ANAHEIM, Calif. (TNS) —When their bats fell silent and the losses piled up during their season-opening trip, the spiraling Angels could at least count on their pitching staff to keep games within reach.

Then they returned to their home confines at Angel Stadium to play in front of an announced crowd of 42,027. And instead of struggling only with the lumber, the Angels saw the man who started their home opener implode before his teammates could even step in the batter’s box.

The Angels lost to the Rangers 11-4 and fell to 1-6.

Hours earlier, manager Brad Ausmus sat in the home dugout and extolled the virtues of patience. He was asked why it seemed the Angels weren’t panicked about their slow start, why they remained confident in spite of the team’s paltry hitting. He said with a hint of sarcasm, “I think we have somewhere in the neighborhood of about 156 games left.”

His argument was logical. A baseball season is too long to worry about one bad stretch at the start of a campaign.

But the Angels needed better fortune. Starter Matt Harvey, who was a revelation in his first regular-season outing last Friday against the Oakland Athletics, seemed poised to deliver it. Even Angels fans seemed confident, greeting him warmly when he was shown on the video boards throwing in the bullpen during team introductions.

Harvey stepped off the mound about two hours later to the sound of indifference. There were no audible heckles or applause.

Harvey allowed six runs in four-plus innings, yielded 10 hits and hit two batters with a pitch. He gave up two first-inning home runs — a three-run blast hit by Joey Gallo and a two-run shot Ronald Guzman hit off the foul pole. When he departed, Harvey left two men on base for reliever Luke Bard. Both runners scored on a Shin-Soo Choo three-run double that was misplayed by Angels left fielder Brian Goodwin a few batters later.

Harvey’s dullness dimmed the pyrotechnics Kole Calhoun set off in the outfield in the first inning, when he crushed the Angels’ second home run of the season on the fifth pitch from Rangers starter Edinson Volquez.

Harvey’s performance also deadened the impact Mike Trout made in the game. He fired a missile from center field to throw out Guzman at home plate. Guzman had tried to score from second base on Logan Forsythe’s single up the middle in the third inning, when the Rangers were up 5-1.

In the bottom of the inning, Trout again sent many in the crowd to their feet. He caught a low changeup with the barrel of his bat and golfed it easily over the fence in right-center field for his first homer. He hopped on his way out of the batter’s box and tossed his bat aside as the ball traveled 422 feet. By the time he made it back to the Angels dugout, chants of “MVP” followed Trout down the stairwell.

The Angels squandered every other chance they received to score runs. They logged eight hits but none with runners in scoring position. They left 11 on base.

With the loss, the Angels plummeted deeper into the cellar of the American League West.

———

Detroit tips KC

DETROIT — All it took for the Detroit Tigers’ offense to warm up was some cold home-cooking, the kind that usually covers Comerica Park on Opening Day.

Detroit’s local holiday began in earnest when Miguel Cabrera was introduced to the crowd, receiving the loudest pre-game ovation, but things really got underway when Cabrera singled off the right-field wall in the first inning.

Cabrera’s hard-hit single — and the two runs scored in the bottom of the first inning — were a sign of things to come as the Tigers set a season-high in runs, beating the Royals, 5-4.

But the deciding inning had nothing to do with their bats: Royals relievers, beginning with right-hander Kyle Zimmer, walked four consecutive batters to open the bottom of the seventh inning, plating the go-ahead run.

Christin Stewart followed with a sacrifice fly to left field, which proved to be the deciding run.

The tone was set by rookie Spencer Turnbull, who, in the biggest assignment of his career, showed what has made him the most exciting pitcher on the Tigers’ staff: he struck out 10 batters over six innings, the most by a Tigers rookie since Michael Fulmer in 2016.

With the win, the Tigers are 5-3. It’s the first time since May 5, 2017, that the team has been two games over the .500 mark.

They’ve been saying it since last September, keep an eye on this Turnbull kid, and for the first time in front of the home fans this season, he showed out. Turnbull allowed three runs — two earned — on six hits, the majority of those softly hit. He struck out 10 batters, walked two, and pitched around a pair of fielding blunders, which threatened to derail his day.

As unlikely as it may have been in 39-degree weather, the Tigers played a good offensive game. They were keyed by Cabrera, who tied Ernie Banks for 29th in baseball history with his 1,636th RBI in the first inning. Niko Goodrum doubled twice, knocking in three runs, and Stewart’s game-winning sacrifice fly was a good at-bat. Most importantly, the top of their lineup set the table: Each of the team’s first three hitters walked twice.

Tigers closer Shane Greene has become an unofficial spokesman of the team of sorts, speaking after their series win in New York about how the team is ready to win. He backed up those words, picking up his third save in as many days in a quick-and-easy ninth inning. Greene has five saves this season, most in the major leagues.

———

Braves cruise

ATLANTA — The misery expanded beyond the Cubs’ bullpen Thursday night at soggy SunTrust Park.

Braves left-hander Max Fried was perfect through 52/3 innings, his team took advantage of three walks in the fifth inning to score five runs, and the Cubs lost, 9-4, to complete a three-game series sweep and extended their losing streak to five games.

The Cubs are 1-5 for the first time since 2012, the first season of team President Theo Epstein’s rebuild. They’re four games below .500 for the first time since they ended the 2014 season with a 73-89 record under manager Rick Renteria. And they’re already 4{ games behind the Brewers in the National League Central Division going into a three-game series that starts Friday in Milwaukee.

Fried, 25, a former first-round pick of the Padres who was traded to the Braves before the 2015 season, lost his perfect-game bid when Mark Zagunis hit a clean single to center field.

Fried struck out five with the aid of a sharp curveball and a fastball clocked as high as 97 mph. Eight of Fried’s first 12 outs came on grounders. Willson Contreras swung late at a curve and hit a soft grounder to second for the second out in the fifth, and Fried froze Kyle Schwarber on a 74-mph curve to start the sixth.

Anthony Rizzo snapped the Braves’ shutout bid with a two-run home run in the ninth off Chad Sobotka, and Javier Baez followed with a solo shot to right center.

Cubs starter Yu Darvish didn’t allow a run until the fourth, but he was pulled after allowing a double to Ender Inciarte and a walk to Josh Donaldson to start the fifth.

Carl Edwards Jr. promptly walked the next two batters and bounced a curve for a wild pitch that scored a run, and Nick Markakis whacked a bases-clearing double off Tyler Chatwood.

The Cubs walked six batters, increasing their season total to 41 (39 unintentional) in six games.

———

Bauer loses no-no, wins

CLEVELAND — There were plenty of walks and hit batsmen, but until the ninth inning, there were no hits. Not one.

The Indians were three outs from making some Progressive Field history, and on the ballpark’s 25th birthday no less, but a ninth-inning single — the Toronto Blue Jays’ first of the night — ruined a combined no-hitter bid in the Indians’ 4-1 win Thursday night.

Trevor Bauer threw seven no-hit innings, working his way in and out of jams due to six walks and one batter that he hit. Though, he escaped unharmed each time and kept the Blue Jays out of the hit column, he was pulled prior to the eighth due to his pitch count reaching 117.

That led to reliever Jon Edwards, who had much of the same experience. He walked two and hit a batter to load the bases, but recorded two outs before Indians manager Terry Francona handed the ball to Brad Hand.

Hand escaped the eighth with the no-hitter intact, but Freddy Galvis led off the ninth with a single to right-center, ending the big three outs short. Teoscar Hernandez doubled home a run and the Blue Jays eventually brought the potential tying run to the plate in the form of Rowdy Tellez, who struck out to end the game.

Bauer got himself into trouble and then somehow worked out of it, which acted as the best microcosm of the night as a whole. Galvis opened the inning with a walk before Alen Hanson was hit with a pitch. Brandon Drury then drew a walk of his own to load the bases, all at Bauer’s own doing.

Though, with a heavy onslaught of curveballs, Bauer escaped the threat. He threw three consecutive curveballs to strike out Socrates Brito for the first out. He struck out Randal Grichuk on a curveball as well. He then began Tellez’s at-bat with five consecutive curveballs before he finally hit a harmless flyout to center field to end the inning.

The Indians offense did just enough to support Bauer and give him a cushion. Facing Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez, the Indians’ struggling lineup manufactured two runs in the fourth inning. Jake Bauers, hitting in the No. 3 spot, and Carlos Santana opened the inning with singles to center field. Brad Miller then followed with a walk to load the bases.

Greg Allen grounded a ball that first baseman Lourdes Gurriel Jr. bobbled. He took the out at second base, but the Indians took a 1-0 lead. Roberto Perez then drove a ball deep to center field to score a second run via a sacrifice fly. It wasn’t a great offensive night, but it was plenty for Bauer.

Jose Ramirez, in the seventh, drove in the Indians’ third run of the night via a sacrifice fly against Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza. Brad Miller was then walked to put the Indians on top 4-0.

Ramirez later left the game due to precautionary reasons with a left foot contusion.

Thursday night’s start continued an outstanding beginning to the 2019 season for Bauer, who has now combined to allow one hit and one run in his 14 innings of work to go with 17 strikeouts and seven walks.

———

Piscotty fuels A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Athletics departed on a three-city, 11-game road trip Thursday basking in the glow of a home run and five RBIs from Stephen Piscotty, a gritty start from left-hander Brett Anderson and yet another throwing miracle from Ramon Laureano in a 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox.

The win concluded a 6-2 homestand before a crowd of 15,095 at the Coliseum, taking three of four from both the Los Angeles Angels and the defending World Series champions.

———

The Athletics trailed 3-0 in the third inning when Piscotty hit a 2-0 pitch from starter and loser Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2) over the fence in straightaway center.

Josh Phegley had opened with a double, advanced to third on a fly out and Marcus Semien was on first with a walk.

“In that situation you just want to get something in the air, drive in that run no matter what,” Piscotty said. “Home run is the best-case scenario there. I was just trying to get the ball elevated.”

Said Athletics manager Bob Melvin: “That home run was huge — all of a sudden we’re back in the game.”

In the next inning, Piscotty came to the plate with a 4-3 lead after Robbie Grossman’s RBI double and two runners aboard. He lofted a deep but playable fly to right center between two reliable defenders — center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and right fielder Mookie Betts.

Neither caught it. It bounced on the warning track and into the stands for a ground-rule double, two more runs and a 6-3 lead.

“I’m a little surprised it got down but I’m very grateful,” Piscotty said.

Throw in a single in the first and a ground ball single in the sixth and Piscotty had his first four-hit game since 2016 to go along with an eighth-inning walk.

“I’m starting to see the ball a little bit better, the rhythm was good,” Piscotty said. “Got a couple of lucky breaks, but that’s baseball.”

———

Coming in with a 341/3 inning scoreless streak at the Coliseum, Anderson forced in two runs with bases loaded walks to Xander Bogaerts and Brock Holt. He also gave up a solo home run to J.D. Martinez in the third inning.

By the time he left, Anderson (2-0) had seen more traffic on the bases than Highway 880 at commute time. He gave up eight hits and walked four, one intentionally. There were no 1-2-3 innings. When Melvin lifted him in favor of Lou Trivino with one out in the sixth, he’d thrown 101 pitches.

“They’re the world champs for a reason,” Anderson said. “They grind out some at-bats, put balls in play. My command wasn’t great all day, but I made some pitches when I had to with a bunch of traffic.”

By righting himself and pitching into the sixth, Anderson helped ease the strain on a bullpen that was resting Ryan Buchter, Fernando Rodney and J.B. Wendelken.

“The way the game started out, the first inning looked like it could get away from us,” Melvin said. “Brett got some outs when we needed to and ended up giving us some length.”

Trivino finished the sixth inning, Joakim Soria worked the seventh and Liam Hendricks finished it off in the eighth and ninth.

———

Athletics center fielder Laureano completed the most impactful 4-for-24 series in memory with three stunning outfield assists. He got Bogaerts at the plate in Monday night’s 7-0 victory, then at third base on Tuesday night to help preserve a 1-0 victory.

His final victim was Betts, who opened the ninth inning with a walk and then got a good jump on a bloop single to center by Andrew Benintendi. Laureano rushed in and threw a strike from shallow center to Matt Chapman at third for the first out of the inning.

“I pretty much figured I’d have second and third with none out,” Hendricks said. “And then he comes out and makes a play on the run that an outfielder shouldn’t be able to make. It’s something special, not only the speed and quickness in how he releases it, but the accuracy that comes along with it.”

Laureano’s reward was being given a night off from the media, which is just as well since he’s running out of ways to describe how he could possibly have 12 outfield assists in his last 58 games — the most in major league baseball.

“Rarely do you see three plays like that in a series, because sometimes they stop running on you,” Melvin said. “But they continue to be aggressive, and every time he made a play it was different than the one before. All big plays during the course of the game. It’s similar to coming up with superlatives for (Khris Davis). It’s tough to keep coming up with adjectives for Ramon’s throwing but it’s one of a kind.”

———

Yanks drub O’s

BALTIMORE — Discussing yet another player landing on the Yankees’ ever-expanding injury list late Thursday morning, Aaron Boone said it’s part of what teams go through during the long season.

“Every team on some level’s going to get punched in the mouth a little bit,” Boone said.

Gleyber Torres helped the Yankees finally punch back.

The 22-year-old, now the club’s shortstop with Troy Tulowitzki sent to the IL Thursday, cracked two home runs, the latter a three-run blast in the sixth inning, helping lift the Yankees to a needed 8-4 come-from-behind victory over the Orioles in front of a home-opener crowd of 44,182 at Camden Yards.

Torres, coming off a 2018 in which he finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting, went 4-for-4 with four RBIs. The Yankees hit four homers, with Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit also going deep. Voit’s three-run homer in the ninth off Miguel Castro gave the bullpen an 8-4 cushion.

The Yankees, who trailed 4-1 going into the sixth and were coming off season-opening series losses to the Orioles and Tigers at the Stadium, improved to 3-4.

The right-handed-hitting Torres hit his first homer of the season in the third inning off Baltimore right-hander Alex Cobb. After doubling in the fifth, Torres stepped in against righty Mike Wright Jr. with two on and two outs in the sixth and fell behind 0-and-2. But the next pitch, a 95-mph fastball, was slammed by Torres over the left-field wall to make it 5-4.

Sanchez’s third homer of the season, a shot to center off Cobb, started the four-run inning. Greg Bird greeted Wright with a two-out single and DJ LeMahieu, after falling in an 0-and-2 hole, kept it going with a single. Wright had a disastrous day, allowing three runs and four hits, not retiring a batter.

James Paxton overcame some early command issues, which contributed to a three-run first for the Orioles (4-3), to give the Yankees 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander allowed four runs, eight hits and two walks. Paxton, who balked in a run in the first and also threw a wild pitch in the inning that scored a run, struck out nine.

Tommy Kahnle took over for Paxton with one on and one out in the bottom half of the sixth and walked Jesus Sucre. The righty, however, got Richie Martin to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat. Kahnle pitched a scoreless seventh and Zack Britton, who pitched the first eight seasons of his big-league career with the Orioles before the Yankees acquired him at the 2018 trade deadline, walked pinch hitter Drew Jackson in the eighth with one out and allowed a pinch-hit single to Hanser Alberto with two outs but got Sucre to ground softly into a 4-6 force.

After Voit’s three-run shot made it 8-4, Aroldis Chapman came on in a non-save situation and allowed a leadoff hit and nothing else, striking out one.

———

Nationals blank rival

NEW YORK — The Mets battery made it obvious it was the only unit well-rested for the team’s home opener on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field.

Noah Syndergaard took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of the Mets’ 4-0 loss against the Nationals. His catching partner, Wilson Ramos, ripped a single to left to break up Stephen Strasburg’s no-hitter in the fifth.

That was just about all the offense the Mets could muster until Strasburg reached the end of his nine-strikeout start on Thursday.

Syndergaard flew out of Miami a day earlier than the rest of the team to grab shut-eye before facing the Nationals in his second start of the year. Ramos only caught the ninth inning of the team’s 6-4 win over the Marlins on Wednesday and enjoyed resting for most of the day.

The rest of the Mets lineup looked sleepy at the plate. A prearranged plan of competing in a nine-inning game by relying on the fans’ energy proved to be flawed.

“The good thing is we have the day off tomorrow,” manager Mickey Callaway said before the game. “We can ride the adrenaline wave, the fans are going to bring the excitement and get us pumped up. We’ll go out there and play the best we can.”

The team was running on fumes after the last leg of a flawed travel schedule — one that involved playing a 6 p.m. ET game in Miami the day before Thursday afternoon’s home opener.

As if the quick turnaround wasn’t already harsh enough, the Mets reached New York early Thursday morning even later than planned. Major League Baseball decided to drug test the team in Miami before getting on its charter flight to Queens.

The Mets finally arrived in New York around 2:30 a.m., less than eight hours before they reported to the clubhouse for home opener festivities.

Needless to say, the team’s lack of sleep paired with travel pains contributed to the lack of runs against the Nationals.

The lineup tallied just three hits and struck out 13 times with 12 men left on base as Washington shut out the Mets on Thursday.