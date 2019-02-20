Pawhuska High School wrestling coach Austin Legg is having fun, and it’s paying off for him as well as the students who wrestle for him.

Legg, who is in his sixth year as an Oklahoma high school wrestling coach, has been named coach of the All-State Small East wrestling team. He will coach all-state wrestlers from small schools later this year in competition against their counterparts from western Oklahoma.

“I’m very thankful for it, and happy to be here at Pawhuska,” he said.

Legg said this is his biggest coaching honor to date. He coached a year at Tonkawa, helping the Buccaneers finish as the state runnerup. He also coached three years at Blackwell, where his teams won three district titles. He has been at Pawhuska two seasons now and calls his 2019 Huskies “the funnest group I’ve coached.”

Among the things Legg likes about his current group is they’re making strides both on the mat and in the classroom. The team’s grade-point average is 3.58, which puts the Huskies in a bracket to compete for a state academic title, he said.

“This team is the definition of a student-athlete,” Legg said, clarifying he’s not sure any previous Pawhuska wrestling team has done so well overall in its studies. No one has any records to provide an answer to that question, he said.

In the week before regionals, Legg was anxious as he helped his wrestlers prepare. Regionals were held at Perry and Pawhuska placed sixth out of 25 teams. Four wrestlers — Price Perrier, Ryan Parks, Lane Cosby and Bryce Drummond — qualified for state competition this weekend in Oklahoma City.