LOS ANGELES (TNS) — The injury-riddled Los Angeles Lakers used a different starting lineup for the 26th time this season, giving Alex Caruso his first start Thursday night with Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Moritz Wagner and JaVale McGee.

Predictably, the Lakers and another new lineup were swallowed up whole by the back-to-back NBA champion Golden State Warriors, a 108-90 trouncing at Staples Center before 18,997 fans.

At the very least, Caruso (nine points) provided the highlight of the game, a running, one-handed dunk in traffic that brought his teammates off the bench in admiration and had the fans cheering.

Otherwise, the almost unrecognizable Lakers played out the string of a lost season that dropped them to 35-44.

They had just 10 players in uniform, losing Kyle Kuzma for the third consecutive game with left foot tendonitis.

That meant Lakers coach Luke Walton had to play Johnathan Williams (17 points, 13 rebounds), Jemerrio Jones (four points, seven rebounds) and Isaac Bonga (four points), three call ups from Los Angeles’ NBA development league team, the South Bay Lakers.

“I thought we had some really nice performances from some of the younger guys that are getting opportunities right now,” Walton said. “So, it was good to see that.”

Under those dire circumstances, Walton has found some sympathy from a friend and fellow coach in Golden State’s Steve Kerr.

The two developed a strong bond while Walton was an assistant on Kerr’s Warriors staff from 2014-16.

So it was natural for Kerr to be asked how difficult it has to be for Walton to deal with the challenges of coaching a team with all the injuries and the talk about his job security.

“Yeah, pretty much impossible job,” Kerr said. “They were playing at a really high level Christmas when they came in (to Golden State) and beat us by about 30 (actually 26), things were looking good and then the injuries hit hard. Not much you can do. Not much anybody can do.”

The Lakers had ascended to fourth in the Western Conference, showing signs of a developing team.

But LeBron James went down that Christmas night in Oakland with a groin injury, forcing the All-Star forward to miss 17 games. Lonzo Ball (ankle injury) and Brandon Ingram (right arm surgery) are out for the season.

The Lakers haven’t recovered.

“When injuries hit and circumstances being the way they’ve been, tough job,” Kerr said. “But always impressed by the way Luke handles himself and the way he handles his players and handles the pressure of the job. He’s just cut out for this, because he’s unbothered by pressure, by criticism, by anything. He just is who he is. He 100 percent authentic, genuine, great human being and great basketball coach.

“So it’s always tough to see friends in the league going through struggles like the Lakers have, like Luke has with the team. It’s also part of it. We all know. I haven’t had to deal with it yet, but I will someday where things go wrong and you get a lot of heat and all that stuff. Circumstances come together or don’t come togther, depending on your point of view. This is what we signed up for.”

Bucks win

PHILADELPHIA — With only three games until the actual playoffs, the 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks competed in a game with an incredible postseason atmosphere.

Fuses were short, elbows were flying, feelings were hard, and fouls were harder. The game included a first-quarter ejection of Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe.

In other words, this was no January game in Cleveland.

With Carson Wentz, Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, and Allen Iverson in the boisterous house, it still wasn’t enough as the Bucks defeated the Sixers, 128-122, on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center. Milwaukee outscored the Sixers, 46-36, in the fourth quarter.

The Sixers (49-30) saw their magic number to clinch the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed stay at two. Any combination of two Sixers wins in their final three games or Celtics losses will earn the spot. The Bucks clinched the top seed.

Joel Embiid, after missing the last three games to rest his left knee, recorded a triple double — 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists.

In addition, JJ Redick scored 29 points and Mike Scott added 22, including nine in the fourth quarter.

The Sixers did a better job on MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo than in their last meeting, which isn’t saying much. In the teams’ previous game, a 130-125 Sixers win in Milwaukee on March 17, the Greek Freak exploded for 52 points.

On Thursday, he had 45 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 blocked shots. All-Star Khris Middleton added 22 points and George Hill scored 20.

Antetokounmpo was guarded for a majority of the game by Embiid. Ben Simmons, who had six points and 13 assists, also guarded Antetokounmpo. Nobody stopped him.

The Bucks used players such as Brook Lopez and former Sixer Ersan Ilyasova to try to hold down Embiid.

With the score tied at 119, the Bucks went on an 8-0 run to put the game away, the final two points coming on a Lopez dunk with 16.2 seconds left.

Embiid didn’t receive a warm welcome back by the Bucks, especially Bledsoe, who is about a foot shorter than the Sixers’ two-time All-Star center.

The skirmish began after Antetokounmpo made a 3-pointer with 9 minutes, 25 seconds left in the first quarter.

Right after the basket was made, Bledsoe pushed Embiid in the back. Embiid responded by throwing the ball at Bledsoe, who caught it and whipped it back at Embiid.

Tempers flared, but order was quickly restored. Bledsoe received two technical fouls and was ejected. Embiid and Scott also received technical fouls.

Embiid got to stay in and his reward was guarding the chiseled 6-foot-11, 242-pound Antetokounmpo, who posses a deadly combination of speed and power that the Sixers have seen plenty of this season.