By Teddy Greenstein

Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO (TNS) — Well, this is weird. Or maybe it isn’t.

The Cubs are undefeated against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field, a full 6-0. And all-defeated (0-3) at Busch Stadium.

This isn’t the NBA, where home teams win roughly 60% of the time. Or the NFL, where the home-team advantage is reflected in every point spread. Baseball games tilt to the home team only about 54% of the time.

The Cubs, though, after Sunday night’s 5-1 victory against the Cardinals, have a dramatic split: 24-11 in Chicago, 13-16 elsewhere.

One week after losing all three in St. Louis, the Cubs returned the favor. Sunday night’s win featured inspired work from the team’s two main Kyles — Hendricks and Schwarber.

Hendricks (7-4, 3.00) put forth a vintage performance, working fast as he allowed one run, eight hits and no walks over seven innings. He actually forgot to cover first base on a Matt Carpenter fifth-inning single, but Kris Bryant bailed him out with a fine play at third.

Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a walk, single, double and two RBIs.

David Bote came through with a fifth-inning single that broke a 1-1 tie. And Carlos Gonzalez reached the basket in left off Carlos Martinez in the eighth for his first home run as a Cub.

The Cubs and Cardinals will meet again in St. Louis July 30-Aug. 1.

Manager Joe Maddon doesn’t know what to make of it the home-road splits.

“I don’t have a strong answer for that,” he said. “We have veteran pitching … sometimes (struggling away from home) is attached to youthful starting pitching.

“Overall we have not been a good enough road team. It has not been a huge issue in the past.”

Last season the gap was 6 { games as the Cubs went 51-31 at Wrigley and 44-37 away. The gap was four games in 2017 and 10 { in 2016.

The temptation is to attribute the Cubs’ terrific home record to the 40,000-plus who have been showing up lately, creating a tremendous buzz.

“This place is awesome with how close (the spectators) are,” Jon Lester said. “And anytime you get the Cardinals in town, it adds to the electricity.”

Schwarber said after Saturday’s game: “Yesterday was rocking. Today was rocking. You can’t get any better atmosphere.”

Cool, but Maddon does not believe that’s it.

“I don’t know if there is a home-court advantage anymore,” he said, sounding like a basketball coach. “Even a lesser team that plays in front of our crowd will play their best game. It’s an adrenaline situation. In playoffs it went away — no discernible advantage. If the fans are happy that’s good, but …”

The fans were happy Sunday. Especially in the fifth inning.

With the game tied at 1, Jason Heyward hit his second crisp single of the night. Hendricks bunted him to second, and Bote drove him in with a liner to left.

It was just how Maddon drew it up.

For just the sixth time this season, Maddon had his starting pitcher bat eighth.

The reasons for the strategy are somewhat complicated, but Maddon explained three key takeaways: The move protects Bote, the No. 9 hitter; it creates more of an opportunity to drive in runs for leadoff man Schwarber; and once Hendricks is removed, his spot in the order comes up sooner for a pinch hitter.

On the flip side, No. 7 hitter Jason Heyward is not protected and Bote could end the game with one fewer at-bat.

But Heyward didn’t seem to mind, enjoying his first multi-hit game in six days. And after Bote singled in the fifth, Schwarber drove him home with a searing double to right-center.

Schwarber’s sharp liner surely came as no surprise to Maddon, who said before the game that his leadoff hitter was locked in. Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a home run Saturday.

“I saw it all come together, and I’m not (just) talking about the home run,” Maddon said. “From a technical perspective, I really like the way it looked. (Anthony Rizzo) was next to me and I said: ‘Man, that looks good.’ All of a sudden the ball took off … with less full effort.”

Schwarber’s double Sunday night came on Adam Wainwright’s 70th and final pitch, a 2-1 hanging curve. Wainwright walked to the dugout accompanied by a Cardinals trainer, with the team saying he had a tight hamstring.

Perhaps the veteran right-hander also wanted no more of a Cubs lineup with three lefties in the outfield in Schwarber, Heyward and Gonzalez. Wainwright entered Sunday with a dramatic split: Lefties were producing a .976 OPS (on-base plus slugging) compared with .623 for right-handed batters.

———

ChiSox beat KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — A Yankee candle flickered on the desk inside the Kansas City Royals clubhouse Sunday morning. A locker room attendant sprayed air freshener around each cubbyhole.

Several hours before a series finale, a pipe neighboring the home clubhouse had burst, and a foul smell overtook the room.

“I cannot possibly in my mind think of anything else that can go wrong for us,” Royals manager Ned Yost quipped with a hint of truth to it.

OK, perhaps a lot of truth to it.

Hours later, the Royals failed to grab their first series win in nearly two months, falling 5-2 to the Chicago White Sox in a rubber game Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

Jorge Soler hit a ball into orbit. But just like the candle, and just like the air freshener, that effort was overpowered.

Despite winning the opener of a three-game set Friday, the Royals are 0-14-2 in their last 16 series. They struck out 24 times over the final two games of the weekend. They whiffed 10-plus times in five of the six games of the homestand, which continues next week against Detroit.

“What we’re doing right now is we’re striking out a bunch, but they’re not on strikes generally,” Yost said. “They’re on pitches down below the zone. The curveball is giving us a bit of a problem here lately, and we keep swinging at them.”

For the second straight afternoon, a right-hander supplied the Royals with a quality outing on the mound. A day after Brad Keller completed the eighth, Glenn Sparkman lasted 6 2/3 innings, giving up three runs, but just two of them earned.

And it was for naught once more. White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez, who entered the day with a 6.62 earned run average, limited the Royals to one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out eight. The Royals (20-45) tagged their former closer, Kelvin Herrera, for one run in the ninth before a rally fizzled.

The two teams traded early-inning moonshots — White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez sent a 471-foot bomb past the batter’s eye in center field, and Soler plugged a 445-foot shot off the signage above the fountains in left-center field, his 17th of the season.

Soler drilled the first pitch of his second at-bat, the solo home run serving as the only Royals offense until the ninth. Soler has 17 home runs through 266 plate appearances. He hit nine in 257 plate appearances in 2018.

He was outdone.

The Jimenez ball was a line-drive shot traveling 111.6 mph that crept over the batter’s eye. At 471 feet, no ball has been hit further at Kauffman Stadium this season. The longest home run in the major leagues this year is 482 feet off the bats of Texas’ Nomar Mazara and Arizona’s Ketel Marte.

Lopez tarnished Keller’s outing on Saturday and then Sparkman’s on Sunday. Otherwise, each were good. Sparkman allowed only one earned run after the homer in his second start since joining the rotation in place of Jorge Lopez, who was demoted to the bullpen.

In those two starts, Sparkman gave up three runs across 12 innings, an earned run average of 2.25.

“I definitely felt good,” Sparkman said. “The team played well. I just left a couple curveballs up.”

———

A’s edge Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — The Texas Rangers finished off their homestand with an emphatic dud Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Park.

The Oakland Athletics’ 9-8 win shined a light on the biggest issue facing the Rangers at the moment. What do they do about Drew Smyly and Shelby Miller?

Smyly started his ninth start and for seventh time he allowed at least four earned runs. On Sunday, the A’s led 5-0 before Smyly left the game after just three innings.

Matt Olson’s two-run homer was part of a three-run second for Oakland. It came on the first pitch after Smyly was hit in the left knee by a line drive off the bat of Stephen Piscotty. Khris Davis’ two-run homer in the third made it 5-0. Smyly allowed five runs on six hits and two walks. In his last 11 1/3 innings, he’s allowed 19 earned runs on 22 hits and seven walks.

Miller didn’t fare any better. Marcus Semien’s two-run double helped stretch Oakland’s lead to 8-0. A’s starter Frankie Montas held Texas to three runs (two earned) on seven hits in six innings.

The loss put a slight damper on the Rangers’ 7-4 homestand.

The game, which was delayed 65 minutes because of a passing thunderstorm, finally started at 3:10 p.m. Smyly retired the first four batters before taking the line drive off his knee. He resumed pitching after briefly being checked out by trainers.

Texas opens a seven-game road trip with four in Boston beginning Monday night. The trip concludes with three in Cincinnati on Friday.

Rougned Odor’s two-run single in the fourth put Texas on the board. Asdrubal Cabrera’s homered in the sixth and doubled in a run in the sixth and doubled in a run in the eighth. Odor’s RBI double pulled Texas to within 8-5 in the eighth. He later stole home to cut the deficit to two.

The A’s added a run in the ninth against Jose Leclerc to push their lead back to three.

Texas, which had 15 hits, scored two runs and had the go-ahead run at on first in Odor with two outs in the ninth, but Blake Treinen got Ronald Guzman to fly out to center to preserve the win for Oakland.

———

Astros blank O’s

HOUSTON (TNS) — The Orioles’ desire to model themselves after the Houston Astros ties strongly to the draft-and-develop model that turned Houston into a championship franchise. Sunday’s series finale showed that the prospects acquired through trades could prove as valuable as the ones Baltimore adds via the draft.

Making his major league debut for Houston, Yordan Alvarez slugged a two-run home run for his first career hit to break a scoreless tie in the Astros’ 4-0 victory Sunday at Minute Maid Park. At 21, Alvarez is only eight months older than Adley Rutschman, who the Orioles selected with the draft’s No. 1 overall pick Monday. Houston acquired Alvarez from the Los Angeles Dodgers for reliever Josh Fields in August 2016.

The Orioles are still waiting to bear fruit on their flurry of trades from last summer, acquisitions performed by their previous front-office regime, but the hope is that such moves at some point produce players like Alvarez.

Alvarez’s home run came two pitches after Yuli Gurriel provided the Astros’ first hit off Dylan Bundy. But even as Bundy continued a monthlong stretch of impressive starts, the Orioles bats could muster little against old friend Wade Miley.

In a year and a half in Baltimore during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Miley had a 5.75 ERA. He lowered it to 3.14 this season with Houston.

Hanser Alberto continued his success against left-handed pitching by beginning the game with a single, but he was unsuccessful in an attempt to steal second. He singled twice more off Miley, doing so behind a single by Richie Martin in the third, but Trey Mancini followed by hitting into a double play both times.

The Orioles got Miley out of the game in the seventh, loading the bases with no outs, but Ryan Pressly, another successful Houston trade acquisition, retired the next three Baltimore batters to keep the game scoreless.

Baltimore has dropped the rubber game in its past five series and hasn’t won a series since April 22-24.

Bundy used his fastball more frequently than he had in recent outings, but he carried over the success those other starts featured.

Bundy threw a fastball on 56% of his 91 pitches Sunday, the first time in five starts that more than half of his pitches were fastball. Yet with six innings in which he allowed two earned runs — both coming on the homer by Alvarez — he has a 3.02 ERA in his past seven starts, a stretch dating to the end of April.

Sunday, he retired the first eight Astros before a walk to No. 9 hitter Myles Straw. He bounced back with a three-pitch strikeout to end the inning, then started the fourth with two more. Gurriel hit a 1-0 fastball clean up the middle, then Alvarez homered on a changeup down in the zone. Bundy finished off the inning with another strikeout, the last of his six.

The Astros added an unearned run off him in the sixth. Derek Fisher seemingly provided a gift by hitting a grounder in a 3-0 count, but shortstop Martin’s throw pulled Mancini off first base. Fisher stole second and took third when catcher Pedro Severino’s throw went into center. He scored on Josh Reddick’s bloop single into center.

With the Astros starting left-handers Saturday and Sunday, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde held Chris Davis out of the lineup in consecutive games.

He pinch-hit Chance Sisco, who, like Davis, hits left-handed, in place of Martin against Houston right-hander Hector Rondon in the eighth Sunday. In the bottom half of the inning, Sisco remained in the game at first base, Davis’ natural position. It was Sisco’s first professional appearance, in the minors or majors, at first.

———

Mets gain momentum

NEW YORK (TNS) — The Mets won a series, set a record and perhaps gained some momentum in Sunday’s 6-1 win over the Rockies.

In the first inning, Todd Frazier mashed a three-run home run. It marked the 16th straight home game in which the Mets have homered, a franchise record. New York had hit homers in 15 straight home contests twice before — in 1996 and 2006.

And thanks to Noah Syndergaard, the Mets’ runs after that homer were merely insurance.

Frazier went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, while Syndergaard one-hit Colorado over seven innings.

That New York (32-33) won a series was important, especially given the recent inconsistency troubles. But it could also serve as a boost for what lies ahead.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Mets will walk into Yankee Stadium for the Subway Series. The teams find themselves in different situations entering the two-game rivalry tilt.

The Mets went all in over the offseason, making promising moves. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen called his team a contender.

To this point, it has not seemed that way. The Mets have dealt with injuries, but they’ve also been plagued by inconsistency. They haven’t been able to sync up their pitching and hitting enough to be where they want.

The Yankees, on the other hand, were decimated by injuries from the start. They’ve left many to wonder what they’ll look and play like when they’re at full strength.

This week, we’ll get a glimpse of how the two match up. It will serve as a good preview to what should be expected on July 2 and 3, when the Yankees come to Citi Field.

Since the two began playing in 1997, the Mets are 49-69 against the Yankees. They’re 24-35 in road games.

The pitching matchups will be as follows:

Jason Vargas versus Masahiro Tanaka on Monday, Zack Wheeler versus James Paxton on Tuesday.

Fans might see it as unfortunate that Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz and Noah Syndergaard will not pitch. Of course, it’s fun to watch big names take the mound. But on the other hand, Vargas just tossed a shutout against the Giants and lowered his ERA to 3.57.

The two games also mark the first Yankee Stadium appearances for stud rookie Pete Alonso, who has already blasted 21 home runs this season. In an up-and-down season, he has provided some flare in Flushing, electrifying fans with long balls and passionate play.

On Sunday, Frazier’s homer set the tone. Carlos Gomez — who, for one at-bat, walked up to the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song — notched a run-scoring knock, while J.D. Davis tripled to score another. Syndergaard kept shoving, fanning seven.

The Mets responded well over this homestand. They lost the first game to the Giants, then won the next two. They lost the opener to the Rockies, then took the next two.

The Mets have seen a few big low points over this first half, but right now, they might have gained a little extra push heading into two important games.

———

Dodgers tip Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — Who knows if Madison Bumgarner will ever pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers again at Oracle Park?

The schedule says probably not. If that’s the case, at least Bumgarner managed to maintain an old-style sense of the rivalry Sunday as the Giants fell 1-0 to the Dodgers before a crowd of 34,098.

It happened as fans were just settling into their seats on a sun-drenched afternoon. Bumgarner already had an edge about him on the second pitch of the game to Kike Hernandez, which was called a ball by home plate umpire Will Little.

Bumgarner gave Little his best death stare, then retired Hernandez on a fly to right.

That brought up Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy, who worked the count to 2-1. Bumgarner threw a fastball up in the zone, and Muncy hit it into McCovey Cove what would be the only run of the game.

Muncy stood for a moment to admire his work. Bumgarner, a red states guy from way back when it comes to baseball etiquette, took offense.

By the time Muncy was rounding first, the two were jawing at each other. Little emerged from behind the plate in case they came to blows.

Instead, Bumgarner regained his composure and mowed through the Dodgers lineup for seven innings, giving up five hits, walking one and striking out five in his best outing of the season. He threw 86 pitches, 55 for strikes, before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth.

Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler (7-1) gave up just five hits with a walk and nine strikeouts in seven innings against the Giants, and got relief help from Pedro Baez and Kenley Jansen, the latter with his 19th save.

All Bumgarner got for his efforts was a loss, falling to 3-6. Yet he managed a thin smile when recounting the Muncy confrontation in the first inning.

“My God, I can’t even say it with a straight face,” Bumgarner said. “I was going to say, the more I think about it, you should just let the kids play. That’s what everybody’s saying. But I can’t.”

Bumgarner’s beef?

“Oh, just struck a pose and walked farther than I liked,” Bumgarner said. “That’s fine. You want to do that, do it. But I’m going to do what I want to do.”

Muncy recounted the argument in the Dodgers’ clubhouse following the game.

“He took exception to me watching the ball, I guess,” Muncy said. “He said, ‘You don’t watch the ball, you run.’ That’s what he told me. Truth of it is, it was just a guy out there competing. He was upset he made a bad pitch. I told him, ‘If you don’t want me to watch the ball you can go in the ocean and get it.’ “

Bumgarner has no intention of changing, whether he’s pitching for the Giants or somebody else after the July 31 deadline.

“They want to let everybody be themselves,” Bumgarner said. “Let me be myself. That’s me. I’d just assume fight than walk, or whatever. Just do your thing. I’ll do mine.”

Bumgarner simply made a bad pitch to Muncy, and was able to compartmentalize the exchange and put it behind him.

“Early on, I didn’t do that and you find yourself giving up four or five runs in the first two innings,” Bumgarner said. “So you find a way to let it out, but before you throw the next pitch, you’ve got to be all in on that pitch.”

Catcher Steven Vogt is in his first season catching Bumgarner and has been impressed with his approach.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned is just how cerebral he is,” Vogt said. “He is over-prepared for every start. He knows exactly what he wants to do … he is the type of guy that is so much more under control than he lets everybody know. I love watching him compete, how he prepares, just everything about him.”

With the Dodgers not returning to San Francisco until Sept. 27, there’s every chance Bumgarner pitched his last game against the Giants’ main rivals at home. Contenders assuredly will take notice of the way one of the best postseason pitchers of any era performed against the Dodgers, one of baseball’s most formidable offensive teams.

If Bumgarner isn’t the same guy he was in the 2010, 2012 and 2014 championship seasons, he’s a reasonable facsimile.

Bumgarner contends he’s felt good all season, and it’s true his record does not reflect how well he’s pitched in terms of having swing-and-miss stuff and getting six-plus innings with almost every start.

“Today was one of his best games,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “That’s the Madison we’ve seen for a long time.”

———

M’s clinch series

ANAHEIM, Calif. (TNS) — After seeing the strategy work well against them on multiple occasions over the past season and a half and then failing to find success when they tried to do the same, the Mariners finally got the results they wanted when “opener” Austin Adams worked a 1-2-3 first inning with strikeouts of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

Throw in a solid “relief” appearance from scheduled starter Wade LeBlanc, six home runs, including two each from Edwin Encarnacion and Tom Murphy, and a rare error-free game in the field and you get a drama-free 9-3 victory over the Angels on a sun-drenched Sunday afternoon at Angels Stadium.

With the win, the Mariners (28-41) won their first series of three-plus games since taking three of four from the Angels at Angels Stadium on April 18-21.

During that earlier four-game series in Anaheim, the Mariners won the first three games. Since that series clinching win on April 20, the Mariners had gone 11-33 until Sunday’s win.

They travel to Minnesota where they’ll have Monday off and open a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins, who have the second best record in the American League.

Right-hander Adams, who gave up three runs in his first attempt at opening a game, wanted another chance at the duty. This time he delivered, working a 1-2-3 inning with impressive swinging strikeouts of Trout and Ohtani in the first.

LeBlanc entered in the bottom of the second and didn’t inherit a three-run deficit but a 2-0 lead thanks to Murphy, who clubbed a two-run homer to left off Angels starter Jose Suarez in the top of the inning.

And for the second time as “reliever” in his scheduled start, he gave a solid performance, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on six hits with a walk and eight strikeouts to improve to 3-2. In his two “relief” outings, LeBlanc has pitched 14 innings, allowing three runs on nine total hits with a two walks and 10 strikeouts.

After a clean second inning, LeBlanc gave up a solo homer to Tommy La Stella with two outs in the third to trim the lead to 2-1.

It stayed that way until the sixth inning when Edwin Encarnacion a hit a line drive over the wall in left-center off right-hander Cody Allen and Daniel Vogelbach followed with a towering homer to deep right field that MLB Statcast measured at 448 feet to push the lead to 4-1. Kyle Seager added an RBI single off Allen’s replacement Nick Tropeano to add to the lead.

The Mariners picked up two more in the seventh inning when Encarnacion clubbed his second homer of the game — a massive shot to left field. It gave him 20 homers on the season and more importantly it was his 400th career home run. He’s now hit 20 or more homers in 10 of his last 12 seasons, including the last eight seasons. Since 2012, he’s hit 283 homer, which is more than any MLB player in that time frame.

Murphy continued to show why he’s been a solid pickup early in the season in a trade with the Rockies. He hit his second homer of the game in the eighth inning to get back a run scored off LeBlanc in the seventh. After doing some swing work with hitting coach Tim Laker, Murphy has five homers in his last five games despite playing on a limited basis while splitting time with Omar Narvaez.

Kyle Seager finalized the homer parade in the ninth inning, launching his fourth homer in 16 games played. The two-run shot to deep right-center was the Mariners’ 126th homer of the season, moving them ahead of the Twins for the MLB lead. Minnesota hit four homers on the day, giving them a total of 125.

———

Nationals bury Pads

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — Craig Stammen wiped the sweat off his face with his jersey, kicked the dirt on the mound and chucked the ball into his glove a time or two as Padres manager Andy Green, under a cascade of boos and cheers, strode toward the mound.

The bullpen day that began so promisingly had ended in a nightmare. A good number of the 30,518 at Petco Park on Sunday were happy to see it end.

Stammen gave up not one, not two, not three, but four straight homers in the eighth inning, burying the Padres in a 5-2 loss to the Nationals on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park.

The two teams were locked in a 1-1 tie with one out in the eighth when Howie Kendrick pinch-hit for San Diego State’s Stephen Strasburg.

Then a 2-2, 83 mph slider flopped over the middle of the plate and Kendrick lined it off the facing of the second deck in left field to give the Nationals their first lead since the fourth inning.

Then Trea Turner and Adam Eaton deposited 1-0 sinkers over the wall in center. Then Adam Eaton pulled one over the wall in right-center, giving the Nationals back-to-back-to-back-to-back homers for the second time in franchise history.

No other franchise has accomplished that, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Stammen, meanwhile, allowed three home runs all of last year. On Sunday, he allowed four in a span of seven pitches in a disastrous outing that had pushed his ERA to 4.28 by the time Green pulled him following Matt Adams’ two-out single to right.

The bullpen day to that point had gone off without a hitch outside the pop-up that Ian Kinsler dropped and came around to score on two groundballs in the first inning.

Right-hander Luis Perdomo allowed on an unearned run and two hits in 3 1/3 innings in the start, left-hander Robbie Erlin followed with 1 2/3 scoreless frames and right-hander Trey Wingenter struck out four over a career-high two scoreless frames.

The effort helped the Padres keep pace with Strasburg, whose mastery at hometown Petco Park continued with six strikeouts over seven innings of one-run ball. He didn’t walk a batter and scattered six hits in the start.

Two came with two outs in the fourth inning as Kinsler redeemed himself with a game-tying single after Franmil Reyes singled and took second on a wild pitch.

Beyond that, the Padres had little to show for an afternoon without Manny Machado (day off) and Austin Hedges (ankle) in the lineup.

Reyes’ ninth-inning groundout, following Eric Hosmer’s leadoff single, shaved the final margin of defeat to 5-2.

———

Reds nip Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Aaron Nola handed the baseball to Gabe Kapler on Sunday afternoon and stepped off the mound to a standing ovation. The Phillies had a two-run lead, Nola had pitched well, and a three-game sweep of the Reds was just seven outs from completion.

But that lead — and the goodwill that greeted Nola — would last just four more pitches. The Phillies own the National League’s third-best record, but they still have nearly as many relievers on the injured list as they have in their bullpen.

And it was those shortcomings that caught up with the Phillies in a 4-3 loss to the Reds at Citizens Bank Park.

When the Phillies constructed their roster this winter, Sunday’s seventh inning would have been an ideal place to insert Tommy Hunter or Pat Neshek or David Robertson. Cincinnati had two outs and two runners on, by way of an infield single and a walk. A big-money reliever would dash in from the bullpen, extinguish the rally, and move the Phillies closer to a win.

But those three are among the seven Phillies relievers on the injured list. And it was instead Jose Alvarez who emerged when the bullpen door swung open.

He threw four pitches and the Reds scored two runs. Alvarez, who would be the last pitcher in a stocked bullpen, induced a grounder from Nick Senzel, but it was hit into the soft spot of the Phillies’ shift and Jean Segura could not make a quick enough throw to first. The inning extended and Joey Votto dropped the next pitch into center field for a two-run single.

Neither of the two hits was blistered, but they were enough to erase a lead. The Phillies will learn more this week about the future of their injured relievers. Edubray Ramos could join the team Monday. Adam Morgan and Neshek could be with them next weekend. Hunter should be starting a rehab assignment. The Phillies could again have a stocked bullpen. Until then, they will have to use pitchers like Alvarez when the game is on the line.

“I think that whole sequence was fairly well-executed,” Kapler said. “From the way baseball works, sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way. That’s how I think about that inning.”

Vince Velasquez, who has shown both promise and concern in his transition from starter to reliever, allowed a go-ahead single by Eugenio Suarez. Velasquez was dominant on Friday and hittable on Sunday. The Phillies, moments after Nola enjoyed an ovation and a fourth straight win felt near, were losing.

The Phillies still ended the day in first place, but their lead was trimmed to just one game over Atlanta. It is games like Sunday, where you’re a few outs away from a sweep, that sting the most. The Phillies reached base just eight times, and just one of their three runs felt legitimate. They did not overpower the Reds, yet it still seemed enough to win.

They scored twice in the third inning on a pop-up by Rhys Hoskins that fell in front of first base. Reds first baseman Votto drifted into foul territory and Hoskins barely moved from the batter’s box, believing he had fouled out to end the inning. But then the ball dropped fair. Hoskins was safe. Maikel Franco scored and Bryce Harper charged home to slide under the tag to give the Phillies another run. An inning-ending foul-out became a two-run single.

“I came around third, hesitated a little bit, saw Segura was behind me pretty much right there,” Harper said. “So I said, you know what, I’m just going to go and hopefully a good thing will happen and something did. Got the foot in there, it got us a couple runs.”

Those two runs felt like enough for Nola, who appeared to record the last out of the seventh inning on a grounder to third base. Franco made a strong throw, but it skipped away from Hoskins. The Reds finally had life. Nola walked the next batter on four pitches. He had thrown 104 pitches, the Reds had two runners on base. It was time to let the bullpen get to work.

He walked off the mound to a standing ovation and a loss was ready to unravel.

“I should have finished the seventh inning,” Nola said. “I shouldn’t have walked that guy. That can’t happen right there. I’ve got two outs. I mean, walking the pinch-hitter on four pitches. That’s tough.”

———

Braves sweep

MIAMI (TNS) — If there’s a pathway to torturing the Marlins, Ronald Acuna will find it.

Acuna hit a game-tying three-run blast in the ninth, allowing the Braves to steal a 12-inning affair, 7-6, in Miami. The Braves have swept the Marlins in both series in South Florida this season and are 8-1 against the Marlins overall.

The ninth-inning rally began with a Tyler Flowers double off Sergio Romo. Matt Joyce walked. Flowers scored on a balk during Johan Camargo’s at-bat. Camargo singled, putting runners at the corners.

Acuna took care of it. He decimated a slider into left-center, topping off a four-run rally. It was Acuna’s second homer of the weekend series.

How the Braves went ahead in the 10th is even more improbable. After two quick outs, Tyler Kinley walked four consecutive Braves. The final walk came on a 3-2 count drawn by pinch-hitter Charlie Culberson.

The Marlins knotted the game thanks to Martin Prado’s double in the bottom of the frame. The Braves took control again in the 12th.

Ozzie Albies tripled with one down. After Flowers was intentionally walked, Joyce shot one past third for the go-ahead run.

Joyce has quietly been a productive bench bat for the Braves. He went 3-for-4 with two walks Sunday in place of Nick Markakis.

Miami had been in control most of the afternoon. Austin Dean’s lead-off homer against Max Fried was the ninth homer he’s allowed this season. The Marlins tacked on two more in the fifth, with Ozzie Albies finally ceasing the inning with an eye-popping turnaround throw to first that nailed Brian Anderson.

His line will read as the typical “quality” start: Six innings, three runs on six hits. He struck out seven and walked only one. Most encouraging, Fried coaxed 10 ground-ball outs and didn’t record a flyout. Outside Dean’s blast, he kept the ball in the infield.

Fried provided the Braves’ only offense before the ninth, roping a double to right field that scored Matt Joyce. Fried was thrown out trying to score later in the inning, almost maneuvering a well-executed slide that would’ve put the Braves ahead 2-1.

Pablo Lopez was effective, holding the Braves to a run on five hits over six innings. The visitors loaded the bases in the seventh — what was thought to be their best chance at an equalizer — but Starlin Castro snagged Dansby Swanson’s hard-hit liner to get reliever Austin Brice and the Marlins out of the inning.

Miami had padded its lead against Touki Toussaint, who had a 1.17 ERA in 10 relief appearances before surrendering a pair of runs in the seventh.

The Braves return home and open a four-game set Monday with the Pirates. They’ll play three games each against the Phillies and Mets to complete the 10-game homestand.

———

Yankees hold on

CLEVELAND (TNS) — After blowing the three-run lead they took into the seventh inning Tuesday night in an eventual loss to Toronto, it seemed it would be a good long while before the Yankees topped that for worst loss of the season.

Cameron Maybin and Aaron Hicks saved them from topping it five days later.

After blowing all of the five-run lead built in the second inning, then Aroldis Chapman and Didi Gregorius teaming to blow a one-run edge in the bottom of the ninth, Hicks’ RBI double brought in Maybin in the 10th to allow the Yankees to escape with a 7-6 victory over the Indians in front of 29,028 at Progressive Field.

The win kept the Yankees (40-24) from a three-game sweep at the hands of the Indians (33-32) and completed a 2-4 trip that started with a series loss to the Blue Jays.

Maybin started the 10th-inning rally against veteran left-hander Oliver Perez with one-out double and came in on Hicks’ two-out liner to center.

Stephen Tarpley, called up earlier in the day when Domingo German landed on the injured list with a left hip flexor strain, recorded his first career big-league save with a perfect bottom half.

Luke Voit got things going in the ninth with a single with one out against Cleveland right-hander Adam Cimber. Gary Sanchez doubled and, after an intentional walk to Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier hit a sacrifice fly to center to make it 6-5.

Chapman allowed a leadoff single to Jose Ramirez in the bottom of the ninth, then threw the ball away on a pickoff attempt for an error. Roberto Perez walked and was replaced by pinch runner Tyler Naquin. But Jake Bauers, who homered to tie it in the eighth, bunted a softly liner to Voit for the first out. Chapman settled, retiring Kevin Plawecki on a fly out and inducing a grounder off the bat of Francisco Lindor. But Didi Gregorius, who had the day off but was inserted for defense, booted it, which brought in Ramirez to tie it at 6.

Frazier, who has done significant damage to his trade value of late, according to a dozen opposing team executives and scouts polled over the last seven days, boosted it a bit at the plate, finishing a solid trip offensively, going 2-for-3 with a walk Sunday.

Tommy Kahnle and, to a far lesser extent, Adam Ottavino brought the Indians back.

Kahnle, who brought a 1.48 ERA in 28 games, came on in the sixth with a 5-0 lead and Leonys Martin hit the first pitch he saw to right-center for his eighth homer. Oscar Mercado singled with one out, a wild pitch moved him to second and Carlos Santana’s RBI single made it 5-2. Mike Freeman, who replaced Jason Kipnis in the field in the top half of the sixth, then took a 2-and-0 fastball opposite field to left, his first homer making it 5-4.

Bauers, who came in hitting .211 with six homers, tied it with two outs in the seventh off Ottavino, hammering a 3-and-0 fastball to center. It was the first run allowed by Ottavino since April 22, a span of 18 appearances.

Shane Bieber struck out the side in the first on 12 pitches — getting DJ LeMahieu on a slider, Aaron Hicks on a curveball and Voit on a fastball. That gave Bieber 95 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings this season.

And that concluded the dominant portion of the afternoon for Bieber, who did retire the first two batters of the second then completely unraveled.

Frazier singled with two outs and Brett Gardner jumped on a first-pitch fastball, driving it an estimated 430 feet to right-center, his ninth homer making it 2-0, the third straight game here the Yankees surged ahead 2-0 in the early innings.

Unlike the previous games, they added on.

Gio Urshela, who started his career with the Indians, walked and Maybin improved to 11 for his last 26 with a single. Up came LeMahieu, who, naturally, delivered an RBI single to center to make it 3-0 and improved the second baseman to 27-for-54 with 32 RBIs with RISP this season. Bieber’s 35th pitch of the inning resulted in a Hicks walk and pitch No. 36, his last, resulted in Voit scalding a fastball to right, the two-run double making it 5-0. ‘

The Yankees did not add on again, not until the ninth.

———

Twins bludgeon Tigers

DETROIT (TNS) — By the middle innings on Sunday, the Twins were in the Tigers bullpen and on their way to their latest convincing victory.

And Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera, one of the game’s greatest strike zone critics, was letting home plate umpire Brian O’Nora have it so extensively that his manager Ron Gardenhire — the active leader in ejections — was on the verge of sacrificing himself to O’Nora in order to keep Cabrera from being tossed.

Except for ejections, the Twins have frustrated teams all season by amassing long drives and forcing them to play reliever roulette. Their emphatic 12-2 victory over the Tigers on Sunday was no different. Four more home runs on top of their league-leading total. Eight more extra base hits, on top of their league-leading total. And they took two of three against the Tigers to finish their 10-game road trip with a 6-4 record. It was the seventh time the Twins have reached double digit runs in a game.

The trip began well and ended well. The one hiccup was two of three losses in Cleveland. But a late-inning bullpen collapse on Wednesday against the Indians kept them from winning that series too. They now head home for a nine-game homestand after taking care of business.

Right-hander Jake Odorizzi walked the first batter he faced Sunday. Sure enough, that batter, Niko Goodrum, scored on a double play grounder to end Odorizzi’s scoreless inning streak at 161/3. But Odorizzi picked it up from there, and then some, as he stifled the Tigers on his way to his ninth win of the season, pulling him into a tie for the Major League lead. In six innings, Odorizzi gave up one run on five hits and that leadoff walk while striking out eight. He has an 0.40 ERA over his last four starts with 32 strikeouts over 22 1/3 innings.

Once again, he did it with a 92-95 miles per hour fastball that Detroit could not handle. He attacked the top of the strike zone all afternoon, but his opponents failed to square him up, over and over again. Of the 99 pitches he threw on Sunday, 71 were fastballs.

He had no problems with O’Nora’s strike zone on Sunday. And neither did his teammates.

Jorge Polanco led off the first with a single and came around to score on Mitch Garver’s double. Nelson Cruz fell behind 0-2 against Tigers left-hander Ryan Carpenter but, nine pitches later, Cruz was still alive. Carpenter threw him a 91 mph fastball, and Cruz bashed it over the left field fence for a two-run home run, his 11th homer of the season. The Twins led 3-0 — with more on the way.

Then the Twins buried the Tigers with a five-run fourth inning as ten men went to the plate. Miguel Sano began the inning with an opposite field home run. C. J. Cron ended it with a two-run double. In between, Jorge Polanco hit a sacrifice fly and Eddie Rosario added an RBI single.

After the Twins scored a run in the fifth, Byron Buxton smashed a two-run homer to left center in the sixth as the Twins took an 11-1 lead. Eddie Rosario then planted a no-doubter into the right field seats in the seventh. That gave the Twins 125 home runs on the season, tying the club record for most home runs before the All-Star break.

And the All-Star break isn’t for another 29 days.

With nine wins, Odorizzi is the ninth Twins pitcher to have nine wins through the first 64 games of a season. The others: Camillo Pasqual (twice), Dean Chance, Jim Perry (twice), Jim Kaat, Bert Blyleven, Frank Viola, Scott Erickson and Kevin Slowey.

———

Rays bounce BoSox

BOSTON (TNS) — The Rays gave Blake Snell something somewhat uncommon on Sunday, a pair of runs before he even took the mound at Fenway Park.

Snell responded with a strong outing, allowing the Red Sox just one run as he battled his way through six innings.

And the result was somewhat familiar, albeit not recently, as the Snell got his first win in more than a month in the 6-1 victory.

The Rays improved to 40-24 in taking three of four from the Red Sox and held on to their share of first place in the AL East as the Yankees were able to beat the Indians on Sunday. They headed home for a seven-game stand at Tropicana Field vs. the A’s and Angels.

Brandon Lowe had a big hand in the win, knocking in the first run with the third of four straight singles by the Rays off Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez, and hitting two long home runs — 455 and 435 feet — to center, giving him a team-leading 13 on the season.

Guillermo Heredia and Yandy Diaz also homered as the Rays went deep four times on the day.

Snell hadn’t won since May 6, but his five-start dry spell, second longest of his career, wasn’t all his fault as his teammates hadn’t given him much help.

That has been the case most of his Cy Young follow-up season, as his overall run support of 3.41 per nine innings going into play Sunday was third lowest in the league, and the Rays has scored one or no runs for him in seven of his first 12 starts. Related, they were just 5-7 in those games.

Rays manager Kevin Cash foresaw a strong showing Sunday.

“That would be really beneficial if we could kind of pick up Blake,” he said before the game. “He’s done so many good things for us over the last two years, maybe it’s our turn to pick him up a little bit and give him some breathing room.”

The Rays got him the two in the first as Diaz, Tommy Pham, Lowe and Avisail Garcia singled and Travis d’Arnaud followed with a sac fly. They could have mad more, but Pham was thrown out trying to stretch his single off the big green wall into a double.

They made it 3-0 in the second when Heredia homered. Snell allowed his only run when Sam Travis Jackie Bradley Jr. singled to open the second and with two outs No. 9 hitter Marco Hernandez did the same.

The game stayed 3-1 until the sixth, when Lowe launched his first blast into the seats beyond the triangle in center field. They took the lead from 4-1 to 6-1 when Diaz and Lowe homered in the seventh.

Snell had to work a bit, throwing 41 pitches in the first two innings and 105 total to get his 18 outs, but it was enough. Oliver Drake worked the seventh and eighth, and Adam Kolarek the ninth.

Charlie Morton will be on the mound for the Rays on Monday night, with the A’s starting Triple-A call-up Tanner Anderson.