Mission accomplished for Copan High School’s Aaron Hunt.

Hunt both cleared the 14-foot height and successfully defended his Class A state championship in the pole vault.

Hunt had gone into the state meet with a best mark of 13-6 during the regular season.

As it turned out, he needed every inch of 14 feet to win the state title for the second-straight year. The runner-up also got up-and-over the bar at 14 feet, but Hunt — who is a senior and set to pole vault in college — won on the tiebreaker.

———-Bartlesville boys sparkle at regional

The Bruins battled to third place in their Class 6A regional hosted by Tulsa Union.

The Bruins were the best of the rest — Jenks won regional team title, with 179 points, followed by Tulsa Union with 175. Bartlesville came in next with 81 points, followed by Owasso (71) and four other schools.

Most importantly, Bartlesville qualified seven athletes for next weekend’s state meet.

In the 4x800m relay, the Bruins burst to second place, with a time of 8:10.73. That was about 10.5 seconds slower than their fastest time of the season (8:00.24).

Bartlesville head coach David Ayres said the relay squad — consisting of James Boudreaux, Caleb Eiden, Spencer Hales and Tyler Linthacum — wanted to save their best race for state. The Jenks relay team won with a time of 8:08.51.

In the 110m hurdles, Cody Tate finished fourth (:15.56) and made it to state as an additional qualifier.

Bartlesville recorded a regional title in the 3200m run, won by Hales (10:03.57). Hales won by a margin of 3.5 seconds.

Hales also hoofed it to second place in the 1600m run (4:32.99), losing first place by only two seconds and change.

The Bruins claimed their other regional gold in the 800m run.

In fact, they qualified three runners in the event — Linthacum (1st place), Boudreaux (2nd place) and Eiden (fifth place). Just as with Tate, Eiden’s time was fast enough to make him an additional qualifier at state.

Gerald Gray soared 20-feet-11.25-inches in the long jump to earn a trip to state as an additional qualifier. He finished fourth at the regional.

Cody Keesling finished fourth in the shot put (47-7), but also punched his ticket to state as an additional qualifier.

He barely missed out on qualifying in the discus.

——-

Other Bruin regional highlights

Bartlesville’s 4x100 relay team came in sixth and the 4x200m relay finished seventh.

Max Williams hustled to sixth place in the 3200m run (10:24.89) to add a valuable point to the team total.

Up-and-coming Bruin sprinter Paxton Bradford bolted to eighth in the 200m dash prelims, missing by less than a quarter-second of advancing to the final.

Colton McCullough also gave it a strong push in the 400m dash, finishing ninth in the prelim.

Devon Beck burst to eighth place in the 300m hurdles prelim.

The 4x400m relay challenged for a spot at state while coming in fifth in the regional.

Gray cleared six feet — setting a new personal record by four inches — in the high jump but barely missed out on a spot at state. He finished fourth at the regional.

Andrew Barker made a strong bid in the long jump for state while finishing eighth in the regional.

Keesling came in fourth in the discus, just inches shy of qualifying for state.

————

Tough regional for Lady Bruins

Freshman Ragen Hodge will be one of three Bartlesville girls’ competitor at state.

But, she goes in with plenty of momentum off winning the 100m hurdles regional title (:16.62).

Hodge also made the grade — as an additional qualifier — as the fourth-place regional finisher in the high jump (5-0).

Elena Fries also qualified in the 3200m run. Fries made it as a additional qualifier by coming in fifth (12:05.85) in the regional.

Brooklyn Blevins broke through in the pole vault, as an additional qualifier. She came sixth in the regional (9-0).

———

Other Lady Bruin regional highlights

The 4x200m relay team came in seventh.

Liza Williams just missed out in the 3200m run with a qualifying time and finished sixth.

Williams got even closer in the 1600m run, coming in fifth.

Jillian Skalicky bolted to seventh place in the 800m run and sixth place in the 1600m run.

Fries crossed the finish line eighth in the 1600m run.

Bartlesville’s 4x400m relay team nailed down sixth place.

Trinity Parker flirted with a state-qualifying height in the high jump and finished seventh. Parker also made a solid effort in the long jump, finishing sixth and just a few inches shy of making state.

Erica Hurd came in ninth in the pole vault.

Alexis Burton claimed eighth place in the discus throw.

———

Dewey highlights at 3A state

Gabby Higbee surged to fifth place, and a medal, in the 100m hurdles, while Erika Dillon came in seventh — and nearly finished sixth.

This race was full of heartbreak for Dewey after Jayme Guilfoyle closed in on the win but her leg hit a hurdle which resulted in her falling and impacting Dillon.

Guilfoyle snapped back to finished fifth in the 300m hurdles and earn a medal. Higbee came in ninth.

Higbee brought home a second medal by taking fifth place in the high jump.

On the boys’ side, Colby Henley hustled to second place in the 400m dash to earn a silver medal for Dewey’s highest finish at the meet.

———

Barnsdall athlete golden

In the Class 2A state competition, Barnsdall High School’s Braden Kelley soared 6-foot-2 in the boys’ high jump to also capture a gold medal.

———-

Pawhuska unbeatable

Pawhuska’s boys track squad powered to the team state championship with 85 points.

Huskie champions included the 4x400 relay team (Evan Frey, Tre Harper, Mason Gilkey, Andrez Ramirez), the 4x200 relay team (Ramirez, Frey, Gilkey, Jack Long), the 4x100 relay team (no names listed), and Gilkey (400m dash).

Championships earned by the Pawhuska girls included the 4x400 relay (Tatyana Curry, Kaiti Moen, Haley Grooms, Alyssa Reynolds), the 4x200 relay (Kiana Taylor, Reynolds, Curry, Grooms),

Caney Valley High School’s Kaitlyn Clemons cleared the girls high jump at 5-foot-6 to earn a silver medal.

———-

Russ sparkles for OUHS

For Oklahoma Union High School, Joey Russ rocketed to second-place in the Class 2A boys 300 hurdles.