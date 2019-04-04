Aubrey Boswell’s super-charged leg provided the Bartlesville High School girls soccer team all the power it needed Tuesday night.

Boswell buried three goals to spearhead Bartlesville’s offensive assault in a 3-2 victory against the visiting Ponca City Lady Wildcats.

She made all three scores off free kicks, Lady Bruin head coach Aaron Kuntz reported.

Boswell found the back of the net for her first goal off a shot launched from approximately 30 yards away.

“She floated the ball up and over the keeper,” said Kuntz. “It had a nice little bent.”

That would the only score of the first half.

About four minutes into the second half, Boswell ripped the ball — also from about 25-30 yards away — for a line drive rocket. The ball sailed through the goalie’s arms and over her head into the cords to increase the Lady Bruin lead, 2-0.

Ponca City battled back to tie the score, 2-2.

Boswell scored the winning goal from just outside the 18-yard line. The curved around Ponca City’s wall of defenders and into the ropes.

“We then hung on,” said Kuntz.

With regular keeper Briley Taylor unavailable — due to an injury last week — Kuntz called on freshman Addison Jenkins for her first varsity start.

“I thought she did a pretty good job for us,” said Kuntz. “She made a few tough little decisions here and there, but on the whole she did a pretty good job.”

Kuntz also praised the powerful play of midfielder McKenzie Cummings.

“She won a lot of battles for us all night,” Kuntz added. “She really provided chances for us.”

With the win, the Lady Bruins improved to 7-3 overall and 1-1 in the district. Next up, they travel Friday to Enid for another crucial district test.