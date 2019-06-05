By Stu Durando

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — Cincinnati scored four runs against Genesis Cabrera, and the St. Louis Cardinals scored their only run on a leadoff home run by Matt Carpenter as the Reds posted a 4-1 win at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night.

Luis Castillo (6-1) held the Cardinals to two hits over six innings, and four Cincinnati pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.

The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Cardinals. The game was delayed by rain at the start for 1 hour 20 minutes.

Despite facing base runners in every inning, Cabrera (0-2) held off the Reds until the fourth, when he allowed four hits, including run-scoring doubles by Jose Peraza and Nick Senzel.

Yasiel Puig hit a solo home run in the fifth when the Reds scored twice.

Carpenter gave the Cardinals a quick lead by hitting the second pitch over the center-field wall. Paul DeJong followed with an infield single. The Cardinals didn’t get another hit until the seventh inning.

Castillo ended his outing by retiring 12 consecutive batters after he issued his fourth walk. The Cardinals couldn’t take advantage of Castillo’s early wildness, leaving two runners on base in the first and second.

They threatened in the seventh when Harrison Bader doubled with one out and Jedd Gyorko followed with a pinch-hit single. However, Matt Carpenter grounded into a double play to end the threat.

Michael Wacha had a solid relief outing, pitching 2 1/3 innings and allowing two hits with three strikeouts.

The Reds collected eight hits against Carbrera—four of them coming in the fourth inning—before he left after 4 2/3 innings. Wacha relieved and allowed a single that scored a run.

Cabrera finished his second start without recording a strikeout.

The Cardinals have two hits, which were produced by their first two batters of the game. They have been unable to take advantage of four walks issued by Reds starter Luis Castillo.

———-

O’s win shootout

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — In the heat of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft, which will forever be remembered as bringing top pick and potential generational prospect Adley Rutschman into the Orioles’ organization, the major league club built to survive this season and ideally earn next year’s top pick for their troubles managed to avoid a loss toward that end in a manner only they could.

The Orioles got three home runs from catcher Pedro Severino and six RBIs for left fielder Dwight Smith Jr. — both career highs — and nearly watched their seven-run, ninth-inning lead disappear in a tense, 12-11 win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park on Tuesday.

Nearly all of their production came from players who have been cast aside by their original teams in the last year, highlighting a roster that’s long on major-league long-shots but had all their horses come in at once on Tuesday.

Nearly all of the drama came from a bullpen that has made a sport of turning leads into losses. They almost did again Tuesday when Josh Lucas loaded the bases on an error and two walks, had all three runs score on Richard Bleier’s watch before Bleier allowed three of his own, required Mychal Givens to strand the tying run on base with two strikeouts in the ninth.

It obscured what was a lightning-in-a-bottle night for their scrap-heap lineup, and almost prevented what would have been a delightful win following a much-needed day off.

Severino homered in the first, seventh and ninth innings to bump his season total from five to eight, and bring his team-high OPS to .937. He was claimed off waivers in March from the Washington Nationals.

Smith reached base four times and drove in six runs — three on his first-inning home run and three on a bases-loaded double in the fourth inning. He was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays in March and acquired in a trade.

Recently-designated outfielder Keon Broxton, acquired in a trade with the New York Mets, added a home run of his own, and Rule 5 pick Richie Martin had two hits of his own.

Leadoff man Hanser Alberto, who was originally designated for assignment by these same Texas Rangers in the fall and changed teams four times before sticking with the Orioles, led them all with four hits against his old club.

The only run that wasn’t from the fringes of another roster came on a sacrifice fly by Trey Mancini, and it was all plenty to back up an unremarkable-but-winning start by right-hander Dylan Bundy to improve the Orioles to 19-41 at the 60-game mark of the season.

That it’s a team of second-chancers just trying to stay in the big leagues as long as they can isn’t necessarily an excuse when they lose, but it’s certainly worth noting when players who largely have the talent but lack the consistency to show it on a daily basis at this level do it all at once.

Rangers starter Drew Smyly was made to work from the start, and even as Bundy didn’t have his best stuff, he got through it without issue and pitched into the sixth inning, his advantage ever-growing.

Bundy was allowed to come back out for the sixth as he approached 100 pitches, but allowed a single and gave way to a relief train that grew much longer than it had any reason to be.

———

Boston dumps Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — The ball hit the top of the outfield fence, then bounced up there … and bounced again.

Royals outfielder Whit Merrifield turned toward the infield, believing he’d just seen a home run. A Royals fan beyond the wall ducked under a cordon, convinced he was about to get a souvenir baseball.

J.D. Martinez’s deep shot fooled both of them. After the ball’s unlikely trajectory and belly flop on the top of a cushioned outfield wall, it trickled back onto the warning track, with Martinez having to settle for a sixth-inning RBI triple.

It was the weirdest single occurrence that took place during the Royals’ 8-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Another set of circumstances, though, had to seem just as strange for manager Ned Yost as he watched an early lead slip away.

For a night, the Royals two best relievers — and if we’re honest, two of the team’s top pitchers overall — did not resemble themselves while coughing up late runs.

It started with Scott Barlow, who entered tied for second among all AL relievers in strikeouts. He entered to a fireman role in the sixth, looking to preserve a two-run lead with one on and one out.

He couldn’t avoid hard contact. That started with Martinez’s hard blast to right — the one that hit off the top of the wall three times — before a walk, sac fly and Brock Holt double gave the Red Sox a 3-2 lead.

Jake Diekman — the Royals’ pitcher of the month for May — later quashed any hopes of a comeback in the eighth with his worst outing of the season. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts started a rally with singles, then pinch-hitter Eduardo Nunez — with just one home run in 101 plate appearances this season — blasted a 1-2 pitch over the wall in left center for a three-run shot.

The Royals’ early offense came in the second.

Alex Gordon led off with a double, and one batter later, Cheslor Cuthbert turned on a low inside cut fastball, driving it to the visitor’s bullpen in left for a two-run homer and a 2-0 advantage.

KC starter Glenn Sparkman — making his third start of the season — danced around trouble to keep the Royals in it. Boston had five different at-bats result in 100 mph exit velocities in Sparkman’s 5 1/3 innings, but only one of those turned into hits, as Kelvin Gutierrez and Adalberto Mondesi both contributed diving plays on the infield.

The Royals (19-41) have now lost four straight and seven of their last eight.

————

Astros drub M’s

SEATTLE — Even an unexpected accomplishment can no longer prevent what has now become the expected outcome for the Seattle Mariners — defeat.

But for a fleeting moment — approximately the time it took for the Houstson Astros to leave the field after the bottom of the sixth and the Mariners to take the field in top of the seventh — there was hope of victory, something that has happened just twice in nine games on this homestand and three times in their last 19 games.

And then it was gone, replaced by the empty feeling of yet another loss suffered in a basically empty T-Mobile Park.

An announced crowd of 12,208 — the fifth smallest this season — watched as the Mariners’ bullpen took a one-run lead and pitched it into an 11-5 drubbing in the span of two innings. It’s the 14th time this season the Mariners have given up double-digit runs to an opponent — 10 of them coming since April 27.

Seattle is now 25-39. The Mariners are past hitting rock bottom and now digging a tunnel or a tomb underneath of it. Since April 26, they have a 7-28 record while playing a grotesque kind of baseball that has left their manager disgusted and their fan base indifferent to their presence.

To put this into perspective, the Miami Marlins are now 22-36 and closing in on Seattle. The Mariners are creeping into the territory of the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals.

Even with Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and George Springer missing from the Astros lineup, it’s quite possible to think that the Mariners might not win another game on this homestand. They have two left, and Justin Verlander is pitching for Houston in the finale.

That brief moment where victory seemed possible came in the sixth inning. Trailing 4-1, the Mariners chased Houston starter Wade Miley with two baserunners to start the frame. With two outs, Omar Narvaez cut the lead to 4-2 with a bloop single to center off of hard-throwing right-hander Josh James.

Kyle Seager worked a two-out walk to load the bases. It prompted manager Scott Servais to call on Daniel Vogelbach to pinch hit for Tim Beckham. Astros manager A.J. Hinch countered the move by bringing in lefty Reyman Guduan. It seemed like a logical strategy. Vogelbach came into the game with just three hits — all singles — in 40 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season, including four walks and seven strikeouts. It’s why he wasn’t in the starting lineup with Miley starting for Houston.

After throwing a first-pitch slider for a called strike, Guduan pumped a 95 mph fastball at Vogelbach. The pitch stayed in the middle of the plate and found the middle of Vogelbach’s barrel. The booming blast rocketed to center field, striking the wall about six to 10 inches from going over it for a grand slam.

Vogelbach had to settle for a three-run double instead. But the Mariners had a 5-4 lead, and while victory wasn’t imminent, it didn’t seem impossible.

But Seattle’s best reliever, right-hander Brandon Brennan, couldn’t hold it.

He walked the first batter of the seventh and then gave up two more hits that tied the game. A fielder’s choice and a sac fly to left plated two more runs, and the Mariners’ one-run lead was reversed into a 7-5 deficit.

A rally against Houston’s bullpen was unlikely, but it didn’t matter once lefty Jesse Biddle gave up four runs in the eighth inning.

Called up from Class AA Arkansas on Tuesday morning to make the start in place of Yusei Kikuchi, Moore gave the Mariners a serviceable start under the circumstances, pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

———

Cubs double Rockies

CHICAGO (TNS) — Kyle Hendricks struck out 10 in seven innings and Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez both homered as the Cubs beat the Rockies 6-3 on Tuesday.

Schwarber launched a 467-foot home run with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead.

The Rockies had tied the game at 2 in the top of the fourth on a home run from former Cubs infielder Daniel Murphy.

Baez’s two-run shot in the sixth put the Cubs up 5-2.

Newly acquired Cubs outfielder Carlos Gonzalez continued to impress, going 1-for-3 with a run scored and a pair of RBIs against his former team of 10 years.

Pedro Strop, who just returned off the injured list, recorded the save, his fifth of the year.

———

Braves offense awakens

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The Braves trailed 4-1 after an inning. Max Fried, normally a stallion, was off his mark. The offense’s left-on-base total seemed to exceed PNC Park’s attendance. Scribes began writing their postgame analysis of a disheartened road loss.

Yet “Big River” Austin Riley loomed over the land of Three Rivers. The unlikely has become the possible, sometimes the inevitable, since he joined the Braves lineup in mid-May. Riley, the reigning National League rookie of the month, swatted a three-run round-tripper in the seventh that awakened a sleeping giant.

Another pair of homers later, the Braves defeated the Pirates 12-5 on Tuesday night. After giving up five runs in the first two frames, Braves pitchers threw up zeroes the remainder of the night.

“It shows the drive of the team,” Riley said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”

For Pittsburgh fans, that will be as uninspiring a defeat as one could imagine in June. For Braves fans, it’s a ho-hum comeback. Pulling such results out of their hats has become the Braves’ magnum opus.

Down 5-3, Riley pummeled an outside slider from Kyle Crick into the right-field seats at PNC Park (Riley admitted afterwards he didn’t even know who was pitching — he embodies “see ball, hit ball”).

“There he goes again,” manager Brian Snitker recalled thinking after Riley’s home run. “That guy is really good. He doesn’t try to do too much. He’s just up there taking a good path.”

It awarded the Braves their first advantage since a shallow 1-0 lead in the first. They — meaning the much-maligned relief unit — didn’t allow Pittsburgh to reset the tally.

Following suit, Josh Donaldson put another trio of runs on the board with his own rocket in the eighth. For good measure, Freddie Freeman plastered his 15th long ball of the year, a two-run bomb, in the ninth.

The eruption spared Fried, who allowed five runs in four innings. He was also hit in the left leg by a comebacker but avoided injury. The southpaw defined reliability in his first 10 starts, though his last two have required navigating more trouble than he’d like. His last two outings: 9-2/3 innings, 18 hits, nine runs. He’s struck out six and walked five.

“That’s what good teams do,” Freeman said regarding the offense making up for Fried’s off night. “As much as we want Maxie great 33 times out, it’s just not going to happen. That was awesome for us to have a game like that. (Fried) has been great for us all year, doesn’t have his best stuff, and we were able to bail him out, score 10-plus runs. We kept going no matter what it was.”

Riley has 25 RBIs in his first 18 games, making him the second-fastest player to reach the 25-RBI plateau since it became a statistic in 1920. At this point, hearing how Riley etched his name in the records this time doesn’t register on the surprise barometer. If it appears he’s setting a new standard with every demolition, it’s because he is.

“There’s not much more you can say about Austin Riley,” Freeman said. “What he’s doing, you’re almost starting to expect it when he gets into big situations. That pitch had to be four or five inches off the plate. And he just put it into the seats. It’s special what he’s doing.”

From past Braves Hall of Famers to Hall-of-Fame-worthy talents of today, no individual can equal Riley’s feat. Even modern rookie explosions — think Jeff Francoeur’s welcome tour, Jason Heyward’s opening-day initiation, even Ronald Acuna’s anticipation overload turned reality — pale in comparison.

It won’t last forever. Riley will level out, presumably. But the Braves are happy to reap the benefits of his nightly torpedoing of pitching in the meantime.

So it’s only appropriate that Braves legendary third baseman Chipper Jones tweeted “BIG…..RIVER!!!” in reference to Riley. His seismic presence overshadowed even the adjacent Allegheny River on Tuesday night, the latest notch in his belt of offensive elegance.

———

Marlins set record

MILWAUKEE (TNS) — The biggest inning in Miami Marlins history was sparked by the bats of Garrett Cooper and Harold Ramirez.

The Marlins, just three weeks ago on pace for one of the worst offensive seasons in MLB history, continued their transformation into legitimately threatening offensive club in their 16-0 win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday with the single best inning in franchise history. Miami started the top of the fifth inning with a single by Cooper, then kept pounding away against the Brewers, leading to a chorus of boos from the at Miller Park and eventually a sarcastic standing ovation from the 25,364 in attendance to watch the top team in the National League Central.

The final totals for the highest-scoring inning in team history: 11 runs scored on nine hits, two walks and an error. Three Marlins connected for doubles, including Pablo Lopez. Fifteen batters went to the plate and, at one point, nine straight reached base safely.

Cooper, who started the inning with a single, added another in a second at-bat, and scored twice and drove in a run. Ramirez hit an RBI double in one at-bat and drove in another with a groundout in his second. Slugging third baseman Brian Anderson scored twice and drove in a run despite going hitless. Catcher Jorge Alfaro drove in two runs with a single and later scored before he finally ended the inning, which spanned longer than half an hour, with a strikeout.

Anderson was the only player in the lineup without a hit in the inning and he reached safely with a walk as the second batter. Every player scored at least once and drove in at least one run.

Miami (22-36) knocked Chase Anderson from the game after four innings by putting up five runs against the pitcher, so it began the fifth against the bullpen in Milwaukee. Cooper started with a single to center, then Anderson walked and second baseman Starlin Castro struck out. With one out, the parade around the bases began with a double by Ramirez.

Nine straight batters reached base safely. Seven of those connected for hits and three of those hits went for extra bases. A 4-0 lead on the Brewers (34-27) ballooned all the way to 15-0 by the next time Lopez (4-5) stepped on the mound.

By the end of the inning, Cooper, the outfielder limited to 38 games the last two seasons by injuries, was 4 for 4 with his first four-hit game as a Marlin and Ramirez, a rookie outfielder playing in MLB for the first time, had his eighth multi-hit game in 18 career starts. Miami was well on its way to its sixth win in eight games and 12th win in 17.

The rest of the evening was easy for Lopez, although the first four innings were, too. The starting pitcher scattered just three singles — two by reigning MVP Christian Yelich — across six innings and left the game after throwing only 92 pitches. Lopez struck out seven and walked only one — again, Yelich.

The right-handed pitcher got to pitch the entire game with a lead after the Marlins jumped on Anderson (3-1) immediately. Even before the 11-run inning, Miami’s offense was in the midst of another standout performance. Castro cranked a two-run homer off the righty in the top of the third. Two innings later, Cooper launched a 447-foot solo home run to left. Two pitches later, Anderson made it back-to-back jacks with a 389-foot homer to right.

The boos began then. Two innings later, they wouldn’t stop.

———

Bochy gets 1000th win

NEW YORK (TNS) — Bruce Bochy stood at the doorstep of history, needing just one win to become the second manager in Giants history to record 1,000 victories with the franchise.

With help from some loud knocks by the Giants lineup in a six-run 10th inning, Bochy turned the knob and walked into an exclusive club after securing a 9-3 win over the Mets on Tuesday at Citi Field.

Bochy, 64, joined John McGraw (2,583 wins) as the only other manager to win 1,000 games with the Giants after catcher Stephen Vogt sparked a six-run rally with a go-ahead two-run double off reliever Robert Gsellman. Vogt’s double came in his 23rd career game with the Giants, but Bochy’s milestone win featured a start from a pitcher who has played a significant role in the manager’s success.

Left-hander Madison Bumgarner has won 114 career games under Bochy, more than any other pitcher in the manager’s career, but the starter took a no-decision after exiting with a 3-2 deficit. The win instead belonged to right-hander Mark Melancon, who has now won four games under Bochy and saved 14 other victories.

In his 25th year as a major league manager and 13th with the Giants, Bochy recorded the milestone win against the same team he debuted against as a catcher with the Houston Astros in 1978. Forty-one years after Bochy went 2-for-3 in his first career game at Shea Stadium, the manager celebrated another significant career achievement in New York as the Giants (25-34) earned their third straight victory.

Bochy is one of seven Giants managers to win 500 games with the team, four to hit the 800-victory threshold and now one of two credited with 1,000 wins.

After Vogt gave the Giants a two-run lead with a double off right-hander Robert Gsellman, Steven Duggar, Pablo Sandoval and Mike Yastrzemski added RBI hits that allowed Derek Holland to finish off the Mets with ease in the bottom of the 10th.

Three-plus years after Bumgarner and Noah Syndergaard battled in an instant classic in the 2016 National League wild-card game at Citi Field, the duo matched up in front of 24,878 fans, a crowd that’s barely half the size of the one that took in their playoff duel.

The Giants didn’t score in the seven innings Syndergaard pitched in that 2016 game, but they took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s series opener thanks to RBI singles from Kevin Pillar and Steven Duggar.

The Mets mustered just four hits against Bumgarner in his dominant shutout win that propelled the Giants to the National League Division series, but they did inflict damage against the Giants ace in this start.

After Bumgarner opened the night with five scoreless innings, he allowed a leadoff home run to Mets rookie phenom Pete Alonso in the bottom of the sixth. Later in the inning, Bumgarner gave up a go-ahead, two-run home run to catcher Wilson Ramos that turned a 2-1 Giants lead into a 3-2 deficit.

In the 62 regular season innings Bumgarner had thrown against the Mets prior to the sixth on Tuesday, he had allowed just two home runs to New York hitters. In a span of four batters, he surrendered two more.

Bumgarner exited in line for his sixth loss of the season, but the Giants rallied to tie the game against reliever Seth Lugo with two outs in the seventh.

With two outs and a runner on first, Mets manager Mickey Callaway stunned Syndergaard by walking to the mound and removing his starter. Syndergaard was visibly frustrated with the decision and the next hitter, Evan Longoria, singled into left field off Lugo.

Giants first baseman Brandon Belt delivered the game-tying hit with an RBI double over the head of right fielder Michael Conforto, but Longoria’s bid to score the go-ahead run failed as the Mets executed a perfect relay.

The win could be the last milestone Bochy reaches in his managerial career, as the Giants would need to finish 49-54 over their final 103 games to help Bochy reach 2,000 career victories.

Bochy’s 1,951 career wins rank 11th all-time among major league managers and he would need 58 more wins to surpass Leo Durocher and join the top 10.

———

Tigers beat Rays

DETROIT (TNS) — Don’t put him out to pasture just yet.

Miguel Cabrera came to bat in the first inning with two outs and a runner at third base. Brandon Dixon, a player still trying to find himself at the big-league level, was on deck.

Two years ago, Cabrera would have been walked intentionally. Even with reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell pitching, he would have at least been pitched very carefully. He certainly wouldn’t have seen a fastball in the strike zone in a 3-2 count.

But, Cabrera is 36 and had been out of the lineup for two games with soreness in his right knee. It was acknowledged before that game that the pain is chronic and will be with him the rest of his career. Snell, like pitchers have all year, challenged him with a fastball.

Guess what? As manager Ron Gardenhire said before the game, Cabrera can still hit.

Cabrera lashed a sinking liner to right field that bounced past a diving Guillermo Heredia for an RBI double and the Tigers were on their way to a 9-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

And Cabrera wasn’t done.

Snell retired 10 straight hitters until JaCoby Jones, extending his career-long hitting streak to 10 games, singled with one out in the fifth inning. Niko Goodrum followed with his second hit.

Left-handed swinging Christin Stewart, who struck out twice against the lefty Snell, foiled the Rays’ defensive shift with a single through the vacated shortstop hole that scored Jones and tied the game at 2.

After Snell walked Nick Castellanos, Cabrera strode to the plate again, this time with the bases loaded. Snell got ahead 1-2 with 97-mph heaters. But, knowing Cabrera beat him with a fastball earlier, he tried to flip a curveball on him.

Cabrera stayed on it and hoisted it over the left-field fence — grand slam home run, the fifth of his career and his first since June 1, 2013. The standing ovation he got as he trotted back into the dugout had to feel good — especially after all the uncertainty and doubt he was feeling this weekend, worrying if the knee was going to require surgery.

The home run, No. 468 of his career, tied Cabrera with Chipper Jones for 34th in Major League Baseball history. His two hits put him at 2,733 and sent him past Tony Perez into 59th place all-time.

Cabrera poked hit No. 2,734 in the seventh inning — three hits, five RBIs, like old times. He got another warm ovation after he was lifted for a pinch-runner.

Dawel Lugo, now the Tigers regular third baseman with Jeimer Candelario on the injured list (shoulder), got three hits including a two-run triple in a three-run seventh inning.

Goodrum had three hits, as well.

Tigers starting pitcher Ryan Carpenter deserved some kudos, as well. He pitched seven strong innings, his third straight solid outing and the longest of his career. And, speaking to how efficient he was, he needed just 84 pitches.

Carpenter gave up seven hits, four of them in the third inning. The only damage was a two-run, opposite-field home run by former Tiger Avisail Garcia, who as 11 on the year.

His slider was his best pitch. He threw 28 of them. Ten of them were put in play and the Rays hitters were 2-for-10 against it.

In retrospect, Gardenhire might’ve let Carpenter pitch the eighth inning, too.

With the Tigers up 9-2, he gave the ball to setup man Joe Jimenez — a low-leverage inning to get him back on track after he gave up four runs in Sunday’s loss in Atlanta.

Didn’t work that way. Jimenez walked two and needed 25 pitches to get two outs. Gardenhire had to pull him.

Buck Farmer got two quick strikes on Christian Arroyo, but hit him on the hand with a fastball. Next up was former Tigers prospect Willy Adames. Farmer fell behind 2-0, then threw two 96-mph fastball by him to even the count.

Adames took a slider just out of the strike zone, and then mashed a 3-2 fastball into the seats in the left field — his first career grand slam.

The Tigers lead was cut from seven to three.

The drama ended there, though. Shane Greene worked around an infield single in the ninth to earn his American League-leading 19th save.

———

Jays stop Yankees

TORONTO (TNS) — A couple of hanging pitches in the strike zone cost Masahiro Tanaka dearly.

Tanaka was burned twice by the long ball in Tuesday night’s fifth inning, as the Blue Jays held on for a 4-3 victory before 20,671 fans at Rogers Centre.

After Sunday’s defensive misadventures and postgame disappearing act, Clint Frazier belted a two-run homer off starter Clayton Richard for a 2-0 Yankees lead in the fourth.

But Tanaka gave up four runs in the fifth, starting with a leadoff homer by Randal Grichuk.

An overturned call on a Cavan Biggio stolen base attempt set up a go-ahead, two-run homer by Freddy Galvis, with one out.

Eric Sogard’s two-out double was followed by an RBI single from rookie Vladmir Guerrero Jr.

Aaron Hicks’ eighth-inning solo homer cut it to 4-3, but the Yankees (38-21) couldn’t mount a further rally against the Blue Jays (22-38).

Tanaka (3-5) has just one victory in his last eight starts, and the Yankees have now lost two straight games for the first time since dropping a two-game set at Arizona, April 30-May 1.

———

Before the game, manager Aaron Boone said he spoke on Monday night to Watchung’s Anthony Volpe.

The Yankees chose the 18-year-old shortstop with their first selection (30th overall) in the First-Year Player draft.

“It was pretty cool. He thought it was pretty neat,” Boone said of hearing from the Yankees skipper. “It was a neat reaction and he was obviously very excited being taken by the Yankees. It was cool for me to get to have a couple of minutes with him.”

———

At Tampa, Fla., Giancarlo Stanton mainly tracked pitches from Danny Farquhar and Ben Heller during nine plate appearances on Tuesday during extended spring training.

Stanton (strained left calf) also ran the arc around the infield and he’s “hopefully getting closer to those live at-bats and then start thinking about getting back on a rehab assignment,” Boone said on Tuesday afternoon.

Stanton originally landed on the injured list on April 1, due to a strained left biceps that developed into a left shoulder issue, requiring a cortisone injection.

As he was nearing a return to the Yankees around Memorial Day, Stanton’s minor league rehab assignment was halted after one game, due to complications from being hit by a pitch to his left leg in live batting practice.

———

Luis Severino made 50 throws at 60 feet on Monday.

“Now, we’re kind of at that sort of starting point of spring training,” Boone said of the right-hander, sidelined since late April due to a Grade 2 lat strain after originally suffering from shoulder inflammation.

Severino, who has accompanied the club on this trip, isn’t expected to be an option for the Yankees rotation until the second half.

“I feel good,” said Severino, adding that he’s been pain free for about the last three weeks.

Severino said he’s not sure when he’ll be permitted to resume throwing bullpens, but needs to build up his arm strength through continued long-tossing sessions.

So far, “we’ve been encouraged with how he’s responded to the first several sessions of playing catch and then upping the throws each day,” Boone said.

———

Indians upend Twins

CLEVELAND (TNS) — Francisco Lindor missed the first series between the Indians and Minnesota Twins this season after he opened the season on the injured list. On Tuesday night, he made up for lost time.

In a key game to kick off a crucial series for the Indians, Lindor came through with one of his best offensive nights in recent memory to help Shane Bieber lift the Tribe to a 5-2 win over the Twins on Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

The Indians (30-30) entered the night 11.5 games back of the Twins (40-19) and needing to put together a strong series to help close the gap in the race for the American League Central crown.

The Twins took an early 1-0 lead, but Lindor — along with some additional muscle from the Indians’ lineup — overtook the current division leaders.

Facing Twins starter Devin Smeltzer, Lindor in the third inning lined a solo home run to the bleacher seats in left field to tie it at 1. The next pitch Lindor saw from Smeltzer came two innings later, and a similar result followed. Smeltzer started Lindor’s fifth-inning at-bat with a changeup that caught too much of the plate, and Lindor again crushed a home run to left-center, this one a two-run shot after Leonys Martin had walked.

The Twins cut the lead in half in the sixth via Eddie Rosario’s home run off Bieber. In the bottom of the seventh, the Indians went back-to-back to push their lead to 5-2. Roberto Perez first crushed a 439-foot home run to center field before Jake Bauers lined the next pitch just over the right-field wall.

Byron Buxton reached base via an error on Lindor to start the eighth inning, which ended Bieber’s night. He walked off to a standing ovation from the Progressive Field crowd, having just delivered a strong outing at a time in which the Indians badly needed it. Bieber (5-2) finished with two earned runs on five hits to go with one walk and seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

The Indians turned to Oliver Perez out of the bullpen. He went on to strike out all three hitters he faced, including Nelson Cruz on a high fastball to end the inning. In the ninth, Brad Hand recorded his 17th save.

———-

Dodgers win by shutout

PHOENIX (TNS) — The box score says Hyun-Jin Ryu logged seven more scoreless innings, extending his latest scoreless streak to 18 2/3 frames, which suggests he secured 21 outs, in the Dodgers’ 9-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. It denotes another gleaming performance in a gleaming season. He held Arizona to three hits. He didn’t walk a batter. He did it all while striking out just two, a marvel in baseball’s current environment.

Ryu was even better than that. Those seven innings, which dropped his earned-run average to 1.35, were bookended by defensive gaffes behind him. The mistakes, two in the first inning and a third in the seventh, forced him to labor more than he should have. They generated the only jams he encountered. They could have wrecked his night. But Ryu, calmly as ever, maneuvered free both times, beginning his June like he spent all of May as the Dodgers (43-19) won their seventh straight game to seize a 10{ game lead in the National League West.

The second pitcher in the majors this season to register at least seven scoreless innings and fewer than three strikeouts, Ryu took having to get a couple of extra outs in stride while the Dodgers offense continued rolling.

The Diamondbacks (30-32) did not counter fire with fire. Their starter was 26-year-old rookie Taylor Clarke. He was making his fourth start. His third start was over after he gave up five runs in two innings against the Colorado Rockies. The first inning Tuesday suggested another short outing was in order.

After Joc Pederson ripped a single and Max Muncy walked, Cody Bellinger smashed a flyball to straightaway center field that thumped off the wall for a two-run triple. Dodgers made Clarke work for his outs — he threw 95 pitches in five innings — but they tallied only one more run off him.

Clarke exited after surrendering four hits, walking two, and striking out four. Los Angeles preyed on the Diamondbacks’ bullpen, tallying two runs in the seventh inning, another in the eighth and three more in the ninth. Corey Seager and David Freese each cracked two doubles. Enrique Hernandez went two for four with his 10th home run. Russell Martin also went two for four. Seager, Freese, and Hernandez joined Bellinger in driving in two runs.

Ryu was back atop the mound at Chase Field on Tuesday for the first time since tearing his left groin off the bone last May. The gruesome injury sidelined Ryu for three months. His return marked the inception of a sparkling stretch in which he posted a 1.88 ERA in his final nine regular-season starts. He’s elevated the output in 2019.

Entering Tuesday, Ryu led the majors in ERA (1.48) and walk rate (1.9%). He amassed 36 strikeouts to three walks across six starts. He tossed a shutout in one start and carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning in another. He recorded 32 consecutive scoreless innings. He has arguably been the best pitcher on the planet this season. He made his case for the title again Tuesday while dealing with some adversity.

After retiring the first two batters in the first inning with ease, Ryu induced a routine ground ball to third baseman Max Muncy. Muncy cleanly fielded it but first baseman Freese botched the catch and was charged with an error, which allowed Adam Jones to advance to second base.

The next batter, David Peralta, hit a ground ball to Seager’s right at shortstop. Seager bobbled it and was charged with an error. Ryu got Christian Walker to hit a dribbler to him and completed the play to end the inning, but the blunders forced him to throw 11 extra pitches. He finished the frame with 25.

The additional labor did not disturb Ryu. He threw 60 pitches over the next five innings, retiring 15 of 17 batters, until he encountered turbulence in the seventh. Walker cracked a single and Idelmaro Vargas hit a routine ground ball that should’ve been converted into an inning-ending double play.

Instead, Seager’s throw to second base sailed into right field. Walker advanced to third base and Ryu was in a predicament. He solved it quickly. The next batter, Nick Ahmed, hit another ground ball to Seager. This time, he successfully initiated a double play, bringing opponents to two for 43 with runners in scoring position against Ryu this season. The play concluded the inning and Ryu’s latest display of mastery.

———

A’s get back to .500

ANAHEIM, Calif.—In Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium, Angels rookie pitcher Griffin Canning drew the short straw.

Canning, the team’s top-ranked pitching prospect who more often than not has provided a strong start since debuting to fanfare on April 30, took on the Athletics for the second time. He’d faced them his previous time on the mound, holding them last week to one run on three hits over six innings in a start veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy said was the 22-year-old’s best to date.

Canning fell short of replicating that success. Although he limited damage and never allowed a sustained rally, the Athletics scattered seven hits over Canning’s six innings. They assembled a two-run third inning, punctuated by Angels nemesis Khris Davis’ RBI double. Ramon Laureano in the sixth inning cushioned Oakland’s lead, knocking a two-run homer 403 feet to left field.

In the process, Canning struggled for a second straight start to get ahead of hitters. He threw first-pitch balls to 13 of the 27 batters he faced.

“That’s kind of been happening the last three weeks,” Canning said. “Just not enough pitches for strikes, falling behind guys and obviously getting myself into bad counts.”

Canning said he drew some positives from the start. He fared well with his breaking ball, filling up the strike zone with his hard slider. He also generated 18 swings-and-misses while receiving 16 called strikes. The aggressiveness helped him to strike out a career-high eight batters.

But this time the Angels, who fell to 29-32, couldn’t back up Canning’s performance.

The Angels, who put up 23 runs in a three-game series in Oakland last week, were silenced for five innings before Shohei Ohtani jumped on a first-pitch fastball from starter Frankie Montas in the sixth inning. Ohtani slashed a towering 388-foot home run over the center-field fence for two runs after Mike Trout battled through a 13-pitch plate appearance only to get hit by a pitch in the arm.

The Angels mustered little else. When they put runners in scoring position with two outs in the eighth, Lucroy flew out to end the threat.

In all, the Angels stranded five runners and were 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position.

Laureano’s blast off Canning’s center-cut hanging curveball provided the difference.

“Not every outing is going to be hitless through three and scoreless through five,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

“These are big leaguers on the other side and they get paid a lot of money to hit Griffin Canning. But he does a good job of limiting damage and getting swings-and-misses.”