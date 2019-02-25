In just six seasons at the helm, Donnie Bostwick has guided the Oklahoma Wesleyan University men’s basketball team to three 30-win seasons.

This year’s Eagles (30-2) will look to make it 31 victories as they swoop today to Wichita, Kan., to take on Southwestern (Kan.) College for the championship of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament.

Tonight’s tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at the Hartman Arena, located in Park City, Kan.

These two programs are intimately acquainted with one another.

Back on Jan. 7, Southwestern stunned the then-unbeaten Eagles, 72-68, on OKWU’s homecourt.

OKWU exacted revenge on Feb. 16, winning in double-overtime at Southwestern, 97-95.

Tonight will be the rubber game — although not much is on the line except for pride and the KCAC title.

Both teams already have locked up berths in next month’s NAIA-II national tournament, which is the ultimate destination of hope.

Southwestern (26-4) is ranked No. 8 in the nation, while the Eagles own the No. 1 spot.

With last Saturday’s come-from-behind 96-88 win against Ottawa (Kan.), Bostwick’s career record with OKWU is now 175-30.

A victory tonight likely would solidify the No. 1 seed for OKWU heading into the NAIA-II tourney, to be played in South Dakota.

The Eagles have scored 91-or-more-points in eight of their last 11 games — including their most recent four contests.

Southwestern owns a 10-2 mark in its last 12 outings.