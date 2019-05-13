By Mike Tupa

David Ayres had a plan.

And his 4x800m relay runners proved they had the intelligence to put it into action.

Result?

Gold medal.

In hindsight, the fact the Bartlesville High School track quarter — which included Caleb Eiden, Spencer Hales, James Boudreaux and Tyler Linthacum — comprehended and executed Ayres’ strategy to the final nuance was not surprising.

After all, this lickety-split quadrumvirate — which claimed Bartlesville’s first-ever 3200m relay championship, or at least since 1976, which is far back as the records go — also set a winning pace in the classroom.

As a result, Bartlesville also brought home the Class 6A Academic State Championship for boys track. “I’m proud of the boys winning the academic championship,” said Ayres, the first-year Bartlesville head track coach. “We had a lot of 4.0’s on our team.”

The squad combined for a cumulative 3.93 grade point average — including 11 team members with straight-A averages.

Ayres also praised the efforts of his 10-athlete contingent in state competition.

As expected, the 4x800m crew ruled the state.

Ayres helped grease their path to success with a blueprint of blistering implications.

“We knew we wanted to got out fast,” Ayres said, explaining why he started off with Eiden.

In addition to his speed, Caleb is also the largest and most physical of the quartet, which meant he would hold up better during the jostling and fight for position on the first leg, Ayres explained.

Hales took the baton from Eiden and delivered like Santa Claus.

“Spencer has an enormous kick and we challenged him to do that,” explained Ayres. “He ran the best race of his. He had a 1:59 split, the fastest he’s ever run in the relay. Because we knew the top teams would be so close, we wanted to have a lead going into the third leg.”

With Boudreaux and Linthacum — both who are sub-2:00 minute runners in 800 — stationed as the No. 3 and No. 4 runners, Ayres said the Bruins basically had the title sewed up when Hales handed off the stick to Boudreaux.

Boudreaux extended Bartlesville’s lead to six seconds and Linthacum maintained most that cushion during a blistering anchor leg run. Bartlesville finished the race in 8:04.08, beating runner-up Edmond Memorial by more than 4.5 seconds.

Mission fulfilled.

“They were motivated,” Ayres said about his feisty four going into the race. “They had already broken the school record (with a time of 8:00.24) earlier in the season. They were nervous, of course, but they knew exactly what was needed.”

In preparation for the grinding challenge, Ayres and one of his coaches Brett Turowski had crowded the four on handoffs during practice.

“We knew it would be very close,” Ayres explained about the effort to shave as much time as possible off the baton exchanges.

Eiden managed to have “tunnel” vision on the first handoff, ignoring all the action around him to make a clean exchange to Hales, Ayres said.

By winning the race, the relay squad achieved its two main season goals — setting a new school mark and standing on the top level on the state podium.

While two members of the relay foursome — Linthacum and Eiden — are set to graduate, Ayres will welcome back more than of this year’s state qualifiers, including versatile freshman talent Ragen Hodge.

Hodge made her biggest impact at state in the girls’ high jump, on which she won a bronze by clearing a height of 5-foot-2.

“I’m super proud of Ragen,” said Ayres. “She cleared 4-foot-10 and 5-foot-0 without a miss. She did it with a lot of ease. It was down to her and about four other girls.”

That final field of five all recorded 5-foot-2. But, the winner cleared it on the first try, the silver medalist did it on her second attempt, and Hodge and another girl needed three tries to get up and over.

The good news for Hodge is the girls that won first and second are both graduating.

Hodge — who had been injured a large chunk of the regular season — also competed in the girls’ 100m hurdles but came up shy of qualifying for the final.

“Ragen is going to get faster,” said Ayres, adding she might also run in the 300m hurdles and on a relay team next season.

Cody Tate also competed for Bartlesville in the boys’ 110m hurdles, but just missed out on going to the final.

In the boys’ shot put, Cody Keesling hurled the shot put more than 47 feet, but came up short of a medal.

“He was a good veteran leader for us on the discus and the shot put,” Ayres said.

Ayres praised senior Brooklyn Blevins for earning the opportunity to compete at state in the girls’ pole vault.

Gerald Gray turned in a solid effort in the boys’ long jump, nearly extending to 20-and-a-half feet. But, that wasn’t quite far enough to medal. Even so, Gray — who had been the last seed going into the competition — beat three other participants.

“He’ll do great things,” Ayres said about Gray’s future in sports — and not just in college football.

“I’m more excited about what he’s going to be as a human being more than football,” said Ayres. “His potential as a leader is great.”

Elena Fries stretched out in the girls’ 3200m run and missed by one place of a top 10 finish.

“She ran a great 3200,” Ayres said about the speedy junior who dropped her time 50 seconds in just a few weeks at the end of the season.

Bartlesville earned two other medals in the boys’ distance running events.

Hales hustled to 5th place in the boys’ 3200m battle, while Boudreaux game in fifth in the boys’ 800m scrap.

Boudreaux dropped his time two seconds from the regional to the state competition, Ayres noted.

Hales also finished seventh in the 1600m run — missing by just one place of getting on the podium.

Eiden and Linthacum finished with sizzling times in the boys’ 800m run, but were each just a few seconds shy of securing a medal.

The state track meet officially ends the high school spring sports season at Bartlesville High, although running in the Meet of Champions might be an option for the 4x800m relay squad.

Ayres said the program will greatly miss its departing seniors, including Eiden, Linthacum, Liza Williams, Gray and Blevins.

Although Williams just missed out on qualifying, she traveled to state to cheer on her teammates, Ayres added.

But, while these sterling-quality 12th graders are set to plunge into the next phase of their lives, the track program’s future is promising, Ayres added.