‘Essentials’ carry the load

I am one of many essential workers. I refuse to wear a mask as they do not work, but many are. Having to wear a mask as its been deemed necessary to supposedly protect themselves and others for their 8- to 12-hour shifts (mine are 14) is important, but aggravating! Stimulus packages are paying non-essential residents to stay at home.

Meanwhile, truck drivers (the backbone of America), police officers, nurses, aides, medical techs, first responders, pharmacists, correctional facility workers, grocery store workers, janitorial workers … all those who showed up to work, all put themselves out there possibly at risk and the lives of their families as well.

What if we all paused with the rest of the world, stopped showing up, laid down, gave into the propaganda, bought into the fear mongering, who would you turn to? Who would rescue you? Supply, deliver, provide, make, what you need to survive? Where is our hazard pay and bonuses? Better yet, we should have our own stimulus packages set aside and it should be mandatory with no questions asked. We as “essential workers” should be taken care of also. “We” take care of everyone always. Not just during trying times. Every time. #I’mEssential.

Where is our $600 a week extra pay? Our rent reduction, our stimulus package, our payment forgiveness, our just little something for standing up? Nowhere to be seen! As usual! Soon to be trampled and kicked aside as so much rubbish/rubble in the way of those we supplied, provided with the essentials!

Elizabeth Reddell

Bartlesville