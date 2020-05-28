RINGLING - Home Going services for Mrs. Dovie Estelle (Marshall) Reynolds, 87, of Loco are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Asphaltum Worship Center with Bro. Doug Hickman officiating and John Morrow assisting. Interment will follow at the Dixie Cemetery north of Ringling. Everyone attending services are encouraged and required to practice social distancing. Services are under the care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.

Dovie was born near the community of Mountain Home on Aug. 7, 1932 to the late Mr. Hollie Bowers Marshall and Mrs. Myrtle (Jones) Marshall. She went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Healdton.

Dovie was raised in the Mountain Home area graduating high school from there in 1951. Attending church at Asphaltum, she met the love of her life, Mr. Ray R. Reynolds and they were united in marriage on March 23, 1955 at the First Baptist Church of Healdton.

They made their home in this area, initially residing on the original Reynolds family homestead, which was located east of Loco. In the year of 1964, they moved their home south of Pinto and have since remained. Dovie was truly a virtuous homemaker, always preparing three meals a day. She also made most of her children's clothing. Her door was always open to anyone, inviting many others into her home, always providing love and hospitality.

Dovie always had a beautiful garden, putting up canned and frozen goods and sharing fresh produce with others. Later in life she enjoyed making baby quilts and never met a stranger. She was always a very generous christian lady who loved and cared for many. She will be remembered for making the best sweet tea you would ever drink, but mostly for always being a faithful prayer warrior. Dovie was a faithful lifelong member of the Asphaltum Worship Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mr. Ray Reynolds - Dec. 21, 1997; daughter, Judy K. Brabham, March 2, 2015; brothers, M.C. Marshall and Oran Marshall; sister, Wanda Lee Kerley; and her dear grandmother whom helped raise her, Mary (Jones) Marshall.

Survivors include her daughters, Susie Bratcher of Oklahoma City, Sally Garrett and husband Mike of Whitesboro, Texas, Rise Pace and husband Keith of Coppell, Texas and Peggy Creel and husband Wayne of Brownwood, Texas; Son, Tommy R. Reynolds of Fox; son-in-law, Joe Brabham of Burleson, Texas; brothers, Eugene Marshall of Ardmore and Ben Marshall of Ringling; six grandchildren, Spencer Brabham and wife Andrea, Hannah Vance and husband Brandon, Abigail Pace, Parker Garrett and wife Kayla, Preston Garrett, and Alicia Stacks and husband Derrick; three great-grandchildren, Braeden, Grant and Ashlyn Stacks; numerous other family, church family and friends.

Casket bearers are Parker Garrett, Preston Garrett, Spencer Brabham, Derrick Stacks, Braeden Stacks and Grant Stacks.

Honorary bearers are Wayne Creel, Mike Garrett, Joe Brabham, Keith Pace and Nubbin Hopkins.

Family visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.