ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — Tommy La Stella’s hopes of playing in his first All-Star game may have been dashed Tuesday night when the Angels infielder fouled a ball off his right shin in the sixth inning of a 9-4 victory over the Texas Rangers and had to be carried off the field.

Batting against hard-throwing right-hander Jose Leclerc, La Stella swung at a 3-and-1 fastball and hit the ball straight into his shin, just below the knee. La Stella crumpled to the ground and was helped off the field, unable to put any weight on his right leg.

He was replaced during the at-bat by Justin Bour, who lined the first pitch he saw from Leclerc into right field for a two-run single to highlight a four-run rally that gave the Angels a 7-3 lead.

La Stella was diagnosed with a right-shin contusion and will undergo a CT scan and an evaluation on Wednesday. Angels manager Brad Ausmus said he was unsure how serious La Stella’s injury is.

“We’ve got to get more pictures,” he said.

La Stella is having a career year, batting .300 with 16 homers and 44 RBIs, a first-half effort that led to the former utility infielder being voted by players as a reserve for next Tuesday’s All-Star game in Cleveland. La Stella hit 10 homers in 396 games over his first five big-league seasons.

Short hops

Center fielder Brian Goodwin was hit by a pitch on the outside of his right wrist in the seventh inning Tuesday night. He remained in the game but was removed for a pinch-hitter in the eighth. With reserve catcher Dustin Garneau the only remaining player on the bench, Ausmus moved designated hitter Mike Trout to center field for the last two innings, the Angels playing without a DH. Goodwin will undergo a CT scan on Wednesday … Albert Pujols tied Tony Gwynn for 19th place on baseball’s all-time hit list with a fifth-inning single Tuesday night, giving the Angels slugger 3,141 career hits. … Matt Harvey, sidelined since May 25, because of an upper-back strain, began a second minor league rehabilitation stint with a four-inning, two-run, four-hit start for Class-A Inland Empire against Lancaster Tuesday night. The right-hander struck out two, walked none and threw 46 pitches, 34 for strikes. … The Angels signed a pair of 16-year-old shortstops on the first day of the international signing period on Tuesday, inking Arol Vera of Venezuela for $2.2 million and Adrian Placencia of the Dominican Republic for $1.1 million. Vera is ranked ninth and Placencia 28th on MLB Pipeline’s international prospect list.

Cleveland wins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — The stint lasted 38 pitches before Royals right-hander Jakob Junis finally set himself free, but its consequences traced to just one. From 60 feet, 6 inches away, the baseball left his right hand with a slider’s grip, statistically one of the top out pitches in the league.

But in this instance, it traveled all of about 55 feet.

As the ball planted into the dirt in front of home plate, a walk to force in a run, Royals manager Ned Yost slapped a piece of paper onto the dugout railing in frustration, perhaps aware of what waited on the horizon.

The Indians broke the game open with a five-run third inning, beating the Royals 9-5 on Tuesday night in the opening game of the last series at Kauffman Stadium before the All-Star break.

The Royals (29-57) manifested a comeback attempted that ultimately fell incomplete, recovering from a six-run deficit to pull the go-ahead run to the plate in the seventh inning.

For naught.

Adalberto Mondesi homered in his return from the injured list, and Jorge Soler blasted team-leading No. 23, but Junis departed before the end of the fifth inning, seven runs charged to his name, six of them earned.

The destruction came in the third, much of it self-inflicted. See the Kipnis plate appearance. With the bases loaded and one out, Junis worked ahead in the count 0-2. But seven pitches later, he offered Kipnis a free base and Cleveland a free run. They swiped four more before the inning concluded. Junis needed 38 pitches to record three outs.

In all, he threw 108, giving up six hits and walking two. Junis has a 5.91 ERA over his past six starts. Only one hit Tuesday produced extra bases — a Jake Bauers double that scored two — but the inning included back-to-back walks and an error.

The Royals cut a 7-1 fifth-inning deficit to 7-5 in the seventh inning, with hits from Martin Maldonado, Billy Hamilton, Whit Merrifield and Alex Gordon. Two runners occupied the bases when Hunter Dozier and Soler lined out to end the threat there.

The comeback notion started in the fifth, with Mondesi’s two-run skied home run into right, the Royals’ second bomb of the evening. Earlier, Soler visited the top shelf of the left-field fountains, his 23rd home run of the season arriving on a solo shot in the second inning.

He took time to admire his work. The ball ranged 451 feet, traveling 109.5 mph off the bat, per Statcast.

Dozier led off the sixth inning with the Royals’ 27th triple of 2019, but he was thrown out trying to stretch an extra base out of an errant throw. The aggression cost the Royals a run after Soler singled in the next at-bat.

The Royals added Mondesi back to the roster before Tuesday’s game. Mondesi missed the previous two weeks with a mild groin strain. To make room for him on the 25-man roster, they optioned Humberto Arteaga to Triple-A Omaha.

The bullpen also encountered one change — Jake Newberry joined the group, and Scott Barlow was demoted to Omaha.

M’s down Cardinals

SEATTLE (TNS) — After a scorching start that inspired his own set of his T-shirt that: “Flip it like Beckham,” there have been limited opportunities to do so for Tim Beckham. It’s been mostly spot starts and pinch-hit appearances with J.P. Crawford taking over at shortstop.

In that time, Beckham has tried to be patient and professional in waiting for his chances to produce for a team that has no plans of making him part of their future. He waits to play or be told of his next stop.

But that uncertainty was momentarily forgotten in the time that it took for a baseball to leave his bat and rocket over the fence in left field.

Brought in to pinch hit for Mac Williamson to start the eighth inning of a tie game, Beckham smashed the decisive solo homer off St. Louis right-hander Giovanny Gallegos in a Tuesday’s 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

And you’re damn right there was a bat flip. It was as if to say, “I’m still here and I can still hit a little.”

Beckham’s late heroics didn’t end the game. Seattle still had to get the final three outs of the game. That’s never a simple thing for a bullpen that has dealt with its share of inconsistency this season.

But Roenis Elias, the Mariners closer for now, worked a scoreless ninth to secure a victory and snap a four-game losing streak.

Opening for the third time in as many appearances, right-hander Matt Carasiti finally gave up a run in the role after working the last two “starts” with scoreless innings. Jose Martinez hit the first of his two solo homers in the game.

Handed a 1-0 deficit, Wade LeBlanc, the bulk or Costco pitcher, pitched until the Mariners had turned it into a 4-1 lead.

LeBlanc held the Cardinals scoreless for the first four innings of his outing while his teammates rewarded him immediately with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second off Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty.

With two outs, Dee Gordon pulled a single into right field that scored Austin Nola from second. An irritated Flaherty gave up an infield single to Mallex Smith and walked the next two batters to force a run across for a 2-1 lead. The potential big inning was stymied when Daniel Vogelbach’s ground ball to first was gloved for the final out of the inning.

The Mariners pushed the lead to 4-1 in the fifth with Flaherty still somehow in the game despite some meandering command and plenty of pitch-filled at-bats. Vogelbach worked a leadoff walk and Omar Narvaez followed with a moonshot homer into the seats in right field. It was Narvaez’s 12th homer of the season.

LeBlanc allowed his only run in the sixth on Martinez’s second solo homer of the game. After issuing a two-out walk and allowing a double to one-time Mariners’ prospect Tyler O’Neill, LeBlanc was lifted for Anthony Bass, who got Yadier Molina to line out softly to shortstop to end the inning.

Dodgers come on strong

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — With every pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday, what was left of a sellout Dodger Stadium crowd got riled up a little more.

By the time Cody Bellinger stepped up and took the fifth and final ball four of the inning, all-out pandemonium ensued, Chavez Ravine wildly celebrating another walk-off Dodgers’ win that seemed like it never should have been, this one 5-4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had trailed since the fifth inning, when they failed to execute a potential inning-ending double play and allowed the go-ahead run to score. In the eighth, they had stranded a runner at second base. In the seventh, a runner was left stuck on third.

But then Diamondbacks closer Greg Holland (1-1) entered the game in the ninth. The veteran right-hander couldn’t find the strike zone.

After two quick outs, Chris Taylor fell behind in the count 0 and 2. But then, Holland missed with four consecutive sliders. Russell Martin also fell behind in the next at-bat before working the count full and laying off a slider in the dirt. Pitching coach Mike Butcher tried to settle down Holland, who proceeded to walk Alex Verdugo on five pitches to load the bases. By the time Matt Beaty went to the plate, Holland’s command was gone. Four consecutive balls later, he walked home the tying run.

The Diamondbacks summoned T.J. McFarland to face Bellinger, but the All-Star hardly moved. He swung the bat only once, fouling off a 1-and-1 sinker. Then he watched three straight pitches miss the zone and strolled down to first base, calmly collecting a walk-off walk as “MVP!” chants rained down.

“We put on a clinic there in the ninth inning,” manager Dave Roberts said. “It shows me what I’ve already known about our guys. We play 27 outs, we play every pitch, both sides of the ball.”

Earlier, it looked as if starter Ross Stripling was going to get stuck with the tough-luck loss.

With runners on the corners and one out in the top of the fifth, Stripling induced a tailor-made double-play grounder. He began walking off the mound, thinking he had escaped the jam.

Instead, Max Muncy’s throw from second base was wide, dragging Joc Pederson off the first base bag and into the dirt, and sending Stripling into a state of disbelief. His head dropped. His night was over. Ketel Marte crossed the plate, scoring the go-ahead run.

This time last year, Stripling was hitting his peak. In his final 13 starts entering the 2018 All-Star break, the right-hander had an 8-1 record, 2.01 ERA and 89-to-seven strikeout-to-walk ratio. He has lacked such dominance this season. He entered Tuesday with a 3.08 ERA and only recently returned to the rotation after an injury to Rich Hill last month. Closing in on the halfway point, he’s still searching for “the rhythm of a starter,” as Roberts said before the game.

In the early innings Tuesday, it showed.

Facing the Diamondbacks for the second time in as many starts, Stripling gave up a two-out run-scoring double to Eduardo Escobar in the first inning and a two-run home run to Nick Ahmed in the second, dropping the Dodgers.

Stripling then showed flashes of his All-Star form last spring, using hard-biting breaking balls to strike out two batters in each the third and fourth innings.

In the fifth, half an inning after Enrique Hernandez hit a two-run home run to left field that tied the score 3-3, Arizona benefitted from a bloop single and a soft liner to get runners aboard. Yet, Stripling still almost did enough to get through the frame unscathed.

“He pitched considerably better than the line score,” Roberts said about Stripling. “We built him up. I thought his curveball was really good tonight. His fastball had life.”

The botched double-play opportunity was Stripling’s last action of the game. After his exit, the bullpen kept the Dodgers close, receiving a sharp 11/3 innings from right-hander Joe Kelly and one inning each from Pedro Baez, Dylan Floro and Yimi Garcia (1-2).

That was enough to set up the ninth-inning rally. The Dodgers mustered only two hits against Arizona’s bullpen but exercised patience to come up with their fourth consecutive walk-off victory at home and sixth in their last 17 games.

Twins fall to Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — Former Minnesota Twin Chris Herrmann hit a grand slam. Former Twin Robbie Grossman had two singles, drew two walks and drove in a run. Former Twin Liam Hendriks picked up the save. The triumvirate of ex-Twins led the Oakland Athletics to a 8-6 victory on Tuesday night.

All-Star Matt Olson added a two-run blast and Mark Canha hit a solo shot in the seventh as Oakland took the first game of a three game series at Oakland Coliseum. The Twins gave up at least seven runs for the ninth time since May 29. They are 2-7 in those games. And this one was on the entire pitching staff.

Jake Odorizzi was knocked out in the fourth inning after a grand slam by Herrmann put the A’s ahead 6-3.

It marked the fourth consecutive shaky inning by the recently named All-Star. Over his last four games, Odorizzi has posted a 7.85 ERA. Once the league’s leader in ERA, Odorizzi hit the showers on Tuesday with it sitting at 3.15.

It’s hardly the stuff an All-Star is made of. And while Odorizzi’s season, overall, has been a strong one, he is sputtering toward the break. And it makes one wonder when his next start will be.

There were already a couple of scenarios in play before he took the mound Tuesday, and his outing, during which head trainer Tony Leo twice came to the mound to check on one of his fingers, provided another.

Odorizzi is next scheduled to start on Sunday against the Rangers. There used to be a rule that Sunday starters were not eligible to play in the All-Star Game. But it now can be up to the player and club to decide if he can pitch and for how long.

Odorizzi could request to pitch in the All-Star Game but, given the season the leaders of the AL Central division are having, he likely will opt to sit out. Then it goes to the next player listed on the player’s ballot who’s available to pitch.

It’s unknown if Jose Berrios is next on the list or not.

“Before I talk to you guys about it, I’d probably like to have that conversation with Jake but internally we all know where he lines up,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “More than anyone, Jake knows where he lines up to pitch so we haven’t formally sat down to talk about that yet but it’s something that we’ll do and something that definitely affects the next week and everything that happens then.”

But will Odorizzi be healthy enough to make his next scheduled appearance, whether it’s at Target Field against the Texas Rangers or Progressive Field in the Midsummer Classic.

Odorizzi was given a 3-0 lead on a two-run homer by Miguel Sano in the second and Max Kepler scoring on a double play in the third.

But Olson got hold of a 3-2 splitter with two outs in the bottom of the third to get the A’s within 3-2.

Odorizzi’s fourth inning went like this: Canha reached on Sano’s error; Ramon Laureano walked; Grossman blooped a single to center to load the bases with no outs.

Manager Rocco Baldelli went to the mound with Leo, who checked out a finger on Odorizzi’s right hand, and they left him in.

The next pitch was obliterated by Herrmann to five Oakland a 6-3 lead. Odorizzi was removed from the game. The Twins announced later in the game that he had a right middle finger blister.

With Odorizzi out of the game, the Twins kept scratching back. Jason Castro hit solo home runs to center in the fifth and seventh innings — his first home runs here in 29 career games — and Luis Arraez added a RBI double in the sixth.

Adalberto Mejia replaced Odorizzi in his first game back since being activated from the 60-day disabled list, and the lefthander pitched well, giving up a run over 31/3 innings. He was helped out by a terrific throw from left fielder Marwin Gonzalez to retire Canha at the plate, although Grossman followed with an RBI single.

Mejia gave up 11 earned runs over 111/3 innings at the start of the seaon before coming down with a right calf strain.

“I feel good overall and I feel good now,” Mejia said.

Giants win

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — Petco Park may be regarded as one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in all of baseball, but someone forgot to remind the San Francisco Giants before their trip to San Diego this week.

That loud echo reverberating throughout the Gaslamp District the past two nights has been the sound produced from Giants hitters barreling up baseballs by the dozen.

The conductor of the Giants’ Petco Park symphony is third baseman Evan Longoria, who homered into the second deck of the left field bleachers in the third inning before clobbering a ball off the top of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in the fifth.

Longoria’s first five-RBI game since September 15, 2016 and his second multi-homer game during his Giants tenure led San Francisco to a 10-4 series-clinching win over the Padres.

Longoria was hardly the only Giants player making noise in the batter’s box as two of his teammates, shortstop Donovan Solano and center fielder Kevin Pillar, combined for seven hits.

The only sound heard nearly as often as the crack of the bat on Tuesday was the thud of a cleat spike touching home plate. The Giants have scored double-digit runs in three consecutive games for the first time since August 23-25, when they scored 38 runs in a three-game series at Oracle Park against the Reds.

The Giants’ third consecutive offensive explosion came in their third consecutive game against a left-handed starter. After wearing down Dbacks southpaw Robbie Ray in Sunday’s 10-4 win and dominating Padres rookie Logan Allen in a 13-2 victory Monday, the Giants pounded out 11 hits and seven runs in five innings against Matt Strahm on Tuesday.

Another impressive showing at the plate overshadowed one of the finest nights of rookie Tyler Beede’s season.

Beede set a new career-high with seven innings as he allowed just four hits and one in his eighth start of the season. The rookie has battled command issues throughout his professional career, but for the first time since a July 6, 2017 outing at Triple-A, Beede started a game and did not walk a batter.

Beede made his second career start at Petco Park on April 15, 2018 and failed to complete four innings. The right-hander spent that evening waiting for a delayed commercial flight back to Sacramento to rejoin the Triple-A club and spent the rest of the season in the minors.

With his third career quality start on Tuesday, Beede is giving the Giants every reason to keep him on the team charter the rest of the year.

A few other Giants players are thriving in their own auditions.

With three hits including a leadoff home run to open the game, Solano extended his hit streak to nine games, which is now tied for the longest active streak in baseball. The Giants wanted to give Brandon Crawford an extra day off to rest a tight hamstring and Solano showcased his value as a utility infielder with another strong showing.

Right fielder Austin Slater aced another test Tuesday with a pair of doubles and two more RBIs. After earning a promotion from Triple-A Sacramento Monday, Slater tripled and homered in his season debut and followed it up with another solid showing.

The only thing Pillar may be auditioning for is the opportunity to play for a contender later this summer, but he’s been the Giants’ best hitter over the last month. The center fielder recorded his second four-hit game in three days as he’s raised his average by 35 points in the last three weeks.

All of the contributions Giants hitters made in Tuesday’s win supplemented the output of Longoria, who added a seventh-inning double to finish with four hits for the first time since joining the Giants. Longoria and Pillar became the first Giants teammates with four hits in the same game since Joe Panik, Matt Duffy and Justin Maxwell all had four hits in a 15-2 win over the Phillies on July 10, 2015.

Cubs lose again

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — A 2-hour, 5-minute rain delay in the top of the fourth inning Tuesday night merely delayed the Cubs’ latest misery.

Mike Montgomery surrendered a three-run home run to Adam Frazier with two out in the bottom of the fourth as the Pirates pulled away for a 5-1 win at PNC Park.

Frazier’s homer highlighted a 4-for-4 performance that extended his streak of consecutive hits to seven, tying Freddy Sanchez’s team record set May 26-27, 2009. Frazier is 9-for-10 in the first two games of this series.

The Cubs (45-41) lost their third consecutive game and have lost 14 of their last 18 road games as they remain one game behind the Brewers in the National League Central.

Kyle Hendricks, activated from the injured list, allowed two runs on four hits in three innings and 55 pitches. Hendricks hadn’t pitched since June 14 because of right shoulder inflammation.

After the rain delay, Hendricks was pulled in favor of Dillon Maples, who allowed a walk and a two-out single to pitcher/pinch hitter Steven Brault before Montgomery replaced him.

The Cubs were blanked until Willson Contreras doubled with two out in the ninth to score Kyle Schwarber.

Nationals survive

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Tuesday was a chance for Zac Gallen to grow. Just six days earlier, the starting pitcher tossed five solid innings against the Washington Nationals before melting down in the sixth at Marlins Park. The rookie mixed the good with the bad in his second career start for the Miami Marlins and could regroup with an opportunity to face the same team once again less than a week later.

His second try was done after only two innings, although it wasn’t Gallen’s fault this time. A 76-minute rain delay washed away Gallen’s third career start and the Marlins dropped a series-opener to the Nationals, 3-2, in Washington when the Trea Turner doubled home Yan Gomes for a walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth against Jose Quijada.

For most of the day, two-run home run by Juan Soto in the bottom of the first inning was the difference and Gallen never got a chance to truly regroup after the early misstep. In the second inning, the starter gave up a one-out double and walk before he escaped a miniature jam with back-to-back strikeouts. Now down 2-1, Miami (32-51) went down in order in the top of the third as rain began pouring at Nationals Park, chasing most of the 21,361 to the concourse and eventually the exits. The rain delay began before Gallen could return to the mound

More than an hour later, play resumed and Washington (43-41) went to bat against relief pitcher Adam Conley. A fascinating test for Gallen was effectively halted before it could truly begin.

In the other clubhouse, Patrick Corbin worked to pitch through the rain. His break lasted even longer than 76 minutes and his return was dominant. The starting pitcher, who wrote “45” on the dirt of the mound and wore No. 45 instead of his usual No. 46 as a tribute to late Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs, gave up a run in the first inning before he even got an out when the Marlins led off with three straight singles, but settled in after sitting for about an hour and a half. In three innings before the rain delay, Corbin allowed one run and four hits with three strikeouts. In the four after the delay, the starter held Miami scoreless on two hits with four strikeouts.

The rain delay did, however, force Corbin out of the game after only 87 pitches, which gave the Marlins two innings to take their shot against the Nationals’ unstable bullpen and they quickly took advantage. Cesar Puello led off the eighth with a double, fellow outfielder Curtis Granderson moved him to third with a groundout and Miguel Rojas, who went 3 for 3, drove him home with a sacrifice fly. Miami needed only three batters to tie the game at 2 against relief pitcher Wander Suero.

Nola dominates Atlanta

ATLANTA (TNS) — For three months, the Phillies fought the urge to push Aaron Nola. They kept his pitch count reasonable and used every available day off to give him additional rest.

But now, in the final week before the All-Star break, they are pressing his foot to the gas and telling him to floor it.

And wouldn’t you know it, Nola responded on Tuesday night with his gutsiest, if not his best start of the season.

Not only did the Phillies tweak their rotation to give Nola an extra start before the break, but in the opener of a three-game series against division-leading Atlanta Braves, they turned him loose for a career-high 117 pitches over eight innings in a taut 2-0 victory before a sellout crowd at SunTrust Park.

In outdueling Dallas Keuchel, the starter that Phillies fans clamored for before he signed last month with the Braves, Nola also dialed back the calendar to last season, when he was as good as any pitcher in baseball. He stared down the top of the Braves’ order in the bottom of the eighth. He struck out Ronald Acuna Jr. on his 106th pitch, a 95-mph heater. He got Dansby Swanson to fly out on his 112th pitch, a biting curveball. And he froze Freddie Freeman with a sinker on the inside corner.

Hector Neris shut the door in the ninth inning, assuring that Jay Bruce’s two-out double in the fourth would hold up. The Phillies won for only the second time in nine games in Atlanta dating to last season, shaving the Braves’ lead in the National League East to 4 { games in the process.

Nola will pitch again Sunday in New York against the Mets, with the Phillies using Monday’s day off in the schedule and next week’s All-Star break to keep him on his normal rest rather than give him an extra day. But why now? Why deviate from how they have handled Nola so far, especially since he hadn’t reprised his 2018 success until the last few weeks?

“It’s based on how well Nola’s pitched the last couple of times out,” manager Gabe Kapler said before the game. “It’s based on the fact that he’s bouncing back.”

Nola’s previous start in Atlanta didn’t go well. On June 15, he gave up five runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings and saw his earned-run average swell to 4.89.

But since then, he has allowed a grand total of one run in 23 innings, struck out 28 batters and walked only five in three starts. Against the Braves, he gave up only four hits and racked up eight strikeouts against three walks.

Nola’s fastball had a little extra giddy-up, topping out at 95 mph and averaging 93.8, according to Statcast. As ever, though, it starts with his curveball. He threw 38 of them against the Braves, and got eight swings and misses.

For seven months, Keuchel was available to the Phillies — and every other team, for that matter — in a free agency that dragged on longer than War and Peace, and for seven months, the Phillies suggested by their lack of interest that they didn’t believe the veteran lefty represented an upgrade over their internal options.

Keuchel’s rebuttal: seven innings, five hits, two runs, two walks, three strikeouts.

It was hardly a dominant performance, but then Keuchel doesn’t dominate. He merely keeps his team in the game, which was exactly what he did for the Braves. The Phillies had him on the ropes a few times: their second-best opportunity of the night came in the sixth inning, but after Rhys Hoskins walked and J.T. Realmuto clubbed a double off the base of the right-field wall, Keuchel got Bruce and Cesar Hernandez to ground out, keeping the Phillies’ lead frozen at 2-0. In the end, he gave up little more than Bruce’s double, and he would have gotten out of that jam, too, if only his first-pitch slider hadn’t stayed up just a hair too much.

Mets rally past Yanks

NEW YORK (TNS) — So that’s what redemption looks like.

Michael Conforto had already grounded into two inning-ending double plays, leaving two men on base each time. In a tie game in the eighth against Zack Britton, Conforto shot a ball off the left-field wall for a go-ahead, two-run double.

It completed the Mets’ second consecutive eighth-inning comeback, which this time resulted in a 4-2 win over their rivals in the Subway Series. Conforto, who was moved down to seventh in the lineup because of a recent slump, may use this to propel himself going forward.

The Mets (39-47) trailed by a run heading into the bottom of the eighth. They had squandered opportunities all night.

With Adam Ottavino on the mound, Pete Alonso hit a soft grounder to third and hustled down the line, eventually reaching on an error. The next batter, J.D. Davis, shot a rocket into center field that flew by a diving Aaron Hicks, which allowed Alonso to score from first and tie the game.

Wilson Ramos then hit a sinking liner that dropped in left field. It spelled the end of Ottavino, and the Yankees went to Britton. Then, Conforto, who had hit .158 since June 20, struck to give them a lead that held.

Didi Gregorius reached to begin the top of the ninth and eventually stole second, but Edwin Diaz protected the lead. Diaz now has consecutive solid outings since the Philadelphia meltdown last week.

Every victory is important for the Mets, who must win a lot this week if they even want to think about contending after the All-Star break. There is already talk of them being sellers at the deadline, but the Mets obviously hope for a turnaround.

Yankees starter James Paxton was good, but the Mets also missed a ton of opportunities that, had they converted, could have caused Paxton to unravel. The Mets were 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position with six left on base against Paxton, who allowed eight hits and a run — the Davis homer — over six innings.

Zack Wheeler put together a third consecutive successful performance. He went 6 1/3 innings and allowed only two runs, striking out eight. Obviously, his recent run will only increase speculation about whether he could be moved at the deadline. He seems like a trade piece for a team that isn’t contending right now.

Down two at the time, the Mets looked to have a good chance in the fifth inning, when Alonso stepped into the batter’s box with two on and two out. However, Paxton eventually fooled him with a knuckle curve and Alonso struck out swinging.

The next inning ended when Conforto grounded into his second double play of the game.

The Yankees scored two early runs in the second inning. The second is one the Mets could want back. With a runner on third, Paxton laid down a nice sacrifice bunt. Wilson Ramos fielded it, but didn’t look back the runner and only threw to first. With no one covering home, the runner scored.

Jason Vargas is on the mound Wednesday, when the Mets have an opportunity to take three of four in the regular-season series against the Yankees.

The Mets knew Conforto would break out of the rut eventually, but the outfielder picked a good time to do so.

Rays double O’s

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TNS) — In talking about being chosen for the American League All-Star team, Charlie Morton has made a point to say he was disappointed that more of his Rays teammates besides Austin Meadows weren’t selected.

There is some symmetry to that, because those Rays teammates, and staff, were incredibly pleased to see Morton get rewarded for his impressive performance.

Morton put that form on display again Tuesday in working a stellar seven innings, leading the Rays by the Orioles 6-3 for their fourth straight win.

Morton improved his record to 9-2 and lowered his ERA to 2.36, which at least temporarily was best in the American League, while allowing only one run and four hits and striking out a season-high 12 while throwing 101 pitches.

He got plenty of help, as Brandon Lowe, Avisail Garcia and Tommy Pham knocked in two runs apiece as the Rays improved to 50-36.

Lowe’s performance, which included his Rays high 16th homer and pushed his team-leading RBI total to 49, included a scare, as he left in obvious pain after fouling a ball off his right leg in the sixth. The Rays said he had only a contusion and that X-rays were negative and he is day to day.

Lowe got the Rays off to a good start, robbing Orioles leadoff man Jonathan Villar of a hit then going deep, matching Evan Longoria’s team mark for homers by a rookie before the All-Star break. Lowe also singled in a run in the third.

Held in check by O’s just-acquired-and-called-up starter Asher Wojciechowski through five innings, the Rays finally separated the game. Garcia delivered a two-run single in the sixth, and Pham laced a two-run double in the seventh. Chaz Roe allowed two runs in the ninth then finished it off.

The Rays made an uncharacteristically bold move into free agency this past winter, signing Morton to a two-year, $30-million contract that included the largest salaries, at $15 million per, in franchise history.

To this point, with the 8-2, 2.43 record he took to the mound Tuesday, and all he has done in providing leadership and guidance, they feel it really couldn’t have gone any better.

“I certainly think that’s fair,” manager Kevin Cash said before the game. “He’s got two starts left before the break, and his All-Star Game. Hopefully we can get him some run support and keep him on the run that he’s been on. It’s been fun to sit back and watch and appreciate everything he’s helped us do this first half.”

Obviously that starts with his pitching, as Morton went into play Tuesday among the AL top 10 in ERA, wins, strikeouts (120), WHIP (1.05), strikeouts per nine innings (10.80), opponents average (.197) and WAR (3.1, per baseball-reference.com).

“His stuff is really good,” Cash said. “The fastball ranges 93 to 97. The breaking ball is kind of the equalizer, (to) righties or lefties. He’s got the big curveball, slider, slurve, whatever you want to call it. When he’s got that going, it really quiets lineups.”

But there is so much more that Morton, 35, has brought, which was not unexpected as his reputation as one of the game’s best guys preceded him to Tampa Bay.

While Morton is willing to discuss strategy and pitching mechanics and just about anything else anyone wants to, pitching coach Kyle Snyder said the way he shares his life experiences has been a huge benefit, especially to an otherwise mostly young staff.

“He’s gone through a lot of different things,” Snyder said. “Different types of adversity. He’s overcome a number of different injuries to basically become the best version of himself at the age of 35.

“There’s a lot of guys that look around in here and you can see that. You can draw some inspiration from that. At the end of the day, these guys realize it’s a young man’s game and he’s thriving at an older age. He’s a tremendous worker, a tremendous influence. …

“There’s things that he’s gone through, things he can share with Blake (Snell) during Blake’s rough stretch. I think he’s been a tremendous asset in that regard. When you feel stuck a little bit and the pitching coach isn’t helping you, just to offer up perspective. He’s given respect with what he’s accomplished in his career, and it’s powerful. It really is. And he’s a super guy. He’s one of the best guys I’ve been around in this game, player or coach. He’s just approachable, extremely intelligent and relatable to all the guys on the team.”

And some of it, Cash said, comes from leading by example.

“I just see the influence that he has on his teammates and the way a lot of the starting pitchers … have kind of gravitated to him,” he said. “You see during the game … they’re always communicating. He’s just kind of a model of consistency the way he carries himself.”

Game rained out

CHICAGO (TNS) — Tuesday’s White Sox game against the Tigers was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up on Sept. 27 as part of a straight doubleheader beginning at 3:40 p.m.

The originally scheduled game will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.