FAIRLAND — Jessica Roberts continues to amaze.

The Fairland High School junior was a three-event winner — shattering a state record in one — at the Class 2A state track meet Saturday, May 4 at Western Heights High School.

Roberts won the 100-meter dash and 100- and 300-meter hurdles and anchored the Lady Owls' 4x400 meter relay team that finished ninth.

She set a state record in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.88 seconds.

The old record was 14.97 first set by Weder of Buffalo in 1982 and matched by McKenna Morley of Cordell in 2016.

“She is phenomenal,” Fairland coach Deb Brixey said. “That is the only word I can use to describe her: phenomenal. She is just really fun to coach and to work with.”

Roberts, who had finished first in the 100 as well as both hurdles a week earlier in the regional meet at Stroud, repeated as state champ in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.79 seconds.

“To be honest, had anyone been pushing her in the 300 hurdles, she would have broken the state record in that,” Brixey said.

She finished almost a full 2 seconds ahead of runner-up Breanna Jaggars of Wetumka.

The record is 44.28 seconds.

“There was nobody around her,” Brixey said. “She smoked ’em.”

Roberts posted a winning time of 12.58 seconds in the 100-meter dash Saturday.

She broke her own school records in both hurdles as well as the 200.

Roberts set six FHS records over the course of the 2018 season: the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes, the 100 intermediate and 300 low hurdles and the pole vault.

Kyndall Davis, Morgan Chaney, Kathleen Schertz and Roberts had a time of 4:23.46.

Davis was third in the state long jump competition at 16-10.

She soared 17-3 in the Lady Owls’ first meet of the season at Cherokee, Kansas, breaking the school record of 15-9.5 established in 1982.

Davis also was fourth in the high jump at state at 5-2.