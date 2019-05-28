By Ryan Divish

The Seattle Times

SEATTLE (TNS) — Eight days ago, the Seattle Mariners left T-Mobile Park victorious — an occurrence that hadn’t happened much in the weeks prior. The hope was that it might kick-start a trend of better play on a road trip against divisional foes.

What transpired was quite the opposite, Seattle slogged through six games in seven days, looking even worse than it had before, finding a myriad of embarrassing and frustrating ways to lose every game on the road trip, sinking to a new low point for the season.

But the losing finally stopped in the last location the Mariners had won. On an unseasonably warm night, with a sparse announced crowd of 14,135 in attendance Monday, the Mariners played perhaps their most complete game in weeks, getting solid pitching from their starter and bullpen, quality at-bats and timely hitting, smart, aggressive base running and clean error-free defense to roll to a 6-2 victory over the Texas Rangers.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak and improved their record to 24-32. It was just the sixth victory in the past 27 games for the Mariners. They will try to secure back-to-back victories for the first time since May 13-14. They’ve won back-to-back games just twice since April 25-26, which also came against the Rangers at T-Mobile Park.

And while putting an end to the losing was important to the team, it was still sort of overshadowed by something that has now happened just three times in regulation games at the park previously known as Safeco Field.

With two outs in the seventh inning and the Mariners clinging to a 3-2 lead, designated hitter/homer basher Daniel Vogelbach crushed a 3-2 curve ball from Jose LeClerc along the right-field line. The impact of ball off the bat made a frightening sound in the half-filled stadium. The towering megablast just kept carrying and going up. The ball finally landed in the first row of the third deck in right field, above the suites that sit above the Hit It Here Cafe.

Vogelbach took a step from the box, watching it go as he started to amble to first.

Would it stay fair? Would it hook foul? Was the baseball dented from impact?

First base umpire Dan Iassogna tracked the ball carefully. After a brief pause, he made an emphatic signal that the ball was fair and that it was a home run.

The crowd didn’t quite know how to react. They were stunned by the prodigious power and the hesitation of the call. But once Vogelbach circled the bases, he got his deserved standing ovation.

The umpires did a replay review just to make sure, but it took less than 30 seconds to confirm it was a home run.

The third deck in right field is hallowed territory to hit a baseball. Jason Giambi hit several there in the 2000 Home Run Derby, but Vogelbach is just the third player to do it in a game. Boston’s Mo Vaughn was the first back in 1999, depositing a Gil Meche pitch there. Nearly two years later, on Aug. 7, 2001, Toronto’s Carlos Delgado put a ball up in the third deck off Arthur Rhodes.

Unfortunately, MLB Statcast was malfunctioning Monday evening so there was no distance or exit velocity. You had one job, Statcast.

But this isn’t the first time for Vogelbach to hit one there in a semi-game situation. Two years ago when Felix Hernandez was throwing a simulated game as part of his recovery from injury, Vogelbach smashed a ball into the third deck off the erstwhile ace. It left teammates and even Hernandez gasping in disbelief.

And if that wasn’t enough Monday, Mallex Smith became the first player to steal home since Dustin Ackley on May 20, 2012.

In the bottom of the eighth, Smith worked a walk, stole second base, stole third base and then took off for home when pitcher Kyle Bird attempted a slow pickoff throw to first base. Smith’s gallivanting around the bases gave the Mariners a 6-2 lead.

Seattle got a commendable start from veteran left-hander Tommy Milone, who worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.

The Mariners grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third off Rangers starter Lance Lynn. Smith led off the inning with a single, stole second and later scored on Kyle Seager’s one-out bloop single to left field. Following a walk to Omar Narvaez, Domingo Santana added to his team lead in RBI, pulling a ground ball through the left side to score Seager. It was Santana’s 42nd RBI of the season.

The Rangers got a run back in the third inning. Milone gave up a two-out single to Joey Gallo and Logan Forsythe hit a ball off the top of the wall in left field for a run-scoring double.

Seattle answered in the bottom of the inning. Shed Long led off with a double into the right field corner and Smith collected his second hit of the night, singling to right to score Long with ease.

The Mariners got brilliant relief work from Cory Gearrin, Jesse Biddle, Austin Adams and Anthony Bass, who combined to hold the Rangers to just two hits over 3 1/3 shutout innings.

———-

Astros edge Cubs

HOUSTON (TNS) — Kris Bryant and Jason Heyward were out of the Cubs’ lineup Monday at possibly the worst time.

That’s because the Cubs offense went five innings without scoring after Anthony Rizzo’s two-run home run in the first, as they struck out 12 times against nemesis Gerrit Cole.

Solo home runs by Albert Almora Jr. and Addison Russell in the ninth off closer Roberto Osuna weren’t enough in a 6-5 loss to the Astros before a sellout crowd of 42,135 fans at Minute Maid Park.

The Cubs put the tying run on first with one out in the ninth, but Kyle Schwarber struck out and Javier Baez struck out for the fifth time.

Bryant was evaluated by a doctor before the game, one day after colliding with center fielder Jason Heyward. Bryant wasn’t placed in concussion protocol, and manager Joe Maddon said he could return in a day or two in a best-case scenario.

Heyward experienced soreness above his right hip as a residual effect of his collision with Bryant.

To compound the matter, left-hander Mike Montgomery was pulled as he was ready to warm up after relieving Cole Hamels to start the fifth.

Trainer PJ Mainville examined Montgomery’s pitching hand before he was pulled, and the Cubs announced later that Montgomery felt discomfort in his left middle finger.

After Rizzo’s two-run home run landed in the upper deck in right field, Cole retired the next eight batters — five on strikeouts. Cole limited the Cubs to three hits while walking one in a six-inning, 99-pitch performance.

Cole improved to 10-3 with a 2.53 ERA with 115 strikeouts in 96 innings against the Cubs covering 15 starts dating to his days with the Pirates.

Meanwhile, the first four batters in the bottom of the third reached safely against Hamels, who was tagged for nine hits in four innings in his last start against the Phillies.

Yuli Gurriel hit a shoe-level pitch into shallow left field to score Alex Bregman, and Robinson Chirinos followed with an RBI double off the left-field wall. Jack Mayfield, who hit a double in his first major league at-bat in the second, grounded to third to score Gurriel.

Derek Fisher followed with an RBI single that eluded Rizzo and second baseman Daniel Descalso, and Jake Marisnick’s grounder to second scored Tyler White.

Hamels has allowed nine runs on 16 hits in eight innings covering his past two starts.

An error by Gurriel at third set up the Cubs’ run in the seventh off former teammate Hector Rondon.

———

Brewers surprise Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — An Arcia shaking up the Twins-Brewers rivalry by belting a home run at Target Field that turned a one-run deficit into a lead and a victory? It’s happened before, almost exactly five years ago.

The Twins enjoyed that one a lot more.

Orlando Arcia, brother of former Twins slugger Oswaldo, imitated his sibling’s talent for the dramatic on Monday by driving a Taylor Rogers pitch into the left-field seats in the eighth inning, a two-run shot that earned Milwaukee a 5-4 victory over the Twins. The loss snapped Minnesota’s six-game winning streak and handed the Twins only their second loss this season in a game they led after seven innings.

It also spoiled what the Twins certainly hope is a breakout performance by Michael Pineda, whose gradual improvement as the season has gone on largely missed his starts before the home fans. Pineda entered the game with a 6.20 ERA at Target Field, but delivered his best outing of the season this time. The big righthander faced 21 hitters and retired 18 of them, six via strikeout and the final 12 in a row.

But the only three batters to reach in Pineda’s six innings did so right in a row: Keson Hiura led off the third inning with a single, Eric Thames followed with one of his own, and Arcia doubled in a run. Pineda then resumed mowing down the Brewers, though the first two, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich each hit sacrifice flies to drive in runs — the last scored by Arcia when Byron Buxton’s throw from center field struck him in the back as he neared home plate.’

The Twins, though, had scored four runs an inning earlier, and clung to that lead with Pineda on the mound. Six hits in the second inning — capped by Byron Buxton’s three-run smash into the Twins’ bullpen — gave the Twins a cushion that figured to only get bigger. After all, it marked the 21st game in the past 22 in which the Twins had homered, and brought Minnesota’s home run total in May to 55, tying the 1964 Twins’ own 55-homer May for most ever in a calendar month.

Rogers, though, was ambushed by the brother of a former teammate. After retiring Hiura to end the seventh inning, the left-handed reliever remained in the game in the eighth, and quickly got into trouble. Hernan Perez, batting for Thames, got behind 0-2 but after evening the count, drove a double to center field. And Arcia picked out the second pitch from Rogers and launched it into the seats in left field, the first home run Rogers has allowed since April 2.

By coincidence, next Tuesday marks five years since Oswaldo Arcia homered off Marco Estrada in the same ballpark to turn a one-run Twins deficit into a lead that the Brewers couldn’t overcome.

The game ended with a classic power showdown. Brewers’ fireballer Josh Hader issued a one-out walk to Jonathan Schoop in the ninth, and C.J. Cron singled. But with the tying run on second base, Eddie Rosario flew out to center, and Miguel Sano struck out on three pitches as the Brewers beat Minnesota for the fourth straight meeting.

Gio Gonzalez started the game for the Brewers and gave up the four-run inning before being removed — to a noisy ovation from a large group of Milwaukee fans seated behind the Brewers’ dugout — after hitting his pitch count with two outs in the fifth inning, thanks in part to C.J. Cron’s 13-pitch at-bat. Jeremy Jeffress relieved and faced only three batters, but it was an eventful trio. First, he walked Miguel Sano, at which point the Twins objected to Jeffress’ sleeves, which were the same grey color as Milwaukee’s uniforms. Umpire Ted Barrett made Jeffress remove them and put on the contrasting colored sleeves, dark blue, to conform to MLB uniform guidelines.

Jeffress then gave up a single to Max Kepler, but he ended the inning — and almost his season, perhaps — when Willians Astudillo lined a come-backer right at Jeffress’ head. The pitcher fell back awkwardly and somehow gloved the screamer as he ducked out of the way.

———

KC tilt postponed

CHICAGO (TNS) — Monday’s White Sox game against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field has been suspended because of rain.

It will resume at 4:40 p.m. CDT Tuesday, with the game tied at 1-1 in the fifth. Tuesday’s scheduled game will start 30 to 40 minutes after the suspended game, but no sooner than 6:40 p.m.

It rained throughout most of Monday’s game. It resumed, briefly, in the fifth after a delay of 2 hours, 55 minutes.

Yolmer Sanchez drove in a run with a single off Royals reliever Brian Flynn to tie the game at 1 in the fifth. The game went into another rain delay, with Sanchez on second base with two outs.

The Royals scored in the fourth on Hunter Dozier’s RBI-single to left with one out to drive in Adalberto Mondesi.

James McCann has two hits for the Sox. He singled to right in the second and fourth innings.

Most of the game has been played in the rain.

Sox starter Ivan Nova allowed one run on six hits with two strikeouts.

Royals starter Homer Bailey has allowed three hits in 4 1/3 innings. He has five strikeouts and one walk.

The Sox lineup did not include shortstop Tim Anderson (right wrist soreness) and outfielder Leury Garcia (right shoulder soreness).

———

A’s win again

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — Catcher Josh Phegley is flattered and all. But from his perspective, talk of him being a part of this year’s MLB All-Star Game is a little premature.

Right now, though, his candidacy is becoming harder to ignore with each game he plays.

Phegley homered for the second straight game Monday, this time as part of a three-run fifth inning to put the A’s ahead to stay in a 8-5 Memorial Day victory over the Los Angeles Angels that extended their win streak in completed games to 10.

Jurickson Profar and Matt Chapman also homered, and after Phegley went deep, Stephen Piscotty tacked on a two-RBI double to extend the A’s lead to 6-3. The A’s have now hit 38 home runs this month.

For complete Oakland A’s coverage follow us on Flipboard.

A’s starter Chris Bassitt allowed six hits and five earned runs in five-plus innings, a mild bounce back from his last outing May 21 against Cleveland.

Bassitt gave up two doubles to Kole Calhoun, one to David Fletcher and a solo home run to Albert Pujols. He still had some control issues with one wild pitch and two hit batters, but allowed just two walks compared to the eight he gave up against the Indians in 3 2/3 innings.

Phegley came into Monday with 31 RBI, enough to lead all American League catchers, and his home run against the Angels was his 19th RBI this month. Phegley also threw out Shohei Ohtani, who was trying to steal second base with two outs in the seventh inning.

That’s why A’s manager Bob Melvin was so emphatic about giving some recognition to Phegley after Sunday’s 7-1 over Seattle. After Phegley had three RBI in the win, Melvin said, “If you’re looking at All-Star worthy catchers at this point, I don’t know anyone that is more worthy than he is.”

Monday, Phegley said, “It’s nice to be recognized, I guess, for the success I’ve had this year. But I’m not really thinking too hard about it. Just trying to play every day and come into every day the same.”

The A’s have not lost since May 14 when they were defeated 4-3 by Seattle. They followed that with three straight wins against Detroit before the final game of that series on May 19 was suspended after 6 1/3 innings.

The A’s have now won seven straight since the suspended game. Their streak without a loss now is their longest since June 8-18, 2016, when they won 10 straight.

———

Toronto falls

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TNS) — Yonny Chirinos, clean shaven and 25, looks nothing like Dallas Keuchel, the bearded 31-year-old free agent pitcher who captured the Cy Young Award in 2015 and helped Houston win the World Series in 2017.

For a day, however, Chirinos seemed to quiet talk of Tampa Bay acquiring Keuchel or any other starter. The righthander pitched five no-hit innings to helped Tampa Bay (32-19) to an 8-3 victory over Toronto before a Memorial Day crowd of 15,883.

In winning their third consecutive game, the Rays made the most of some timely hitting while relying on Chirinos’ stellar pitching. Outfielder Tommy Pham extended his hitting streak to 13 straight games and drove in two runs. Austin Meadows continued his hot streak, going 3-for-5 with an RBI single in the second and a two-run homer in the eighth. Catcher Travis d’Arnaud had three hits and scored three times.

The offense proved to be more than enough thanks largely to Chirinos, who struck out seven. Tampa Bay has split Chirinos’ appearances between starts and long relief after starting a game with its trademark “opener.” In calling on him to make his fifth start of the year, Cash promised to limit him to a typical Chirinos game: 70-75 pitches.

He couldn’t have imagined, however, that Chirinos would throw 45 of his 69 pitches for strikes and limit the Jays to two base runners over the first five frames. Chirinos retired the last 10 batters he faced, thanks in large part to Kevin Kiermaier’s dazzling catch in the fourth. The former platinum glove winner ran down a Rowdy Tellez shot in the fourth, colliding with the Spectrum Mobile sign in left center and falling to the ground to haul in the fly ball.

And believe it or not, Chirinos may have completed his five-inning outing in perfect-game mode if the dreaded B-Ring had not come into play in the second inning.

Pham appeared to have a bead on high, two-out pop up from Lourdes Gurriel, Jr., but it bounced off the B ring came down and popped out of Pham’s glove. Gurriel ended up drawing a walk, as did the next batter, Cavan Biggio. But Chirinos bounced back to end the inning by striking out Jonathan Davis.

The relief effort proved a bit temperamental. Oliver Drake, who gave up the no-hitter on his first pitch, had to combine with Chaz Roe to get out of a two-on, one-out jam in the sixth. Tommy Hunter allowed a two-run shot to Davis in the seventh.

However, Jose Alvarado fulfilled his high-leverage role by retiring the side in the eighth — largely thanks to a 6-4-3 double play. The Rays broke open the game in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run double from Daniel Robertson and Meadows’ mammoth shot over the right field fence.

The Blue Jays added a late run in the ninth when Freddy Galvis homered off of reliever Adam Kolarek. Gurriel followed with a double off the centerfield wall, but Biggio grounded back to the mound and Davis flew out to left to end the game.

———

O’s tame Tigers

BALTIMORE (TNS) — The Orioles had every right to come home from Denver with a mile-high hangover. They suffered another staggering walk-off loss on Sunday, their flight back was delayed by a hail storm and they rolled out of bed to play their Memorial Day afternoon game on half a night’s sleep.

If that sounds like a prescription for a day of fatigue and frustration, the O’s instead found the perfect antidote. They welcomed a Detroit Tigers team that has been struggling right along with them and scored four times in the first three innings of a 5-3 victory before an announced crowd of 18,004 at Camden Yards.

Right-hander Gabriel Ynoa delivered a short-but-solid spot start, allowing two runs on five hits before a heavy pitch count and a rocky fourth inning forced him to turn a two-run lead over to Dan Straily for the fifth.

Orioles reset: How is the club deciding which players to target on waivers?

The Orioles wasted no time building that early lead. Hanser Alberto, who has become one of the club’s most consistent hitters, led off the bottom of the first inning with a bunt single and ended up at second base on a throwing error. Jonathan Villar followed with a sacrifice bunt, but if the O’s were trying to play little ball, Renato Nunez didn’t get the memo.

He came up one out later and hit a mammoth fly ball that hit the very top of the left field foul pole for his 13th homer of the season and fifth home run in his last six games.

Nunez has been streaky this year. He got off to a quick start in April and then lapsed into a 4-for-52 slump before righting himself and scorching the ball over the past eight games.

Struggling Orioles closer Mychal Givens to pitch in lower-leverage situations to rediscover confidence, command

Last week against the Yankees and Rockies, he had a .400/.483/1.040 slash line to go with his five home runs, eight runs scored and 10 RBIs, a performance that should make him a strong candidate for American League Player of the Week.

Ynoa allowed a run in the second on a double by Tigers third baseman Brandon Dixon and a two-out RBI single by catcher Grayson Greiner, but the Orioles got two more runs in the third when Trey Mancini scored all the way from first on a throwing error and Pedro Severino scored Nunez from third on a sacrifice fly.

When things got dicey for Ynoa, Straily took over and initially looked like he might pick up where he left off as a starter. He was making his first relief appearance since his Orioles debut and was coming off four straight rocky starts in which he had given up 21 earned runs in 16 innings.

He allowed a single to the first batter he faced and gave up a run-scoring double to Nicholas Castellanos, who would make a base running mistake to help Straily get out of the inning with the Orioles still on top. After that, he did not give up another hit until second baseman Josh Harrison led off the ninth with a single.

Orioles trade RHP Yefry Ramirez to Pirates for player to be named or cash

The Orioles would pad their lead in the seventh, when Villar launched a long home run that landed just below the scoreboard in the center field bleachers, but that would not be enough to prevent another cliff-hanger finish.

Shawn Armstrong walked the first batter he faced in the ninth to put the potential tying run on base and both runners moved up on defensive indifference to build the suspense, but Armstrong retired the next three batters to record only the second save of his major league career.

———

Yankees triumph

NEW YORK (TNS) — Manny Machado was booed in his first two at-bats on Monday. The Padres shortstop was the focus of the Yankee fan universe this winter, but the team was more concerned with pitching and depth. The Yankees passed on Machado — who signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with San Diego — to build around a group of young core players. That meant focusing on adding pitching and building up their bullpen.

But Monday, the Yankees were fine at shortstop and third base, where Machado would have played. Their need for more pitching was still pressing.

With their second “bullpen day” in their last three games, the Yankees rallied to beat the Padres 5-2 at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees (35-18) bounced back after a 10th-inning, walk-off loss to the Royals on Sunday. They have won 11 of their last 13 and 27 of their last 35. The Padres lost their fifth in the last 10 games.

Clint Frazier, Brett Gardner and Gary Sanchez — who has driven in 21 runs in his last 23 games — each homered to spark the Yankees offense.

Chad Green was impressive, striking out the side to “open” the game. David Hale allowed two runs on three hits in four innings’ work, eating up most of the game for the bullpen. Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle and Zack Britton each pitched a scoreless inning.

The “opener,” and bullpen day worked perfectly on Monday, but the concern is how it will affect the Yankees’ pitching down the road.

The past few weeks, their scouts were out following teams who could be looking to deal starting pitchers before the July 31 deadline. A team talent evaluator was in attendance for the last simulated game that free agent lefty Dallas Keuchel threw, a team source confirmed. After next week’s MLB draft, teams can sign Keuchel without having to give up a draft pick.

But how quickly James Paxton, CC Sabathia and eventually Luis Severino can get back will help determine which path the Yankees go.

Paxton is still dealing with something that feels like a bruise in his left knee, but is hopeful he can pitch through it.

“As long as we feel like he can go out there, execute and pitch at the level that we expect and feel like he’s not putting himself in harm’s way, then yeah, we do feel comfortable,” Boone said. “Coming out of his last start, felt like he was able to do everything he normally does on the mound. (Sunday after a bullpen and pitchers fielding practice), he even felt better than he anticipated there. As long as we feel he’s not putting himself in harm’s way, we feel good about it.”

They are optimistic Paxton will be cleared and Monday would be their last turn through the rotation with an opener and heavy bullpen usage.

Sabathia is expecting to throw a bullpen on Tuesday and Boone said there is a possibility he could pitch the Sunday game against the Red Sox. Sabathia was put on the IL after his last start to deal with inflammation in his right knee. Sabathia said that he had a cortisone shot and lubricant injected into the knee, but did not need to have it drained of fluid.

“He could possibly be in play Sunday to end the homestand. We’ll see how that goes and how the next couple days unfold for him,” Boone said cautiously.

And there could be even more help on the distant horizon.

Severino was scheduled to see the doctor to be cleared to begin his throwing program. The right-hander, who has been shut down since April 5 with a grade-2 strained lat muscle, said he has not felt any discomfort in around three weeks. He has spent the past six weeks building up his shoulder muscles to help rehab the lat and is ready to get going.

“Looking forward to that, maybe tomorrow, maybe today,” Severino said. “Just playing catch, flat ground.”

Severino was initially shut down the first week in March with inflammation in his right rotator cuff. A subsequent MRI showed the partial tear of the lat muscle. He will now basically have to go through a full spring training of at least six weeks to get back.

———

Marlins avoid sweep

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Jose Urena had only thrown 80 pitches when his spot in the order came up in the top of the eighth inning Sunday. The starting pitcher had mostly dominated the Washington Nationals, going blow for blow with Max Scherzer to keep the Miami Marlins tied into the late innings at Nationals Park. This was, however, a chance to pounce on Washington’s historically bad bullpen and end a seven-game road trip. Don Mattingly decided to go for the Nationals’ throat.

Brian Anderson stepped into the on-deck circle before Miguel Rojas lifted a go-ahead sacrifice fly to right field. He stepped into the batter’s box even once the Marlins had the lead only to strike out. Mattingly would entrust his bullpen to close out the 3-2 win in Washington.

Two scoreless innings from pitchers Nick Anderson and Sergio Romo, who eventually recorded his 10th save of the year, supported Urena and finished off one of Miami’s most complete wins of the season. The Marlins (17-34) put together enough offense against Max Scherzer to get into the bullpen early, Urena kept the Nationals (22-32) off balance just enough and Washington, rather than Miami, made the self-inflicted, late-inning mistakes that decide a game.

Urena (3-6) continued his May turnaround on Memorial Day by leaning heavily on his sinker to get through seven innings despite some command issues. Before Mattingly pinch hit for him in the top of the eighth, Urena had thrown only 48 of his 80 pitches for strikes. Still, the Nationals only scratched out a pair of runs against the starting pitcher in a shaky fifth inning. Otherwise, he managed to keep Miami within one run when Washington turned to its bullpen.

The Nationals’ first option was Tanner Rainey for the top of the seventh and immediately the crowd of 21,048 grew antsy. The relief pitcher issued a leadoff walk to Rojas and pitching coach Paul Menhart rushed out to the mound for a meeting.

After an error by slugger Matt Adams and a lineout by outfielder Curtis Granderson, Harold Ramirez stepped to the plate with one out and a runner on third. In the first inning of his 12th career game, the outfielder collected his 16th hit and briefly pushed his batting average past .400. All he needed in this at-bat was a groundout and he came through, beating out a double-play opportunity to let Rojas tie the game at 2-2 with an unearned run. Next up: Kyle Barraclough.

The former Marlins relief pitcher quickly got one out, then coughed up a single to second baseman Starlin Castro. With a runner on first and one out, the Nationals made another gaffe.

Corner infielder Martin Prado slapped a grounder to the shortstop against Barraclough and Trea Turner made the easy scoop, only to sail his throw over Adams’ head at first base and put runners on the corner. Rojas delivered his sac fly two batters later to put Miami ahead for good with another unearned run.

It was all possible because of how Urena battled with Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner. Urena regularly touched 97 mph with his sinker and threw it 57 times to carve through Washington’s lineup. Three of the right-handed pitcher’s four strikeouts came with the sinker, and Urena held the Nationals to just four hits and one walk.

He also threw too many balls. The right-handed pitcher fell behind three times in the first four innings alone and only threw a first-pitch strike to six batters in those early frames.

It caught up to him in the fifth. Urena issued a leadoff walk to catcher Kurt Suzuki, then fell behind 2-1 against Gerardo Parra. Urena left Parra a sinker in the middle of the zone and the slugger launched it to right field for a double. Second baseman Brian Dozier lifted Urena’s next pitch to center for a sacrifice fly to tie Marlins at 1-1 with Scherzer coming to the plate.

Scherzer is one of the best hitting pitchers in the sport and Urena couldn’t get a first-pitch strike to him either. The starting pitcher got a 1-1 count and slapped a go-ahead single the opposite way to put Washington on top 2-1.

Scherzer only lasted one more inning, though. Miami knocked the six-time All-Star around for seven hits, so he crossed the 100-pitch threshold after 100 innings. The Nationals’ MLB-worst bullpen took over in the top of the seventh. The Marlins’ rally could finally begin.