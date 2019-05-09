By Mike Tupa

If you don’t try, you’ll never know.

Bryce Weathers brandished that attitude a few months ago when he received words about a baseball tryout at McPherson (Kan.) College.

“I said to me dad, ‘Let’s go up and try out,’” recalled Weathers, who last weekend completed his prep diamond career at Bartlesville High School.

If one reflects on it, the date of the opportunity coincided with the lingering bite of a very frosty winter.

“We went up there and it was really, really cold,” recalled Weathers. “The conditions weren’t the greatest but I still felt pretty good about how I did at the competition up there.”

And, with good reason.

Even before he left the McPherson, he received a scholarship offer.

“They said, ‘We’ll be glad to give you a scholarship’” he recalled. “It sounded like a great plan.”

It also fulfilled Weathers’ determination to play beyond high school.

“That’s been the whole reason I’ve been working hard, trying to be the best I can be to play at the next level,” he explained.

Weathers nurtures strong confidence in his curve ball as his best pitch and his fastball as his set up offering.

He credits local pitching coach Mike Yearout “for basically being the reason I’m as good as I am. First, all the credit and glory go to God, and second to him (Yearout).

Weathers turned in a strong 2019 season for a pitcher-rich Bartlesville High team that finished 19-18.

He was second in innings pitched (40.2), led in starts (10) and tied for first in most mound appearances (15).

His 3-3 record tied him with five other hurlers for the most wins.

Weathers also rang up 43 K’s and fashioned an earned run average of 3.96.

Considering he was new to the Bruin team — he had transferred from Dewey — Weathers filled an invaluable role.

Weathers is grateful for his decision to attend Bartlesville.

“The best thing that really got to me was how welcoming the entire baseball team and the entire school was to me,” he explained. “It’s awesome how they treated you and helped me.”

He also praised the work of his defense.

“I loved how all the guys I was pitching in front of how they’d have my back on every play,” he said, recalling one specific moment when shortstop Jakob Hall made a diving stop and cannon throw to retire a runner at first.

Even at McPherson, Weathers will still have some direct Bartlesville ties.

For one thing, McPherson is part of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, to which Bartlesville’s Oklahoma Wesleyan University also belongs.

He said he’s looking forward to playing the OKWU powerhouse six times a season, including three games at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

For another, fellow Bruin senior Calvin Johnson is set to play for Ottawa (Kan.) University, which also is a part of the KCAC.

Weathers said he’s also grateful for his experience last summer of playing American Legion baseball in Bartlesville and getting to know the players.

Weathers credits family support as a major part of his accomplishments.

“My dad always tells me he wished he could have played baseball instead of football,” Weathers explained. “He said he’s living his baseball career through me.”

A career that’s now headed to the next level.