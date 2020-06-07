Services for Mary Helen Hice of Enville, Okla., are set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in the Enville Community Church, with Rick Lane officiating and Jimmy Pratt assisting. Interment will follow in Legate Cemetery, Legate Community, Love County, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Marietta.

Born Nov. 15, 1942, in Thackerville, the daughter of J.B. and Viola (Stevens) Pratt, she passed away on June 5, 2020 at Carrus Specialty Hospital of Sherman, Texas at the age of 77.

Mary lived most of her life in Love County. She was a graduate of Mead High School and continued her education at Southeastern University in Durant. She married the love of her life, Maxie Willis Hice on Jan. 4, 1963 in Gainesville, Texas. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2019.

Mary worked 30 years at Marietta Sportswear and then worked at Rickets Crop Insurance for 25 years. She sewed crafts for Jo Minyard for many years. Mary was a very active member of her community. She was the secretary/treasurer for the Enville Volunteer Fire Department for 33 years. Mary was also the secretary/ treasurer for the Enville Citizens Group. She was an active member with the Lebanon Women’s Group and the Lebanon Christian Fellowship of the First Baptist Church in Lebanon. Mary lived to serve God and her community for many years.

Mary had many hobbies and there was not anything she would not attempt to make, whether it was quilts, doll clothes, crafts, or scrap brooks. She made lots of treasurers for all of her friends and family to have for keepsakes. Mary was an avid gardener. She loved canning pickles, jellies, jams, and anything else she grew in her garden. Mary loved to share her famous dill pickles with everyone.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Bill Pratt and wife Gayla, and Arnold Pratt and wife Pat; and sister, Joyce Lane and husband Paul.

Survivors include son, Larry Hice and wife Joyce of Marietta; two grandsons, Corey Hice and wife Jessica of Marietta and Jason Nicholson and wife Crystal of Lone Grove; seven great-grandchildren, Allison, Maddison, Addison, and Olivia Hice of Marietta; Kaden, Mikayla and Asher Nicholson of Lone Grove; three brothers, Raymond Pratt of Marietta, Jim Pratt of Marietta, and Weldon Pratt and wife Donna of Gainesville; two sister’s-in-law, Jimie Hice of Marietta, and Valerie Reed and husband Darrell of Leon; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved.

Serving as pallbearers are Derrie Minyard, Earl Sparks, Arthur Rickets, Mike Mathis, Kevin Lane, and Scott Pratt. Honorary bearers are Enville Volunteer Fire Department.

Time of viewing for family and friends will be Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

