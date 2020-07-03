Mask reality

To the man who scoffed at me, “It figures!” after you walked past me at the polling place where we both went to vote late Tuesday afternoon, SHAME ON YOU.

I was putting on a homemade mask, generously provided for anyone wishing to take one, and was trying to figure out how to fasten it. I can only guess you do not approve of wearing masks since you were not wearing one. Don’t you know why I chose to wear it? Not because it is comfortable. Not as a fashion statement. I wore it to protect you from me. I am a nurse, and I have been swabbing people for COVID-19 recently. What if I contracted the disease and I accidentally coughed or sneezed when you were near me? Would you really prefer to be around me without a mask?

I am not willing to risk your life, so I wear a mask for your health and benefit, not mine.

Julie Blount

Bartlesville