By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Dewey High School’s Jayme Guilfoyle was nearly unbeatable during the weekend track meet in Catoosa.

Guilfoyle surged to the runner-up spot in both the girls’ 100m and 300m hurdles races to provide the Lady Doggers their top showing.

Gabby Higbee and Erika Dillon also powered to top 10 finishes for the girls.

Higbee cleared the bar at 5-feet-even to finish third in the high jump and hustled to fifth in the 300m hurdles.

Higbee also came in 10th on the 100m hurdles.

Dillon flew to sixth place in the long jump and came in seventh in the 100m hurdles.

Kylie King and Rachel McCormick bolted to eighth and ninth places, respectively, in the 300m hurdles.

Dewey also came in ninth in the girls’ 4x400m relay race.

For the Dewey boys, Kale Carner led the way by finishing seventh in the 300m hurdles.

Colby Henley came in ninth in the 100m dash, finishing just one spot away from qualifying for the finals.

Carner came in 21st in the 100m dash.

Following is how the Dewey athletes fared at the meet:

Jayme Guilfoyle

100m hurdles 2nd :16.77

300m hurdles 2nd :48.23

Erika Dillon

Long jump 6th 14-6.5

100m hurdles 7th :17.72

Gabby Higbee

High jump 3rd 5-0

300m hurdles 5th :49.83

100m hurdles 10th :18.2

Rachel McCormick

300m hurdles 9th :53.82

Kylie King

300m hurdles 8th :53.71

100m hurdles 11th :18.26

Jaci Pierce

300m hurdles 15th :56.32

100m hurdles 18th :20.16

Cherisa Sears

3200m run 12th 14:18.88

Simona Buono

100m dash 60th :18.23

200m dash 68th :37.03

Keiara John

100m dash 42nd :14.9

4x400m run 9th 4:40.89

Kale Carner

300m hurdles 7th :42.98

100m dash 21st :12.16

Colby Henley

100m dash 9th :11.71

Levi Remington

100m dash 20th :12.13

200m dash 33rd :25.24

Lukas Crawford

200m dash 60th :27.51

Bryson Hudson

200m dash 71st :30.39

Kenny Battenfield

400m dash 31st :58.34

Ethan Conn

400m dash 39th 1:00.54

Kaeden Henry

300m hurdles 30th :55.26

Jordan Snodgrass

300m hurdles 31st :59.57

4x400m relay 14th 4:04.02