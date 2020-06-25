On June 30, the citizens of Washington County will be asked to vote for a number of leadership positions in important government offices. Included will be the office of Sheriff for Washington County. Current Sheriff Scott Owen is seeking to retain that office.

The May 24 edition of the Examiner-Enterprise provided information on the four candidates for that office. The depth and steadiness of Scott’s background, education, career and the many duties and responsibilities he accepted sends a strong positive message for his desire to serve.

I have known Scott for all of the 35 years he has served the citizens as a dedicated law enforcement officer, and I saw the “right stuff” when I hired Scott as an officer during my tenure as Bartlesville Chief of Police. I have never regretted my decision! His career speaks for itself.

After 50-plus years in law enforcement and government and more than 35 years in command positions including Chief of Police and Assistant Director of the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, my careers allowed me to interact with federal, state and local agencies and their personnel. Additionally, I served on a number of promotion and hiring boards during my careers and experienced the best and sometimes “the less” that law enforcement had to offer.

I have seen many improvements in Washington County law enforcement in the past 25 years, a credit to previous dedicated administrators and staff, and know that returning Sheriff Scott Owen to office will ensure a continued commitment to honesty, integrity and dedication to professionalism, while meeting the many law enforcement challenges of today!

Charles A. (Charlie) Spencer

Bartlesville