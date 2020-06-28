The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma and our chapter here in Bartlesville strongly support a yes vote on June 30 for State Question 802 — The Oklahoma Medicaid Expansion Initiative.

Why vote yes? To get help for those who need it — our friends, our neighbors, and, yes, people in our community we don’t even know. Thirty-six other states have already expanded Medicaid, but Oklahoma has been losing out on this opportunity to improve health care for our fellow citizens.

The passage of SQ 802 will make it possible for nearly 200,000 Oklahomans to get much-needed health care coverage. A yes

vote supports expanding Medicaid eligibility to adults between 18 and 65 whose income is 133% or less than the federal poverty level.

Medicaid expansion would also bring nearly $1 billion in tax money to our state from Washington, D.C. And it would help to keep our rural hospitals open. The Oklahoma Hospital Association, State Medical Association, and Nurses Association support State Question 802.

Oklahomans Decide Healthcare, a leading nonprofit group in support of this initiative, said, “Expanding Medicaid will make our families healthier and our economy stronger. It will deliver health care to those who need it and boost our economy.”

It’s time to expand Medicaid in Oklahoma by voting yes on June 30 for State Question 802 — The Oklahoma Medicaid Expansion Initiative.

Connie Lavoie

President, League of Women Voters of the Bartlesville Area