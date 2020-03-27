Bartlesville may just be the best-kept secret around, Mayor Dale Copeland says.

It’s not surprising that a mayor would talk that way about his city, but the evidence seems to suggest that he is, well, right.

“The Bartlesville community spent the past decade evaluating, planning and executing to recover from the longest economic downturn in state history,” Copeland said. “The resulting growth in retail offerings, more varied primary jobs, and updates of housing options have provided a strong base for future development.”

Yet the cause of Bartlesville’s surging growth is more easily seen on Main Street than on a spreadsheet.

“Our community has an international culture with a small-town flavor — the best of both worlds,” Copeland said.

The mayor, who represents District 1 on the City Council, said the real challenge is simply to get the word out.

“Like most cities, we are always seeking opportunities for growth and improvement during a time when many relocation and expansion decisions are based on public financial incentives,” he said. “The global economy provides both opportunities and challenges for our corporate citizens.

“We constantly promote our above average-skills base and educational attainment, together with an above-average school system and high quality of life,” Copeland said. “This is coupled with a cost of living below national averages, making Bartlesville a terrific community in the middle of the nation with moderate weather, good access to transportation and excellent area entertainment and outdoor activities for its citizens.”

But “we must continue sharing this vision, because once people visit our city, they are amazed and pleased with what they discover.”

And there is a lot to discover, Copeland added.

Visitors encounter “a small town with metropolitan offerings — from soccer and baseball fields to cricket pitches, top-flight swimming and gymnastics, with a world-class research center and manufacturing centers, from Woolaroc to the Bartlesville Community Center/Tower Center/Price Tower complex to Prairie Song village to the high-rise downtown skyline,” he said.

But what really makes Bartlesville stand apart is its sense of community, Copeland said, adding that such a spirit isn’t new to the city.

“The overarching benefit across our history is the giving spirit of so many people over more than a century,” he said. “The Phillips family … may be best known for oil, but their support of this town was amazing. The same is true of far too many people to name, dating down to this very day.

“Few communities have been blessed like we have been,” he said.

Still, now isn’t the time for resting on laurels, Copeland said.

“If we communicate what a terrific place this is to work, live and play, then the consistent growth may continue to build on past successes for a bright future for our children and grandchildren,” he said.

Born in Houston, Copeland moved to Bartlesville in 1963 and has been here ever since, except for when he attended the University of Oklahoma in Norman.

His term as mayor will end in December, but he said he has appreciated the opportunity to be a small part of so many wonderful events and accomplishments in the city.

“I’m blessed to work with committed, talented people who give sacrificially to the betterment of our hometown,” he said.