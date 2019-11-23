My name is Mary Hampton, and I have a story to tell that needs to be heard. This is the right time of year to tell it. My hope is that the message will inspire people to do more and step up your Christianity by living the full words and not just what pleases you.

James 9-22 says: Be ye doers of the Word, an not hearers only, deceiving your own self.

I am 101 years old, handicapped, and homeless. I get a small disability and SSI to survive on. It’s even smaller now I have to pay for my medicare. With whats left, I can not afford to pay rent

I am on the waiting list in 28 states with the hope something will come open soon. The properties are old and out dated. You are not allowed to live like “normal people”. The have no washer dryer hookups, the heat doesn’t always work and gaps in doors and windows let more air from outside in.

The American Government has nor more use for us than most cities or towns. We are out cast, so the put us in trashy areas.

Bartlesville has a shelter, and if you have no handicaps you can stay. If you can not climb stairs, sorry Charlee. Better luck next time.

There is Family Promise, they can house mothers to be, single moms with small child or a family with small children. They have never received a request fro help for a disabled person. They are not set up to deal with people like me.

The Churches are of little help either. They tell you to go to Tulsa or OKC, the have more places for people like me. People like me?

Meaning that because life has brought me to a point in my life I am unable to provide for myself, I have no value, worth and even my dignity should be in the gutter.

I found the tiny homes on 6th st. and went to work tracking down who I need to speak with about them. What I learned did not set well with me. The application said for “low income, homeless and those in need.” I am sure I fit somewhere in there. I asked about rent and the formula used is as old and out dated as Government Housing is. If we all got the same money to live on it might work, but we don’t. I had to give the application back, say thank you and leave. I could not let go of the fact the statement on the application was WRONG.

The gentleman I spoke with, a Mr. John Pitts, shared things with me and I gave him insight from where I am in life. He told me he attends meetings where they talk about needs and getting more done. That set me on a letter writing task to address many issues.

The Nehemiah Group is trying to make a change but they still need to include those who are really struggling not just the select few.

After writing my letter, I went back and asked Mr. Pitts if he could or would pass it along. He was welcome to read it and make changes if it would help. He assured me they needed to hear my words.

I will make noise, rattle the Windows and fight with all I have because NO ONE will fight harder for me. I have to be my own advocate. I don’t like NO and half answered questions just because that’s the way it is does not work for me.

Too many people accept this and fade away. If you fight for what’s right you will not be pushed away any longer they tend to sit up and take notice that I’m right.

No one has ever decided they wanted to be homeless. It’s hard and people are mean and hateful to you. The young here in Bartlesville get a kick out of tormenting those who have to depend on Walmart parking for safety. Little boys will never grow up and until someone teaches them right from wrong, nothing will ever change.

Times are tough, many live pay check to pay check. Every year in America Thousands of men, women and children become homeless.

Rents are too high, wages are not enough to cover all living needs so both parents have to work, or for many it takes a second job.

No one cares, no one wants to be bothered. We put blinders on so as not to see the reality of what is.

No matter who you are or where you come from, we all have the same basic right to housing. Yet if you are low income you are placed on a wait list that may go well into the next century because there is not enough housing.

My point is this, we can all do more to help those who fall through the cracks and are swept over. We can all find ways to help those people with no place to turn. Bring the lost sheep back into the fold. Welcome them don’t hide or be ashamed of them. Until you hear their story , passions, dreams and desires they are still human and children of God.

For some of us just a safe place to go where I could put my feet up would be a blessing. I am in bandages from my knees to my toes.

The Holiday Season is about Family and Friends and time to open your hearts and share. So why not make a new friend. You might be surprised and get a real “gem”

Happy Holidays to all and God Bless!

Mary Hampton