With all state budgets, the House, the Senate and the governor need to come to an agreement.

Currently, education funding for common education (preK-12) is a point of contention. The debate is whether to put money in “the formula” for schools to use as they wish, which might include a teacher pay raise at the district’s discretion (the Senate’s position), or to give the teachers a dedicated pay raise in addition to putting more money into the formula (the House’s position). Understanding this debate requires knowing a bit about school funding in Oklahoma.

We begin with the foundational document for Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Constitution. Article XIII, Section 1, specifies the State of Oklahoma is responsible for schools: “The Legislature shall establish and maintain a system of free public schools wherein all the children of the State may be educated.”

The Constitution also specifies certain ad valorem taxes on property in the district will be dedicated to the school district. The County Treasurer collects and sends those taxes directly to the school district. There also are other sources of dedicated funding, such as portions of the motor vehicle tax, gross production tax, etc.

In almost all cases, schools need more money for operating funds than can be collected in the district. For that, the legislature appropriates money to be distributed to the schools by the state Department of Education as state aid. Each school receives state aid based on a fairly complex set of calculations that takes into account how much money the school received locally, the needs of certain populations of students — special education, those that qualify for free and reduced lunch, etc. — and other factors. The calculations collectively are referred to as “the formula.” The goal of the formula is to assure that every district in the state has a minimum amount of funding to meet the needs of their students.

For school districts that have high property values, the result of the calculation might be that they do not receive any state aid because their revenues actually exceed the minimum amount of funding. Those schools are referred to as being off the formula. Out of 512 districts, Oklahoma currently has 38 off the formula.

For the current budget debate, the question is whether any increases in state aid should have a requirement that some be used for salary increases. The Senate suggests increasing the minimum salary schedule. That would effectively only require a pay raise for teachers that are at the minimum, and many teachers would not receive any raise. The House’s position is that every teacher should receive the $1,200 pay raise the governor proposed, as that is more likely to keep experienced teachers in the classroom, attract new teachers and reduce the need for emergency certifications for people with no teaching experience. That also will reduce the number of teachers Oklahoma loses to the states around us as they increase teacher pay.

The final appropriation’s bill signed by the Legislature will include more money for education this year. The conclusion to the current debate over how that funding will be designated is what remains to be seen.

Derrel Fincher, representative for Oklahoma House District 11, can be reached by phone at (405) 557-7358 or via email at derrel.fincher@okhouse.gov.