By Lynn Worthy

The Kansas City Star

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — The Royals’ offense demonstrated a tendency to fizzle out late in games this season, but it kept applying pressure and made the Twins pay for late-inning mistakes. As it turned out, the Royals needed nearly every one of those late runs to avoid a series sweep.

Five runs in the final three innings were crucial for the Royals in a 8-6 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in front of an announced 38,886 at Target Field, the third consecutive sellout and the largest three-game total since the Twins hosted the Chicago Cubs on June 19-21, 2015.

The Royals led by as many as five, 8-3, in the eighth inning, but they needed clutch late inning exploits of relievers Wily Peralta in the eighth and closer Ian Kennedy in the ninth to secure the win.

The Royals (23-48) continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night in Seattle. Royals manager Ned Yost announced prior to the game that third baseman Hunter Dozier would not make the trip with the team. Instead he’ll go on a minor-league rehab assignment.

Royals catcher Martin Maldonado went 3-for-4 and registered his second three-hit game of the season. He also drove in a pair of runs and scored a pair. Jorge Bonifacio collected two hits and two RBIs, while Billy Hamilton also drove in two runs.

The Royals jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning without the help of an extra-base hit. Jorge Soler drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch, Cheslor Cuthbert singled and Bonifacio followed with a single to drive in his first run in the big leagues this season.

Maldonado and Whit Merrifield each hit singles on the ground that trickled between defenders and drove in a run apiece to round out the second inning scoring. The Royals collected four hits and a walk in the three-run inning.

The score remained that way until the bottom of the fourth when the Twins scored two. Miguel Sano started it with a leadoff solo home run on a towering smash that banged a little shy of halfway up the ivy batter’s eye behind the center field wall.

The homer was the seventh of the season for Sano and the 15th allowed this season by Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis. The next two Twins hitters reached base via a hit by pitch and a single, which prompted stirring in the Royals’ bullpen. With two outs, Max Kepler’s RBI single to center field pulled the Twins within a run, 3-2.

Yost called upon reliever Scott Barlow with two outs and a pair of runners in scoring position. After an intentional walk to load the bases, Barlow struck out designated hitter Nelson Cruz swinging to end the inning.

Junis finished the outing having allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks (one intentional) in 3 2/3 innings. He also struck out five and hit a batter. Junis had gone six innings or more in four of his past five starts, but Sunday was his shortest outing of the season.

Former starting pitcher Jorge Lopez (1-6) took over out of the bullpen in the bottom of the fifth inning, and he earned the win.

The Royals tacked on a run in the seventh. Nicky Lopez’s one-out single to center started things, and Maldonado singled on a ball Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario gloved but didn’t hold.

With runners on the corners, Hamilton’s sacrifice bunt allowed Lopez to score on a close play at the plate. Part of the Royals’ downfall in the previous night’s loss had been a failure to score again after they’d tallied four runs in the first five innings.

With two outs in the seventh, Adalberto Mondesi’s rocket to third base ate up Twins third baseman Sano and allowed Maldonado to score from second.

With the Royals up 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh, Cruz hit a 3-1 pitch from Lopez to deep center for a solo homer. Jorge Lopez left the game with one out in the seventh and two runners on as left-hander Jake Diekman came on in relief.

Diekman gave up a single that loaded the bases, but he got out of the inning with a strikeout and an inning-ending fly ball to keep the score 5-3 going into the eighth.

The Royals added another three runs in the eighth when Cuthbert reached on an error and scored on Bonifacio’s RBI double. Maldonado followed two batters later with an RBI double, his third hit of the game. Hamilton contributed an RBI single as they increased their lead to 8-3.

The Twins scored two in the eighth against reliever Brad Boxberger to make the game a bit tighter, but Peralta came in and shut things down with no outs and two runners in scoring position. Peralta retired three batters in order.

Kennedy gave up an infield single and a fly ball to right field that Bonifacio misplayed into an RBI double with two outs in the ninth. Kennedy then walked Jorge Polanco, which put the tying run on base, before he struck out Cruz to end the game.

———

Cardinals squeeze out win

NEW YORK (TNS) — At the start of the eighth inning, the Cardinals had a grand total of one hit in the game and yet had spun such little yarn into three runs for a 3-3 tie.

After all, they did their best work late in this series.

Paul DeJong, who the Cardinals’ games notes nicknamed “Mr. Met,” hit a solo home run to break the tie and send the Cardinals to a 4-3 victory at Citi Field on Sunday. The Cardinals scored 13 runs in the seventh inning or later during the four games in Queens, and 10 of those runs came in the eighth or later.

DeJong hit a home run in three of the four games on this series, and he has five homers in his past four games at the Citi Field. Against the Mets he’s hit nine homers in 20 games, and at Citi Field he has six homers in 46 at-bats.

The only hit the Cardinals had before the eighth inning was Paul Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the first inning.

DeJong drew a walk ahead of Goldschmidt and then scored on the 422-foot shot to left field. In the fourth inning the Cardinals added their third run of the game when Goldschmidt walked, got to second after another walk, went to third on a fielder’s choice that had to be challenged, and then scored on a double play. The Cardinals concocted the entire rally without the benefit of a hit.

The Mets, meanwhile, riddled starter Dakota Hudson with eight hits through six innings. Hudson threw his seventh consecutive quality start by holding the Mets to three runs despite allowing 11 baserunners. Hudson got double plays in the fourth and fifth inning to keep those innings clean. The Mets took a 3-2 lead in the third inning when back-to-back singles scored runs, and then the inning ended when Juan Lagares attempted to take second as the go-ahead run scored.

Carlos Martinez closed out the game with two shutout innings for the save.

The Cardinals conclude their 10-game road trip 5-5, and they won their final two series of the journey, in Miami and then in Flushing Meadows.

———

Reds rock Rangers

CINCINNATI (TNS) — Hunter Pence left Sunday’s game with a groin strain after chasing a double down the line in the Texas Rangers’ 11-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark.

Pence will be evaluated Monday in Arlington, Texas before the Rangers begins a seven-game homestand with four against the Cleveland Indians. Both Pence and Nomar Mazara (right hamstring tightness) will have MRIs as a precaution.

If Pence is forced to go on the injured list, Willie Calhoun is likely to replace him on the roster. Calhoun has been on the IL with a left quad strain since May 22. He started a rehab assignment on Thursday with Triple-A Nashville and is eligible to return as soon as possible. Calhoun was 2 for 8 with and RBI in his first three games with Nashville.

Injured outfielder Joey Gallo left Cincinnati on Sunday morning to work out with Doube-A Frisco before flying to Arizona to rehab in Surprise for a few days. He hopes to return from a left oblique strain by the end of the week when the Rangers start a three-game series Friday against the White Sox.

Pence hit his 15th homer in the third inning to tie the game at 3. The Reds reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the inning and then knocked starter Ariel Jurado from the game with four more runs in the fourth. Jurado was charged with a season-high seven runs on nine hits, including a two-run homer by Jesse Winker in the fourth. Yasiel Puig also had a two-run homer in the fourth off Pete Fairbanks, which gave Cincinnati a five-run cushion after four.

Jurado faced three batters in the fourth without recording an out, including a leadoff triple by Reds’ starting pitcher Sonny Gray.

Shin-Soo Choo homered in the first to give Texas a brief 1-0 lead, and Pence’s two-run homer in the third tied it at 3 but the Reds’ offense took over after that. Choo and Danny Santana each had two of the Rangers’ hits.

Cincinnati batted around in the fifth and scored three more to push the lead to 11-3. Jeffrey Springs, who started the inning, did not retire a batter. He walked three and allowed two hits and was charged with three runs. Shelby Miller finally ended the inning with a double play and line out.

Texas went 4-3 on the seven-game trip, including a 2-2 split in Boston. Sunday’s dud was similar to a week ago when the Rangers finished a 7-4 homestand with a 9-8 loss to the Athletics.

———

Rockies split series

DENVER (TNS) — The Padres trailed by three runs as the ninth inning began Sunday under a gray sky at the ballpark that breaks spirits.

The Padres and Rockies had already scored 88 runs in four days, same as the Dodgers and Phillies did in a May series 90 years ago.

Fernando Tatis Jr. came to the plate a home run shy of the cycle and lined out to right field.

Then Eric Hosmer walked and Manny Machado did, too.

Hunter Renfroe, who already had two homers on Sunday and five in the series, hit a long fly ball that was caught in center field.

It was almost over. But of course it wasn’t.

The Padres would mount their second ninth-inning comeback in three days and beat the Rockies 14-13 because this happened:

Wil Myers ripped a single to left field that scored Hosmer. Greg Garcia hit his second triple of the game, which tied it at 13.

Rockies closer Wade Davis was done. In came Jon Gray, who started Thursday in the first game of a series that would go on to see records break and tempers flare and water bubble from the ground and fall from the sky.

The Rockies issued intentional walks to Josh Naylor and pinch-hitter Austin Allen to bring up pinch-hitter Matt Strahm, who had been the Padres starting pitcher Thursday and gotten two singles off Gray.

Strahm walked.

Yes, Thursday’s starting pitcher walked Thursday’s starting pitcher to bring in the winning run in Sunday’s game.

And thus finished four games that featured a mile-high miracle, some mud, another mile-high miracle and left the Padres’ pitching staff a mess.

The teams combined for 92 runs, breaking the modern era record for runs in a series of four or fewer games held by the Phillies and Dodgers in 1929. The 131 hits between the two National League West foes were second most ever.

Among those hits were 15 by Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon, most by any player in the modern era in a series of four or fewer games.

Tatis had multiple hits in all four games and was 10-for-15 with seven runs in the series.

The 48 runs the Rockies scored in the series were the most the Padres ever allowed in a four-game set, breaking a 23-year-old high of 40 runs set by the Dodgers in July of 1996.

Yes, it was Coors Field.

But even before the Padres came to the thin air of Denver and tried to get outs in the massive ballpark where balls fly to the seats and also drop into vast open spaces in the outfield grass, their pitching staff was running out of oxygen.

Starters and relievers have leaked runs at a rate rare for an organization that through all its ugly seasons has generally been able count on its pitching as at least a relative strength.

As the Padres head home to face the Brewers for three games, they packed as some heavy baggage a 4.62 team ERA, the highest it has been at any point this late in a season since 2016. Before that experimental and developmental year, the Padres hadn’t had a staff ERA this high this far into a season since 2009.

The youngest rotation in the majors was expected to go through growing pains. Even as they collectively began the season with 3.38 ERA through the season’s first 27 games, the Padres cautioned bumps were ahead.

Starters have posted a 4.86 ERA since.

As a whole, a staff that posted a 3.48 ERA and 1.16 WHIP through the season’s first 32 games has devolved to (204 ER in 343) and (454 H/W in 343) in the 40 games since.

Coming to Colorado didn’t help anything.

Padres starters in the series allowed 24 runs in 12 1/3 innings.

Strahm lasted just 3 1/3 innings in giving up six runs Thursday. Cal Quantrill was the iron man, yielding four runs in five inning Friday. Eric Lauer allowed five runs in 2 2/3 innings Saturday.

A 9-6 loss Thursday was a relatively ho-hum night in a ballpark that yields an average of 13 runs a game this season.

No Padres team and no Rockies opponent had ever come back from six down in the ninth inning until it happened Friday in a game the Padres won 16-12 in 12 innings (and five hours, four minutes).

Rain delayed the start of Saturday’s game by a half-hour, and a 14-8 loss was twice interrupted by Padres being ejected — Machado in the fifth and Andy Green and Strahm in the sixth.

That was a prelude to Sunday.

The first two innings took an hour and 20 minutes, including the 15 minutes spent drying the warning track just beyond first base after a subterranean pipe burst and quickly flooded the area. The teams had scored 14 runs between them.

Three batters and three hits into the third inning, that was 16 runs. The Padres added another to get to 9-8.

Padres starter Nick Margevicius was long gone by then, having been pulled with one out and two on in the second. Luis Perdomo allowed one of those runners to score, and Margevicius was charged with nine runs. Over his past nine starts, which includes two at Coors Field, the rookie has an 8.44 ERA.

With another diving stop by Tatis Jr. ending the inning, Perdomo retired the Rockies in order for the game’s first scoreless half-inning in the bottom of the third.

No one scored again until Trevor Story’s solo homer in the fifth.

That was just before the announcement that lightning had struck in the area and fans were asked to clear the upper deck and find shelter in concourses.

After Manuel Margot grounded into a double play that ended the top of the sixth, a weather delay commenced. It rained hard for just a few of the 48 minutes the game was halted.

The game resumed at 4:20 local time, and before it was 4:22 the Rockies had added a run off Phil Maton. It was 13-8 at the end of the sixth.

Tatis’ lead-off triple, an RBI groundout by Manny Machado and Renfroe’s second homer made it 13-10 in the seventh.

Things were only getting started.

———

M’s down A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — With each solid start, Mike Leake moves closer to becoming the next Mariners’ veteran player to be traded in the 2019 season.

The Mariners tried to move Leake in the offseason, talked trade with the Diamondbacks a few weeks ago and will continue to shop him to teams as a reliable innings-eater until the July 31 trade deadline.

Will it happen? It largely depends on how much of Leake’s remaining contract the Mariners are willing to eat in the process. Also contingent is whether Leake will waive his full no-trade clause, which is contingent to his perception of the possible future situation.

Leake pitched seven innings on Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts, and the Mariners gave him some late run support with a four-run eighth inning to rally for a 6-3 victory over the A’s.

“Mike has really been on point the last four times out,” manager Scott Servais said. “It’s been really fun to watch him pitch. No walks today. Commanding his stuff. He allowed a couple long balls, but he just keeps doing what Mike Leake does — grinding and keeping us in the ballgame.”

It clinched a series win in the three-game set in Oakland and gave Seattle it second series win of the three-city road trip. The Mariners took the opening three-game series vs. the Angels, dropped the series in Minnesota and finished 5-4 on the trip.

“We’ve moved on from a few veteran players,” Servais said. “The team is starting to realize that this is our team going forward. Coming out here and having a winning road trip is a good sign. We got back home and hopefully we can keep the momentum going there. It’s nice to see this team come together. As things settle down with our roster, hopefully we play a little better together.”

It might be a wishful hope for roster stability given the Mariners overall organizational plans. General manager Jerry Dipoto is known to jump the trade market before the MLB trade deadline.

For Leake, it was his fourth straight outing of seven-plus innings. He’s thrown a total of 30 innings in that stretch, allowing eight earned runs (2.40 ERA) on 23 hits with two walks and 20 strikeouts and notched three wins. Of his 15 starts this season, Leake has pitched at least six full innings in 12 of them. They aren’t dominant numbers, but effective.

“There’s some pitches I’ve adjusted and pitch-ability I’ve adjusted and how I’m watching hitters,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to be in this game long enough to learn those things.”

Leake knows that he or second baseman Dee Gordon could be the next player to be traded as the Mariners cull the roster of players with guaranteed contracts. But he avoids the on-line speculation and tries to ignore the possibilities.

“That’s fortunate part of having years in the game, you get the ability to learn how to do that,” Leake said. “I’ve been traded. I’ve been signed as a free agent. I’ve been through it.”

The A’s grabbed a 2-0 lead off of Leake in the second inning. Khris Davis led off with a solo homer to right-center and Robbie Grossman later added a run-scoring double.

The Mariners answered in the top of the third off of A’s starter Tanner Anderson. Following Austin Nola’s first big league hit, Mallex Smith smashed a line drive over the wall in right field for his fifth homer of the season. Of Smith’s five homers, three are against the A’s. They are his only three hits against Oakland in 17 at-bats.

“Mallex is Mallex,” Servais said. “We really don’t know what we are going to get every day. There are games where he’s slapping it into left field and games where he’s pulling balls in the air. But that was a big hit to get us right back in the game.”

The A’s retook the lead in the fourth when Ramon Laureno launched a ball into the seats above the wall in deep left-center for a 3-2 lead.

It looked as though Laureano’s blast would be the difference in the game.

But A’s set-up man Lou Trivino, who has been dominant vs. the Mariners, struggled in the eighth inning.

With one out, J.P. Crawford worked a walk, Domingo Santana reached on a dropped fly ball in right and Daniel Vogelbach walked to load the bases. Kyle Seager delivered the decisive hit, yanking a ball into right-field for a two-run double.

“He’s really tough,” Seager said. “We had some really good at-bats against him. When you are facing a guy as good as him and they’ve already put a lot of pressure on him, it makes my job easier.”

Having the bases loaded forced Trivino to pitch more conservatively and Seager knew it.

“He has to be in the zone a lot more and use a lot of the chase pitches and you don’t want to bounce breaking balls and potentially let it get away,” Seager said. “There’s a lot of advantages having that in an at-bat.”

The Mariners continued to add to the lead against Trivino’s replacement Yusmeiro Petit. Tom Murphy scored Vogelbach on a sac fly and Dee Gordon followed with a RBI triple into right to make it 6-3

Austin Adams worked a scoreless eighth inning, despite allowing two baserunners.

Roenis Elias worked around an error by Crawford to start the inning to notch his seventh save.

———

Brewers avoid sweep

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — Among all the potential Father’s Day gifts out there, a broom ranks among the tackiest.

It’s exactly the present manager Bruce Bochy wanted anyway, but Oracle Park remains a sweep-free zone in series of at least three games for the Giants.

After taking the first two games of a three-game weekend set from the first-place Milwaukee Brewers, the Giants failed to break out the brooms in a 5-3 loss on Sunday.

“We would have loved to finish it off today and we could have, we had our chances,” Bochy said.

The defeat halted the Giants’ longest win streak of the season at four and prevented them from earning their first sweep in a three-game series this year. Bochy’s club hasn’t earned a three-game sweep since taking three from Arizona from June 29-July 1, 2018 and hasn’t picked one up at home in over a calendar year.

Is a broom really a good Father’s Day gift? Probably not, but it’s practical, functional and for the 2019 Giants, an item they’d like to be using a lot more.

“I like the way we’re pitching, we’re keeping it close and we are creating those chances, that’s what you need to do,” Bochy said. “If you do enough of it, the odds are, somebody is going to come through for you.”

Giants starter Jeff Samardzija gave up a run in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings and his offense failed in its best opportunity to complete another dramatic comeback win. The Giants overcame a four-run deficit to win 8-7 on Saturday, but scored just once after loading the bases with no outs in the fifth inning of Sunday’s loss.

Catcher Buster Posey struck out against Brewers reliever Matt Albers with the bases loaded before Brandon Belt drove in pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval with a sacrifice fly. A walk by Evan Longoria loaded the bases again for the Giants, but one of Saturday’s heroes, Brandon Crawford, popped out in foul territory to end the scoring threat.

The only thing swept away in Sunday’s game was Belt’s 18-game on-base streak, which began on May 23 and featured 17 walks.

Bochy said prior to Sunday’s game that closer Will Smith would not pitch after appearing in four consecutive games and six total on the team’s first winning homestand since the club won five of nine from Aug. 24-Sept. 2, 2018. The Giants didn’t have a save situation for Smith, but Bochy did find two innings of work for both Derek Holland and Dereck Rodriguez after neither had pitched since June 8.

The first batter Holland faced, pinch-hitter Jesus Augilar, launched a 412-foot home run halfway up the left field bleachers to extend the Brewers’ lead to 5-3. Rodriguez finished the game for the Giants and tossed two perfect innings in relief, rebounding from a disastrous outing against the Dodgers in which he allowed two hits and two walks without recording an out.

“I liked the way he put that behind him and went out there against some good hitters and made some great pitches,” Bochy said. “I thought that was important for him.”

Samardzija needed to labor to finish off five innings Sunday as he threw 113 pitches while giving up nine hits and four earned runs. The right-hander did strike out five Brewers hitters, but had trouble missing bats for much of the day as he only induced nine whiffs.

“I know my numbers against some of those guys aren’t too great,” Samardzija. “So I knew I was going to have to go out there and have to battle and that we did, but that was about it.”

Milwaukee hitters consistently ran long counts and racked up 22 foul balls against Samardzija, who has had trouble pitching deep into games this season. The veteran starter owns a respectable 3.96 ERA, but he’s completed six innings in just three of his 14 outings in 2019.

“It was a gutty effort, he ended up giving up four, a lot of pitches and he had to work hard to get through it,” Bochy said. “But he kept us there and gave us a chance. We just didn’t cash in enough.”

Despite only earning one All-Star nod in his career, Samardzija was generally considered valuable during his prime seasons because of his efficiency and durability on the mound.

After throwing 200 innings in five straight seasons from 2013-2017, diminished velocity and a shift in the Giants’ pitching philosophy has forced Samardzija to change his approach. Through 14 starts this year, Samardzija has now thrown 73 2/3 innings, putting him on pace to finish with roughly 160-to-170 innings in the penultimate season of a five-year contract he signed in December 2015.

———

Yanks pound Chicago

CHICAGO (TNS) — Considering the thunder that’s about to be injected into the Yankees lineup, Sunday afternoon’s order looked more like a March exhibition at Sarasota.

But on the eve of Edwin Encarnacion’s arrival, the Yankees collected 12 hits in a 10-3 win against the White Sox.

Austin Romine and Brett Gardner each drove in four runs, with Gardner’s two-out, two-run single the essential starting point for a five-run third inning.

For the second straight game, Cameron Maybin homered — making it 19 straight games by the Yankees with a home run, the second-longest such streak in franchise history.

The newly-acquired Encarnacion — leading the AL with 21 homers this year — should be in the lineup for Monday night’s opener of a 10-game homestand, with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge to follow.

Of course, the Yankees’ quest for starting pitching will continue up until the July 31 trade deadline, though Father’s Day provided a good reminder of James Paxton’s top-of-the-rotation value.

Coming off two dud starts, Paxton held the White Sox (34-36) to two runs over six innings and the Yankees (43-27) exited Guaranteed Rate Field with a split of a four-game series.

After dropping the first two games at Chicago, the Yanks left the Windy City with a half-game lead in the AL East over second-place Tampa Bay, which arrives in the Bronx for a three-game set Monday.

———

BoSox outlast O’s

BALTIMORE (TNS) — Climbing five games over the .500 mark had been something akin to mission impossible for these Red Sox.

Their fourth attempt at reaching a new best record in 2019 was anything but easy at Camden Yards on Sunday. Boston required a surprising intervention from Marco Hernandez and a somewhat more expected one from Rafael Devers.

Mookie Betts and Christian Vazquez added two-run singles as the Red Sox batted around in the lone extra frame. Boston finally accomplished one of its short-term goals, rallying for an 8-6 victory over the helpless Orioles in 10 innings.

Hernandez had just one big-league homer to his credit when he stepped to the plate with one out in the top of the ninth inning. The same pitcher who served up that round-tripper in May 2016, Baltimore right-hander Mychal Givens, was on the mound again. Hernandez connected on a towering drive to left-center that just cleared the green wall, making it 3-3.

Devers led off the top of the 10th with what has become a trademark display of power. He loaded up on a 1-and-0 fastball from Givens and sent a screaming drive to left-center. The ball crashed into the visiting bullpen 458 feet away, and the third baseman’s 11th home run of the season put his club ahead to stay.

The Red Sox proceeded to bat around against Givens and David Hess. Betts dropped a liner over shortstop Jonathan Villar into short left-center and Vazquez sent another liner past Villar’s glove side into center. Josh Smith allowed a two-run homer to right by Stevie Wilkerson and a solo shot to center by Trey Mancini but managed to finish it off, recording the last of 21 outs cobbled together by the Boston bullpen.

The Orioles were in line to avoid the weekend sweep when Wilkerson sent a two-out triple to the corner in right — the first of his career — and Hanser Alberto lined a sharp one-hop RBI single to center in the eighth. Baltimore was just 1-for-14 with men in scoring position until Alberto’s key swing, and the Orioles handed Givens a 3-2 lead in the ninth.

Baltimore plated the tying run in the eighth in embarrassing fashion. Villar drew a walk, stole second base and took off for third on a lollipop throw back to the mound by Vazquez. It was a second stolen base, and Villar crossed the plate on a wild pitch by Marcus Walden that made it 2-2.

The game was even at 1 in the fourth when the Red Sox made a rather unnecessary baserunning gaffe. Michael Chavis looped a single on the infield and the ball squirted away from a diving Chris Davis, rolling into short center field. Xander Bogaerts turned third base and was left in no man’s land, cut down for the second out of the inning.

Jackie Bradley Jr. was the next batter going left-left with John Means and extended his hitting streak to seven games. He sent a sharp drive to the gap in right-center, bringing in Chavis with the eventual winning run. Bogaerts had tied the game thanks to an RBI double to left-center and was spared a set of goat horns thanks to his teammate.

The Orioles had a chance to respond immediately, as Anthony Santander and Villar both singled to knock out Brian Johnson. Davis grounded into a fielder’s choice and Keon Broxton pushed a safety squeeze bunt up the line at first base that should have scored Santander easily. The umpiring crew conferred and ruled Broxton had run out of the baseline, calling him out for interference and sending Santander back to third base.

Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde was ejected by plate umpire Tripp Gibson after a heated argument, but Martin still had a chance with two outs and men at the corners. Colten Brewer blew away the shortstop with a high fastball, ending the inning. Boston’s bullpen held the Orioles scoreless until they broke through in the eighth.

The Orioles took the lead in the third when Alberto’s chopper off the plate went for an infield single. Broxton was off on contact from third and scored easily, the lone run charged to Johnson

———

Braves phlatten Phillies

(TNS) — The Braves clobbered the Phillies in Sunday’s series finale, further distancing themselves from the wounds of opening weekend and sending a message to their chief competitors: The Braves are the National League East favorites.

After the rivals traded thrilling ninth-inning comebacks, the Braves left no doubt Sunday, crushing the Phillies 15-1 to win the series and go up 2-{ games in the NL East. The teams will see each other again in early July, but the Braves leave this meeting with the upper hand.

“(This is the best we’ve played) up to date,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Just putting it all together. We’re getting some guys hot. The bullpen has done a great job in the last week, longer than that really. We’ve played some really good baseball.”

Fifteen runs and 19 hits were both season-high for the Braves. They decimated a collection of Phillies arms in Vince Velasquez, Cole Irvin and Jerad Eickhoff.

The Braves moved to 5-1 in the ensuing game following a blown save. They’re developing a real homefield advantage, now 22-16 at SunTrust Park with a record 126,423 fans in attendance for the weekend series.

Sunday’s beatdown began with a three-run first inning. Ronald Acuna was struck by a pitch and advanced on starter Velasquez’s throwing error. Following Dansby Swanson’s single, Freddie Freeman hit a double just fair past first base, scoring both runners.

Josh Donaldson pushed the lead to 5-0 with a two-run shot in the third. Donaldson homered in each of the three games and suddenly looks revived. Once the game’s most feared hitter outside Mike Trout, Donaldson’s body is cooperating and he’s seeing results against breaking pitches.

“He’s having some good at-bats,” Snitker said. “He’s squaring balls. He’s not missing them. He’s not fouling balls back. He’s getting good decisions on the pitches he should. The bat speed is unbelievable. When he gets going, he’s the type of guy that can carry you.”

The Braves scored two runs each in the third, fourth and fifth innings. They plated one in the sixth before busting out five in the seventh. Acuna, Donaldson and Flowers each homered on the afternoon.

With Donaldson putting it together, the Braves’ lineup has no weak points. Sunday is an extreme example, but their work lately rates them among the league’s elite. It’s why they’re 9-1 in their last 10 games.

“Over the last two weeks, our offense has been doing a great job working at-bats, battling,” Donaldson said. “Being able to manufacture runs and hit the ball out of the ballpark up and down the lineup is pretty impressive to watch.”

Acuna, Freeman, Donaldson, Nick Markakis, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Mike Foltynewicz and Tyler Flowers had RBIs for the Braves, who are averaging almost eight runs a game over their 10-game stretch. Acuna, Freeman, Donaldson, Albies, Flowers and Markakis had two RBIs.

Foltynewicz’s start defined the “effectively wild” baseball sentiment. Despite four hits and five walks over six innings, he held the Phillies to a run. As Mike Soroka and Max Fried come back to earth, Foltynewicz’s consistency becomes that much more important. Sunday was far from pretty — at times it was even ugly — but it was more than enough.

“It felt really good,” Foltynewicz said. “It was a good, solid day to get this W. … We really made a point out there throughout the whole game that we’re for real. We’re going to keep playing baseball the way we know how.”

If the offense remains anywhere close to as deadly as it’s become, the Braves don’t need five renditions of Greg Maddux. They need their pitchers to hold serve. Dallas Keuchel represents incoming reinforcements, while the team’s armory of assets should help it acquire bullpen aid in July.

The Braves open a three-game set against the Mets beginning Monday. New York, floating around the .500 mark, will start Zack Wheeler, Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz in the series.

———

Indians broom Tigers

DETROIT (TNS) — He didn’t throw any chairs or kick over the grease board, but Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire delivered a very stern, direct message in the Tigers clubhouse Sunday after a no-compete, 8-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

“Frustrating day,” Gardenhire said. “It’s the little things I talk about more than anything else and I talked to the club about it — like not running balls out, little things which to me are unacceptable and today we had a couple of those things happen.

“Those are the things I apologize for. That’s not the way we play the game. We run balls out. Today wasn’t one of those days. Whether it’s getting beat down too many times in a row, I don’t know. But we’ve got to fix this.”

The frustration among the players was palpable, and it was exacerbated by the dominance of Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer, who pitched his first career complete-game shutout.

“I think the frustration boils over at times,” first baseman John Hicks said. “I think a lot of it was guys frustrated with their at-bat or frustrated at pitches that they swung at. It boils over.”

The losing is becoming oppressive, too. The Tigers are now 2-17 in the last 19 games at Comerica Park. They are 3-11 in June. Going back to last season at this time when they were a game under .500, the club is a dreadful 53-104.

And against the Indians, it’s almost become men against boys.

The Indians have won five out of six games this season, taken four straight series at Comerica and since 2018 are 18-7 against the Tigers. Only the Twins (24-10) have beaten them more regularly in that span.

The games have not exactly been closely contested, either. The Indians outscored the Tigers 116-47 last season, and six games into the 19-game set this year, they are up 38-12 in the composite box.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries and we are playing guys all over the field,” Gardenhire said. “We are over-matched a lot of times. That’s part of the process here. We have those kids down in Double-A, the pitchers, they need to develop. So we’re going with what we have right now.

“But these guys give a flip. They care. They’re in the big leagues and I expect them to play like big-leaguers. They typically give 100 percent. Today was disappointing.”

The Tigers mustered four hits off Bauer. They struck out eight times and grounded out 11 times. They had 10 swing and misses and 26 called strikes and the average exit velocity on balls put in play was a soft 79.6 mph.

“That guy today was an animal out there,” Gardenhire said. “He’s got great stuff and he’s a very fierce competitor. He really spun the ball on us. Give him a lot of credit. But we didn’t do too well today.

“We didn’t have good at-bats.”

You’d think Bauer would be satisfied. He was not.

“Mostly was just upset my strikeouts were lagging,” he said. “Just trying to get ahead of people so I could get some strikeouts. Got a lot of first-pitch outs, which helped keep the pitch count down and no walks, how about that?

“I could’ve punched out the side in the ninth, I could’ve gotten to 10, no walks, and I think that’s some rarified air or something.”

The other side of that coin was Tigers’ starter Spencer Turnbull. He had allowed three runs or less in 10 of his 11 starts before Sunday. But he was no mystery to the Indians. They scored the six runs on 10 hits in five innings.

“They’re a good-hitting team,” Turnbull said. “But I definitely didn’t have my best stuff today. Kind of one of those days. Not sure what it was, I just had a hard time finding what would work.”

Jason Kipnis, hitting .207 with two home runs coming in, was moved into the clean-up spot in manager Terry Francona’s lineup. He responded with an RBI double in the first and then a two-run home run in a three-run third inning.

Rookie Oscar Mercado, who knocked in four runs, had two of his three hits off Turnbull and stole a base. Turnbull has allowed 11 straight successful stolen bases.

“I was not very happy,” Gardenhire said of the tone of his postgame clubhouse talk. “I respect the hell out of those guys in that clubhouse because they play the game; they play it hard. But you get frustrated and you pop a ball up, you still owe it to everybody sitting in that dugout to run.

“It takes no talent whatsoever to run. Everybody’s got the obligation to run when they play baseball. I let them know that.”

Hicks said the message was received.

“He came in and talked to us like men,” he said. “And whenever he comes in and talks, obviously it’s something he feels is important. We listen and we’ll make the adjustments he wants us to make.”

———

Bucs beat Marlins

(TNS) — The Miami Marlins were clinging onto a one-run lead when starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara turned the game over to the bullpen after six strong innings of work. Alcantara had just posted his third quality start in his last four appearances, and the Marlins had rallied from an early two-run deficit to give their starter some run support.

That lead quickly vanished in the seventh and the offense could not rally again in a 5-4 loss to the Pirates on Sunday to close out a nine-game homestand. The Marlins (25-46) dropped all three series at Marlins Park and went a combined 2-7 over the nine games, picking up one win each against the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pirates after being swept by the Atlanta Braves.

Nick Anderson, who threw a scoreless eighth inning in Saturday’s win, gave up the tying and go-ahead run early in the seventh. Bryan Reynolds led off the inning with a single and came home one batter later on a Melky Cabrera triple to right field. Josh Bell then brought Cabrera home on an RBI double to left field.

Three batters. Three hits. Two runs.

And, ultimately, the ballgame.

“Today wasn’t as sharp,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of Anderson. “It’s a quick turnaround, but he was a guy coming off of three days rest and that inning [Saturday] night was fairly easy. He was our guy for that [seventh] inning.”

It spoiled a strong start from Alcantara, who scattered eight hits and two walks (one intentional) while giving up just three earned runs over six innings on Sunday. He struck out six batters he faced while throwing 85 pitches. The 6-5 righty worked his way out of jams in the first, third and fifth innings, stranding a runner at third in all three of those frames. Alcantara gave up two runs in the fourth on a two-out Jung Ho Kim double to left field and gave up his third run of the game in the sixth on a Corey Dickerson pinch-hit double that scored Gregory Polanco, who also doubled.

“I thought Sandy was good today,” Mattingly said. “Obviously, not totally clean. Felt like he had battles every inning. Had traffic, got out of a couple and then they get the two [in the fourth] but I thought he hung in there.”

Alcantara added: “I was competing to stay in the game … Last time I didn’t throw my best. It wasn’t a bad game today.”

In between, the Marlins rallied to take their short-lived lead with a four-run fourth inning that brought 10 batters to the plate. Harold Ramirez did most of the damage with a three-run home run to left field after Garrett Cooper led off the inning with a double and Brian Anderson followed with a walk.

“I really just look for the right pitch because they throw me a lot inside,” said Ramirez, who is hitting a team-best .325 with eight doubles, two home run and 16 RBIs and had a pair of three-hit games during the homestand. “Today, I got it.”

Alcantara helped his own cause with a two-out RBI single that scored JT Riddle, who singled after Ramirez’s home run.

Cooper missed a two-out grand slam to right field by a few feet in his second at-bat of the fourth.

“You look at that at-bat,” Mattingly said, “and it has a chance to totally change that game. … But [the Pirates] were able to keep it right there.”

The Marlins recorded just two hits in the final three innings after the Pirates (32-39) retook the lead.

The Marlins will now play seven games on the road, starting with a four-game series at St. Louis on Monday. They finish the road trip with three games in Philadelphia against the Phillies from Friday to Sunday.

———

Rays split with Halos

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TNS) — Well, that was more exciting than necessary.

Having finally gotten some breathing room against the Angels with a pair of runs in the eighth inning on Sunday afternoon, the Rays seemed ready to cruise to victory.

And then Mike Trout hit a one-out, two-run homer in the ninth off Diego Castillo, and the Angels got the tying run in scoring position.

Castillo, in the closer’s role with Jose Alvarado tending to family matters, got Albert Pujols to bounce out and struck out Kole Calhoun looking on a 3-2 pitch to close out the 6-5 victory.

The win gave the Rays a split in the four-game series and sends them to New York on Monday one-half game behind the Yankees in the American League East.

For the fifth consecutive game, the Rays were facing an early deficit.

This time, it was opener Ryne Stanek who got into a bases-loaded, no-out jam after his first seven pitches. Tommy La Stella reached on an error by first baseman Ji-Man Choi, Mike Trout singled and Shohei Ohtani walked. Stanek limited the damage by getting Albert Pujols on a sacrifice fly to deep center, and then got Cesar Puello to hit into a double-play.

For a change, the Rays offense answered quickly. With two outs and no one on in the first, Brandon Lowe got the green light on a 3-0 count and drilled an opposite-field homer for a 1-1 tie.

Tampa Bay took a 3-1 lead an inning later on a Yandy Diaz single, a Kevin Kiermaier triple and a Avisail Garcia sacrifice fly.

As effective as Jalen Beeks has looked at times, he does not appear close to graduating to a traditional starting role. In his last eight appearances as a bulk reliever, Beeks has averaged 3 2/3 innings.

On Sunday, he only survived three innings after throwing 69 pitches. Beeks had a 3-2 lead but left with Ohtani on first base in the fifth. Emilio Pagan promptly walked Pujols. The runners advanced on a grounder to first, and Ohtani scored on David Fletcher’s infield single for a 3-3 tie.

———

Cubs lose

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Manager Joe Maddon shook up the Cubs lineup Sunday against Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu, but the offense came up short again Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the Dodgers that completed a 2-5 trip.

The Cubs mustered nine hits off Hyun-Jin Ryu and relievers Ross Stripling and Kenley Jansen, but the Dodgers produced more timely hits as the Cubs (39-32) fell into a first-place tie with the Brewers in the National League Central.

The Cubs capitalized on an error by third baseman Justin Turner to score two runs off Ryu in the top of the sixth, but Cody Bellinger countered in the bottom of the inning with a game-tying home run off Jose Quintana.

In the eighth, Chris Taylor drew a leadoff walk off reliever Steve Cishek, working his second inning. Taylor advanced to second on a grounder.

Russell Martin followed with a single to left field. Third-base coach Dino Ebel wasted no time in waving Taylor home even though left fielder Kris Bryant fielded the ball before Taylor reached third.

But Ebel’s decision paid off as Bryant’s throw was off line and skipped past catcher Willson Contreras for the go-ahead run.

The Cubs put the tying and winning runs in scoring position with one out in the ninth, but Jansen induced pinch-hitter Victor Caratini to hit a grounder to the mound, resulting in a fielder’s choice at home plate. And Javier Baez hit a line drive to center field, where Alex Verdugo made a diving catch to end the game.

Baez batted leadoff for the first time this season against Ryu, who lowered his league-leading ERA to 1.26 ERA. Baez went 1-for-4 against Ryu but was furious at home plate umpire DJ Reyburn on a called third strike to end the seventh and spiked his bat and helmet.

Quintana retired the first two batters in the bottom of the first before allowing a hit to David Freese and walking three consecutive batters to score Freese with the first run.