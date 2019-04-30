The Lady Red golf team hosted and competed in the Regional Tournament at Patricia Island on Thursday, April 25.

2018 Regional Champions Grove played against Catoosa, Miami, Mannford, Skiatook and Wagoner battled for the title. Grove bested the field, with a team score of 355. Wagoner placed second with 368, followed by Catoosa with 404, Mannford with 408, Skiatook with 419 and Miami with 453.

Grove's team was led by senior Tabi Morrow, who shot a 78. Kelsey McGhee shot an 88, Trina Shorter shot a 92, Kiersten Bass shot a 97, Whitney Blessing rounded out the team score with a 104.

The win puts the team on track to the State Tournament. Last season, the Lady Red placed third overall, with a score of 684, trailing behind Plainview (614) and Hillsdale (630).

Of returning team members, Bass shot an 80 and an 89 for a combined score of 169 at State. This landed Bass in fourteenth overall. Shorter shot a 93 and 87 for a score of 180, which put her in a two way tie for twenty-fifth. Morrow shot a 92 and 92 for a score of 184, putting her in a three way tie for twenty-ninth. McGhee places thirtieth with a 90 and 95 for 185.

The Lady Red will compete at the State Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 30 and May 1, at Lake Hefner Golf Course in Oklahoma City.