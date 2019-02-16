GROVE — Falling into an early 18-2 hole, Miami’s girls were unable to recover and suffered a 76-30 loss to Grove in their Class 4A Area IV District 7 tournament here Friday, Feb. 15.

The loss dropped the Lady Wardogs to 6-17 while 12th-ranked Grove improved to 19-3.

The 76 points were the most MHS has allowed this season and it was a season-high for the Lady Ridgerunners.

Miami faces either Tulsa Holland Hall or Catoosa in an elimination game Thursday, Feb. 21 at Catoosa.

Those two played Saturday night.

The closest Miami would be in the game was 5-2 with 6:00 remaining in the first quarter.

The Lady Runners were up 24-10 after one.

After Abby Ishmael converted on a layup after a steal, Grove scored the final 17 points of the half and ballooned its lead to 50-18.

The Lady Ridgerunners held a 16-5 advantage in the third quarter then outscored MHS 10-7 over the final eight minutes.

Shelby Hubbard was Miami’s leading scorer with nine points.

Madi Arnold netted six, followed by Cali Mercer with five, Bayleigh Beckwith, three; Mary Gilbert, Beca Hopping and Ishmael, two each, and Kylie Jinks, one.

Rory Geer and Macee Barnes scored 27 and 20 points, respectively, for Grove.