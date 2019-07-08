By La Velle E. Neal III

Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — Adalberto Mejia gave up a three-run home run to Rougned Odor in the 11th inning on Sunday as the Twins lost 4-1 in the final game of a three-game series.

Mejia, who entered the game in the 11th, got Nomar Mazara to line out but walked Joey Gallo, wild pitched him to second then walked Asdrubal Cabrera. Odor smoked the first pitch, sending it into the bullpens in left-center field — and sending many among the announced crowd of 35,495 for the exits.

The Twins won two of three games from the Rangers in the series but saw their lead over Cleveland in the American League central division drop to 5{ games, the closest the Indians have been since May 18. The two teams square off following the All-Star break.

The Twins had the winning run at third in the tenth but failed to get him in.

Max Kepler led off the 10th with a single to right but had to be checked on by trainer Tony Leo after pulling up at first. Jorge Polanco reached base when his liner to first base was dropped by Danny Santana for an error. Kepler, at that point, was replaced by pinch runner Jake Cave. Nelson Cruz flied out to center, allowing Cave to advance to third, but Mitch Garver popped out in foul territory.

Miguel Sano’s legs, something that might have never been written before, helped the Twins grab an early lead. He was on first base when Byron Buxton sent a shot into the left field corner. Left fielder Willie Calhoun was shaded toward the left-center gap, so he couldn’t get to the ball quickly.

Sano was headed to third when third base coach Tony Diaz waved him home. Sano dived across home plate ahead of the throw for the first run of the game. Sano stayed on the ground for a couple moments after his extended sprint.

The Twins were unable to get anything else off Rangers righthander Jose Leclerc or the group of relievers that followed him. Mike Minor was scheduled to start on Sunday but was scratched to get rest during the break. So both teams dipped into their bullpens early on Sunday.

Twins righthander Kyle Gibson, is what ended up being a high-intensity bullpen session, started the game but pitched just one inning before being replaced by lefthander Devin Smeltzer. It was planned that way so Gibson would be in line to start on Friday in Cleveland Gibson threw 26 pitches in his one inning, working out of a two on, two out jam.

Smeltzer replaced Gibson and was very effective, holding the Rangers to one run over 41/3 innings on five hits and one walk while striking out four. The Rangers scored a run off of him in the fourth when former Twin Danny Santana delivered a RBI single to center that scored Gallo.

———

Royals rally falls short

WASHINGTON (TNS) — After 16 consecutive scoreless innings, the Royals’ offense came to life with an eighth-inning rally to tie their rubber match on the road against the Washington Nationals. Then it all went downhill in a hurry.

The Nationals scored three eighth-inning runs to break open a tie score and snatch the game and the series as the Royals dropped the series finale 5-2 in front of an announced 21,873 at Nationals Park Sunday afternoon.

The Nationals (47-42) scored all three eighth-inning runs (two earned) against Royals left-handed reliever Jake Diekman.

Alex Gordon went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Jorge Soler also doubled and Adalberto Mondesi drove in a run and scored a run for the Royals (30-61).

Royals starter Jakob Junis made two costly mistakes on a day that his club’s offense got shut down by Nationals starter Patrick Corbin.

Junis came in having given up 11 runs (10 earned) in his previous two starts, both against the Cleveland Indians, but he put together his best start in weeks.

Junis pitched seven compete innings, which he’d only done twice in 18 previous starts this season. He allowed two runs on a pair of solo home runs, allowed just five hits and walked two on a day when he also struck out six.

However, Corbin held the Royals scoreless for seven innings — the second consecutive day a Nationals starter tossed seven scoreless against the Royals. Like Max Scherzer, a former University of Missouri standout, did on Saturday, Corbin also struck out 11.

A pair of solo home runs courtesy of Brian Dozier and Victor Robles provided the Nationals a 2-0 lead going into the eighth inning.

The Royals scored two runs with two outs in the eighth after Martin Maldonado singled and Terrance Gore pinch-ran for him. Gore stole second base and scored on a two-out RBI single flared into left field off the end of Mondesi’s bat.

Batting against Nationals left-handed reliever Sean Doolittle, Gordon rocketed an RBI double high off the wall in right-center field to tie it as Mondesi sped around to score from first base.

The Nationals took the lead back in the bottom of the eighth against Diekman. He allowed a one-out single to Adam Eaton up the middle followed by an RBI double by Anthony Rendon driven into the left-center field gap.

Then, after Diekman committed a fielding error on a slow roller by Juan Soto, pinch-hitter Howie Kendrick ripped a two-run double down the third base line and into the left field corner that gave the Nationals a three-run advantage, 5-2.

———

Giants nip St. Louis

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — As the Giants prepared for their final game before the All-Star break, Bruce Bochy was asked if he was satisfied with his team’s performance through its first 88 games.

The Giants were not expected to contend for a playoff berth this year, but a manager who annually sets the bar high was candid when describing his disappointment.

“I can’t say I would have taken this,” Bochy said. “I set the bar a little higher than that. Trust me. To have the experience that we have here, the resume, the DNA of this club, no.”

Over the last five weeks, frustration has turned to optimism for Bochy and that’s the sentiment permeating around China Basin after the Giants (41-48) secured a nail-biting 1-0 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Since June 1, the Giants are 19-14 and will head into the All-Star break having won seven of their last nine games.

“It’s a different vibe, there’s no getting around it,” Bochy said. “Winning brings that, but along with that are big hits. I’ve said that, that brings energy. We got shut down today from a good pitcher but you still have that feeling that you’re going to win the ballgame.”

Frustration has been the feeling at times for both Jeff Samardzija and Evan Longoria this season, but with an impressive week, the veteran duo have helped key the Giants’ best stretch of 2019.

With seven shutout innings against St. Louis, Samardzija lowered his ERA to 4.01 and picked up his team-leading sixth victory of the year.

With a solo home run to break a scoreless tie and break up Cardinals righty Jack Flaherty’s no-hit bid in the seventh, Longoria moved into a team for the team lead with 12 homers this season.

Samardzija has struggled with consistency this year, often following some of his better outings with some of his worst. That was not the case this week, however, as he bounced back from throwing eight innings of two-run ball against San Diego with another strong performance against St. Louis.

“We’re playing good ball and we’ve been playing good ball,” Samardzija said. “Hopefully we can continue doing that. July and August are when all these old bodies start warming up and breaking up all those little things that are going on.”

Samardzija hit Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong with a two-strike pitch in the first inning, but DeJong was caught stealing to end the frame and no St. Louis hitter reached base until third baseman Yairo Munoz singled with two outs in the fifth.

Munoz’s single marked the first hit of the game for either team as Flaherty was perfect until he issued a walk to Giants left fielder Alex Dickerson to lead off the fifth inning.

By the end of the sixth inning, Flaherty had recorded more hits than he had given up as the right-hander slugged a double into the left center field gap against Samardzija in his second at-bat.

“That kid is going to do well, he’s going to make a ton of money in this game if he keeps doing what he’s doing and exactly what he did out there today,” Samardzija said of Flaherty. “That was impressive to watch.”

DeJong singled to open the top of the seventh, but the Giants kept the Cardinals scoreless thanks to a pair of outstanding catches from center fielder Kevin Pillar. With one on and no one out, Pillar ranged into the right center field gap and made a full-extension diving catch to rob first baseman Paul Goldschmidt of extra bases.

“It was like slo-mo from my viewpoint,” Samardzija said of the play. “It seemed like it took about a minute and a half to develop. Off the bat, I thought it was probably gone in the first place.”

The catch preceded another impressive grab from Pillar, who raced back to the warning track to corral a flyball off the bat of Dexter Fowler.

Pillar’s defensive heroics and Samardzija’s scoreless outing set the stage for Longoria to be the team’s offensive hero with his seventh-inning solo shot.

“This ballpark, I think has a tendency to make you feel like you have to add a little bit and be a little bit more perfect,” Longoria said. “At that point in the game, we’re just trying to break up a no-hitter and get a rally going so I was more focused on trying to get on base any way I can.”

Longoria’s 398-foot blast into the left field bleachers marked his fifth home run since Monday as the third baseman is now four home runs shy of matching his total of 16 from his first year with the Giants.

“I haven’t hit many no-doubters here,” Longoria said. “But that one, I knew it was gone.”

———

Astros outlast Halos

HOUSTON (TNS) — The might of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani could not compensate a bullpen meltdown as the Angels crumbled before the Houston Astros, 11-10, Sunday in the final game of the first half.

Trout homered twice and Ohtani launched one of his own. It did not matter. The Angels pitching staff could not keep the lead secure. George Springer hit a walkoff single in the 10th inning to supply the Astros with the victory.

In addition to the defeat, the Angels suffered an injury to catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who was taken to a local hospital with a possible concussion after an ugly collision at the plate in the eighth inning. Lucroy was crushed by Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick. The shoulder of Marisnick connected with the jaw of Lucroy and Marisnick was called out for deviating from the baseline to initiate contact. Lucroy was carted off the field after several minutes.

Angels starter Jose Suarez could not finish the fourth inning. He got punished by the bottom of the Astros order in the second. He gave up a single to first baseman Tyler White before outfielder Tony Kemp arrived with two outs. Kemp smashed a first-pitch fastball for a two-run homer.

The Angels erased the deficit in the top of the third. They were facing Jose Urquidy, a 24-year-old rookie making his second start in the majors. He would record only eight outs Sunday.

The fifth-inning flurry began with a double by Lucroy. After a single by Luis Renfigo, Lucroy scored on a wild pitch. David Fletcher singled into left field, where Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez bobbled the baseball and permitted Renfigo to score.

The shoddy defense played no role in the next strike. Jose Urquidy poured a 91-mph fastball down the middle. Ohtani detonated it for his 14th homer of the year.

The barrage did not end there. Albert Pujols supplied an RBI double, after singles by Kole Calhoun and Andrelton Simmons, to make it a five-run inning. The offense added another tally in the fourth against reliever Chris Devenski, who gave up a double to Fletcher and a sacrifice fly to Trout. Trout whacked a solo shot in the sixth to pad the lead to four.

Angels manager Brad Ausmus entrusted Cam Bedrosian with the advantage. Bedrosian had permitted four earned runs since June 1. That number doubled Sunday.

Houston loaded the bases on a double by Jose Altuve, a walk by Alex Bregman and a single by Michael Brantley. The stage was set for Gurriel. He took Bedrosian deep to tie the score.

A two-run shot by Trout put the Angels back ahead. But a two-run single by Alvarez tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Springer ended the proceedings in the 10th.

———

Dodgers on losing streak

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — After fanning on a two-strike slider for the final out in the seventh inning Sunday, Joc Pederson dropped his bat, removed his gloves, and briefly raised his arms, shooting a befuddled look to the Dodgers dugout.

Like the rest of his team, Pederson was more flummoxed than frustrated, trying to figure out why for a third straight day, the Dodgers couldn’t shift into top gear.

For most of the first half, the club has been in the fast lane, speeding to the top of the standings behind a consistent rotation and combustible lineup. But with a 5-3 home loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday, the Dodgers (60-32) enter the All-Star break sputtering, losers of three in a row and 6-7 in their past 13 games.

“Obviously losing a couple in a row heading into the All-Star break kind of stinks, especially at home,” starting pitcher Ross Stripling said. “But we’ll be ready to kick back, get off our feet for a few days, then be ready to roll.”

Manager Dave Roberts echoed similar sentiments, passing this weekend off as a small bump in the road. The Dodgers still own the best record in baseball and their 13{-game edge in the National League West is a tie for the third-largest division lead at the All-Star break in MLB history. For now, everyone else remains in the review mirror.

“Once you get through the first half,” Roberts said, “you should be mentally and physically exhausted.”

His team is no exception. The Dodgers kept their foot on the gas, becoming the first squad in the majors to eclipse the 50- and 60-win marks while posting a gaudy 37-12 record at home, even after the series defeat to the Padres (45-45).

“We played the first half with such high energy and emotion, something like this was bound to happen at some point,” said All-Star infielder Max Muncy, who smashed his 22nd home run. “Thankfully for us, it’s happening at a time where we’re going to get a break and a chance to recover from it.”

Yet, after narrow losses Friday and Saturday, Sunday’s setback let a little more air from the tires.

Roberts said Stripling (3-3) “pitched well” during a 4 ?-innings start, but the right-hander was tagged for four earned runs. Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. went deep to lead off the game, getting to a low fastball and sending it sailing over the center field wall. An inning later, Manuel Margot belted a center-cut heater to left for a solo shot.

Stripling suffered bad luck in the fifth. Following a leadoff single by Margot, Muncy lost a pop up in the sun at first base and let it drop behind him for a double. Roberts summoned Pedro Baez from the bullpen with Tatis Jr. up two batters later, only to watch the Padres rookie hammer a fastball up in the zone to left for a three-run home run that made it 5-1.

“That inning kind of spun out of control,” Roberts said.

Justin Turner’s solo shot in the sixth and Alex Verdugo’s RBI single, which scored Edwin Rios after the pinch-hitter looped a ground-rule double to left, sparked a Dodgers rally. But just like Friday and Saturday, they couldn’t come all the way back.

Pederson’s strikeout stranded Verdugo in the seventh. Enrique Hernandez’ one-out single in the eighth was negated by a double play from Turner in the next at-bat. Padres closer Kirby Yates slammed the door during a 1-2-3 ninth inning, picking up his third save in as many days.

“You got to give those guys credit,” Roberts said of the Padres, who won their first series in Dodger Stadium since May 2016. “The way they got big hits, they pitched us well. Now we’ve got to reset.”

While the Dodgers have managed strong second-half stretches under Roberts, posting a combined 122-88 post-All-Star Game mark in his first three seasons, they aren’t flying into the halfway point this year. The Dodgers’ three-game losing streak is their longest since a six-game skid in early April.

Even so, Roberts said there will be no mandatory workout before their series in Boston begins Friday. He’s focused on getting his group refueled.

“We have a lot of guys that have been through this before,” Roberts said. “Everyone has their own plans. There’s no gathering or message to the team about rallying the troops for the second half. We know what we need to do.”

———

Oakland mulches M’s

SEATTLE (TNS) — Domingo Santana did not move. Not even a courtesy trot. He didn’t turn his head and marvel at the baseball Matt Olson deposited deep into the right field seats at T-Mobile Park. He remained perfectly still, a living statue, as if ignoring the three-run homer would make it magically disappear.

It did not. Mariners opener Matt Carasiti surrendered five runs (four earned), four hits, a walk, a wild pitch and the aforementioned home run while registering a single out in the first inning of the Oakland Athletics’ 7-4 victory on Sunday.

After Carasiti was mercifully removed from the game with runners on first and third, Wade LeBlanc’s first pitch to third baseman Chad Pinder was laced to left field for a clean single. Outfielder Dylan Moore — in true 2019 Mariners fashion — allowed the ball to trickle through his legs and run to the wall, scoring two more A’s.

By the time the top of the first inning ended — after nine batters, five hits, two pitchers, one error and 34 total pitches — five runs had been scored.

In retrospect, it’s hard to blame Santana for not wanting to watch.

And things got worse before they got better. Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien led off the second inning with a solo homer to left field.

But that’s when Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez got going. The 27-year-old Seattle backstop produced a hit and an RBI in each of his first four at-bats on Sunday. He launched solo homers in the second and eighth innings and added RBI singles in the fourth and sixth. It was the first multi-homer game of Narvaez’s career.

And it was wasted. The same goes for LeBlanc, who entered the game with a 3-0 record and a 3.31 ERA in six relief appearances behind a Mariners opener this season. (Consider, by comparison, that LeBlanc is 2-2 with a 6.99 ERA in six starts.) The 34-year-old veteran lefty surrendered just three hits and one earned run in 6.2 innings on Sunday. In his last 18 innings, LeBlanc has allowed a grand total of 12 hits and three earned runs.

But when LeBlanc left, Oakland pounced. Center fielder Ramon Laureano took a hanging 85 mph slider from Mariners reliever Matt Wisler and wrapped a solo homer around the foul pole in left field to extend the lead to 7-3 in the eighth inning.

For the middling Mariners, Narvaez’s offense wasn’t enough. After he struck out swinging for the third time in the bottom of the eighth inning, designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach turned, spit out his gum and angrily walloped it with his bat.

It was the best contact he made all day.

———

Padres win again

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Once again when facing a sheer cliff, the Padres danced away from the edge of a season about to break bad.

All the impetuousness at the plate. All the incongruity in the pitching.

This team has been frustrated at times by its wild ride.

But it seems there is an impressive upside to being a group of little big leaguers.

“There’s no quit in these guys,” an obviously tired and relatively old Eric Hosmer said late Saturday night. “That’s the good thing about having a young team. You just go out there and play hard every day. You don’t really know better.”

Too many years of being awful contributed to the Padres not being relevant during the All-Star break, with only closer Kirby Yates representing them on the National League roster and neither of their two slugging outfielders invited to the Home Run Derby.

But what happened here the past three days, capped by a 5-3 victory over the Dodgers on Sunday in the final game of the season’s first half, means the Padres will be relevant after the All-Star break.

They arrived in Los Angeles late Wednesday night needing to win three of their four games in a place they hadn’t won very much in order to be able to reset and start the second half with a .500 record. (The last time they were at .500 or better at the break was in 2010.)

They lost the opener of this series, their fifth straight defeat.

It didn’t look good for a team that had won just 17 times in its past 60 games at Dodger Stadium going against a team that was 37-9 at home this season, by far the best mark in the major leagues.

The Brewers were the only team this season to have won successive games in L.A. The Padres play here nine or 10 times a year and had not won twice in a row since 2016.

Oh, and the last time the Padres took three of four in a series at Dodger Stadium was 2004.

So to the surprise of no one in navy blue, there were the crazy clueless kids late Sunday afternoon, skipping off the grass in Chavez Ravine.

They had been led in the series finale by the youngest among them.

Fernando Tatis Jr. led off Sunday’s game with his 13th home run of the season and hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning.

In between those blasts, Manuel Margot homered for the second straight game. (Tatis also made another spectacular defensive play, diving to his left to grab Austin Barnes’ grounder, then throwing from his knees to retire Barnes.)

Joey Lucchesi (7-4) got the victory for his 6 1/3 innings of work. He allowed two solo home runs — Max Muncy in the second inning and Justin Turner in the sixth — and was removed after allowing a run on two hits in the seventh that pulled the Dodgers to within 5-3.

It was the 11th straight game Lucchesi went at least five innings.

Trey Wingenter got the final two outs of the seventh inning, Craig Stammen worked the eighth, and Yates extended his major league lead by pitching a perfect ninth for his 30th save.

And so the Padres head into the break streaking — the way they have spent much of the season’s first three months.

When they host the Braves on Friday, they will be riding their seventh win streak of at least three games. They have six losing streaks at least that long.

———

White Sox drop Cubs

CHICAGO (TNS) — Eloy Jimenez just missed hitting a home run on the second pitch of his fourth-inning at-bat Sunday against Kyle Hendricks, pulling the ball foul down the left-field line.

The White Sox rookie slugger left no doubt four pitches later, crushing a two-run homer to center.

Jimenez haunted his former organization for the second time this season as Sox defeated the Cubs 3-1 in front of a sellout crowd of 38,554 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Jose Abreu also homered as the Sox entered the All-Star break on a positive note.

The Sox and Cubs split the two-game weekend series and the four-game season series. Jimenez delivered the big hit in both Sox wins.

Jimenez was traded to the Sox from the Cubs in a deal that also included recently promoted pitcher Dylan Cease for pitcher Jose Quintana on July 13, 2017.

Jimenez hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning on June 18 in his first game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Ivan Nova pitched five innings in that game, limiting the Cubs to one run on four hits.

Nova was on the mound again Sunday. And he was even more effective, allowing five hits and striking out four in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Nova began Sunday with the third-highest ERA in all of baseball.

He worked around trouble in the third and fourth innings.

The Cubs began the third with a double by Albert Almora Jr. They did not score. The Cubs began the fourth with a double by Anthony Rizzo. Again, they did not score.

Jimenez gave the Sox the 2-0 lead with the homer in the fourth, his 16th of the season. It went an estimated 438 feet.

Hendricks allowed the two runs on four hits in four innings. He struck out six and walked two in his second start since returning from the injured list.

Abreu made it 3-0 with his 21st homer of the season in the fifth off of Brad Brach.

The Cubs had runners on second and third with two outs in the sixth, but reliever Jace Fry got Jason Heyward to ground out to second to end the inning. The Cubs went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Robel Garcia hit a solo homer in the seventh off Aaron Bummer to make it 3-1. Bummer pitched a scoreless eighth and Alex Colome did likewise in the ninth for his 20th save in 21 chances.

———

Braves hold on

ATLANTA (TNS) — The Miami Marlins, scrappy as they had been throughout the last two months, tried for one final rally ahead of the All-Star break as they broke into the Atlanta Braves’ bullpen.

They fell a run short.

Garrett Cooper hit a three-run homer to break up a shutout and put the Marlins within striking distance, but Miami would get no closer in a 4-3 loss to the Braves on Sunday at SunTrust Park.

The Marlins loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth on three consecutive singles but Luke Jackson got Neil Walker to fly out into a double play for the first two outs. A walk to Curtis Granderson re-loaded the bases, but Miguel Rojas hit a fly ball to center field for the final out.

The loss sends the Marlins (33-55) into the midseason break on a down note after showing marked improvement over the past seven weeks. The Marlins went 23-24 in their last 47 games after a 10-31 start to the season.

Braves starter Dallas Keuchel kept the Marlins in check through 7 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and a walk while striking out four. He exited in the eighth after giving up a walk to pinch-hitter Brian Anderson and a single to Rojas.

Reliever Chad Sobotka quickly struck out Cesar Puello before Cooper’s eighth home run of the season gave the Marlins some momentary life.

But overall, it wasn’t enough to make up for another pedestrian start from Trevor Richards, who gave up four earned runs over five innings on six hits and five walks.

Richards looked solid through the first two innings, during which time he relied more on his four-seam fastball than his change-up. All nine of Richards’ swinging strikes from the first two innings — four of which resulted in strikeouts — came from the fastball, which he threw 26 times.

The Braves (54-37) quickly went to work against him in the third.

Ronald Acuna opened the frame with a walk and reached second on a Dansby Swanson groundout. Freddie Freeman hit an elevated cutter for an RBI single to bring Acuna home before Josh Donaldson ripped an elevated fastball 423 feet to right-center field to give Atlanta an early 3-0 lead.

The Braves tacked on a fourth run in the fifth when Nick Markakis’ bloop single into left field scored Donaldson, who doubled one batter earlier.

The Marlins have now lost six consecutive games with Richards on the mound. Richards has a 5.51 ERA in that span, giving up 20 earned runs on 36 hits and 15 walks with 25 strikeouts over 32 2/3 innings. Four of those six starts ended after four innings.

In comparison, Richards had a 3.53 ERA (26 earned runs in 66 1/3 innings) with 63 strikeouts against 30 walks in his first 12 starts this year. He held opponents to a .216 batting average and had six quality starts, defined as giving up no more than three earned runs while throwing at least six innings.

———

Phillies on roll

NEW YORK (TNS) — As the Phillies headed into the all-star break Sunday, they did so with a starting rotation that is comprised of two pitchers who were demoted either to the minors or the bullpen earlier in the season, one who recently felt fatigued 13 pitches into a game, and another who is trying to figure out if he will be able to keep pitching with a bone spur in his elbow.

Good luck winning the National League East with that motley crew.

Every fifth game, though, the Phillies give the ball to one of the best pitchers on the planet. And if Aaron Nola’s struggles through the season’s first 2{ months caused anybody to forget how good he is, well, let’s just say the last four starts have offered a crystal-clear reminder.

Nola didn’t allow a hit through five innings Sunday against the New York Mets. And because the Phillies sent nine batters to the plate in the first inning and staked their resurgent ace to a four-run lead, they were able to emerge with a stress-free 8-3 victory that set them up for a second half in which they expect to remain in contention despite their pitching problems.

If general manager Matt Klentak is able to trade for a starter who can do as much to aid the rotation as recently acquired Jay Bruce has done for the lineup, they might actually have a shot.

Bruce continued to torment his former team and uplift his new one by slugging two more home runs, giving him 10 in 28 games with the Phillies, including four in seven games against the Mets.

Bruce singled to drive home a run in the four-run first inning against Mets starter Zack Wheeler. He added a two-run homer in the sixth and a solo shot in the eighth.

And the Mets had no chance against Nola, not even after rookie sensation Pete Alonso broke up the no-hit bid with his 30th homer of the season, a two-run shot to right field on an 0-2 curveball in the sixth inning.

Nola was sensational once again. Through five innings, he allowed two baserunners, both on walks, and permitted only three balls to be hit out of the infield. His fastball command remained precise, his curveball sharp. And he stretched his scoreless streak to 22 consecutive innings, one shy of his career-high set in 2016.

Over his last four starts, Nola has allowed two earned runs on 14 hits and nine walks while striking out 34 batters in 29 ? innings. His earned-run average has plummeted from 4.89 after a June 15 start in Atlanta to 3.74.

The Phillies, meanwhile, won for the sixth time in seven games against the Mets. Since June 8, when the Phillies were 37-27 and had a two-game lead in the division, they have gone 10-16 and slid to 6 { games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves. Six of those 10 wins have come against the Mets.

For the second time on the road trip, the Phillies jumped on a sinkerball pitcher for four runs in the first inning.

Just as they did to Mike Soroka on Thursday night in Atlanta, the Phillies got out to a fast start against Wheeler. Five of the first six batters reached base, including four consecutive hits by Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and Bruce.

Bruce is 30-for-103 (.291) with 29 RBI and a .641 slugging percentage since coming over from the Seattle Mariners in a June 2 trade that ranks among the best in-season moves that Klentak has ever made. He likely will need to make at least one more for a pitcher if the Phillies are going to remain in the hunt to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

In the meantime, they will keep sending Nola to the mound every five games and enjoying the view.

———

Tampa Bay rips O’s

TORONTO (TNS) — The Orioles’ recent run of good baseball couldn’t overcome their propensity to lose on Sundays, with a 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre wrapping up their first half at a league-worst 27-62 entering the All-Star break.

The Sunday blues began quickly when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run home run off Asher Wojciechowski in a long first inning, and though Wojciechowski settled in, he allowed another run in the fourth on a ground-rule double by Danny Jansen.

“I just need to be better in the first,” said Wojciechowski, who allowed four hits and three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings, including three walks and six strikeouts. “I thought I settled down after that, but throwing (32) pitches in the first inning, not executing that pitch to Gurriel and giving up that two-run homer. After that I thought I really executed well. I would have liked to go deeper, but I’d like to be sharper in the first inning.”

Toronto tacked on three more runs off relievers Shawn Armstrong and Richard Bleier in the sixth inning, putting the game out of reach.

The Orioles managed just six hits, with their only run coming on an opposite-field home run by catcher Chance Sisco in the seventh inning, his sixth of the year.

Sisco singled and Renato Nunez doubled in a fruitless ninth-inning rally, consigning the Orioles to their 12th Sunday loss in 14 tries.

“I just didn’t think we swung the bat,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “That wasn’t our best game offensively.”

The loss meant the Orioles were denied their first series sweep of the season after wins Friday and Saturday in Toronto, but the team broke up for the All-Star break feeling relatively upbeat having won two of its past three series and five of their past nine games.

“I think we played well the first two games here, and you win a series on the road, you can’t be disappointed about that,” Hyde said. “Obviously, when you win the first two, you want to get the third one. But I feel pretty good about how we played the last three series. I’d love to see it continue.”

Davis heating up

With a double in the second inning and a single in the fifth, first baseman Chris Davis accounted for most of the Orioles’ success at the plate. He walked in his third at-bat, leaving his batting average at .189 entering the All-Star break.

Davis has hits in four straight games and has raised his average from .172 to .189 in that span.

Still no Givens

Closer Mychal Givens wasn’t required to pitch Sunday with the Orioles facing a big deficit most of the game, meaning he’ll have over a week to rest after his home plate collision making a tag Wednesday in Tampa Bay kept him out of the first two games of this series.

Hyde said Givens was available in an emergency only Sunday, but instead will get the break to further heal.

The rest of the Orioles bullpen was put to work, with Armstrong, Bleier, Gabriel Ynoa and Paul Fry pitching in relief of Wojciechowski.

———

Rays split series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TNS) — After the Rays’ Travis d’Arnaud hit a walk-off homer against the Yankees Saturday, Tampa Bay fans could only wonder if the dramatic finish would prove to be spark or sputter, aberration or motivation.

Certainly, they needed a lift that would carry beyond one victory and provide momentum going into this week’s All-Star Game break. Sure, they won Saturday, but that only served to snap a six-game losing streak against New York. The Rays entered Sunday 3-9 against the AL East leaders.

Tampa Bay’s postseason hopes required a boost that would validate its confidence against the league’s best.

And they got it Sunday.

All-Star Charlie Morton and a stout bullpen performance propelled the Rays to a hard-fought 2-1 victory against the Yankees. Tampa Bay (52-39) now stands 6 { games back of New York but undoubtedly feeling better about its chances of contending.

Morton struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings while allowing only five hits. The bullpen, beleaguered and belittled because of its recent performances, held New York hitless to close out the game with Adam Kolarek, Andrew Kittredge, Colin Poche and Emilio Pagan getting the job done.

Despite giving up a homer to the always pesky Brett Gardner in the second inning, Morton set the tone. He opened the game by striking out the side: Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge and Didi Gregorius, and continued to use his array of pitches to keep New York at bay. After Gardner’s home, he escaped a two-on, no-out jam by again retiring the top of the order for the Yankees.

Offensively, the Rays tagged New York starter James Paxton for two quick runs in the first. d’Arnaud opened the game with a double, Tommy Pham brought him home with another double, and then Pham eventually scored on a fielders choice.

The Rays threatened to break open the game on several other occasions, but eventually stranded eight runners on base. It didn’t help that Paxton grew stronger as the game went on, eventually scattering seven hits over six innings and striking out 11.

Of course, when you’re playing what may be the best team in all of baseball, victories don’t come easily. The Rays took the Yankees into extra innings on Thursday and Friday, only to lose because of bullpen breakdowns, including a three-run shot by Gardner on Friday.

So maybe the most important sign that good times lie ahead was how Pagan ended the game, striking out a swinging Gardner and sending the split crowd of 20,091 into a frenzied mix of cheers and boos.

———

BoSox tame Tigers

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers ended the first half on Sunday afternoon with a loss.

In the series finale against the Boston Red Sox — the only game of the series not delayed by rain — the Tigers’ bullpen day and anemic offense was not enough to beat a much better opponent.

Former Tiger David Price threw five innings of one-run baseball, allowing four hits, and the Tigers didn’t score in the final eight innings, losing, 6-3.

They ended the first half at 28-57.

In the final game before the All-Star break, left-hander Gregory Soto opened the game, pitching two innings just two days after he threw 20 pitches in relief. Soto allowed a two-run home run to Christian Vazquez in the top of the second inning, and the Tigers would not be able to catch up.

They started off strong against Price, with a leadoff walk by Victor Reyes, followed by an RBI double by Nicholas Castellanos. But the Tigers couldn’t advance Castellanos any further.

In the eighth, Brandon Dixon capped an impressive first half with his 12th home run of the season, a two-run shot off the bullpen roof in left field.

Overall, the Tigers’ relievers — Soto, lefty Nick Ramirez and righty Jose Cisnero — pitched OK against an impressive Boston lineup.

The Red Sox put the game out of reach in the fifth, when Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run double and Andrew Benintendi hit an RBI single.

The Tigers open the second half on Friday night in Kansas City.

After getting called out on strikes on an elevated breaking ball to end the Tigers’ first inning, Miguel Cabrera was ejected for arguing. He was not thrown out until the Tigers had already taken the field for the second, and came out of the dugout to argue some more. Cabrera was at odds with balls-and-strikes calls throughout the series — manager Ron Gardenhire prevented him from getting thrown out in a similar fashion on Saturday night — but he cannot put his team at such a disadvantage so early. Cabrera is the Tigers’ only .300 hitter (who is qualified for the batting title) and was replaced by Gordon Beckham.

Castellanos opened the scoring with a RBI double into the left field corner and added another sharp single later on. The double was a milestone — the 200th of his career — for Castellanos, who is likely playing his final games with the Tigers. After a slow start to the season, perhaps Castellanos is finally coming around: After hitting .297 in June, Castellanos finished his first half with a .344 average this month. If he can continue that early in the second half, it should help the Tigers’ efforts to trade him.

It was a long first half for the Tigers, who finished it fittingly, with a bullpen day. At this point of the rebuilding process, it was never going to be pretty, but a rash of injuries have factored into the team’s three-month tailspin. It likely will get worse, when they trade players before the July 31 deadline. A team simply can’t survive with four starting pitching injuries and the middle of their infield missing extended time, especially a team in the Tigers’ situation.