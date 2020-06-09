Billy Ray Wright passed away peacefully at his Ardmore residence on May 29, 2020, at the age of 84 years, 8 months, and 18 days. He had moved to Ardmore in 2017 and attended St. Philips Episcopal Church.

The son of the late Wallace and Mamie Dunkin Wright was born on Sept. 11, 1935, in Keota, Okla. Billy had served honorably in the U.S. Navy and worked for many years in the grocery business, becoming a manager before retiring.

Billy and the former Marjorie Phillips were married on June 7, 1958, in Chowchilla, Calif.

Billy is survived by his daughter, Jani Hunter and husband, Jerry, sons, Keith Wright and wife, Shawnia, Billy Wright and wife, Mary, Larry Johnson and wife, Jeannett; brothers, J.R., Tom, Charles, Jerry and Jimmy; 15 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. His wife, Marjorie, daughter, Wanda O'Neal, two brothers, Kenny and Bob, and his sister, Sue preceded him in death.

Cremation-With-Care was provided by Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, where words of comfort to his family may be sent online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com. No services are scheduled at this time.