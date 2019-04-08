COMMERCE — Quapaw won its first Mickey Mantle Classic title since 2014 when it topped Wyandotte 3-0 in the Comet Division championship games Saturday, April 6.

Winners of the other divisions were Grove, Triple Crown, and East Newton, Miners Division.

Saturday’s consolation games in Joplin were Fort Gibson 8, Tahlequah Sequoyah 5; Neosho JV 12, Sarcoxie 0, and Commerce 13, Afton 3, all at Joe Becker Field, and Diamond, Missouri, 4, Haskell 3, and McDonald County, Missouri 7, Miami 3.

A game between Fairland and Welch resulted in a 1-0 forfeit for the Owls when WHS was a no-show.

Day 1 scores at Commerce included Wyandotte 4, Afton 1; Quapaw 11, Diamond, Missouri 0; Neosho, Missouri 5, Miami 1, and Commerce 15, Diamond 5.

In action at Joe Becker Field in Joplin it was Sarcoxie, Missouri 11, Welch 7; East Newton, Missouri 12, Neosho JV 2; Grove JV 11, Welch 2; Neosho JV 11, Fairland 1, and Grove 3, McDonald County, Missouri 1.

On Friday, it was Quapaw 9, Commerce; Afton 5, Haskell 2; Fort Gibson 6, McDonald County 2; Haskell 4, Wyandotte 3, and Grove 5, Fort Gibson 2 at Mantle Field and Grove JV, Sarcoxie 1; East Newton 10, Fairland 2; Neosho 12, Sequoyah 0, and Sequoyah 7, Miami 3, at Joe Becker.

Quapaw 3, Wyandotte 0

Quapaw grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Jonas Gregory singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Matt Lovell.

Then in the fifth, Gregory and Trevor White delivered RBI singles to create what would be the final margin.

Jordan Carolus and Jacob Gregory also had singles for the Wildcats, who improved to 11-3.

Comet Division MVP Jonas Gregory struck out 15 and walked only one while getting his fourth shutout of the season.

Cole Dixon, Zach Garrett and Cody Teal accounted for Wyandotte’s three hits in the game.

The Bears had only seven runners in the game.

The 3-0 margin was the same as when the teams met March 29 in the second round of the Lucky 7 Conference Tournament at Quapaw. The Cats also were a 6-3 winner on March 11.

Grove 5, Neosho 3

Winning its first Mantle title since 2000 — the tournament’ first year — the Ridgerunners were up 2-1 after two innings and inched away.

They scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Neosho got a run in the fourth and fifth.

Toby Cearly and Chase Coughran had two singles each for Grove, which also got a double from Jack Gentry and singles from Chad Hayes, Layne Rutherford and Logan Engels.

Jared Stephens and Tre Letts doubled and Weston Durman, A.C. Marion and Kaden King each had a base hit.

East Newton 5, Grove JV 1

The Patriots led 1-0 after two frames then picked up single runs in the fourth and fifth.

They got a final two in the fifth, when the Grove JV got its lone tally.

Hunter Liveoak was East Newton’s offensive leader with two singles. Sam Stewart added a double and Ethan Brummett, Brett Pendergraft, Jeremiah Stewart, Jake Anderson and Kaden Cook all had singles.

Cole Diesing had Grove’s only hit off Brummett.