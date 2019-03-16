Hanging tough through freezing temperatures and a stubborn opponent, the Caney Valley High School baseball team reeled off a meaningful win late Friday night.

The Trojans subdued Woodland, 3-0, in the semifinals of the two-day Caney Valley Tournament.

Caney Valley will meet Barnsdall at 8 p.m. Saturday for the tourney title.

Early in the day, the Trojans erupted for seven innings in the final inning to run rule Welch, 14-0.

Pitcher Luke Lakey snapped off the shutout against Woodland. The temperature plummeted approximately six degrees — to 32 or lower — after the opening pitch.

Note: This complete report is planned for Sunday’s E-E sports pages.