returning from a left oblique injury.

After Castellanos started a four-run third with the first of his two home runs, giving the Cubs a 5-1 lead, Hamels coughed it up in the bottom of the inning. The Reds sent 10 men to the plate and scored four times, including the tying run on a catcher’s interference call on Lucroy, whose mitt connected with Nick Senzel’s swing with the bases loaded.

Hamels struck out Joey Votto to escape more damage, but he was done for the night, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and two walks in only three innings. The last time he pitched in Cincinnati, on June 28, he lasted only one inning before leaving with the oblique strain.

Castellanos gave the Cubs the lead again in the fourth with a solo home run to right, and Lucroy added an RBI double in the fifth to make it 7-5.

Happ’s two-run homer in the seventh preceded a two-run single by Kris Bryant, and the Cubs pulled away. Happ, who was drafted by the Cubs in the first round out of the University of Cincinnati, is hitting .404 with six home runs and 12 RBIs in 15 games at the Great American Ball Park.

The Reds sent in their catcher, Farmer, to pitch with two outs in the eighth and watched him retire Jason Heyward while lobbing the ball to the plate. Heyward even swung and missed at one slow pitch.

Farmer returned for the ninth, and Baez came to the plate with two outs and shocked everyone by batting from the left side for the first time in his career. Baez flied out to center and laughed as he ran to first.

———

Miami tames Braves

MIAMI (TNS) — Atlanta manager Brian Snitker’s pregame quote said it all: “There’s speed, there’s power. The guys will take their walks. It’s a dangerous first four.”

Snitker was talking about the Braves’ first four batters in the order — Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson. They entered Thursday with a combined 101 homers.

However, it was the first four batters in the Marlins’ lineup who stole the show on Thursday, combining for eight RBI in Miami’s surprising 9-2 win over the leaders of the National League East.

Jon Berti (3 for 5, two RBI), Starlin Castro (homer, double, three RBI), Brian Anderson (two homers, single, three RBI) and Garrett Cooper (double, single) hit in those first four spots for Miami on Thursday.

In addition, Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez (2-4) was brilliant, pitching six scoreless innings and getting his first major-league hit. He allowed two hits and two walks, striking out seven in the best performance of his two-year major-league career.

Miami, which has the worst record in the NL, snapped a six-game losing streak in style, bashing 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel for a season-worst 10 hits and eight runs.

Atlanta’s first four batters combined for just one RBI — an eighth-inning homer by Acuna, his 30th of the season.

———

NY wins 9th in a row

TORONTO (TNS) — While the Yankees’ Opening Day third baseman has been mending from a labrum tear, his replacement has been tearing it up on a first-place club.

Gio Urshela followed up his first-career multi-homer game on Wednesday at Baltimore with another one on Thursday at Rogers Centre, going deep in his first two at-bats against Blue Jays lefty Thomas Pannone.

In this season of startling next-man up performances by the replacements of injured Yankees stars, Urshela has established himself as an essential player in his own right.

Could this be a case of the understudy subbing for the sore-throated soprano and landing the headline role?

Maybe it’s still too early to speculate on Miguel Andujar’s future, but Urshela’s staying power was on display again in the Yankees’ 12-6 win.

Urshela’s pair of two-run shots helped the Yankees (76-39) to an 8-0 lead, which the Blue Jays (47-71) cut in half with a four-run fifth against Domingo German.

But in the sixth, D.J. LeMahieu improved his batting average with runners in scoring position to a ridiculous .423 (41 for 97) with a two-run single and the Yankees rolled to a ninth-straight victory.

German (15-2) made it through five innings.

Having his own red-hot month, Mike Tauchman belted a two-run homer in the Yankees’ six-run third inning, which also included an RBI single by Cameron Maybin.

Tauchman added a two-run single in the ninth.

Tauchman was languishing in the Colorado Rockies minor league system when the Yankees traded for him in late March, with Aaron Hicks (now back on the injured list with a flexor tendon strain) nursing a lower back strain that would keep him sidelined until mid-May.

Maybin had been discarded to the Cleveland Indians’ Class AAA affiliate when the Yankees swung a minor deal for him in late April, when Clint Frazier strained an ankle.

Now, both players are potentially making Frazier expendable.

And Urshela’s offensive presence and Gold Glove caliber defense at third base might also make Andujar a prime trade chip this winter, if not a candidate to switch to left field in 2020.

Brett Gardner is a free agent and Frazier is also a primary trade chip in the Yankees’ never-ending quest for pitching upgrades.

“That’s down the road,” manager Aaron Boone said before Thursday’s game about any organizational decisions about switching Andujar to left field.

Third base defense has been a challenging part of Andujar’s game, but he nearly bashed his way to the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2018, slashing .297/.328/.527 with 27 home runs, 47 doubles and 92 RBIs in 149 games.

Following right shoulder surgery in April, Andujar has been progressing as scheduled.

“The hope is that he’ll have a fairly normal offseason and be ready to go once spring training starts,” Boone said.

Speaking generally about a potential position switch, Boone mentioned Andujar’s “special” talent for hitting and offered that Andujar “does have the athleticism to do a lot of different things” on a baseball field.

Urshela’s ascension is nothing short of remarkable, given his status as a non-roster player through the end of spring training.

It was a year ago this week that the Yankees obtained Urshela, 27, from the Blue Jays for cash considerations.

To that point, Urshela was a career .225 hitter in 167 big league games with Cleveland and Toronto, totaling eight home runs in 466 at-bats.

“The defense has obviously always been there, what he’s been known for,” said Boone, though his “ability to make solid contact” had been present on the minor-league level.

“He’s been a great player for us all the way around,” Boone said. “It’s a tribute to him, his talent and his ability to make adjustments.”

And to the scouts and stats gurus on the Yankees’ staff who pushed for his under-the-radar acquisition a year ago.