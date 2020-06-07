Ardmore resident Robert Michael "Mike" Phillips passed away June 2, 2020 in Oklahoma City Mercy Hospital. The son of the late John W. Phillips and Lea Gentry, Mike was born Aug. 13, 1950 at Gainesville, Texas.

Mike graduated from Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs, and joined the United States Air Force. After being honorably discharged he began working for the Goodyear Tire Plant. He moved to Ardmore and continued working with Michelin Tire Company and retired as a foreman. He was a former member of the Patriot Guard Riders.

Mike lived a hard life, and he was as stubborn as they come. But he had one of the kindest souls. He was loved by all and he loved Jesus. He was at peace.

Mike is survived his son Chris Phillips of Denver; daughter Courtney Kabins-Phillips of Tucson, Ariz.; sister Linda Bos of Zuni, Va.; grandchildren Maya Davis and Makaylah Cassa, nieces Rebekah Smith and Sarah Weaver and his nephew Will Montgomery.

A gathering of Remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, in the Centennial Chapel of the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Reverend Bruce Kirby officiating.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that a memorial in Mike's name be made to a charity of your choice.

Cremation-With-Care was provided by Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, where words of comfort to Mike's family may be sent online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.