By Ryan Lewis

Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND (TNS) — Jason Kipnis worked to fix his swing just over a weekend ago in Detroit. Since that time, he’s been one of the hottest hitters in baseball.

It was only fitting, then, that Kipnis was the one to end a long night of baseball with a walk-off home run in the 10th inning to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 3-2 extra innings win over the Kansas City Royals Monday night.

The Indians (43-35) and Royals (27-52) battled back and forth on a night that included a two-hour, 23-minute rain delay before the game was sent to extra innings. Kipnis, leading off the 10th, drilled the second pitch he saw from Royals reliever Wily Peralta over the right-field wall, ending the game early Wednesday morning.

Kipnis entered the game hitting .500 with three extra-base hits and 10 RBI over the past week, putting a surge into an Indians offense. And for a night — or, technically, a morning — he was the hero as well.

The Indians threatened to end it in the ninth but fell just short. Jordan Luplow walked and Francisco Lindor reached via an infield single to eventually put runners on the corners with one out, but Oscar Mercado struck out and Carlos Santana was retired with a nice play by Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier.

Nick Wittgren couldn’t escape the eighth inning unscathed as the Indians held onto a one-run lead. Martin Maldonado opened the inning by nearly tying it in one swing, lining a double off the top of the wall in left field. Wittgren battled to record the first two outs of the inning, but Nicky Lopez sliced a double down the left-field line to tie it.

Following the two-hour, 23-minute rain delay, Bobby Bradley stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth with a runner on and the Indians and Royals deadlocked 1-1. Royals reliever Brian Flynn left a fastball up in the zone and Bradley lined it just over second baseman Lopez and into the gap in right-center field to score Jose Ramirez all the way from first.

That double gave the Indians their first lead of the night. In his major-league debut on Sunday, Bradley also hit an RBI double in his first at-bat.

Adam Plutko had his start shortened by the rain but threw an effective four innings. He had a no-hitter going through the first three innings until Whit Merrifield led off the fourth with a solo blast to the bleacher seats in left field, putting the Royals up 1-0.

After the rain stopped, the Indians quickly erased their one-run deficit. Santana led off the bottom of the fourth with a double and two batters later, Ramirez followed with a double of his own to tie the game 1-1.

———

Rockies blank Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — Drew Pomeranz struck out 11 batters in five innings but paid for his lone mistake Monday night as the San Francisco Giants lost 2-0 to the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park.

After recording five of his first six outs by strikeout, Pomeranz gave up a bloop single to Charlie Blackmon and a two-run homer to David Dahl to account for the scoring before a crowd of 30,018.

Jon Gray got the win, pitching six innings of shutout ball to improve to 8-6 for the Rockies (41-37). He was followed by Jairo Diaz, Scott Oberg and Wade Davis, the latter getting his 10th save. Pomeranz (2-8) got shutout relief from Derek Holland (three innings) and Trevor Gott (one inning) as the Giants fell to 33-44.

Pomeranz was done after five innings, having thrown 93 pitches. He struck out the side in the first inning, had two more in the second, two more in the third, two in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Gray departed after the sixth, lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the seventh. He gave up four hits, walked two and struck out six in 96 pitches.

The Giants nearly scored in the seventh against reliever Jairo Diaz when Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-out double to left center, with Joe Panik (infield single) attempting to score from first with two out. A relay from center fielder Dahl to shortstop Pat Valaika to catcher Troy Wolters made for a close play at the plate, and Panik was called out. The call was upheld on replay.

The only difficulty for Pomeranz arose when Blackmon hit a bloop single to left in a triangle created by left fielder Alex Dickerson, center fielder Kevin Pillar and shortstop Donovan Solano, and was followed by an opposite field home run by Dahl for a 2-0 lead.

In the Giants fifth, Panik hit a line drive to left in the direction of Raimel Tapia, who had a line on it but then covered up and hit the ground. Tapia managed to avoid being hit in the head, but the ball rolled to the fence for a double to open the inning.

Solano was next and he hit a ball to the right side that hung in the air long enough so that Panik had to hold at second. Manager Bruce Bochy sent Brandon Belt to hit for Pomeranz, and Belt walked to put runners at first and second.

Gray, however, struck out Yastrzemski looking and Dickerson swinging to end the threat.

The 11 strikeouts by Pomeranz tried a career high, last achieved with Boston in 2017. It was the most by a Giants pitcher since Johnny Cueto had 11 against Arizona in April of 2018.

———

Arizona topples Dodgers

PHOENIX (TNS) — For nearly three weeks, from the time they left Chase Field after an 11-inning, walk-off loss June 5 to their return to the desert Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen was the best in baseball by at least one metric.

Their 2.33 ERA in that span was more than a run better than the next-best team. It was an encouraging, if diminutive, sample size.

That stretch of success ended in the eighth inning of their 8-5 loss Monday. The Arizona Diamondbacks tallied four runs in the frame against Dylan Floro to bust open a tie game and snap the Dodgers’ six-game winning streak.

Floro surrendered singles to the first three batters he faced. The string was capped by a go-ahead RBI single from David Peralta, who delivered the walk-off hit the last time the teams played here. Nick Ahmed’s sacrifice fly and a two-run single by former Dodger Tim Locastro completed the outburst.

The Dodgers (54-26) registered a run in the ninth, but had chances to construct a lead before Floro’s struggles. Instead, they went two for 11 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base.

The contest began as a duel between Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke, who once topped the Dodgers’ rotation together. Early fireworks soiled the matchup. Greinke was charged with four runs — three in the first inning — on seven hits across six-plus innings. He struck out six and walked one. Kershaw surrendered four runs — all between the first and second innings — on seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk. The four runs matched the most he’s given up in 13 starts this season.

Greinke began the night with a 2.91 ERA in 16 starts, maintaining his presence among the best pitchers in the National League four years removed from winning the Cy Young Award in his final season as a Dodger. That was far from a guarantee after his opening day debacle in Los Angeles. That afternoon, the right-hander surrendered seven runs in 3 2/3 innings. He gave up four home runs. The Dodgers finished with a franchise-record eight homers in a blowout.

Grienke allowed 27 runs over his next 98 1/3 innings — good for a 2.47 ERA — before Monday. The Dodgers regenerated tumult upon meeting him again. Within a few minutes, Los Angeles built a 3-0 lead. Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor each supplied an RBI double and Max Muncy contributed a run-scoring groundout.

The cushion did not last long on Kershaw’s watch. Christian Walker whacked a game-tying, three-run home run with two outs in the first inning for his third homer in six plate appearances against the left-hander. It was the 11th home run Kershaw allowed this season, but just the second with two runners on base.

More two-out trouble plagued Kershaw in the fourth inning when Greinke smashed a 106-mph line drive over the left-field wall to give Arizona a 4-3 edge. It was the third home run for Greinke, who emerged Monday with a .309 batting average and 1.009 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 41 plate appearances this season.

The pitchers exchanged zeroes over the next four innings, overcoming danger in the sixth frame. The Dodgers threatened with runners on first and second and no outs. The Diamondbacks (40-40) followed with two on and one out. Neither team could push a run across.

Greinke surrendered a leadoff single to Kyle Garlick, pinch-hitting for Kershaw, in the seventh inning, which prompted his departure and sparked more peril for Arizona. Alex Verdugo singled and the Diamondbacks intentionally walked Bellinger for the second time to load the bases for Muncy. The strategy backfired. Yoshihiso Hirano walked Muncy on four pitches and the game was tied. Hirano fell behind 3-1 but recovered to strike out Taylor looking on a fastball and escape with the bases filled.

———

Cubs overpower Braves

CHICAGO (TNS) — Jon Lester continued his mastery at Wrigley Field, but the Chicago Cubs’ offense made a convincing statement Monday night in the fifth inning of an 8-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

The Cubs pulled away thanks to a five-run fifth that featured five consecutive hits, including four straight with runners in scoring position.

Lester helped his cause with a single, and Kyle Schwarber followed with an RBI double. Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez followed with consecutive opposite-field RBI hits.

Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward each hit home runs for the Cubs (43-35), who expanded their lead to one game over the idle Brewers (42-36) in the National League Central.

Lester (7-5) retired 13 of the first 14 batters and didn’t walk a batter while striking out seven in six innings. Lester, relying on an assortment of off-speed pitches, improved to 5-2 with a 2.42 ERA in nine starts at Wrigley this season.

This also marked the 11th time Lester walked one or fewer in 15 starts this season.

———

Yanks outlast Jays

NEW YORK (TNS) — History was up for grabs Monday night at Yankee Stadium and two significant Major League records were matched. On the same night where Aaron Hicks tied the Yankees for the most consecutive games with a home run as a team, CC Sabathia notched career win number 251 in a 10-8 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

With the victory, Sabathia ties Bob Gibson for 47th on the all-time wins list. More importantly, Gibson and Sabathia now share the record for the second-most wins for an African-American pitcher in baseball history.

Toronto took a quick 2-0 lead in the first after an Eric Sogard walk to start the game and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s RBI double. Later in the inning, Rowdy Tellez drove in the second Blue Jays run, scoring Guerrero Jr. with an RBI double of his own.

From there, Sabathia took control, allowing just four baserunners in the next five innings with two hits, a walk and a fielding error he committed. Sabathia struck out nine on the night, including three in the sixth inning that saw Toronto threaten with runners on the corners.

Sabathia was on the losing end of the decision until the fifth, when the Yankees broke through against Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez. Managing just two hits through the first four innings, DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit each had one-out singles to set the stage for Aaron Hicks. Hicks hit his fifth of the season, which gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

The home run did more than just tie the record of 27 straight games with a home run, set first by the 2002 Texas Rangers. It prevented the Yankees from being shutout for the 160th straight game, tying the 2001 Rangers for the sixth-longest streak since 1900. The Yankees from 1931-1933 have that mark, scoring a run in 308 straight games.

After Sabathia got through the sixth, the Yankees offense exploded. A seven-run inning came as 12 batters came to the plate. An RBI single by Gio Urshela, an RBI groundout for Brett Gardner and a two-RBI double by Voit put the Yankees ahead, 7-2. The inning was capped off by Giancarlo Stanton’s three-run home run, his first of the season, to make it 10-2.

New York finished with 13 hits, 11 of which came from the fifth inning on. LeMahieu went 4-for-4 from the plate with a walk and four singles, scoring twice.

The Yankees appeared to cruise to another victory, their 50th of the season, but would run into resistance in the eighth. Jonathan Holder would allow all five batters he faced to reach base and score, capped by a Freddy Galvis grand slam. This would force the main arms in the Yankee bullpen to stir, beginning with Chad Green, who was considered a frontrunner to begin Tuesday’s game as an opener.

Green struck out two and allowed two hits in two-thirds of an inning before Adam Ottavino threw three pitches and struck out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to end the eighth inning. Aroldis Chapman then entered in the ninth inning, notching his American League-tying 22nd save of the season. Chapman allowed a one-out double to Randal Grichuk, who went to third on a fielding error by Stanton. Grichuk scored on a sacrifice fly.

———

BoSox win on walk-off

BOSTON (TNS) — For all the work the Red Sox had to do to reach five games over the .500 mark this season, the last full week would have been an awfully short time to spend there.

Boston will enjoy at least two more days at or above that standard after a perfect Monday night at Fenway Park, sending the crowd of 36,117 fans spilling into the surrounding streets on a high.

Marco Hernandez’s first career walk-off RBI did the trick. His infield single to deep short-handed the Red Sox a 6-5 win over the White Sox, who coughed up a late two-run lead.

Andrew Benintendi lined a leadoff double to the corner in right and the Red Sox eventually loaded the bases on intentional walks to Xander Bogaerts and Jackie Bradley Jr. Hernandez screwed a soft grounder to the left side and was running hard all the way, beating a leaping throw across by Tim Anderson from shallow left field.

A three-game losing streak against a pair of non-contenders like the Blue Jays and White Sox would have been particularly rancid. That’s exactly what Boston faced before scoring its fifth walk-off victory of the season and the 24th in which the club has rallied from behind.

The Red Sox were wasteful with men in scoring position and sloppy yet again running the bases, but that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped competing at any point. Mookie Betts clubbed a solo home run to center leading off the seventh, halving a two-run deficit. Eduardo Nunez bounced the tying RBI single through the left side in the eighth, making it 5-5 and setting up a dramatic finish.

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched into the seventh inning for the third straight start, but he recorded just one out there and was ultimately saddled with the loss. Yonder Alonso lined a sharp RBI single to right and pinch hitter Yolmer Sanchez greeted reliever Marcus Walden with another RBI single to right. Those key hits snapped a 3-3 tie, and two strikeouts by Walden came too late to prevent the damage.

Rodriguez was fairly sharp to that point but invited his own demise by issuing his first walk to Eloy Jimenez leading off. Yoan Moncada was intentionally passed one batter later to set up a double play, but Alonso won his left-left matchup with Rodriguez by picking on a first-pitch fastball.

All of Chicago’s offense prior to that came courtesy of the home run. Moncada, a Boston signee as an international free agent from Cuba in 2015, ripped a two-run laser just over the Green Monster in the second. Jose Abreu crushed a solo shot the same direction in the sixth, with the ball slamming into the advertising boards 430 feet away.

Lucas Giolito seems to be cooling off after a blistering stretch that saw him allow just six earned runs in eight starts. The young right-hander has stumbled a bit in his last two outings, including six runs allowed to the rival Cubs in a Wednesday interleague defeat. Giolito was credited with a no decision after Evan Marshall struck out Nunez to end the sixth.

Boston nicked three single runs off Giolito prior to that. Bradley drove a solo homer to right-center in the second and Nunez dunked a soft RBI single into right in the fifth. Michael Chavis drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to finish Giolito, who issued four free passes against seven strikeouts.

———

Phillies rout Mets

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — It could have been the heads-up pennies background or four-leaf clover avatar on the Phillies’ official Twitter page. Perhaps it was Gabe Kapler’s lucky T-shirt or Brad Miller’s bamboo plant. Or maybe it was the curveball machine.

Yeah, it had to be the curveball machine.

Whatever the reason, the Phillies offense finally broke out Monday night in a way that was three weeks overdue.

Every player in the starting lineup, save pitcher Zach Eflin, had at least one hit. Jean Segura, Rhys Hoskins, Maikel Franco, and Jay Bruce homered. Bryce Harper notched a pair of RBI doubles. The Phillies scored in every inning except two, racked up a season-high 19 hits, and mashed in the manner in which general manager Matt Klentak intended when he put them together.

And at long, long last, they won. The Phillies throttled the New York Mets, 13-7, in the opener of a four-game series and snapped a seven-game losing streak that had Klentak answering questions before the game about Kapler’s job security and whether the team will act as a buyer or a seller at the trade deadline in five weeks.

Harry Kalas’ rendition of “High Hopes” played on Phanavision after the game, but for one night, the “Hallelujah Chorus” might have been a more appropriate selection. Not only did the Phillies pick up their first win since June 15, they were on the verge of gaining back a game on the division-leading Atlanta Braves, who were trailing in Chicago.

Desperate to change their fortunes, the Phillies resorted to superstition. Kapler dug out a blue “Fightin’ Phils” T-shirt and wore it before the game. Miller, a utility infielder who had experienced one win since being acquired in a June 13 trade, brought in his lucky plant.

And in a more practical approach, Kapler held to his promise of breaking out the curveball machine for struggling hitters to use before the game in an attempt to simplify things at the plate, a practice employed by leadoff man Andrew McCutchen last month before he was lost for the season to a knee injury.

“One thing that we’re implementing now is a very simple approach of staying on the fastball, hitting the fastball,” Kapler said before the game. “We know that hanging breaking balls you don’t have to sit on. You don’t have to look for them or try to hit them. They sit up there. They spin. You can be on the fastball and blister a breaking ball.”

Sure enough, Segura hit a curveball from Mets lefty Steven Matz for a homer in the first inning. Two batters later, Hoskins crushed a changeup. Harper pounded on sinkers for his run-scoring doubles in the second and fourth innings, the first time since May 30 that he had two extra-base hits in a game.

For five innings, though, the Phillies had to outhit their pitching. They endured the worst start of the season from Eflin, who has been the most consistent member of their rotation. They staked him to a 4-2 lead in the second inning, and he allowed two runs in the third. They gave him a 5-4 lead in the fourth inning, and he yielded two runs in the fifth.

The offense was relentless, though. Trailing 6-5 in the fifth inning, Franco unloaded on a 3-0 sinker from Matz for a two-run homer, one of three hits for the slumping third baseman. And the Phillies broke open the game with four runs in a sixth-inning rally keyed by Franco’s RBI single and a pinch-hit two-run homer by Bruce.

Franco entered the game having posted an impossibly low .445 on-base-plus-slugging percentage since April 27 and lost playing time at third base to Scott Kingery, Sean Rodriguez, and others.

But Franco has made a habit in the past of coming alive after being benched. It was only last June 23 when Franco went 4-for-4 in a rare start at Washington and began a 34-game stretch in which he slashed .342/.388/.633 with nine homers.

Think of what a roll like that would mean to the Phillies now.

Almost as much as four-leaf clovers, lucky T-shirts and a curveball machine.