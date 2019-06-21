By Shawn McFarland

The Hartford Courant

CROMWELL, Conn. (TNS) — Ryan Armour takes pride in being a grinder, if you will. The 43-year-old has won just one PGA Tour tournament in 20 years of professional golf, and has never ranked higher than 99th in the world golf rankings. He’s bounced around from the Golden Bear Tour and the Hooters Tour to the Web.com tour, and now, the PGA Tour.

That’s not a bad thing in his eyes, though.

“You know, a lot of people look down on that like, ‘You’re not a superstar, so why are you still doing it?’ “

Superstar or not, Armour played himself to the top on Thursday, shooting 6-under with four birdies on the back nine. He was later joined by Bronson Burgoon, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Abraham Ancer, Mackenzie Hughes and Zack Sucher at the top of the leaderboard. Keegan Bradley, Paul Casey, Robert Streb, Scott Langley, Brady Schnell and Chez Reavie all sit one shot behind the leaders at 5-under.

“Drove it in the fairway all day,” Armour said. “Only fairway I missed was 15 — drove it in the water and made bogey. That allowed me to lift, clean, and place out here in soft, muddy conditions.”

Armour’s career at TPC River Highlands has been spotty. In four starts, he’s missed the cut twice, and finished tied for 54th and 56. A near-perfect Friday has him in position to improve.

“I played well,” he said. “Gave myself a lot of opportunities, which I hadn’t been doing lately. Hadn’t been hitting a lot of greens. Wasn’t shaping the ball the way I wanted to shape it.”

Burgoon shot a bogey-free 6-under despite only hitting 10 of his greens. He saved himself with his putter.

“Putter was really solid,” he said. He had 158 feet of puts spread across 18 holes. “My ball striking felt pretty good. I drove it pretty well and I just missed clubs like four times, either coming up a little short or a little long.”

Ancer fought sporadic downpours on the back nine — his first nine holes — but settled in as the weather relented as he turned on the front nine. He birdied five of his last eight holes, including his final hole.

“I just want to keep that momentum going,” Ancer said. “I feel like I’m obviously playing well. Really, really early tee-time tomorrow, 6:55. So it’s going to feel like it’s just a couple of hours and I’m back out here.”

Casey had an opportunity to tie for the lead, or take solo control, heading into the 18th hole, but a bogey dropped him into a tie for second at 5-under. It was the only blemish on an otherwise perfect day which saw him birdie three holes on the front nine and three holes on the back nine.

“As soon as you walk off, I’m still frustrated on that one,” Casey said of the bogey. “Total error on my behalf, nobody else’s.”

Casey has posted strong rounds in the past at TPC River Highlands, with two runner-ups and a top-five finish. Much like last year, he has an idea of what score he needs to shoot to have a chance to win.

“I’ve got a number in my head this week,” he said. “If I do three more 5-unders, it’s more than my number. So that’s a good thing.”

A handful of stars found themselves in unfamiliar territory in the first round. Reigning PGA Championship winner and world No. 1 Brooks Koepka finished the day at 1 over, thanks to four bogeys spread across his 18 holes. Jordan Spieth (3 over) and Jason Day (even) each struggled on the back nine with double bogeys. In his last four rounds at TPC River Highlands, Spieth, the 2017 winner, is a combined 6-over.

Phil Mickelson, in his first start at TPC River Highlands since 2003, finished his day at 3-under, and is in a tie for 24th.

“I really like this golf course,” Mickelson said. “I love the birdie opportunities, I love the chances to get aggressive. I love the greens, I put them very well.”

“I think I have a really low one in me. Hopefully it will be tomorrow.”