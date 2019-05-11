KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — Just when you think that Zach Eflin can’t possibly pitch any better, the Phillies right-hander morphs into Greg Maddux before your very eyes.

Six nights after stymieing the Nationals for seven innings, 13 nights after tossing a complete game against the Marlins, Eflin put forth his most eye-popping performance yet. He shut out the Royals on only 110 pitches in a 7-0 victory at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday night, squaring the three-game series at one game apiece.

Entering the ninth inning at 89 pitches, Eflin had a chance to complete the game in less than 100, a feat that is commonly referred to as a “Maddux” in homage to the pitcher who did it 13 times since pitch-count data became available in 1988. It has happened only twice so far this season. Dodgers lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu blanked the Braves on 93 pitches on May 7, while Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks shut out the Cardinals on 81 pitches on May 3.

But Royals leadoff man Whit Merrifield worked a full count before grounding out to third base, bumping Eflin’s pitch count to 95. Adalberto Mondesi followed by striking out on six pitches, pushing Eflin to 101 pitches. After Alex Gordon lined a two-out double, Eflin finished off the shutout by striking out Hunter Dozier.

It nevertheless marked Eflin’s second career shutout. The other came on July 22, 2016 when, as a rookie, he blanked the Pirates in a 100-pitch masterpiece. That game, like this one, came in the midst of an impressive stretch in which he posted a 2.08 ERA in seven starts.

The Royals didn’t stand a chance against Eflin, who mixed his fastball, slider and sinker into a brew that elicited quick outs, mostly on the ground. He threw a first-pitch strike to 19 of 31 batters and allowed the Phillies’ relievers to sit on their hands for nine innings on a cool Midwestern night.

Bucs beat Cards

ST. LOUIS -- Veteran right-hander Jordan Lyles and four Pittsburgh relievers limited the Cardinals to just one two hits Saturday in a rain-delayed 2-1 victory before an announced crowd of 43,011 at Busch Stadium.

The hit off Lyles was an opposite-field Paul DeJong run-scoring double off the glove of right fielder Gregory Polanco in the third inning.

Pittsburgh came right back in the top of the fourth, getting three consecutive hits to score the runs it needed to beat Cardinals starter and tough-luck loser Miles Mikolas.

Lyles also walked three, but retired the last 10 Redbird hitters he faced.

The Pirates, who outhit the Cardinals 4-2 in the game, managed three consecutive hits in the top of the fourth to plate their three runs. After Starling Marte singled, Gregory Polanco plugged the gap in right-center for a run-scoring triple. Josh Bell followed with a run-scoring single to right center. The only other baserunner allowed by Mikolas (4-3) through seven innings was a two-out walk in the second to Colin Moran.

Mikolas retired 10 of the first 11 he faced and then -- after giving up three consecutive hits in the fourth -- set down the last 12 Pirate hitters to come to the plate against him.

Pittsburgh turned to relievers Richard Rodriquez, Francisco Liriano, Kyle Crick and Felipe Vasquez, who pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 12th save of the season.

The Cardinals, who stranded six in the game, loaded the bases in the eighth, getting a leadoff walk from Kolten Wong, a two-out bloop single from Paul Goldschmidt and a two-out walk from DeJong. But Crick got cleanup hitter Marcell Ozuna on a grounder to first to end the threat.

The Cardinals broke on top with two outs in the third inning when DeJong followed up on Goldschmidt’s two-out walk with an opposite-field double to right field.

Goldschmidt also walked with one out in the first and Dexter Fowler walked with two outs in the second.

Pittsburgh’s only baserunner through three innings was Colin Moran, who walked with two outs in the second.

Astros win again

HOUSTON — For the first time as a manager, the Texas Rangers’ Chris Woodward employed an opener on the mound Saturday night.

The strategy worked, but it still wasn’t enough to slow down the Houston Astros, who beat the Rangers for the third consecutive night 11-4 at Minute Maid Park.

Long after opener Jesse Chavez had worked a perfect first, “starting pitcher” Drew Smyly left after pitching 4 2/3 innings clinging to a 2-1 lead. Kyle Dowdy was tasked with getting him out of a base-loaded, sixth-inning jam. Smyly had walked them loaded and had two outs against Houston’s No. 9 hitter Aledmys Diaz.

Diaz jumped on a 78-mph curve ball and put it in the Crawford Boxes for a grand slam and 6-1 lead.

Meanwhile, Astros starter Gerrit Cole struck out 12 in six innings. He allowed one run on four hits and walked none.

Woodward said he’ll use an opener judiciously. Saturday’s early results certainly would indicate doing it again against certain lineups. For Woodward, a powerful, deep lineup such as the Astros is the best reason to use it. Also, considering the success the Astros had against Smyly on April 19, especially the top of the order, which was 6 for 13 with two homers and five RBIs.

That was true Saturday night. The top three Astros hitters -- George Springer, Josh Reddick and Alex Bregman -- were a combined 2 for 6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Clean-up hitter Michael Brantley homered off Smyly in the fourth to tie it at 1. Hunter Pence’s seventh homer gave Texas a 1-0 lead in the second.

Ronald Guzman’s three-run homer in the seventh suddenly put the Rangers back to within two, but the Astros roughed up Dowdy some more with three runs in the bottom of the inning to push the lead back to 9-4. Dowdy was charged with four runs on six hits in one inning of work.

Rays beat Yanks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Rays wiped away of the pain of their bad Friday with a 7-2 win over the Yankees on Saturday.

The day started well, with a relatively good news diagnosis of Tyler Glasnow’s arm injury being only a mild strain that is expected to keep him out four-six weeks, and the arrival of veteran catcher Travis d’Arnaud to provide coverage with Mike Zunino and Michael Perez injured.

Then it got better as the Rays took an early lead, then responded when the Yankees tied it, then went back ahead and added on for the win before a Tropicana Field sellout crowd of 25,025, re-opening a 1 { game lead in the AL East.

The Rays offense was a combination of muscle and hustle.

Yandy Diaz hit two homers, giving him a team-high nine, and Avisail Garcia another. And they scored twice in the pivotal sixth inning on ground ball singles.

The Rays got on the board with a pair of solo homers off Yankees starter CC Sabathia. Garcia led off the second with a shot to center that was his sixth of the season, and then Diaz did the same in the third to left for his eighth, matching Brandon Lowe for the team lead.

The Yankees tied it off Yonny Chirinos, who worked four innings behind opener Ryne Stanek. Gleyber Torres singled to start the fifth then raced through a stop sign from third-base coach Phil Nevin and scored on Clint Frazier’s double for the first run. D.J. LeMahieu homered leading off the sixth for the second.

The Rays came back, taking advantage of the Yankees failing to make some plays, to score twice with two outs. Garcia opened the sixth with a single.

, then stole second with two outs and went to third on an errant throw. A walk by Guillermo Heredia put runners on the corners.

They got the first run when Willy Adames hit a grounder up the middle that LeMahieu fielded but couldn’t make the toss to second to force Heredia, allowing Garcia to score. That paid off again when Ji-Man Choi grounded to the right side and beat the throw to first, and Heredia kept running and he scored.

The Rays (24-14) and Yankees (23-16) wrap up the first of back-to-back weekend series on Sunday with Blake Snell facing Masahiro Tanaka.

Astros win, 3-0

HOUSTON (TNS) — Lance Lynn pitched well, but Justin Verlander was masterful.

The Houston Astros ace flummoxed the Texas Rangers’ lineup for seven innings, allowing just four base runners, including one hit, to beat the Rangers 3-0 Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

Verlander improved to 6-1 and lowered his ERA to 2.51.

He didn’t allow a hit until Asdrubal Cabrera’s leadoff single in the fifth. But he quickly erased that small blemish with a strikeout looking and an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play. He was briefly in trouble in the fourth after a two-out walk to Hunter Pence. He hit Nomar Mazara to put two on but he got Rougned Odor to fly out to center to end the threat.

Verlander struck out eight and passed Frank Tanana for 22nd all-time with 2,774 career strikeouts.

The Astros scored their three runs on three solo home runs. Jake Marisnick led off the third with a homer to right-center field to give Houston a 1-0 lead. Lynn, however, retired 14 of the next 15 batters he faced. He had two outs in the seventh before Yuli Gurriel and Robinson Chirinos connected for back-to-back homers to push the Astros’ lead to 3-0. Lynn was charged with three runs on six hits and a walk. He struck out eight.

Bucs clip Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — Starling Marte singled to score Cole Tucker in the eighth inning and the Pirates went on to post a 2-1 win over the Cardinals on Friday night at Busch Stadium.

Pittsburgh had three hits in the inning against Andrew Miller (1-2) after Adam Wainwright allowed one run with eight strikeouts in seven innings of work.

The Cardinals got Wainwright off the hook by scoring a run in the seventh. He had a strong outing after allowing a leadoff home run by Adam Frazier and retired the last 10 batters he faced.

Pittsburgh starter Trevor Williams got out of tough situations several times early in the game, including a bases-loaded jam in the first inning. The Cardinals left a runner at second in the second and third innings and second and third in the fourth.

They threatened in the eighth against reliever Kyle Crick. Jose Martinez started the inning with a walk and went to third on a single by Yadier Molina. However, Dexter Fowler struck out and Kolten Wong hit into a double play to strand the potential tying run.

Paul Goldschmidt had three hits for the second consecutive game to increase his batting average to .265.

Felipe Vasquez pitched the ninth for the Pirates to pick up his 11th save.

The Cardinals had hoped to be out of an offensive funk after scoring 17 runs in the series opener.

———

Gordon lifts Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — Coming into Friday night’s game, Alex Gordon had never hit a home run tracked at 110 mph by Statcast.

Now, he has two.

Gordon provided the majority of the Royals’ offense on Friday, blasting a two-run homer in the first and solo shot in the fifth during KC’s 5-1 victory over the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies.

Neither dinger was in doubt.

Gordon’s first-inning swing created a 111-mph missile, the ball sailing an estimated 429 feet to the stands above the Royals’ bullpen in right. His previous-best homer velocity in the Statcast era — ranging back five years — was a 109.3 mph connection against Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer in April of 2015.

The Royals left fielder wasn’t done, though.

In the fifth, Gordon picked on a Jake Arrieta elevated sinker, turning it around at 110 mph for his 1,500th career hit; the 20,015 fans at Kauffman Stadium gave Gordon an extended ovation when that fact was displayed on Royals’ Crown Vision videoboard.

The impressive night continued Gordon’s resurgent season. His 2-for-4 effort raised his average to .291 — he’s hit .220, .208 and .245 the last three seasons — and his eight home runs are now only five short of what he hit during the entire 2018 campaign.

Jorge Soler added his own show of power — a 438-foot smash into the fountains in center — to help chase Arrieta in the sixth.

The Royals also received an impressive showing from their bullpen. That started with Scott Barlow, who inherited two runners in the sixth but allowed neither to score, screaming out in satisfaction with a double-fist pump after he struck out Cesar Hernandez in the sixth to leave the bases loaded.

Barlow was even better in the seventh. He got Maikel Franco, Nick Williams and Andrew McCutchen on called strike 3s, finishing his night with two innings pitched, one walk and a career-high six strikeouts.

Jake Diekman and Ian Kennedy followed with scoreless innings to close out the win.

Starter Homer Bailey was solid, allowing a single run in five innings with three walks and four strikeouts. He’s now gone at least five innings in seven of his eight starts this season.

The Royals, who improved to 14-25, continue their three-game series with the Phillies on Saturday.

———

Rockie pound Pads

DENVER — Eric Lauer has been good much of this season.

And then he’s been bad. Too often, really bad.

As has been his tendency in 2019, his start Friday night at Coors Field deteriorated quickly.

The 23-year-old left-hander did not retire any of the six batters he faced in the fourth inning, as the Rockies opened an eight-run lead at his expense en route to a 12-2 victory.

Lauer (2-4) now has a 21.00 ERA in his two career starts in this ballpark a mile above sea level and a 5.75 ERA through eight starts this season.

The Padres, coming off by far their best collective week of the season offensively, having hit .269/.321/.500 over their previous seven games, didn’t offer much sustained resistance versus Rockies starter German Marquez’s 5 2/3 innings or against the relievers who followed.

They put at least one runner on in each of the first seven innings and scored in just one.

Singles by Greg Garcia, Franmil Reyes and Machado to start the fourth got the Padres on the board, and a two-out single by Ty France got them to within 9-2.

Those four provided the bulk of the Padres’ meager offense. Machado singled in each of his first three at-bats. France had two singles and was hit by a pitch. Reyes and Garcia also singled twice, and Reyes’ double in the ninth inning provided the Padres with their only extra-base hit. Singles by Eric Hosmer and Manuel Margot were the Padres’ other hits.

It would have taken quite a few more to make a real difference.

In arguably the toughest place to do so, Lauer could not avoid the big inning that has plagued him thus far this season.

He allowed only a two-out single in each of the first two innings and got the first out of the third inning before his night began to unravel.

Charlie Blackmon punched a single to right field and Trevor Story sent the next pitch — an 88-mph fastball that could hardly have been more in the middle of the strike zone — an estimated 431 feet, into the seats beyond left field.

Lauer struck out Nolan Arenado and got Daniel Murphy on a grounder to second.

Ian Desmond bounced Lauer’s first pitch of the fourth inning through up the middle into center field. David Dahl lined Lauer’s second pitch to center. And Lauer appeared to hit Garrett Hampson with his third pitch of the inning.

However, home plate umpire Brian O’Nora immediately called a strike, apparently believing Hampson did not get his bunt offering back in time. O’Nora appeared to repeatedly acknowledge his error to Rockies manager Bud Black, but Hampson ended up back in the box facing an 0-1 count — following a nearly six-minute delay in which a Black protest prompted O’Nora to confer with first base umpire James Hoye and award Hampson first base and an ensuing protest by Padres manager Andy Green prompted a meeting of all four umpires that resulted in Hampson being called back and Black staging an argument he eventually gave up.

Seven pitches later, Lauer walked Hampson to load the bases.

Tony Wolters hit an infield single to drive in Desmond before Marquez (4-2) lined a double into right-center field that cleared the bases.

Ball four to the following batter, Blackmon, would be Lauer’s final pitch. Matt Wisler relieved him and allowed both inherited runners to score on Murphy’s two-out double. Murphy also scored, on Desmond’s second single of the inning.

That’s just how it has gone for Lauer, who generally doesn’t spread around the damage.

All the runs against him have come in 13 innings, leaving 28 in which he has not allowed a run.

He started the season with six shutout innings on opening day against the Giants.

He got through three more innings in his next start before the Diamondbacks scored four runs in the fourth inning. Another fourth-inning meltdown came in Lauer’s next start, as the Giants scored four runs. In both games, those were the only runs he allowed.

They were the most egregious examples of Lauer’s games gone bad. But there was also April 26 in Washington when Juan Soto’s two-out homer in the sixth were the only runs he allowed in his 5 2/3 innings. And in his last start, May 3 against the Dodgers, he followed four scoreless innings by yielding a lead-off homer in the fifth and then loading the bases with no outs in the sixth before Brad Wieck bailed him out by allowing just one of those runners to score.

Lauer has now gone three-plus innings in both of his starts at Coors Field.

His major league debut came at Coors Field a little more than a year earlier, on April 24, 2018. On that night, Lauer allowed seven runs, as 10 of the 19 Rockies he faced reached base, including a walk to his final batter leading off the fourth inning.

He started much better Friday. And then it got bad.

———

Dodgers drop Washington

(TNS) — In a vacuum, issuing a walk to Adam Eaton to begin Friday’s game at Dodger Stadium on Friday was minor. But these games aren’t played in vacuums and recent history — the command problems hindering Maeda this young season — suggested difficulties loomed. It was another walk, another leadoff man on base, another self-created obstacle to overcome.

But it was merely a blip. Maeda shifted gears from there, retiring 18 of the final 20 Washington Nationals he faced in the Dodgers’ 5-0 victory. He surrendered one hit — a leadoff single to Wilmer Difo in the third inning — over six innings. He walked two while striking out six.

It was the best of Maeda’s eight outings in an uneven 2019. He entered the night having walked 18 batters in his initial 38 innings. Last season, he walked 43 batters in 125 innings. He walked 2.6 batters per nine innings over his first three years in Los Angeles. Before Friday, that number was up to 4.2 in 2019. The troubles resulted in inconsistency. He oscillated between good and poor outings over his first seven turns.

On Friday, Julio Urias partnered with him to keep the Nationals without a run. The left-hander completed three scoreless innings for his second save this week with some help from Max Muncy at third base.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning, Anthony Rendon scorched a ground ball to Muncy’s right side. Muncy, never mistaken for an elite defender, snagged it with a dive and beat Difo to third base with another dive to end the inning, robbing Rendon of extra bases and the Nationals of at least two runs.

Shortstop Corey Seager was initially in the Dodgers starting lineup, batting fifth, but the club announced he was scratched at 6:45 p.m. The Dodgers (26-15) didn’t provide an explanation. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Seager didn’t start for personal reasons.

Chris Taylor moved from second base to shortstop and Enrique Hernandez was inserted at second base.

With Seager in the lineup Thursday, the Dodgers suffered their third shutout and first at home when Patrick Corbin, a familiar nemesis, muzzled them again. They wasted no time scoring 24 hours later. Joc Pederson smacked a leadoff home run off right-hander Anibal Sanchez — his third leadoff homer this season and 14th of his career, tying him for second in franchise history. It was Pederson’s 11th homer this season and first since he clubbed two on his birthday in April 21.

From there, Sanchez quelled the Dodgers until the Nationals’ defense, shoddy all season, stung him in the fourth inning. With two outs and Alex Verdugo on first base, Taylor lofted a fly ball to short right field. Right fielder Eaton, scampering in, dived for the baseball. He fell short. The ball bounced past him and Verdugo, running on the pitch, raced around to score. Taylor wound up at third with a generous triple.

Pederson padded the lead in the fifth with another solo home run against Sanchez, a 113.7-mph missile into the visitors’ bullpen. Sanchez was chased with two outs in the inning.

David Freese supplied some insurance with an opposite-field two-run home run in the seventh inning.

Maeda, meanwhile, baffled the Nationals. He needed only 86 pitches over six innings to carve up the overmatched lineup. He struck out Rendon, one of the National League’s most dangerous hitters, with his final pitch, perhaps his best changeup of the night, before passing the baton to Urias.

———

Reds blank SF

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — The San Francisco Giants gave up four unearned runs in the second inning and then were essentially helpless at the plate against Luis Castillo and three relievers, losing 7-0 Friday night to the Cincinnati Reds before a crowd of 32,191 at Oracle Park.

Dereck Rodriguez (3-5) took the loss, giving up four two-out hits and four runs in a second inning with an outfield error opening the door for the Reds.

Castillo (5-1) was the winning pitcher for the Reds, giving up two hits and matching his career high with 11 strikeouts to go along with five walks in six innings. After Castillo departed, having thrown 103 pitches, Zach Duke (two-thirds of an inning), Michael Lorenzen (1 1/3 innings) and Wandy Peralta (one inning) finished off the Giants.

The Giants fell to 16-22 on the season, with the Reds improving to 17-22.

Rodriguez continued a rough patch unlike anything he experienced as a rookie last season. Although all four runs were unearned, Rodriguez struggled with his command, walking four batters in five innings. That gives him 12 walks over his last three starts. Rodriguez threw 85 pitches with 48 strikes.

Pitching in one of the most advantageous parks for a pitcher in baseball, the Giants have lost all four of Rodriguez’s home starts this season and the last nine dating back to last season.

Tyler Austin’s error came on a soft liner to left by Derek Dietrich with one out in the second inning. Austin appeared to track the ball well enough, and it reached him chest high. But he mishandled it, allowing Dietrich to reach base.

Jose Iglesias followed with a single to left and Castillo popped a bunt to a charging Brandon Belt near the plate. Belt whirled and threw to Joe Panik covering at first for a potential double play, and Iglesias was ruled out. After a replay review however, it was ruled Iglesias had beaten the throw.

Tucker Barnhart’s RBI single to left gave the Reds a 1-0 lead, Nick Senzel doubled to deep center — the ball hit Steven Duggar’s glove but he couldn’t bring it in — and the Reds had two more runs and a 3-0 lead. After Joey Votto walked, Eugenio Suarez doubled into the left field corner to make it 4-0.

Since Castillo’s pop-up bunt to Belt would have been the third out of the inning had it not been for Austin’s error, all four runs were unearned.

The Reds tacked on three insurance runs in the top of the ninth on Yasiel Puig’s two-out, two-run single and another run-scoring single by Kyle Farmer. Both came against left-hander Travis Bergen.

The Giants managed just four hits against Cincinnati pitching, three of them by catcher Stephen Vogt.

The Giants host the Reds in the second game of the three-game series Saturday night at 6:05 p.m., with Jeff Samardzija (2-1, 3.16) opposing Anthony DeSclafani (2-1, 3.65).

———

Angels zap O’s

BALTIMORE (TNS) — It was just a few hours before game time Friday and Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was hoping out loud that starter Dan Straily would pick up where Andrew Cashner left off Wednesday night.

Cashner dueled Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale to a draw in an extra-inning loss and became the third O’s starter in four games to pitch through the seventh inning. Instead of joining that parade, Straily failed to get out of the fifth inning for the third straight time and the Los Angeles Angels hammered the Orioles, 8-3, in a rain-interrupted game at Camden Yards.

The evening had started with such promise. Straily retired the Angels in order in the first inning and Trey Mancini greeted Angels starter Trevor Cahill with a one-out home run to center field that traveled 438 feet and safely out of reach of center fielder Mike Trout.

Mancini was still smarting from the spectacular catch by Boston’s Jackie Bradley Jr. on Wednesday that cost him a walk-off home run, so he left absolutely no doubt about it this time. Trout also has done that sort of thing around here, making a similarly acrobatic catch to rob J.J. Hardy way back during his rookie season in 2012.

If the Angels’ two-time American League MVP couldn’t frustrate the Orioles with his glove, he ruined their night with his bat, delivering a tie-breaking two-run homer in the third inning and a run-scoring double to spark a five-run fifth inning that broke open the game.

Straily (1-3) set himself up for that fall by walking the leadoff hitter in the fifth, then hit a batter before Trout’s line drive one-hopped the fence in left center. Right-hander Evan Philips came on and allowed three straight run-scoring hits with two outs, which pretty much sealed the deal.

Trout seems to like Oriole Park. In 26 games here, he has nine home runs and 18 RBIs. He also likes hitting against the Orioles at Angels Stadium, where he has also played a total of 26 games and has nine homers and 17 RBIs.

Chris Davis hit the only other home run in the game, coming up in the seventh inning against reliever Justin Anderson and driving a towering fly ball into the center field seats for his fourth homer of the year.

Cahill (2-3) settled right down after Mancini’s home run and retired 10 of the next 11 batters while Trout was building him a lead. He finally blinked again when Stevie Wilkerson lined a two-out double to right in the fourth inning and Davis lofted a soft fly ball into left center to score the Orioles’ second run.

The game started under the threat of rain after showers dampened the field about two hours before game time. The skies cleared long enough to make it an official game before opening up in earnest at the end of the sixth inning.

The steady downpour quickly morphed into something resembling a monsoon, with the probability of lightning prompting an order for the fans to take cover. But the game did resume after a one hour and 49-minute delay.

It could be that kind of weekend, since rain is predicted for both Saturday afternoon and throughout the day on Sunday.

———

Twins romp

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — Jake Odorizzi gave up allowing runs weeks ago. Now he’s swearing off baserunners altogether, too.

The Twins right-hander gave up a first-inning double to Christin Stewart on Friday, then retired the remaining 20 batters he faced, leading the Twins to their fourth straight victory, 6-0 over the overmatched Tigers at Target Field.

It was Odorizzi’s third consecutive start in which he didn’t allow a run, a streak of scoreless innings that now stretches to 20 straight. It was also the sixth game in the 29-year-old’s career in which he allowed only one run over seven or more innings — but it was the first in which he didn’t allow a walk.

Mitch Garver and Max Kepler each homered off Tigers starter Tyson Ross, Jorge Polanco drove in three runs with a double and a bases-loaded walk, and the Twins, as they have in all four homestands thus far, set a winning tone with a first-game win.

Odorizzi had more to do with that than anyone. Relying on a four-seam fastball he could spot anywhere in the strike zone, he kept elevating his pitches, forcing one harmless fly ball or popup after another. The Tigers hit only three ground balls all night, yet rarely threatened to hit a ball over Target Field’s fences. The only one that came close was a first-inning fly ball by Nicholas Castellanos, a sure double that Byron Buxton bounced off the center field wall to catch.

After 95 pitches that Detroit could do little with, Odorizzi gave way to Matt Magill and Fernando Romero for the final two innings. Magill retired all three batters he faced, but Romero allowed back-to-back singles to open the ninth inning, foiling the Twins’ attempt to record the 18th one-hitter in Twins history. But Romero protected the Twins’ fifth shutout of the season by inducing Castellanos to fly out to Buxton just short of the warning track.

Odorizzi lowered his ERA to 2.32 with his seven strong innings, and collected his fifth victory of the season. Odorizzi (5-2), Jose Berrios (6-1) and Martin Perez (5-0) give the Twins three five-game winners through the season’s first 36 games for only the second time ever. Joe Mays, Brad Radke and Eric Milton had similarly strong starts to the 2001 season.

The victory came at a cost, however: Marwin Gonzalez left the game with a bruised face after colliding with Tigers first baseman Niko Goodrum while trying to beat out an infield hit in the sixth inning. Goodrum’s knee slammed into Gonzalez’s helmet, and the Twins’ third baseman laid on the ground for several minutes before rising and walking to the dugout.

Goodrum also left the game after the collision, having suffered a knee bruise.

Gonzalez was hit by a Ross pitch in his right knee in the fourth inning, but recovered enough to race to third base on an errant pickoff throw moments later. And he scored on Garver’s upper-deck jolt to left field, a 400-foot shot that gives the catcher eight homers on the season, already one more than he hit in 2018.

The Twins handed Odorizzi an early lead with a two-run third inning off Ross, loading the bases on a hit and two walks. Polanco drove home the runs with a double that hugged the left-field line.

Kepler added a fifth-inning home run into the planters atop the right field wall, his eighth of the year.

———

BoSox drub Seattle

BOSTON — It was a fitting result to culminate the Mariners’ steady and unimpressive fall to below .500 for the first time this season.

On an unremarkable road trip where they’ve won just twice in eight games, including their most recent loss, a 14-1 drubbing by the Red Sox on Friday night, they’ve now lost more games than they’ve won this season, giving them a record of 20-21.

And from about the third inning on, it was quite apparent that they weren’t going to win the game.

Rookie right-hander Erik Swanson struggled in his first visit to the hitter-friendly confines of Fenway Park, his replacement Anthony Swarzak, who was trying to pitch his way back into relevance in the bullpen, was just as ineffective as were the relievers that followed. The Mariners’ offense looked apathetic, registering just one late run after the game was all but decided.

For people outside of the Mariners’ clubhouse, below .500 was a place that was expected of the 2019 team. The organization made the offseason plan of taking a “step back” this season in order to build for the future.

General manager Jerry Dipoto made a slew of trades this offseason to cull the roster of veterans and experienced players that were bloating the payroll. In return, he got plenty of prospects, including Swanson, to build for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. But beyond the removal of stalwarts such as Robinson Cano, Jean Segura, Nelson Cruz and James Paxton, it was also the conscious decision to invest minimal money in the bullpen and the periphery of the roster, two reasons why the team wasn’t expected to succeed.

That group defied those expectations to start the season, hitting and homering its way to a 13-2 record as fans and outside media thought that there might be something more to these Mariners. While internally they know a regression to a realistic mean was coming, this fall wasn’t gradual. They were slapped in the face with a six-game losing streak after the torrid run. What has followed was the markings of a .500 team at best — win a few in row, lose a few in row, never gaining traction in any direction, well, until this road trip.

Since that 13-2 start, the Mariners have gone 7-19 over their last 26 games. The hitting and run-scoring slowed and normalized, the errors, which now total 43, continued and couldn’t be hidden by the offense and the pieced-together bullpen has been anywhere from ineffective to abysmal.

That’s not to say the Mariners are destined to remain under .500. The fluctuations of a baseball season say that they’ll have a chance to get back to a winning record. They’ve shown the ability rip off a winning streak, particularly against lesser or equal teams. Even though the Red Sox (20-19) finally got over .500 with the win, the Mariners are not their equal despite taking three of four from them in the first home series of the season. Even splitting the final two games of this series might be overly optimistic considering how the team has been playing on this trip.

When this road trip ends, they will have two games against the Oakland A’s and four against the Minnesota Twins, teams that don’t fall into the classification of being easily beatable.

Swanson was one of the key pitchers acquired in the step-back trades this offseason, coming to Seattle along with lefty Justus Sheffield and outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams in the trade that sent Paxton to New York.

After flirting with a no-hitter versus the Indians in his previous start, Swanson didn’t have quite the same pinpoint command with his off-speed pitches, leaving his fastball vulnerable to Red Sox hitters. Swanson pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

After giving up a leadoff double to Jackie Bradley Jr. to start the third inning, Swanson looked like he could get out of it unscathed. But with two outs, Mookie Betts was able to bounce a ground ball up the middle on a 96-mph fastball off the plate for an RBI single to extend the inning. J.D. Martinez followed with a single to right and Mitch Moreland clobbered a first-pitch fastball over the wall in deep right-center for a three-run homer and a 4-0 lead.

Swanson gave up a leadoff homer to Rafael Devers in fourth inning on a misplaced 2-2 change-up that made it 5-0.

He never got out of the fifth inning. Moreland ended his night by smoking a change-up into left-center for an RBI double.

Swarzak entered and gave up back-to-back singles to allow another run charged to Swanson to score. He also allowed a solo homer to Andrew Benintendi in the sixth inning. It was the sixth homer Swarzak has allowed in his last seven games.

Lefty Zac Rosscup and right-hander Mike Wright combined to give up six runs in the final two innings.

The Mariners’ lone run came in the eighth inning. Domingo Santana notched his third hit of the night with a triple and later scored on Edwin Encarnacion’s double to left-center.

———

Yanks edge Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Adam Ottavino’s great seventh-inning escape had re-established the Yankees’ momentum on Friday night, in an early AL East test.

And once more, it was Gio Urshela who provided the big hit, lashing a go-ahead two-run single that lifted the Yankees to an eventual 4-3 win against the first-place Rays before 20,846 fans at Tropicana Field.

Now leading the Yankees (23-15) by just a half-game, the Rays (23-14) promise to be a worthy contender all season.

But the Yankees have stayed close to the top of the division despite a raft of injuries to key players. And on Friday, the Rays crossed their collective fingers as starter Tyler Glasnow exited with right forearm soreness.

Glasnow entered the game with a 6-0 record and a league-low 1.47 ERA.

But he was in the clubhouse in the sixth inning when two of his inherited runners scored on Urshela’s sharp single to left off Emilio Pagan.

The Yankees’ rally began when Gary Sanchez’s towering pop up hit the A-ring of this three-ring circus of a ballpark, the only domed stadium left in baseball.

Baseballs striking the catwalks at the Trop, when in fair territory, are in play, and shortstop Willy Adames couldn’t hold on for the catch, starting the Yankees’ rally.

Spotted to a 2-0 lead, Domingo German gave up two homers in the fifth, as the Rays took a 3-2 lead.

Just off the injured list due to a sprained right thumb, Austin Meadows blasted a two-run shot. Two batters later, ex-Yankee Ji-Man Choi belted a go-ahead homer to center.

German (7-1) had previously yielded just two homers over his first seven starts (eight appearances) this season.

Ottavino loaded the bases in the seventh with none out, but somehow got out of it.

He struck out Tommy Pham, who chased a slider that would have been ball four. And then he got Choi on a crazy inning-ending double play, a ball that deflected off Ottavino to second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who stepped on the bag and fired to first — narrowly getting Choi.

Tommy Kahnle tossed another scoreless inning before Ottavino, while Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman finished out the Yanks’ 15th victory in their last 20 games.

———

Marlins flounder

NEW YORK — The knockout punch came from Amed Rosario, who sent a Pablo Lopez curveball an estimated 382 feet into the seats in right-center field for a grand slam. With that blast, the Mets had tagged the 23-year-old Lopez for seven runs while all eight batters reached.

The Mets (17-20) blew out the Marlins, 11-2, on Friday at Citi Field. Those 11 runs tied a season high (New York scored 11 against the Nationals on March 30).

Minutes after Rosario’s homer, the first-inning explosion ended. The Mets had hung eight runs on eight hits. Thirteen batters went to the plate.

The eight-run first inning marked the first time the Mets scored eight runs in a first inning since June 16, 1989, at Philadelphia.

More context to how crazy this was: The Mets scored more in Friday’s first inning than they had in any game since April 23, when they beat the Phillies, 9-0.

Entering Friday, New York averaged 2.4 runs per game since April 29. They had scored two or fewer six times in that span.

Maybe the Mets found a cure for their offensive issues. It is also possible that they’re just playing the Marlins, who came into the game with the worst record in baseball at 10-27.

Whatever it may be, there is no question the Mets — who dropped five of six on their recent road trip — needed something like this. Something positive.

“There comes a point where you just got to forget whatever happened,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said about his team’s offensive woes before Friday’s game. “If you’re not injured, you’re the same player you were two weeks ago when you were raking. The only thing that is different is your mindset because you’ve been struggling.”

Every Mets starter collected at least one hit except rookie Pete Alonso, who has carried the offense in some games. J.D. Davis and Michael Conforto each tallied three.

New York finished with 15 hits, the club’s most in a game since it had 16 against the Cubs on Aug. 29 of last season.

Lopez came in with a 4.03 ERA over seven starts. It is almost two points higher now (5.93).

The Mets scored in five pitches, the last being a wild pitch that plated a run. Wilson Ramos then dribbled a ball up the third-base line, and another man scored. Next, Nimmo drew a bases-loaded walk.

Later in the inning, Robinson Cano hit an RBI single to cap the bloodbath.

During the road trip, the Mets fell four and a half games out of first place in the National League East. They were three games under .500 when they returned to New York. While they had other issues, the one that stuck out was their inability to score.

New York plated 10 total runs against Lopez, who lasted just three innings. The only pitcher to give up more earned runs against New York is Chris Rusin, who allowed 11 in 2015 when he was with the Rockies.

There were still eight innings to play after the first, but the game’s outcome seemed decided.

When Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler took the mound for the second time on Friday, he had an eight-run cushion.

He easily protected it.

Wheeler allowed two earned runs over seven innings. Both were scored in the third.

He gave up nine hits, but that number didn’t loom as large because they were all singles. The Marlins could never do any real damage.

Wheeler finished with 11 strikeouts, matching his season high. It marked his third double-digit strikeout game of the season and the seventh of his career. He threw 107 pitches, 81 for strikes.

He lowered his ERA, if only slightly, from 4.64 to 4.35 with the outing. In a blowout like the one Friday, it was also important that he lasted as long as he did because the Mets have been trying to get their bullpen arms some rest.